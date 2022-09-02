News
failed gun attack on Cristina Kirchner (VIDEO) – RT in French
A man pointed a handgun at the head of the Argentine vice-president, without any shots going off, before being arrested by the police. His act was unanimously condemned by the political class.
A man was arrested on the evening of September 1 in Buenos Aires after pointing a loaded gun at Vice President Cristina Kirchner as she was returning home. According to images from several televisions, the man aimed the Argentinian vice-president in the head when she met sympathizers who had come to wait for her at the bottom of her house, in the Recoleta district, without any shots being fired. don’t go.
We can see in the videos taken on the spot a hand brandishing a pistol a few centimeters from Cristina Kirchner, but the weapon could have jammed, allowing her to get away unscathed. Police officers then seized the suspect, led him into a police car in an adjoining street, immediately surrounded by a thick cordon of police officers.
The sequence is just incredible: assassination attempt against the former Argentine president Cristina Kirchner, last night in Buenos Aires. The shooter approaches her, shoots, but the gun jams… #barakapic.twitter.com/Jo6pT1gr6r
— Arnaud Bedat (@ArnaudBedat) September 2, 2022
According to several Argentine media, the suspect is a 30-year-old Brazilian, unconfirmed information from official sources. According to the Argentinian daily Clarinhis weapon was well loaded, and the man would have already been prosecuted for carrying a prohibited weapon.
Unanimous condemnation of the Argentine political class and the left-wing presidents of neighboring countries
The incident was condemned by the entire government camp, as well as by the opposition coalition. The Argentine Head of State, Alberto Fernandez, denounced a fact “of enormous gravity, the most serious to have occurred since [le] country regained democracy” in 1983, and declared a national holiday on September 2, “so that in peace and harmony the Argentine people can express themselves in defense of life, of democracy, and in solidarity with our vice-president.
Right-wing opposition leader and Cristina Kirchner’s successor to the presidency, Mauricio Macri, in power from 2015 to 2019, expressed his “absolute condemnation of the attack suffered by Cristina Kirchner, which fortunately had no consequences for the vice-president.
Abroad, several Latin American leaders, on the left in the first place, reacted in the evening. “The assassination attempt against Vice-President Cristina Kirchner deserves the rejection and condemnation of the whole continent,” said tweeted Chilean President Gabriel Boric. “All my solidarity with comrade Cristina Kirchner, victim of a fascist criminal who does not know how to respect differences and diversity,” declared the former president and presidential candidate of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In France, Jean-Luc Mélenchon also condemned an “attempted murder” and supported Cristina Kirchner, whom “far-right judges condemn without the right to a defense”. “Justice settling political scores is barbarism,” launched the leader of rebellious France, referring to the current legal troubles of the vice-president.
#Argentina: far-right judges condemn without right to defense @CFKArgentina vice president of the country. A murder attempt against her has just failed. The people are in the street for her. Justice settling political scores is barbarism.
— Jean-Luc Melenchon (@JLMelenchon) September 2, 2022
For ten days, hundreds of activists have gathered every evening in front of Cristina Kirchner’s home to show their support for the former head of state, in power from 2007 to 2015, currently on trial for fraud and corruption. On August 22, the prosecution demanded a 12-year prison sentence and life ineligibility against her, the former leader being implicated in the context of the awarding of public contracts in her stronghold of Santa Cruz during her two presidential terms.
Aged 69, Cristina Kirchner remains seven years after her departure from the presidency an influential figure in Argentine politics, one year before the presidential election for which she has not made her intentions known. A verdict in her trial is not expected until late 2022. Even if convicted, she enjoys parliamentary immunity as President of the Senate and may not go to jail or even run in the general elections of October 2023.
Adele reveals painful back injury after her son’s prank went wrong
Take it easy, she’s hurt.
Adele revealed in an interview with Elle Magazine that she slipped a disc behind her back in January 2021 after her then 8-year-old son Angelo jumped up to scare her.
The prank left the 34-year-old British singer-songwriter with a slipped L6 disc, located near the tailbone.
Her 9-year-old son allegedly tried to prank the 15-time Grammy winner as she came out of the bathroom when the injury occurred.
This isn’t the first time the “Easy on Me” singer has had back problems. Adele reportedly has back pain “since she was a teenager”, the fashion magazine explained.
Additionally, the “Set Fire to the Rain” hitmaker recently announced new dates — beginning in September — for his Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.
“Words cannot explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I was truly heartbroken to have to cancel them,” the star wrote on Instagram.
“But after what feels like forever figuring out the logistics of the show I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”
Performances of ‘Weekends with Adele’ have been postponed after COVID-19 delays pushed the shows back from their original start date in January.
The singer did not share if the back injury will or has impacted upcoming Vegas shows which will run through March 25, 2023.
Representatives for Adele did not immediately respond for comment.
Pipeline operator data suggests Nord Stream flows will return on Saturday as planned
It will be a bit of a relief but who knows how long the next “maintenance” period will last. Gazprom had said that the only functioning turbine in the pipeline had to undergo technical maintenance about every 42 days, so the next one will be in mid-October.
As a security measure, Germany said it would not rely on Nord Stream flows at all for this winter. But with a capacity already reduced to 20%, it’s fair play.
Daily horoscope for September 2, 2022
Lunar Alert: Avoid major purchases or decisions from 1:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. EDT today (10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Scorpio to Sagittarius.
Happy Birthday Friday, September 2, 2022:
You are charismatic, friendly and very endearing. You are also intelligent, down to earth and unassuming. You are a nurturer, as well as an excellent negotiator. This is a winning year for you! Your past efforts will be rewarded with promotions, awards, accolades and recognition of your talents. Cheer!
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★
A conversation with a partner or a close friend will be optimistic today. However, this person might be trying to convince you of something or promise you something. If so, you’ll be wise to take things with a grain of salt. (They might be overly optimistic about what they’re suggesting.) Tonight: Don’t make any promises.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★
It’s a strong and successful day at work for you. However, because you are enthusiastic and excited about something, you might overlook details. Therefore, be smart and check everything. Remember: what big print gives, small print takes away. Tonight: Do what you can.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★
Your social projects are exciting today. Enjoy fun activities with the kids, as well as anything involving arts, musical performances, movies, theater, or other fun entertainment. Take note: when you’re looking for fun and good times, you might be tempted to overdo it. Think about the ramifications of your choices. Tonight: Enthusiasm!
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★
Family conversations will go well today because people are upbeat and friendly. However, there is a tendency to entertain big, radical ideas that might not be feasible or affordable. (Usually you don’t fall for the trap because you’re practical.) Tonight: Get organized.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★
It’s a hectic and optimistic day! Enjoy talking to siblings, parents and neighbors. You will also enjoy studying, writing and learning new things. It’s a good day to sign contracts; however, don’t overlook the details. Today it’s easy to assume that everything is fine, which means you might forget something important. Tonight: Family Conversations.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★
Today you could have exciting and lucrative ideas. Indeed, you quickly see the big picture, as well as the major trends for the future. Nevertheless, make sure that the details of your plans will be met. Don’t ignore things that don’t fit. Tonight: You have hope.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★★
Today, Mercury is in your opposite sign to Jupiter, which gives you good feelings and promotes an optimistic outlook on life. You will be enthusiastic about making plans, attending conferences and having discussions with others. Tonight: Be reasonable.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
It’s a wellness day! You enjoy the company of others – friends and interactions with groups. Relationships with bosses, parents and authority figures are pleasant. You might have a crush on your boss. You are also happy with your colleagues, and they are happy with you. Tonight: Contentment.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
You could be involved in discussions with young people today. If so, it will be an optimistic experience that will boost your enthusiasm. In turn, this could make you entertain ambitious and optimistic goals. Wait a day or two to see if those goals still seem achievable. Think things through. Tonight: animated meetings.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★
Despite your feelings of confidence and optimism, be careful when volunteering for anything today. Likewise, think twice before agreeing to anything, because it’s easy to be overly optimistic and see things as easier or better than they really are. Tonight: Stay realistic.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★★
It’s a fabulous day to study, learn, travel and do everything to push the limits of your horizon. You look forward to tackling big concepts and discussing philosophy, history, religion, and exciting ideas. You might also convince others to see your point of view. Tonight: Explore!
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★
When it comes to financial matters today, be careful because you might overestimate something. Or if you are considering an investment, something might look better than it is. Double-check questions about how to divide or share an inheritance or anything else. Stay informed. Tonight: Be conservative.
BORN TODAY
Actor Keanu Reeves (1964), actress Salma Hayek (1966), actress Merritt Patterson (1990)
6 killed, 7 injured as car runs over pilgrims in Gujarat
Aravalli:
Six people have been killed and seven others injured after a car overturned pilgrims on Friday morning in Malpur area of Aravalli district in Gujarat. The victims were heading towards the Ambaji temple in nearby Banaskantha district when the crash happened, police said.
The driver of the car lost control of his vehicle which led to the crash near Malpur, according to initial reports. The victims were rushed to Modasa Hospital in an ambulance.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for each of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
The Chief Minister has instructed the Aravalli District Collector to ensure that necessary medical care is provided to the injured.
Chelsea, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest smash records as Premier League clubs complete historic £1.9bn transfer window spending more than Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A combined
Deadline day marked the end of the biggest transfer window in Premier League history.
A number of records have fallen as top English clubs spent a total of £1.9billion over the summer, more than the Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A combined.
In fact, Premier League clubs have broken the record for the most money spent in a season in a single window.
The previous record was £1.86bn from the 2017/18 campaign, which featured a £1.4bn spending spree during the summer window.
Meanwhile, spending is up 67% from last summer’s total of £1.1billion.
Chelsea have reached late deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria, capping the biggest outlay by any club in a single window in Premier League history.
Following the takeover by US billionaire Todd Boehly, the Blues spent a total of £255.3million on Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina and Aubameyang, while Zakaria arrived on loan from Juventus.
Manchester United sealed the most expensive deadline signing in history with an £85m deal to land Antony from Ajax.
The Red Devils were the Premier League’s second biggest spenders, breaking their own previous record in a single window by spending £202m over the summer.
Meanwhile, there was also a slice of history for Nottingham Forest.
The newly promoted side made their 20th and 21st signings of the summer on Thursday, breaking the record for the most players bought in a single window.
Tim Bridge, Senior Partner in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, said: “The record level of spending during this transfer window is a clear indication of the confidence of Premier League clubs as fans return to stadiums and a new broadcast cycle begins.
“It has now become an integral part of the Premier League that clubs are willing to pay significant sums to maximize their performance.
“This season the desire to acquire playing talent has reached new heights as the pressure on clubs to stay in the competition is greater than ever.”
Campbell Soup profits slide as costs rise and shoppers rethink spending
Campbell’s Soup profits fell in the last quarter as sales volumes declined even as higher prices boosted the company’s revenue.
The soup and snack maker on Thursday reported earnings of $96 million, or 32 cents per share, for its latest quarter, compared with $288 million, or 95 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.
