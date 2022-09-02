News
Ex-NYPD cop who assaulted DC officer on Jan. 6 gets record 10-year sentence
WASHINGTON — A retired New York Police Department officer who was convicted of multiple felonies for attacking a DC cop with a flagpole, then pinning the officer to the ground and attempting to rip off his mask from Gas was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday.
Thomas Webster was sentenced by Judge Amit P. Mehta to the longest sentence to date in a January 6 case.
Webster, 56, was found guilty by a jury in May after determining he was lying on the bar when he tried to convince them he was trying to help the officer he assaulted at ” see my hands” when he grabbed the officer’s gas mask after slamming him to the ground.
No one should be “joyful” that Webster was facing 17.5 years in federal prison, Mehta said Thursday.
“What you did that day is hard to put into words,” Mehta told Webster. “I’m still in shock every time I see .”
Mehta said Webster was “the first aggressor” in his confrontation with the DC police officer, and “all hell broke loose” at the police cordon when Webster showed up at that part of the police cordon.
“Nothing can explain or justify Mr. Webster’s anger,” Assistant US Attorney Hava Arin Levenson Mirell told the judge. “Webster is one of the rioters who should have known better.”
“No one knows better than a former cop how dangerous it was on January 6,” the federal prosecutor said, saying Webster’s service made his behavior “particularly heinous.”
While he didn’t know better than “believing Trump’s lie,” he knew better than to assault officers, Mirell said.
“He feels entitled to do whatever he wants as a former police officer,” Mirell said. Webster went “old school” and “rogue” on January 6, she said, adding that she “incited violence” and clearly anticipated a violent confrontation.
The Justice Department argued, as the jury found, that Webster was very clearly lying on the stand, calling his claims that the officer he attacked caused the fight “absurd.” It would have been “absolutely insane” for the officer Webster assaulted to invite Webster to fight him, the prosecutor said.
The arguments made by Webster and his team “couldn’t be more at odds with his testimony,” Mehta said.
“I take no pleasure in doing this,” Mehta said during sentencing, saying Webster “constructed an alternative truth” on the stand.
“The video doesn’t lie,” Mehta said. “The jury saw through, I saw through, it wasn’t that hard. And I’m sorry you thought you could get up there and suggest otherwise.”
Webster’s lawyers had asked for a lighter sentence, arguing in a filing earlier this week that he suffered from PTSD from his career as a police officer and attributed his actions on January 6, in part, to “flashbacks”.
Thomas Robertson, another former officer, was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison last month, as was Texas extremist Guy Reffitt.
Woman accusing former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and 2 others of rape speaks out
The woman who accused former NFL punter Matt Araiza and two of his college teammates of raping her at a party last year opened up about the alleged incident in an interview with “Nightline.”
The alleged victim, who was 17 at the time of the incident and asked not to be identified, said the sexual assault took place last year at an off-campus party at the University of San Diego State and she said it lingers on her mind.
She is suing Araiza, who was released by the Buffalo Bills last week, and two former San Diego State players, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko, accusing them of raping a minor. The alleged victim says she wants charges filed and the men arrested.
“I’m really just looking for closure, because I can’t stop thinking about it,” the woman told “Nightline.”
The alleged gang rape took place at a party on October 17, 2021, according to the lawsuit. The victim was a high school student at the time while Araiza, 21, and Leonard and Ewaliko, both 18, were on the San Diego State football team.
The alleged victim told “Nightline” that she was intoxicated, conscious and unconscious that night, but there were several blocks of the night that she remembers “like it was yesterday.”
The alleged victim said he spoke with Araiza outside the house, where he gave her drinks and performed sexual acts on her.
After that first encounter, the alleged victim said she was brought back inside to a bedroom, according to the lawsuit.
“When I walked into that room and saw that there were already several guys in there, I had a feeling something big was going to happen and I expected it,” said- she declared.
There, she said Araiza and her teammates violently raped her, leaving bruises and bloody marks. She also said her piercings were ripped out. The victim told ‘Nightline’ that she never gave men her permission to have sex and said she was screaming during the incident.
“I feel like it should be clear to everyone that this isn’t consensual sex,” she said.
The alleged victim said he contacted the police the next morning, filed a complaint and went to the hospital.
She said she did not initially know the identities of her alleged attackers.
Detectives from the Sex Crimes Unit arranged pretext recorded calls with the men who were in the room when the gang rape took place. The alleged victim said Araiza was on one of those calls.
“He told me we had sex and he told me I should get tested for chlamydia. My detectives then told me to clarify what he meant by having sex, and so I asked her if we had actual sex and her tone completely changed from then on,” she said.
The alleged victim said Araiza then denied having sex before hanging up the phone, as alleged in the complaint.
Police completed their investigation in early August and turned it over to the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.
No arrests have been made in the case and police have not publicly identified any suspects.
“This case is still under review by our office for possible criminal charges,” the San Diego district attorney’s office told ABC News in a statement.
Araiza was signed by the Buffalo Bills as a sixth-round pick in April on a $4 million deal.
The victim said she threw up after hearing the news of Araiza’s signing.
“I was really upset because I thought I had done everything I was supposed to do to get them to face the consequences,” she said. “I reported it right away and gave all my evidence to the authorities and just to see it continue and thrive when I felt like my life was completely torn apart.”
The alleged victim’s attorney, Dan Gilleon, said he was in touch with the Bills in July about the lawsuit. On August 27, two days after the lawsuit was filed, the Bills released Araiza.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane said in a statement that “our culture in Buffalo is more important than winning football games.”
“Right now, we just think it’s the best decision for everyone to leave Matt,” Beane said.
The accuser said the Bills and the NFL did the right thing by releasing him from the team.
“I can understand why [the NFL] might get some backlash from those who may not believe what happened, but I know they did the right thing,” she said.
Araiza, however, denied the charges via a statement through his attorney.
“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight,” he said.
His attorney, Kerry Armstrong, released an additional statement saying the lawsuit is a “money grab”.
“He is 100% adamant that he never forcibly raped this young woman or had sex with her in any way,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong also said in an interview with local station KFMB that his client did not know the victim was underage or intoxicated.
“He never gave her anything to drink, never gave her any intoxicants, and she was not visibly drunk when he spoke to her,” he told the station.
Arazia’s parents also released a statement on Monday defending their son and condemning the media.
“He was extorted, discriminated against, harassed and subjected to multiple and continuous threats of violence and death. We were all cancelled. Every member of our family,” they said in their statement.
Marc Carlos, Ewaliko’s attorney, told ABC News that his client denies the allegations while Jahmal Kersey, Leonard’s attorney, declined to comment on the charges.
The alleged victim said that although she was inebriated at the party, her actions should not be used to minimize what happened to her that night.
“I know I made mistakes that night. However, I don’t think any kind of mistake deserves what was done to me that night, and they should always be held accountable for what they did,” she said.
The alleged victim said she would get a real closure if arrests were made.
“I know it’s something that’s going to be forever, but I think the shutdown will help. And I really hope I get the hang of it,” she said.
The Asian economic calendar for Friday, September 02, 2022 is unlikely to move major currencies
A slight front:
This ForexLive economic data calendar snapshot, access it here.
The times in the leftmost column are GMT.
The numbers in the rightmost column are the “previous” result (previous month/quarter, as applicable). The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the expected consensus median.
Adonis Medina and Devin Marrero called as rosters expand – The Denver Post
Buck Showalter and most of the Mets players struggled to get to the stadium on Thursday. With a first pitch at 4:10 p.m., plus the US Open happening right next door, traffic was a nightmare.
“I had to stop and do a conference call because I wasn’t going to make it,” Showalter said. “Trying to have the telephone and the GPS, it’s quite comical. I learned to step back and laugh at myself. Like really?”
The manager offered an idea of how the Mets could avoid this problem in the future.
“We should do like the San Antonio Spurs,” he said, referring to the infamous road trip the Spurs take every year as a rodeo invades their arena. “I bet the Rodeo is bigger there than the US Open here. They’re leaving town for two weeks. Very underrated sports town, they could handle a lot there. Does anyone care?
It was only then that Showalter started talking about baseball-related topics. The Mets have a few new faces in the clubhouse as rosters expand to 28 players for the month of September. However, two of the players they called up have already played for the Mets this season. Infielder Deven Marrero and relief pitcher Adonis Medina came out from Triple-A on Thursday. Marrero played three games in mid-August while Medina made 13 relief appearances throughout the year.
Mark Vientos, the Triple-A third baseman who both snatches ball coverage and is a consensus top-10 prospect in the Mets system, did not get the call. Showalter gave a brief explanation of why they went with Marrero rather than Vientos, who he acknowledged earlier in the week was a “candidate” to join them in September.
“[Marrero] has the infield versatility we need until [Luis] Guillorme returns. [Eduardo] Escobar can play shortstop but it was like with [Brett] Baty down and with Guillorme down, we needed that depth in the infield.
“He was impressive here. He is a baseball player, trustworthy, who knows the different positions well.
Terrance Gore is also on the active roster now, although that technically happened on Wednesday as the team was set to fill Baty’s spot on the roster. Showalter joked that the reason for calling Gore – a notorious speedster – didn’t need much explaining.
“You didn’t need an answer about Terrance Gore, did you?” This one was too obvious. He can really run.
Gore has two World Series rings, one with the 2015 Royals and one with the 2021 Braves, although he has not played in either World Series. His role is perhaps more defined than that of any player in the league: pinch run and try to steal a base, score a run, or both.
“When you have that skill that you know puts you in the big leagues every year, you have to understand that he hones it, which he does,” Showalter explained. “He has a program. He knows that if he keeps that foot speed at an elite level, he’ll be in the big leagues every September for someone. Very good concert, man.
Gore has appeared in a game in seven different MLB seasons, but has only recorded 77 plate appearances. He has yet to hit a home run and has made exactly one run in his career. Showalter insisted he could do more than just blaze around base paths, though.
“It’s not Herb Washington,” Showalter said. Washington was a track star in the 1970s that Oakland Athletics owner Charlie Finley signed to be a designated pinch runner. Washington recorded no official at-bats, but stole 31 bases and won the 1974 championship with the A’s.
“This guy can play left field, he can hit a little. He can do other things.
YOUNG PEOPLE GETTING MEDICAL TREATMENT
Brett Baty’s torn UCL thumb required surgery, which happened on Thursday.
“It went well,” Showalter shared. “Doctors, do they come out and say, ‘It didn’t go well. I had a rough morning, it wasn’t very good. I wasn’t in it’? I’ve never seen one come out and say, ‘I’m telling you, I just wasn’t on my game today.’ I’m sure there is some of it, but they’ll never tell us.
Triple-A wide receiver Francisco Alvarez, considered the game’s top prospect, was recently diagnosed with a loose ankle body. Alvarez hasn’t played in a game since August 23. According to the Mets, he received an ankle injection Thursday at the Special Surgical Hospital. The organization tentatively expects Alvarez to return to baseball activities in three to four days. The Syracuse Mets’ final game of the season is September 28.
()
Movie-inspired servant killed handicapped child in Delhi: cops
New Delhi:
Inspired by the 1996 film ‘Tu Chor Main Sipahi‘, a 17-year-old domestic helper killed her employer’s disabled child and tried to flee with cash and jewellery, leaving behind a black glove, Delhi police said on Thursday.
He was caught within three hours, just as his train was about to leave the station, police in the Safdarjung enclave said.
The child was found dead a day ago at his home. The boy’s parents and grandmother had gone to the temple, and his sister also went to the market after a while. When she returned, she found her brother dead.
When she checked the house, she found jewelry, a mobile phone and around 40,000 rupees in cash were also missing, police said.
Police say the boy was killed after seeing the housekeeper steal the items and set off the alarm. The teenager told police he felt humiliated to clean up after the boy and was looking for a way out but didn’t have the money to do so.
After stealing the money and jewelry and strangling the boy, he left a black glove behind – as seen in the film Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’Tu Chor Main Sipahi‘, police said.
Acting quickly to catch the suspect, police discovered he had been employed through another servant.
They also tracked down relatives of the teenager who said he may have left for his village of Sitamarhi in Bihar, where his mother lives, police said.
Teams were sent to different railway stations and Anand Vihar bus station. The domestic helper was arrested at the New Delhi railway station with the stolen jewelry and cash.
The victim’s family was stunned by the incident. The boy’s body had numerous bruises, according to a family friend.
The teenager had appeared obedient and had never refused to work, he said, adding that they had never noticed anything suspicious in his behavior.
Rep. Green rips Biden’s ‘intentional deception’ on border crisis: ‘It’s insane what the president is doing’
During an interview on “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday, Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., hammered the Biden administration for insisting it was “doing enough” to deal with the escalation of the border crisis, arguing that their policies are designed to “speed up” people in the United States.
REPRESENTING. GREEN MARK: It’s infuriating because it’s an intentional deception. You know, when we were out there at the border, Trace, CBP told us that they had orders to turn off the fiber optic seismic sensors, to turn off the cameras. I mean, you watch everything, whether it’s the Homeland Security Budget 2023 or this interim final rule that they are trying to implement.
Everything is designed to expedite people’s entry into the United States and the drug cartels know it. So they are targeting an area with massive waves of people. CBP pulls people from one area of the line to process those individuals, then the the drugs just poured in these empty sectors. And we are witnessing it first hand.
BIDEN HAS NOT YET VISITED THE BEHEADED SOUTHERN BORDER, AS THE WHITE HOUSE CATCHED IN MIGRANT CONTROVERSY
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
