EXPLAINER: Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it’s too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he’s not at high risk from the virus.
It’s the kind of calculation many Americans will face as booster shots that target currently circulating omicron strains become available to a population with widely varying risks and levels of immunity.
Here are some things to know:
HOW ARE THE NEW BOOSTERS DIFFERENT?
They’re combination or “bivalent” shots that contain half the original vaccine that’s been used since December 2020 and half protection against today’s dominant omicron versions, BA.4 and BA.5. It’s the first update to COVID-19 vaccines ever cleared by the Food and Drug Administration.
WHO’S ELIGIBLE?
Updated shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are authorized for anyone 12 and older, and rival Moderna’s version is for adults. They’re to be used as a booster for anyone who’s already had their primary vaccination series — using shots from any U.S.-cleared company — and regardless of how many boosters they’ve already gotten.
IF I JUST GOT ONE OF THE ORIGINAL BOOSTERS, SHOULD I GET THE NEW KIND RIGHT AWAY?
No. The FDA set the minimum wait time at two months. But advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s better to wait longer. Some advise at least three months, another said someone who’s not at high risk might wait as long as six months.
“If you wait a little more time, you get a better immunologic response,” said CDC adviser Dr. Sarah Long of Drexel University.
That’s because someone who recently got a booster already has more virus-fighting antibodies in their bloodstream. Antibodies gradually wane over time, and another shot too soon won’t offer much extra benefit, explained Wherry, who wasn’t involved with the government’s decision-making.
WHAT IF I RECENTLY RECOVERED FROM COVID-19?
It’s still important to get vaccinated even if you’ve already been infected — but timing matters here, too.
The CDC has long told people to defer vaccination until they’ve recovered but also that people may consider waiting for three months after recovering to get a vaccination. And several CDC advisers say waiting the three months is important, both for potentially more benefit from the shot and to reduce chances of a rare side effect, heart inflammation, that sometimes affects teen boys and young men.
HOW MUCH BENEFIT WILL THE NEW BOOSTERS OFFER?
That’s not clear, because tests of this exact recipe have only just begun in people.
The FDA cleared the new boosters based in large part on human studies of a similarly tweaked vaccine that’s just been recommended by regulators in Europe. Those tweaked shots target an earlier omicron strain, BA.1, that circulated last winter, and studies found they revved up people’s virus-fighting antibodies.
With that earlier omicron version now replaced by BA.4 and BA.5, the FDA ordered an additional tweak to the shots — and tests in mice showed they spark an equally good immune response.
There’s no way to know if antibodies produced by an omicron-matched booster might last longer than a few months. But a booster also is supposed to strengthen immune system memory, adding to protection against serious illness from the ever-mutating virus.
HOW DO WE KNOW THEY’RE SAFE?
The basic ingredients used in both omicron-targeting updated vaccines are the same. Testing by Pfizer and Moderna of their BA.1-targeted versions proved safe in human studies and CDC’s advisers concluded the additional small recipe change should be no different.
Flu vaccines are updated every year without human trials.
CAN I GET A NEW COVID-19 BOOSTER AND A FLU SHOT AT THE SAME TIME?
Yes, one in each arm.
WHAT IF I WANT TO WAIT?
People at high risk from COVID-19 are encouraged to get the new booster when they’re due. After all, BA.5 still is spreading widely and hospitalization rates in older adults have increased since spring.
Most Americans eligible for an updated booster have gone at least six months since their last shot, according to the CDC — plenty of time that another shot should trigger a good immune response.
But the original formula still offers good protection against severe illness and death, especially after that all-important first booster. So it’s not uncommon for younger and healthier people to time boosters to take advantage of a shot’s temporary jump in protection against even a mild infection, like Wherry did.
A healthy 51-year-old, Wherry said he postponed the second booster recommended for his age for seven months, until late summer — just before an international trip that he knew would increase his risk from unmasked crowds.
With the updated boosters now rolling out, he plans to evaluate in four or five months — when presumably his antibody level starts waning and he’s planning holiday gatherings, whether he’d benefit from another shot.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Republicans tear up Biden’s speech, say red background represents where his ‘policies lead’
Republicans saw red on President Biden’s prime-time speech where he lashed out at MAGA Republicans, blasting both its content and the dark red backdrop put in place by his forward team.
The attacks came after former President Donald Trump – one of the main targets of Biden’s warnings and someone he has called a threat to democracy – called the speech “awkward and angry”.
Among those trashing the speech was GOP Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio, who tore up the speech in which Biden called Republicans MAGA an extremist threat to democracy.
Davidson retweeted a post from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who said the dark red background “looks like the Soviet Union and Hitler had a baby?”
Wrote Davidson, a member of the House Freedom Caucus filled with Trump loyalists: “A visual representation of where Joe Biden’s policies are leading…with dehumanizing rhetoric for anyone who dares to oppose them. Sad day for America, but change is coming.
Republicans trashed President Joe Biden’s speech against MAGA ‘extremists’ and highlighted the red light behind him
Davidson himself came under fire from Jewish groups in January when he tweeted about Washington DC’s mask mandate and compared it to the Holocaust. “Let us remember that the Nazis dehumanized the Jews before separating them, separated them before imprisoning them, imprisoned them before enslaving them, and enslaving them before slaughtering them,” he wrote.
Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas).
“Tonight, Joe Biden vilified millions of Americans in a divisive and angry speech, detached from the reality of his political failures. He is not really interested in restoring the soul of the nation, he is only interested in pitting his fellow Americans against each other.
In 2016, Cruz lashed out at Trump in language as expressive as Biden’s, calling his then-presidential rival a “pathological liar,” but has since become a prominent Trump supporter in the Senate.
Republicans weren’t the only ones tweeting Thursday night.
Biden cheered as critics called him out for divisive rhetoric. “We need a president who will unite our country and bring out our best — not one who stirs up division and brings out our worst,” Biden tweeted.
Rocky Road: Representative Lauren Boebert tweeted an angry image of Biden
Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance said Biden talks to Americans like they’re “sewer rats.” His comment was retweeted by Arizona Senate candidate and Trump loyalist Blake Masters
“Haven’t they destroyed America enough already,” tweeted Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who held a voter fraud hearing ahead of Jan. 6.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) retweeted an image of an angry Biden with both fists clenched. “When they run out of ice cream…” she wrote, poking fun at the president’s infatuation with ice cream, which sometimes earned him little media coverage.
Cruz, Boebert and Davidson each voted against counting votes certified by states where Trump and his allies alleged voter fraud.
Georgia Republican Rep. Austin Scott called the president “Dictator Joe” during his own teardown of the event.
‘Dictator Joe. I’ve been in Congress for 12 years and I’ve never met this guy because he doesn’t talk to Republicans. Now he calls half our country terrorists as real known terrorists cross our border with a record of fentanyl killing thousands,” he wrote.
Unlike many of his colleagues who ripped up Biden’s speech and destroyed the image, Scott did not vote to reject state-certified votes for Biden.
Another Georgia lawmaker, Andrew Clyde, simply wrote, “Divider-in-Chief,” above the same dark red image. He became the target of the House committee on Jan. 6 after comparing people who violated the Capitol to a “normal tourist visit.”
He said in a statement at the time: “Congress does not have the constitutional authority to nullify a state’s electoral votes – nor does the Vice President – and I believe my decision to support the Electoral College fulfills my oath to the Constitution.”
Biden has run several barbs against people who worked to overturn election results.
“You can’t just love your country when you win,” Biden said.
“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” he sang outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, during an event featuring the Marine Band playing patriotic songs.
“They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They do not live in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies.
Lower US job gain in August could aid Fed’s inflation fight
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a healthy number of jobs last month, yet slowed their hiring enough to potentially help the Federal Reserve in its fight to reduce raging inflation.
The economy gained 315,000 jobs in August, a still-solid figure that pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising interest rates, high inflation and sluggish consumer spending. Friday’s report from the government also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, up from a half-century low of 3.5%. Yet that increase was also an encouraging sign: It reflected a long-awaited rise in the number of Americans who came off the sidelines and started looking for work.
“It’s a very positive report and still holds open the possibility for a soft landing,” said Ellen Gaske, an economist at PGIM Fixed Income, referring to the Fed’s goal of slowing the economy enough to cool inflation without going so far as to cause a recession.
Prices are rising at nearly the fastest pace in 40 years, which has handed congressional Republicans a hammer to use against Democrats in the fall congressional elections. Texas Republican Rep. Kevin Brady noted Friday that rising wages aren’t keeping up with inflation, leaving Americans with “shrinking paychecks.”
The White House, in turn, has claimed credit for a robust pace of job growth. On Friday, Brian Deese, a top economic adviser to Biden, said in an interview on CNBC that the economy is shifting to a more sustainable path.
“We want to see a transition from a very strong economy to one of stable growth,” he said.
The August hiring gain was down from 526,000 jobs added in July, and it fell below the average gain of the previous three months. Wage growth also weakened a bit last month, which could also serve the Fed’s inflation fight. Average hourly pay rose 0.3% from the previous month, the smallest gain since April. Businesses typically pass the cost of higher wages on to their customers through higher prices, thereby fueling inflation.
Gaske suggested that the figures could allow the Fed to raise its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point at its next meeting later this month, rather than by three-quarters of a point, as many Wall Street traders and some economists have expected. When the Fed increases its rate, it leads over time to higher rates on mortgages, auto loans and business borrowing and can weaken the economy.
The Fed is rapidly raising interest rates to try to cool hiring and wage growth, which have been consistently strong. Fed officials hope that by raising borrowing costs across the economy, they can reduce inflation from a near-40-year high. Some economists fear, though, that the Fed is tightening credit so aggressively that it will eventually tip the economy into recession.
Most industries added workers last month, with the biggest increases in professional and business services, which gained 68,000 jobs. That sector includes architects, engineers and some tech workers. Health care added 61,500 jobs, retailers 44,000.
Job openings remain high and the pace of layoffs low, indicating that most businesses still want to hire. The broadest measure of the economy’s output — gross domestic product — has shrunk for two straight quarters, meeting one informal definition of a recession. Yet another measure, focused on incomes, indicates the economy expanded in the first half of the year, albeit slowly.
Chair Jerome Powell, in a high-profile speech last week, made clear that to curb inflation, the Fed was prepared to continue raising short-term interest rates for the foreseeable future and to keep them elevated. Powell warned that the Fed’s inflation fight would likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses.
The Fed chair also said the job market is “clearly out of balance,” with demand for workers “substantially exceeding” the available supply. Friday’s jobs figures and a report earlier this week that the number of job openings rose in July after three months of declines, suggested that the Fed’s rate hikes so far haven’t restored any such balance. There are roughly two advertised job openings for every unemployed worker.
The central bank has raised its short-term rate to a range of 2.25% to 2.5% this year, after the fastest series of increases since it began using its short-term rate to influence the economy in the early 1990s. It has projected that its key rate will reach a range of 3.25% to 3.5% by year’s end. Those rate hikes have made borrowing and spending steadily more expensive for individuals and businesses. The housing market, in particular, has been weakened by higher loan rates.
Wages are rising at their fastest pace in decades as employers scramble to fill jobs at a time when fewer Americans are working or seeking work in the aftermath of the pandemic. Average hourly pay jumped 5.2% in July from a year earlier. Still, that was less than the 5.6% year-over-year in March, which was the largest annual increase in 15 years of records outside of the spring of 2020, when the pandemic struck.
Some skeptics warn that the Fed may be focusing excessively on the strength of the job market when other indicators indicate that the economy is noticeably weakening. Consumer spending, for example, and manufacturing have slowed. The central bank might raise rates too far as a result, to the point where it causes a deeper recession than might be needed to conquer inflation.
The economic picture is highly uncertain, with the healthy pace of hiring and low unemployment at odds with the government’s estimate that the economy shrank in the first six months of this year, which is one informal definition of a recession.
Yet a related measure of the economy’s growth, which focuses on incomes, shows that it is still expanding, if at a weak pace.
So far, the Fed’s rate hikes have severely dented the housing market. With the average rate on a 30-year mortgage reaching 5.66% last week — double the level of a year ago — sales of existing homes have fallen for six straight months.
Consumers have moderated their spending in the face of much higher prices, though they spent more in July even after adjusting for inflation. But companies’ investment in new equipment has slowed, indicating they have an increasingly cautious outlook on the economy.
Early bird prices return for a Disrupt Labor Day flash sale – TechCrunch
We may be rolling into early fall, but we’re getting prices back to summer early bird levels. Yes, in honor of the Labor Day long weekend, we’re hosting a pass flash sale for TechCrunch Disrupt, taking place October 18-20 in San Francisco, with an online day on the 21st. october.
Right now and until Tuesday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDTyou can buy a Disrupt pass and pocket big savings.
- Buy a general admission pass and save $200
- Buy an Investor Pass and save $200
- Buy a student/nonprofit pass and save $100
There is so much to see, do and learn in Disrupt. Here are just two main stage sessions for you to enjoy, and be sure to browse the full event schedule to see what other startup excitement awaits.
Rivian grows: Rivian emerged from stealth in 2018 with a pair of vehicles that helped it become the hottest EV automaker since Tesla. The company has attracted top investors and partners, including Amazon and Ford, and is now publicly traded. Hear from Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe talk about the company’s challenges with production bottlenecks, supply chain constraints and layoffs as he leads the company into the electric future.
Accelerating crypto: Launched in 2020, Solana has gained global acclaim for being one of the fastest blockchains with a rapidly growing developer ecosystem. It is arguably the most well-known of the “Ethereum Killers” due to its speed and low transaction cost, but its rise has not been without obstacles. Hear from its creator Anatoly Yakovenko talk about the opportunities and challenges ahead as Solana seeks to bring web3 to mobile devices with the goal of mass adoption.
Oh, and don’t miss the round tables. We’ve designed these 30-minute, expert-led discussions for up to 20 participants who share an interest in a particular topic. Check out the full list of over 30 roundtable topics and plan your schedule now.
Then there’s the Startup Battlefield – you’ll learn a lot about what investors are looking for and what drives them to schedule a meeting. Head to the exhibition to see 200 selected Startup Battlefield companies showcasing their technology and talent. Get your know-how in the TechCrunch+ stage and the Discovery stage, and increase your starter knowledge in the breakout sessions.
Enjoy world-class networking using the event app. Schedule 1:1 meetings or try your hand at speed networking. Prefer a more relaxed face-to-face networking experience? Sign up for dinner for 6 and socialize with other attendees over a meal.
TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco from October 18-20 with an online day on October 21. Take advantage of our early sale and save up to $200. Buy your Labor Day passes before deadline expires September 6 at 11:59 PM PDT.
Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by fill in this form.
techcrunch
Knock, knock: Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door work
Jehovah’s Witnesses have restarted their door-to-door ministry after more than two and a half years on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, reviving a religious practice that the faith considers crucial and cherished.
From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination fanned out in cities and towns Thursday to share literature and converse about God for the first time since March 2020.
In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood on the south side of Boston, Dan and Carrie Sideris spent a balmy morning walking around knocking on doors and ringing bells. Dan Sideris said he had been apprehensive about evangelizing in person in “a changed world,” but the experience erased any traces of doubt.
“It all came back quite naturally because we don’t have a canned speech,” he said. “We try to engage with people about what’s in their heart, and what we say comes from our hearts.”
The couple were surprised at how many people opened their doors and were receptive.
One man took a break from a Zoom call to accept their booklets and set up an appointment to continue the conversation. At another home, a woman spoke of how many family members died in the last two years — something the Siderises could relate to, both of them having lost parents recently. Another woman was too busy at the moment but spoke to Carrie Sideris through the window and said she could come back Sunday.
“I’ve been looking forward to this day,” she said. “When I rang the first doorbell this morning, a total calm came over me. I was back where I needed to be.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses suspended door-knocking in the early days of the pandemic’s onset in the United States, just as much of the rest of society went into lockdown too. The organization also ended all public meetings at its 13,000 congregations nationwide and canceled 5,600 annual gatherings worldwide — an unprecedented move not taken even during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918, which killed 50 million people worldwide.
Witnesses continued their ministry by writing letters and making phone calls, but it wasn’t the same because it lacked a personal touch, said Robert Hendriks, national spokesperson for the denomination.
“To us, going door to door is an expression of our God’s impartiality,” he said. “We go to everyone and let them choose whether they want to hear us or not.”
Even in pre-pandemic times, door-knocking ministry came with anxiety because Witnesses never knew how they would be received at any given home. In 2022 that’s even more the case, and evangelizers are being advised to be mindful that lives and attitudes have changed.
“It’s going to take an additional level of courage,” Hendriks said.
The organization is not mandating masks or social distancing, leaving those decisions to each individual.
The denomination has cautiously been rebooting other activities: In April it reopened congregations for in-person gatherings, and in June it resumed public ministry where members set up carts in locations such as subway stations and hand out literature.
But getting back to door-knocking, considered not just a core belief but also an effective ministry, is a big step toward “a return to normal,” Hendriks said.
Among those eager to pound the pavement again was Jonathan Gomas of Milwaukee, who started door-knocking with his parents when he was “big enough to ring a doorbell.”
“When you’re out in the community, you have your hand on the pulse,” he said. “We haven’t had that close feeling with the community for more than two years now. It feels like we’ve all become more distant and polarized.”
Gomas and his wife and two daughters have all learned Hmong in order to better reach out to members of that community, and residents are often pleasantly surprised to open their doors to fluent speakers of their language.
“I think it made them listen even closer,” he said.
In Acworth, Georgia, Nathan Rivera said he has greatly missed seeing people’s faces and reading their expressions.
“You see and appreciate these responses, and it’s much more personal,” he said. “You establish common ground and relationships that you can never develop over the phone or by writing a letter.”
The son of Cuban refugees who came to the United States in the 1980s, Rivera said door-knocking is an important part of his spiritual identity and “feels Christ-like.”
“We show respect for each person’s right to hold a different belief,” he said. “If they don’t want to hear what we have to say, we politely thank them and move on, recognizing that we cannot judge anyone. We’ll just keep on knocking.”
___
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
What is open on Labor Day 2022? Banks, Costco closed; AMC, Trader Joe’s have regular hours
Labor Day marks the end of summer and the beginning of fall, but most importantly, it celebrates American workers and the American labor movement.
If you have a day off, you might be curious about what’s open and what’s closed, as many businesses have closed to observe the holidays.
Here are some of the main businesses and institutions that will be open and those that will be closed on Monday, September 5.
Open normal hours
- Target
- walmart
- Kroger
- Trader Joe’s
- SVC
- Walgreens (Some pharmacies may be closed.)
- AMC Theaters
- Planet Fitness
- Chick-fil-A
- olive garden
- TJ Maxx
- sam’s club
Limited opening hours
Firm
- Costco
- DMV
- Public Libraries (In New York, public libraries are closed on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.)
- Banks
- Post Office
- FedEx (Some FedEx offices are open with modified hours.)
- UPS
ABC-owned television stations contributed to this report, amending the copy originally published in 2021.
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.
Afghan mosque blast kills 18, including pro-Taliban cleric
HERAT, Afghanistan — An explosion tore through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 18 people. including a prominent cleric close to the Taliban, Taliban officials and a local medic said. At least 23 people were hurt.
The explosion in the city of Herat left the courtyard of the Guzargah Mosque littered with bodies, the ground stained with blood, video from the scene showed. Men shouted, “God is great,” in shock and horror.
The bomb went off during Friday noon prayers, when mosques are full of worshippers.
Among the dead was Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a prominent cleric who was known across Afghanistan for his criticism of the country’s Western-backed governments over the past two decades. Ansari was seen as close to the Taliban, who seized control over Afghanistan a year ago as foreign forces withdrew.
His death was confirmed by the chief Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid. Just before the bombing, Ansari had been meeting in another part of the city with the Taliban government’s deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was on a visit to Herat. Ansari had rushed from the meeting to the mosque to get to the noon prayers, an aide to Baradar said in a tweet mourning the cleric.
Ansari’s brother, Habib ul Rahman, was also among those killed, according to Islam Jar, the governor of Herat province. Jar said another 23 people were wounded in the attack, updating an earlier toll.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s blast.
Last month, a bombing at a mosque in the capital Kabul targeted and killed a pro-Taliban cleric in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. IS has waged a bloody campaign of attacks on Taliban targets and minority groups, particularly Shiites whom the extremist Sunni IS considers heretics. It has frequently hit mosques with suicide attacks during Friday prayers.
Herat’s Guzargah Mosque, where Ansari has long been the preacher, draws followers of Sunni Islam, the dominant stream in Afghanistan that is also followed by the Taliban.
Ansari was for years a thorn in the side of Afghanistan’s pro-Western government. In his sermons at the Guzargah, he urged his many supporters to carry out protests against the governments and preached against women’s rights.
The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned Friday’s attack.
The Saudi-based body of Muslim states “remains gravely concerned that sporadic attacks and explosions in various provinces across the country continue to mar the security and social peace of Afghan people,” it said in a statement. “The OIC renews its resolute solidarity with Afghanistan and its long-suffering people.”
