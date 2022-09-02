News
From Gophers to Vikings, Esezi Otomewo is grateful: ‘I feel at home’
Not long after the Vikings announced their 53-man roster, and defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo realized he had in fact made the team, he hit up his good friend Boye Mafe.
The dynamic duo used to wreak havoc off the edge as college teammates with the Gophers, which led to Otomewo getting picked up by the Vikings and Mafe getting selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
After impressing in training camp this summer, both Otomewo and Mafe officially can say they are on an NFL active roster with Week 1 right around the corner.
“You should’ve seen the reaction when he called me,” Otomewo said of his conversation with Mafe. “I love that guy.”
It didn’t take Otomewo very long to start to feel comfortable in the NFL. Because he played for the the Gophers, he didn’t even have to pick up and move away to start his professional career when the Vikings drafted him. He made note of that this spring during organized team activities.
“I feel at home,” he said. “I know where everything is at. It’s not a culture shock. That stuff can help a lot.”
That has been evident this summer during training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. After battling through a knee injury, Otomewo has steadily improved his stock with maximum effort in practices and solid play in preseason games.
He’s also learned a lot from veteran defensive linemen Harrison Phillips and Dalvin Tomlinson. They have helped Otomewo with various aspects of being a professional, from showing him how to watch film properly to teaching him certain techniques before and after practice.
Asked what he feels is his biggest strength on the field, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound Otomewo pointed to his athleticism. He moves incredibly well for a person of his size, and that allows him to play different positions on the defensive line.
He did that with the Gophers, and now he’s hoping to do that with the Vikings.
“It was very inspirational to have that connection going from the Gophers to the Vikings,” Otomewo said. “It’s a blessing. I don’t want to take it for granted. I called my mom and dad (after making the 53-man roster) and rejoiced with them. Then after that it was like, ‘It’s time to get down to business.’ It only goes up from here.”
Though it was a special moment for Otomewo, he is determined to making sure this is only the beginning for him. This was his dream as a kid. This is his reality now.
“It’s definitely sunk in by now,” he said. “Now I’ve got to go out there and I’ve got to be professional once I get out onto the field.”
As for his conversation with Mafe after both learned they had made their respective teams, Otomewo noted how he’s excited to have a number of former college teammates in the NFL this season.
“I think the thing I’m looking forward to this season is jersey swapping with those guys,” Otomewo said. “We’ve got a lot of Gophers in the league now, and that’s cool to see.”
Peltola defeats Palin to win Alaska special election for House seat
Associated press
Primetime Biden speech: Trumpism threatens democracy
President Joe Biden will sound the alarm Thursday night over what he sees as ‘extremist’ threats to American democracy from restive forces of Trumpism, aiming to reframe the November election as part of an ongoing battle for “the soul of the nation”. Nearly two years after defeating Donald Trump, it’s a rehash of Biden’s 2020 campaign theme, casting the midterm election stakes in terms as dire as those that sent him to the Oval Office. Biden’s explicit effort to sideline Trump and his “Make America Great Again” supporters marks a sharp turn for the president, who preached his desire to achieve national unity in his inaugural address.
yahoo
Ravens mascot Poe will miss 2022 season with ‘serious injury to his drumstick’
Just over a week before their season opener, the Ravens need a new mascot.
Poe, who was carted off the field at halftime of the Ravens’ third preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday after suffering an apparent knee injury, was placed on season-ending injured reserve, coach John Harbaugh announced at a faux news conference Thursday.
“Unfortunately, he sustained a serious injury to his drumstick and he will not be able to perform for the rest of the season,” Harbaugh said. “We will find a replacement. We’re going to go to work on that right away. We’re going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement. We’re going to get right into evaluating our options and see where we go next and see if we can find somebody to replace Poe.”
Poe was one of several mascots to compete in an exhibition game against an Amateur Athletic Union team from Baltimore, with the Oriole Bird also making an appearance and catching a touchdown pass. Poe, who played quarterback, was injured while scrambling to his right before being sacked from behind. The start of the second half was nearly delayed as Poe was attended to by team trainers.
On Monday, the Ravens shared an update from Poe on Twitter.
“Thanks for all your concerned tweets,” the tweet read. “Poe took some damage to his drumstick and ruffled some feathers last night during his Mascot Classic. We’ll continue to share updates on Poe’s status, but he’s resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results.”
()
See Ana de Armas call Netflix’s Blonde NC-17 rating
And Ana is not the only member of the Blond family surprised by his rating. As Blond director Andre Dominiquepreviously said Vulture, “I thought we colored inside the lines. But I think if you have a group of men and women in a conference room talking about sexual behavior, maybe the men are going to worry what women think. It’s just a weird moment.”
“I think if given the choice, I would rather go see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story,” he continued, “Because we know her life was on the edge, clearly, of how she finished. Do you want to see the warts and all version or do you want to see this sanitized version?”
Adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ A fictionalized novel, Netflix’s synopsis best explains that the film shows “a life both known and unknown” in a “bold imagination.”
Entertainment
Ron Johnson calls COVID response a ‘miserable failure’: ‘They’ve done our kids a lot of harm’
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Called Democrats’ COVID response a ‘miserable failure’ after a report suggested dramatic pandemic-related learning loss when students were forced to learn remotely . Johnson joined “The Faulkner Focus” on Thursday to discuss the bombshell report and why the policies weren’t based on “science.”
STRUCK BY COVID-19, EU POPULATION SHRINKS FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR
RON JOHNSON: I don’t see how anyone could look at our response to COVID and conclude that it’s anything other than a dismal failure. Over a million dead Americans, the human toll, the economic devastation, what we did to our children. In addition to this study, Rhode Island Hospital and Brown University conducted a study that showed there was a 22 point drop in IQ among infants born during the pandemic, and what is so tragic in the way we hurt our children during our answer is that it was not motivated by science. The school closures and our CDC response to how we were going to handle the kids were largely driven by the teachers’ unions. I have written watch letters in terms of communication between the CDC and our health agencies and teacher unions, and have received no response. So it wasn’t motivated by science. Remember how everyone vilified Sweden because they didn’t close their schools, their children went to school [and] didn’t you wear masks? The number of deaths per million in Sweden is only 59% of that in the United States. 1,894 people per million vs. 3,223 US deaths per million. So none of those 1.9 million Swedish school children died from COVID, and teachers actually had a lower infection rate. So our response, driven by people like Fauci and our federal health agencies, hasn’t been honest, it’s not transparent. They have failed miserably to protect Americans and they have done great harm to our children.
Fox
Ginni Thomas emails urged new 2020 electors in Wisconsin
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers, including the chair of the Senate elections committee, urging them to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in the tightly contested state, emails obtained Thursday by The Associated Press show.
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist, also had sent messages to more than two dozen lawmakers in Arizona.
In her communications with lawmakers in both states, Thomas urged Republicans to choose their own slate of electors after the election, arguing that results giving Biden a victory in the states were marred by fraud. Despite numerous reviews, lawsuits and recounts , no widespread fraud calling into question the results has been discovered in either state.
The emails received at the exact same time on Nov. 9, 2020, by Wisconsin state Sen. Kathy Bernier and state Rep. Gary Tauchen were first reported Thursday by The Washington Post. The AP obtained the email from Bernier, and the watchdog group Documented posted the email Tauchen received.
The emails were sent at almost the exact same time as the ones Thomas sent to lawmakers in Arizona.
Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment, made to the court Thursday.
Bernier, in a telephone interview with the AP, said she did not recall receiving the email from Thomas, which was one of thousands her office and other Wisconsin lawmakers received around that time. The message was sent over the FreeRoots platform that allows for mass mailing of prewritten emails. Bernier said she had no contact with Thomas aside from receiving the email.
“Please stand strong in the face of political and media pressure,” Thomas wrote in the emails received by the Wisconsin lawmakers. “Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state.”
Bernier said Thursday that she didn’t fault Thomas for sending the message, which she doesn’t recall reading at the time.
“Ginni is not a constituent, so therefore not top priority to respond to,” Bernier said. “And so I am sure we did not respond to her.”
Bernier, who has been outspoken in saying there was no widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin’s election that Biden fairly won, said she had no issue with Thomas contacting her about the election.
“I don’t believe this is hair raising crazy stuff that everybody’s making it out to be,” she said of the Thomas email. “There were a lot of Republicans at the time that thought there was massive voter fraud. … I’m sure she would have preferred taking it back, especially after all of the evidence.”
Tauchen declined comment through a spokesperson.
Clarence Thomas was the only member of the Supreme Court who voted against the court’s order allowing the U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, to obtain Trump records that were held by the National Archives and Records Administration. The court voted in January to allow the committee to get the documents.
Ginni Thomas’s role in the plot to overturn the 2020 election won by Biden is being looked at by members of the House committee investigating the riot. The committee asked her in June to sit for an interview.
Associated Press writer Mark Sherman in Washington contributed to this report.
Stocks fall again, further wiping out summer gains – The Denver Post
By ALEX VEIGA
Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street midday Thursday, extending their losing streak to a fifth day as investors remain wary of the resilience of the economy as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to fight against inflation.
The S&P 500 was down 0.9% at 12:23 p.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101 points, or 0.3%, to 31,408 and the Nasdaq composite slipped 2%.
The main indexes have closed lower for four days in a row. The latest wave of selling continues an area of weakness that wiped out much of the gains the market made in July and early August.
Technology stocks again represented the heaviest weighting in the market. Nvidia fell 11.9% after the chipmaker said the US government imposed new licensing requirements on its sales to China.
Banks and businesses that rely on consumer spending also helped drag the market down. Goldman Sachs fell 1.1% and Carnival 4.4%.
Energy stocks fell as the price of U.S. crude oil, just off its third month of declines, fell 3.1% to $86.74 a barrel. Chevron slipped 1.4%.
Healthcare stocks were a bright spot. Johnson & Johnson rose 2.2%.
Stocks of smaller companies also lost ground, dragging the Russell 2000 Index down 2.1%. In Europe, major equity indices fell. Asian markets closed lower.
Treasury yields were higher overall. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, rose to 3.25% from 3.20% on Wednesday evening. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, rose to 3.52% from 3.50%.
Bond yields rose alongside expectations of higher interest rates, which the Federal Reserve raised in an effort to crush the highest inflation in decades.
Markets have been on a losing streak since last week, when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank will likely have to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy “for a while. to bring down inflation.
The Fed has already raised interest rates four times this year and is expected to raise short-term rates by 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting later this month, according to CME Group.
Wall Street fears that the Fed is putting the brakes on an already slowing economy too hard and pushing it into a recession. Rising interest rates have also hurt investment prices, especially for more expensive stocks like technology companies.
The S&P 500 ended August with a 4.2% loss after jumping 9.1% in July on optimism that the Fed might be able to slow rate hikes following the signs that inflation, although still high, was stabilizing.
The July and early August market rally marked a brief positive turn for Wall Street after a weak first half where the S&P 500 fell 20% from its most recent peak and entered a bear market. September may not offer investors much respite, as historically it tends to be the worst month for stocks.
Investors are watching economic data closely for any further signs of the economy slowing down or inflation slowing or at least staying at its current level. Businesses and consumers have been hit hard by rising prices for everything from food to clothing, but recent drops in gasoline prices have brought some relief.
Strong US jobs data helped fuel expectations of further interest rate hikes. The Labor Department announced Tuesday that there were two jobs for every unemployed person in July, giving arguments to Fed officials who argue the economy can tolerate more rate hikes to rein in inflation that is at its peak. highest for several decades.
On Thursday, the Labor Department said jobless claims fell last week, the latest sign the labor market is continuing to shine despite the slowing U.S. economy.
The government’s August jobs report, due out on Friday, is also expected to show that the labor market remains robust.
denverpost
