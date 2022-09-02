Frances Tiafoe edges out Jason Kubler in US Open second round

Ah, the comforting familiarity of a visit to the Minnesota State Fair. Roast corn? Check. Sweet Martha’s chocolate chip cookies? Yep. REO Speedwagon and Styx at the Grandstand? Uh-huh.

That last one may not be quite as ubiquitous on your to-do list when visiting the fair, but it does happen fairly frequently, if you’ll pardon the pun. In fact, Thursday night marked the eighth time Styx has played the big brick former speedway, with REO Speedwagon there for the sixth time. What’s more, it was the fifth time the two bands that first blasted out of radios in the 1970s played the Grandstand on the same bill.

So has their audience tired of the frequent visits? Clearly not, judging from the sellout crowd of 13,165 that crammed the Grandstand and joyfully relived the music of their youth. And they enjoyed a pretty darn well-executed show, with both bands delivering their “classic rock” fare of the ’70s and early ’80s with equal energy, enthusiasm and skill.

And it looked and sounded like the crowd got what they came for, the ovations equally effusive for each band, the throng almost matching the one at Sunday night’s Pitbull show for size and spirit. Way to go, boomers.

As for which of the two bands did a better job of reviving the sounds of yore, it was pretty much a dead heat on the steamiest night of the fair so far. For vocal aplomb, REO’s high-tenored frontman Kevin Cronin certainly deserves props for still delivering solid singing on such ’70s rockers as “Keep Pushin’” and “Ridin’ the Storm Out.” As for the ballads that put REO atop the pop charts in the early ’80s — such as “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep on Loving You” — well, let’s say he’s more a rocker than a crooner.

That said, REO has had a reputation as a very good live band since early in its 55-year history (and props to keyboardist co-founder Neal Doughty for being a constant throughout). The members of the Illinois-born quintet certainly seemed to still enjoy what they’re doing, judging from Cronin’s persistent smile and guitarist Dave Amato’s consistently strong adrenalin-laced solos, carrying the rockers and rescuing the ballads.

As for Styx, the band from Chicago has been soldiering on without singer, songwriter and keyboardist Dennis DeYoung for longer than he was actually in the band, but that hasn’t stopped them from performing songs on which his high tenor was a distinctive element. Scottish keyboardist and singer Lawrence Gowan does a very good imitation of him, and is a flamboyant showman to boot, prancing about and leaping atop his rotating keyboard while belting out ballads like “Lady” and “Come Sail Away.”

Tommy Shaw was also in fine voice Thursday on his signature rockers, “Blue Collar Man” and “Renegade,” the band’s final encore. And Styx deserves credit for continuing to create new material, as four of the 14 songs they played came from 2021’s “Crash of the Crown.” It sounded much like the kind of art rock the band offered early in its career.

But the band was clearly at an advantage over REO with a relatively diverse collection of songwriting styles comprising Shaw’s acoustic anthems, James Young’s rockier inclinations, and the romantic ballads and sci-fi fantasies DeYoung left behind. On this night, they presented the stronger set, although REO’s final encore of the hymn to persistence, “Roll With the Changes,” was certainly an uplifting way to end the evening