News
Giants GM Joe Schoen attending Ohio State-Notre Dame, where QB prospect C.J. Stroud will play
Before Daniel Jones takes his first regular season snap, Giants GM Joe Schoen will scout Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and other top prospects on Saturday night at The Horseshoe.
Schoen said Thursday that he will be in Columbus, Ohio, to watch Notre Dame-Ohio State on Saturday. Then he’ll take in more college games on Sept. 10 before the Giants’ Sept. 11 opener at the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.
The GM has to do this due diligence. And there are other exciting prospects to scout in Saturday’s game, such as Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and edge Isaiah Foskey, and Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
But Schoen’s presence there underscores the stakes and pressure Jones faces after the Giants declined his fifth-year option this spring.
In Thursday’s press conference, Schoen would not discuss his expectations for Jones, either.
“I’m not gonna get into expectations, but I’m happy where he is,” Schoen said. “I think he played well [in the preseason]. I think he performed well in the Jets practice. I know some people were getting on him early on, and it’s Wink’s defense and he’s sending people from left field and we’re not game-planning for that. He’s also trying to be on the same page with some of the receivers.
“I think Daniel’s in a good place,” the GM added. “I’m happy where he is. But we all know everybody’s got to perform on Sundays. That’s when the evaluation will really start.”
Head coach Brian Daboll gave a more direct answer about how the Giants will evaluate Jones.
“The job of a quarterback on a team is to lead his team down and score points,” the coach said. “Stats are great. The biggest thing is can you make the right decision under pressure.”
Schoen was asked why he didn’t want to discuss his expectations for Jones.
“It’s been a whirlwind week,” he said. “I just cut 30 players. I’m just trying to get through the day… Every team, it’s gonna take three to four weeks to figure out who we are.”
But the GM did shed light on other topics. Here is a recap of his meaningful insights:
RESTRUCTURE COMING
The Giants were a league-high $4.6 million over the salary cap as of Wednesday, per overthecap.com. They have until next Tuesday to get under it. And Schoen admitted he’ll likely have to restructure at least one contract to do that.
“We’ll probably have to restructure something here going into next week,” he said. “That’s something we’ll do. We’re still working through a couple different scenarios. We’ll get where we need to get to get through the season.”
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is the most likely candidate to push some money around.
Schoen said this is “the hand we’re dealt” and he’s going to do the best he can to compete with the means he has. He declined to set any expectations for the season.
“We’re just trying to get through today,” he said. “We haven’t talked about actives, who’s gonna be inactive yet. We’re still trying to put the pieces together. So I don’t want to set any expectations.”
NO PURSUIT OF CGJ
Schoen said he did not pursue a trade for Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, 24, a young player with a $2.5 million salary in the final year of his rookie deal.
The division rival Philadelphia Eagles acquired Gardner-Johnson and a Saints seventh-rounder instead, sending only a fifth-round and sixth-round pick back. The Giants claimed three DBs off waivers and signed a fourth but didn’t pursue the New Orleans safety.
When asked if money was the reason, Schoen said: “We take everything into account.”
BEST WISHES TO A LATE FRIEND
Schoen offered his and Daboll’s condolences to the family of late Miami Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins and to the organization. Jenkins passed away tragically last Saturday at age 47 from a blood clot.
“We were both fortunate to know Jason and work with him, and he’s an amazing human being,” Schoen said. “And it’s truly a tragic situation. But a really good colleague and friend of both of ours.”
SCHOEN CLAIMS INJURY IMPROVEMENT
Giants players have been dropping like flies with injuries coming off a light spring and early summer workload designed by the medical staff, in collaboration with Schoen and Dabolll. But Schoen claimed there are “statistics” that show “the injuries were significantly less this year than they were last year.”
That will require some double-checking. He said Daboll should have those stats, so presumably the coach will elaborate sometime.
Schoen said “we spent a lot of time in the spring formulating the plan, the practice plan, monitoring the yardage, how far guys are running on a daily basis.”
That is correct. The Giants have done significantly less on the field this offseason than under previous regimes. It’s fair to wonder if all the rest has prepared the players’ bodies for real football.
“It’s football. Injuries are gonna happen,” Schoen said. “We’re always evaluating every part of the process. But concussions are gonna happen. It’s a contact sport. You’re gonna have muscle strains. It happens every year … We’ll continue to evaluate it. But if there’s something we can do better, we’ll find a way to do it better.”
WHAT ABOUT JOHN?
Giants co-owner John Mara has not addressed the media all summer. Schoen was asked if Mara still has patience for a painful 2022 season, knowing it’s part of a long-term process.
“John and I have really good conversations,” he said. “Dabes, we talk on a daily basis. The advantage is he’s in the building every day. He’s present. We’ve got really good communication. And every move we make we tell him what we’re thinking and why. He’s a very good sounding board. He’s got a lot of experience. But he’s let Dabes and I do our job, and the communication’s great. So he understands what we’re trying to do.”
()
News
As the “Weather Drop” Begins, Could Warm Temperatures and Low Rainfall Levels Be Impacting Fall Colors in Illinois? – NBC Chicago
September 1st is the official start of the Northern Hemisphere’s ‘weather plunge’, as Illinoisans wait for the leaves to start changing and the flannel shirts to come out of hibernation, the weather could pose. challenges to the annual explosion of color in our local forests.
Fall doesn’t technically start until 8:04 p.m. on Sept. 22 in the Northern Hemisphere, but the plummeting weather, observed by weather experts and forecasters, officially began on Thursday and will continue through Dec. 1.
According to some of these experts, temperature and precipitation forecasts could end up having an impact on the color of the leaves of the trees later this year.
According to the US Forest Service, three factors help influence the color and liveliness of leaves: the pigments in those leaves, the length of the night, and the weather.
As the days sort out and the nights get longer and cooler, the biochemical processes in the leaf begin to paint the landscape,” the service’s website says.
While the pigments in the leaves and the length of the nights are fairly consistent (and you have until mid-September to enjoy more than 12 hours of daylight and sunsets after 7 p.m.), the only variable in the equation is time.
According to the Forest Service, the two main weather factors that can influence fall leaf colors are temperature and humidity.
While a succession of warm, sunny days followed by cool nights tend to bring out the best colors, conditions that are too dry or too hot could impact how these colors appear and alter their vibrancy.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, severe summer drought can delay the appearance of fall colors by several weeks. Additionally, a period of warmer than average temperatures can also reduce the intensity of these fall colors as the season progresses.
That’s where the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s climate predictions and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s drought watch come in.
According to data from NOAA, in conjunction with the National Weather Service, Illinois could potentially see below-average rainfall in the month of September, and the state could also experience warmer-than-average temperatures during the process. .
This warming pattern could potentially last throughout the three-month period known as the “meteorological autumn,” which runs from September to November.
According to the US Drought Monitor, calculated by Nebraska and various federal agencies, parts of Illinois are currently experiencing an “abnormally dry” weather pattern, with several parts of central Illinois currently experiencing “moderate to severe” drought conditions. .
These factors combined could lead to potential changes to when the leaves would normally begin to turn and to the vividness of the colors of those leaves.
However, there is still time for forecasts and projections to change by the fall. According to Illinois officials, fall colors tend to peak during the month of October, with northern parts of the state seeing their leaves change color before southern regions.
EnjoyIllinois is one of many sites that offers a fall color tracking service, in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and while this site is not yet live for 2022, residents can mark site and keep an eye on the fall foliage forecast. in the weeks and months to come.
NBC Chicago
News
Gophers football to pay $1.15 million to three nonconference foes this season
The Gophers will pay their three nonconference opponents a total of $1.15 million to play at Huntington Bank Stadium in September.
New Mexico State will receive $250,000 after Thursday’s season opener. The Aggies, as part of a two-game contract, received $800,000 after being Minnesota’s 2018 season-opening opponent. Minnesota won that game 48-10.
Minnesota’s next foe, Western Illinois, will receive $450,000 after the FCS program plays on the U campus Sept. 10. That was a one-game contract.
The Gophers will pay $450,000 to the Colorado Buffaloes for their visit on Sept. 17; Colorado will essentially repay the U the same $450,000 payment after Minnesota’s 30-0 win in Boulder, Colo., last September.
The Gophers marquee nonconference opponent next season is on a road trip to Chapel Hill, N.C., to play North Carolina on Sept. 16. They will also play Eastern Michigan on Sept. 9 and Louisiana on Sept. 30, both at home.
The Gophers have taken down the majority of future schedules off their website due to the changes in conference alignment. But if that trio of nonconference games remain, the U could play a Big Ten opponent in late August-the first weekend of September, and possibly on Sept. 23.
Minnesota’s plan has been to host the Tar Heels around Aug. 29-31 in 2024. It also has home games against Rhode Island and Nevada on the schedule in 2024.
UP NEXT
The Gophers’ Week 2 opponent is Western Illinois, a FCS program that went 2-9 last season and then hired new head coach Myers Hendrickson from Kansas Wesleyan in NAIA. Former Gophers running back Donnell Kirkwood serves as the Leathernecks’ running backs coach.
Western Illinois was a 15.5-point underdog to fellow FCS programs Tennessee Martin on Thursday night.
IN THE NFL
After being waived by the Buccaneers, former Gophers receiver Tyler Johnson was picked up by the Texans on Wednesday.
Johnson, a fifth-round pick by Tampa Bay, caught 48 passes on 72 targets for 529 yards and two touchdowns from 2020-21, but head coach Todd Bowles said Johnson’s lack of special-teams value led to his release.
Johnson now joins former U players, safety Eric Murray and linebacker Blake Cashman, in Houston. The Texans did let go of tight end Seth Green on Tuesday.
The Gophers had 13 former players on initial 53-man NFL rosters as of Tuesday.
BRIEFLY
The NCAA adopted transfer portal windows this week. For football, it’s a 45-day span starting the day after champion selections or May 1-15. … Gophers running backs coach Kenni Burns continues to make lists of up-and-coming assistant coaches. Many pundits view him as a future head coach … Gophers players and head coach P.J. Fleck wore lapel pins to honor the 50 years of Title XI on Thursday.
News
Tamil Nadu woman gang raped in Kerala, 3 arrested: police
Kanur:
Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a Tamil Nadu woman in Kannur district of Kerala, police said on Thursday.
Kannur town police arrested a woman named Malar from Tamil Nadu, Bijeesh and Mustafa from Nileswaram of Salem in connection with the incident.
Police say Malar is related to the victim’s spouse.
“The incident took place on August 27. The young woman was the victim of a gang rape after being rendered unconscious by drinking juice mixed with alcohol. The victim is undergoing treatment at the district hospital of Kannur,” said TK Ratnakumar, deputy police commissioner.
On August 23, she arrived in Kannur from Tamil Nadu and was living in Malar’s house.
After hospital authorities informed the police, the accused left the state.
“Later, in the investigation by Kannur city police, three defendants including a woman in the case were arrested in Salem,” Ratnakumar added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Cavaliers acquire Donovan Mitchell, beating out Knicks: source
The Summer of Donovan Mitchell took many detours and finally stopped at Cleveland. For better or worse, the Knicks held their negotiating posture and lost their path to an All-Star.
Mitchell, who desired a return home New York, was dealt Thursday from the Jazz to the Cavaliers for package that included point guard Collin Sexton and three unprotected first-round picks, a source confirmed.
The Jazz also received Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji and two pick swaps. It’s a decent bundle but not the crazy haul many expected for Mitchell after dealing Rudy Gobert retrieved the Jazz five first rounders.
The Knicks pursued Mitchell throughout the offseason and carry the draft capital to eclipse Cleveland’s proposal, but team president Leon Rose got cold feet at the idea of emptying his treasure chest. The Knicks, per sources, were unwilling to give up three unprotected first-round picks in a package with RJ Barrett.
Contrary to a report, a league source said the Knicks were amenable to giving up any of their prospects, including Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin.
The Knicks also had Barrett as a potential centerpiece before extending his contract this week. Barrett’s new contract – which reaches $120 million over four years with bonuses – made him difficult to trade and reportedly opened the door for the Cavaliers’ offer. Not coincidentally, the Knicks issued a statement Thursday announcing Barrett’s extension around the same time as news of Mitchell’s trade circulated
Fair or not, Barrett’s play in New York will now be compared to Mitchell’s impact in Cleveland.
“At only 22 years old, he has elevated his game each season, solidifying himself as a force on both ends of the court,” Rose said in a statement about Barrett.
Mitchell, 25, a three-time All-Star, is an elite athlete and scorer who would’ve realigned the Knicks’ expectations and reordered their totem pole. But there were questions about his fit next to fellow undersized guard Jalen Brunson while incorporating another ball-dominant player alongside Julius Randle.
Although choosing Barrett over Mitchell will rule Thursday’s headlines, the more appropriate evaluation is next to Brunson’s four-year, $104 million contract from free agency. The Knicks traded their first-round pick to create the cap space to sign Brunson, then quickly pivoted to trade negotiations for somebody, Mitchell, who plays the same position and possesses similar strengths and weaknesses.
Without Mitchell, Brunson will run the offense and initiate pick-and-rolls. It was always part of his attraction to the Knicks, beyond the enormous payday. Still, Brunson doesn’t carry the same star qualities or cachet as Mitchell, who led the Jazz to the league’s top record just a year ago.
Mitchell’s a tier above the current crop of Knicks, and there’s a common phrase in the NBA about roster building: get one star and others will follow.
As it stands, the Knicks have one All-Star appearance over the last decade on their current roster (Julius Randle’s in 2021). But they’re young enough to still tout development as the goal rather than playoff success, while waiting to see if Barrett reaches stardom and another prospect pops. The slow process continues but with questions remaining.
Rose, the former agent who never held a front office job before joining the Knicks, still has 11 first-round picks over the next seven years, a collection many around the league believe he’ll eventually use to acquire a star in a trade.
Does Rose, who doesn’t speak publicly, anticipate a better player than Mitchell becoming available? Today, it’s hard to see who that might be. Other than lateral maneuvering and cap-spacing creating on draft night, the only first-round pick Rose traded was last season to Atlanta for Cam Reddish.
It was a perplexing deal considering Reddish had no spot in the rotation, and a source confirmed Thursday that the 23-year-old wing desires a relocation.
“It’s clear Cam has no place (with the Knicks),” the source said.
Taking out the potential fit issues, Mitchell was a romantic choice for the Knicks – an opportunity for the organization to right the wrongs of Phil Jackson.
Though rooted in Connecticut, Mitchell played AAU for a Manhattan-based program, The City, and dunked his first ball at a Harlem court because the blacktop was slightly slanted. Despite the Knicks being stuck in misery for most of his life, Mitchell hoped Jackson would use that eighth pick on him in 2017.
Mitchell’s father, Donovan Sr., an executive with the Mets, told the Daily News he keeps a signed Frank Ntilikina jersey hanging in his home. Ntilikina was drafted by the Knicks instead of Mitchell, and the assumption is that signed uniform is more of a motivating reminder than treasured memorabilia for Donovan Sr.
But the Knicks hesitated to reach the Jazz’s requirements, and the Cavaliers, who are clearly gunning for contention after entering the play-in tournament last season, took advantage of the sweepstakes.
()
News
Embattled Wisconsin election officials seek new office to fight misinformation
The Wisconsin Elections Commission, the bipartisan organization that oversees elections in the battleground state, voted this week to seek funding for a new office it says will help it fight misinformation.
The state was the target of attacks by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans following Trump’s defeat in 2020.
In a 6-0 vote Wednesday by its evenly split Republican and Democratic commissioners, the commission asked the Legislature for $1.3 million to create an office of inspector general of elections within the commission.
The main goals of the new office would be to combat misinformation and build confidence in election results on the closely guarded battleground, said commission administrator Meagan Wolfe, the top elections official in the state. State, during a committee meeting on Wednesday.
“To put it plainly, the electoral landscape since this agency was established in 2016 is almost unrecognizable,” she said.
“False election information is spreading like wildfire,” she said. “Continuing to respond to public questions in a timely manner and provide them with information on how our system actually works can help mitigate these fires.”
Trump and his allies continue to allege the 2020 election was stolen from him. He and other Wisconsin Republicans, including GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, continued to say without evidence that there was widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin.
Wolfe said the proposed new office “would not be about dwelling in the past or giving credence to assertions that threaten the credibility of Wisconsin’s accurate and secure elections,” but rather would be intended to “build trust in answering all questions we receive about our elections in an efficient manner.
“This will go a long way to preventing the spread of false election information by providing as much accurate information as possible from our own election experts,” Wolfe said.
The official commissioners’ proposal stated that one of the main objectives would be to “ward off attempts at electoral manipulation – both real and perceived” – to maintain the body’s goal “to inspire public confidence in the Wisconsin’s electoral system and to ensure the integrity of elections”.
Wolfe said since the office was established in 2016, the average number of requests for public records the panel receives, including requests for voter data, has increased eightfold. The number of formal complaints is on track to more than sixfold from 2019 to 2022, she said.
The funds, if authorized, would be used to hire 10 people, whose main objective would be to combat misinformation about voting and elections in the state and increase confidence in the results by being able respond effectively to the increase in requests for records and complaints. , said a spokesperson for the commission.
Wolfe said in his remarks on Wednesday, “Quick responses are not only required by law, but are essential to public transparency and trust in the agency.
The commissioners’ vote, however, amounts to only a budget request for next year’s budget – which the next governor will assemble.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who backs the commission, faces a tough re-election battle against Michels, who has pledged to eliminate the commission and replace it with a yet-to-be-appointed body to oversee the elections . Michels also suggested he would consider signing a bill that would void the 2020 election results — even though there is no legal way under federal or state law to void election votes. ‘a state.
The commission has become the target of criticism from Trump and other Republicans over its advice to local election officials in the pandemic-hit 2020 elections, including increasing the number of mail-in ballot boxes.
Trump has repeatedly suggested without evidence that drop boxes were a source of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden in Wisconsin by less than 21,000 votes.
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state, and claims to the contrary have been repeatedly dismissed by the courts and the Election Commission itself.
A 14-month investigation into the 2020 election has also yielded no evidence of widespread fraud, even though its architect, Michael Gableman – whom Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader fired last month – has joined in. Trump to call on lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election results.
There is also no evidence that drop boxes – letterbox-like containers that offer voters a convenient way to vote – allow fraud, and election officials have created safeguards to ensure that voters Absentee ballots are cast by eligible voters. Even so, the state Supreme Court ruled in July that Wisconsin voters voting by mail will no longer be able to drop them off in boxes anywhere except poll clerks’ offices.
nbcnews
News
After holding a players-only meeting, the Chicago White Sox open September with a 7-1 win: ‘We’ve got to keep pushing’
The Chicago White Sox had a players-only meeting Thursday before their game against the Kansas City Royals.
“Just a team meeting for us to reinforce that there’s 32 games left and we have to keep playing hard,” starter Johnny Cueto said through an interpreter.
The Sox have a little more than a month left to either do or don’t in their pursuit for a third consecutive postseason appearance.
They began September with a 7-1 win in front of 15,257 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Cueto allowed one run on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 5⅓ innings, while Andrew Vaughn and AJ Pollock hit two-run homers as the Sox took two of three in the series.
The Sox played the series without manager Tony La Russa, who missed Tuesday’s game at the direction of his doctors and is out indefinitely. He went to Arizona to undergo additional testing by his personal physicians, the team announced Wednesday.
“We know Tony puts everything into it,” Pollock said. “He puts so much effort into this group and we’re out there, we’re playing for him, we’re playing for each other, and it would be really cool to look back and say this was the turning point and this is what sparked us. But we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
The Sox are in third place in the American League Central. They entered the day trailing the first-place Cleveland Guardians by five games.
With the win, the Sox gained a half-game on the second-place Minnesota Twins, who were idle, and trail them by three games. The Sox and Twins begin a three-game series Friday at Guaranteed Rate.
Pollock found the meeting beneficial.
“It’s been frustrating this year,” he said. “We’ve had times where we’ve had a lot of meetings and it really just comes down to us. It was good to get the guys together. We had some guys speak their mind a little bit. We’re going to get after it and see what happens the last 30-whatever games.
“I feel like we’ve had times where we felt like we were going to get on a roll and it just never happened and it probably deflated us a little bit. We’re trying to light that spark. When you get guys talking real and you get guys just sharing what’s really going on and not faking it, it felt good. We’ll see what happens.”
Cueto said the meeting was good “because everybody left the meeting motivated and knowing we have to keep battling and keep fighting to get to the point where we want to be.”
Cueto improved to 7-6 while lowering his ERA to 2.93, helping the Sox get back to within one game of .500 at 65-66.
“He was effective, he battled,” said Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo, who is filling in as the acting manager for La Russa. “He competed and made really good pitches. He got out of (the fifth) inning with second and third (and one out, not allowing a run), that was big for us.
“You can tell in the sixth he was almost out of gas, and I saw his face. I was like, ‘We’ve got to go a different way.’ He did an outstanding job.”
The one run Cueto allowed came in the third. The Sox answered with three in the bottom of the inning.
Elvis Andrus drove in a run with a single and Vaughn followed with his two-run home run. RBI singles from Leury García and Romy Gonzalez in the sixth stretched the lead to 5-1.
Pollock, who was robbed by right fielder Drew Waters at the wall in the second, made it 7-1 with a two-run homer in the eighth.
“I thought that first one had a chance, but anytime you hit it (opposite field), you’re always just hoping,” Pollock said. “I got the last one.”
The Sox won by three or more runs for the first time since an 8-2 victory against the Rangers on Aug. 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
“It’s no secret we haven’t played really good baseball this year,” Pollock said. “We’ve underperformed. Feel like there have been times where we’ve put a lot into it and it just hasn’t worked out and it’s been really deflating. But we’ve got to keep showing up. We’ve got to keep pushing and pushing.
“We know we’ve got the group. We know we’ve got players that can make that run. We can’t wait. This is it. This is the chance that we can get on a little bit of a run here. See what happens when you put some pressure on the teams above you. We’ll see. We’ve got a lot of games against them too (nine against the Twins and four against the Guardians). Just keep building and see what happens.”
The Sox turn their attention to the Twins. It remains to be seen what Eloy Jiménez’s status is for Friday after the designated hitter exited Thursday’s game with right leg soreness.
The Sox said he’s day to day. Jiménez went 0-for-3, striking out in the fifth. Josh Harrison hit for him in the seventh.
“He told me the last at-bat he was just feeling it a little bit more,” Cairo said. “(A) precaution. Just better to be safe than sorry.”
()
Giants GM Joe Schoen attending Ohio State-Notre Dame, where QB prospect C.J. Stroud will play
As the “Weather Drop” Begins, Could Warm Temperatures and Low Rainfall Levels Be Impacting Fall Colors in Illinois? – NBC Chicago
Gophers football to pay $1.15 million to three nonconference foes this season
Tamil Nadu woman gang raped in Kerala, 3 arrested: police
Cavaliers acquire Donovan Mitchell, beating out Knicks: source
Embattled Wisconsin election officials seek new office to fight misinformation
After holding a players-only meeting, the Chicago White Sox open September with a 7-1 win: ‘We’ve got to keep pushing’
Omicron-Specific Booster Essential For Avoiding Fall Surges, Says Chicago’s Top Physician – NBC Chicago
4 things we heard from Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles, including the futures of Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn and David Montgomery
Wisconsin activist Harry Wait charged with voter fraud
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food2 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
News3 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’