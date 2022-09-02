News
Giants release two-time LB captain Blake Martinez after offseason restructuring – The Denver Post
Giants general manager Joe Schoen cut linebacker Blake Martinez Thursday, hours after saying “we like the guys that are here, the 53 players that are on the roster.”
Schoen later said he couldn’t rule out anything that would improve the team when asked about wide receiver Darius Slayton, who he said would “be on the team in Week 1.”
“Right now, 53 today, I’m not going to say week 1 on any of these guys,” Schoen said. “You never know what will happen. But we love our 53 right now. We will move forward with our 53.
“If there are opportunities available that we need to pursue, we will, whether it’s Darius or anyone else,” Schoen said. “Everyone is competing daily for their position because we want the top 53.”
Martinez, 28, was not a favorite under new defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, sources say. The staff did not see it as an adjustment in the plan.
They played him 26 snaps in the preseason finale against the Jets when many starters sat out.
He was also linked to the previous regime of Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge, as was security Logan Ryan, who was released in March. Martinez captained twice in his only two seasons in New York under Judge.
Martinez was absent from Wednesday’s practice for unspecified personal reasons. It’s unclear what this has to do with his release, if any.
It’s possible Martinez and the Giants mutually agreed it wasn’t a game. And perhaps the particular moment was due to the organization treading carefully around a respected veteran.
But Martinez certainly wasn’t acting Thursday like a player expecting to be released. He practiced and was the first player to greet the media in the Giants locker room.
“Happy to see you again!” he said with a smile. Then he joked, “Someone messed up my locker.”
The Giants save a negligible amount of salary cap space with this move. It was not financially motivated.
Schoen actually guaranteed Martinez $2 million this season — money that didn’t exist in his original contract — when the linebacker took a pay cut in March to stay with the team.
Martinez has been training with starters on and off this summer in his rise to power since last season’s torn left ACL, but early on it appeared inside linebackers Martinez and Tae Crowder had a tenuous hold on their work.
Sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers was pushing hard for some major playing time before tearing his left ACL in a preseason game.
With the Beavers out, fifth-round rookie Micah McFadden looks like the next man. He had a good side. Austin Calitro, Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown are also in this room.
And the Giants worked Thursday on former Steelers linebacker Buddy Johnson, who played four career NFL games.
Gettleman originally signed Martinez as a free agent in the spring of 2020 on a three-year, $30.75 million deal with $19 million guaranteed.
The Giants have restructured Martinez’s contract twice: once in 2021, pushing the $3.5 million cap to this year; and again last spring with the pay cut and the $2 million guarantee.
Former Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham, who coached Martinez in his two seasons in New York, is now the defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders. Vegas could therefore be a sensible landing spot for Martinez.
The Giants filled the roster spot by claiming guard/tackle Tire Phillips from Baltimore Ravens waivers. The third-year pro has 22 regular season games — 13 starts — and two playoff starts under his belt.
Schoen also dropped four players from the practice squad: OT Garrett McGhin, OT Roy Mbaeteka, CB Darren Evans and S Nate Meadors. The Giants cut those four players on Tuesday, brought them back to practice on Wednesday, then cut them a second time on Thursday.
Schoen also signed four players to the practice squad: OL Wyatt Davis, DE Henry Mondeaux, S Tony Jefferson and LB Charles Wiley.
Thursday’s free agent practice, meanwhile, featured eight players in total: Johnson, guards Alex Bars and Yasir Durant, DBs Mike Brown and Ben DeLuca, tight end Dalton Keene, center Ross Pierschbacher and receiver Kalil Pimpleton.
()
Rishi Sunak lagging behind, Liz Truss set to become next UK PM
London:
After a grueling national tour, a dozen hustings and three televised debates, Liz Truss looks poised to take over as the UK’s next Prime Minister as Conservative Party members vote closes on Friday .
The outcome of the summer campaign pitting the Foreign Secretary against former Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be announced on Monday, before Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally tenders his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II the following day.
Postal and online voting by the roughly 200,000 Tory members began in early August, a month after Johnson announced his resignation, and ends at 5 p.m. (1600 GMT).
Truss has overwhelming support over Sunak in member polls.
But the winner faces an extremely short political honeymoon once they return to 10 Downing Street after meeting the Queen in the Scottish Highlands.
The UK is in the grip of its worst cost of living crisis in generations, with double-digit inflation as energy prices soar in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Millions of people say that with bills set to rise by 80% from October – and further from January – they will face a painful choice between eating and heating this winter, surveys show.
Truss promised tax cuts, but these would not benefit the poorest.
For weeks, the Tory frontrunner has ruled out direct donations and went one step further in the last election campaign on Wednesday by repeating former US President George Bush’s pledge to stop paying taxes – which he quickly broken.
But writing in Thursday’s edition of The Sun newspaper, Truss pledged to ‘provide immediate support to ensure people are not faced with unaffordable fuel bills’ this winter.
“I strongly believe that in these difficult times we must be radical,” she added, outlining her Thatcherite reform agenda to cement Johnson’s Brexit legacy.
Challenge
Tory MPs turned on their Brexit hero Johnson after months of scandal and preferred Sunak over Truss as the most eligible leader to take them through to the next general election due in January 2025.
But the party base has rallied behind Truss’s right-wing platform, despite being a former liberal Democrat who opposed leaving the European Union in Britain’s 2016 referendum.
“She’s a better politician,” John Curtice, a professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, told AFP after Truss stuck to a simple script during the long, hot campaign summer.
“Sunak demonstrated some of the qualities you might expect to see in a good minister. But Miss Truss demonstrated the qualities you need in a politician,” Curtice added.
However, whoever wins, recent polls of the wider electorate show the Tories face a growing challenge to maintain their grip on power for 12 years.
Labor benefited from the onslaught of Johnson’s ‘zombie government’ as the Tories took their time electing a new leader, embroiled in infighting despite the wider crisis.
The main opposition party now enjoys a double-digit lead over the Tories in opinion polls, as the economic landscape turns bleakest since Margaret Thatcher came to power in 1979.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Oleksandr Usyk’s manager says fight with Tyson Fury has been agreed and will likely take place in Saudi Arabia
There has been a lot of speculation surrounding a potential fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury and the Ukrainian manager seems to think it’s a done deal.
Immediately after Usyk defended his world titles against Anthony Joshua, Fury took to social media to call out the champion.
Usyk accepted the challenge and, as a unified WBA, WBO and IBF world champion, a fight with Fury would be for the undisputed heavyweight crown given that the Briton holds the WBC belt.
Fury gave his team a September 1 deadline to fight and said he would not step back in the ring for less than £500million.
Despite these obstacles, Egis Klimas is convinced that the fight will materialize.
“As far as I know, everyone already agrees,” Usyk’s manager said.
“Tyson Fury has already said yes, he will. Usik? Of course he has already called him.
“Maybe by the end of the year, or the beginning of next year. But we will definitely talk about it.
Of course
“I’m gonna get hate for this” – Khan tells Neville why he beats the first Mayweather
Heavy
Ruiz Jr will weigh in for Ortiz fight at the same weight he did for Joshua’s first clash
Why?
A rogue bodyguard interrupted the look to shove Mayweather’s next opponent for no reason
Shock
Hearn reveals the fight Joshua wants to have in a stadium next year
brutal
Warren’s scathing assessment of ‘manipulative bully’ Tyson’s career and personality
to dig
Carl Froch rekindles the Conor McGregor beef that started during Usyk vs Joshua 2
Klimas was then prompted to give a percentage chance of the fight going ahead and he replied, “Now around 80%… It’s probably going to happen again in Saudi Arabia. [Arabia].”
That being said, promoter Eddie Hearn is less confident the fight will happen, as he told iFL TV: “What does Tyson Fury want? £500 million.
“He doesn’t come close to that money, so maybe he’s not fighting. I’m not sure he does.
“If he’s a man of his word, which we all know he’s not, then £500m or he’s not fighting. There you go, he’s not fighting.
“He’s not negotiating with any governing body, he’s said he won’t fight for £500m or a penny less.”
Russia’s energy influence on Europe ‘almost over’
Germany is currently ahead of schedule in its race to fill underground gas storage before winter.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Europe’s reliance on Russian gas appears to be coming to an end, energy and policy analysts say, potentially mitigating the risk of further supply disruptions at a time when many fear Russia may cut off completely deliveries during the winter.
Europe has suffered in recent months from a sharp drop in gas exports from Russia, traditionally its largest energy supplier.
It has aggravated a bitter dispute between Brussels and Moscow and heightened the risk of recession and gas shortages in winter.
Russia cited faulty or delayed equipment as the reason for reduced deliveries. European policymakers, however, view the supply cut as a political maneuver meant to sow uncertainty in the 27-nation bloc and drive up energy prices amid the Kremlin’s assault on the EU. ‘Ukraine.
Russia’s energy weapon will become irrelevant.
Agathe Demarais
Director of Global Forecasting at The Economist Intelligence Unit
Agathe Demarais, global forecasting director at The Economist Intelligence Unit, a research and advisory firm, told CNBC the Kremlin appeared to be weaponizing energy supplies and “burning bridges” with Europe while it still could. .
When asked if Russia’s energy influence over Europe is coming to an end, Demarais replied: “Yes. In fact, absolutely.”
“Europe is heading into a very difficult winter, probably two years of very difficult adjustment with a lot of economic difficulties. But then Europe will basically become more independent with a more diverse mix,” Demarais said.
“And what that means is that Russia’s energy weapon will become irrelevant,” she added. “Our view is that Russia knows this and that’s why they are already killing gas supply or creating uncertainty because they know that if they want to harm Europe they have to do it now. . It’s a question of now or never.”
Race to fill gas storage
Germany, until recently, bought more than half of its gas from Russia. Yet Europe’s biggest economy is currently ahead of schedule in its race to fill underground storage facilities with gas to have enough fuel to keep homes warm in the colder months.
Analysts told CNBC that Germany has been able to rapidly fill its gas inventories in recent weeks due to several factors. These include strong supply from Norway, the Netherlands and other countries, falling demand amid soaring energy prices, companies switching from gas to other types of fuels and the government providing more than 15 billion euros ($15.06 billion) in lines of credit to replenish storage facilities. .
The latest estimates from the electricity industry association BDEW show that German consumption of gas from Russia fell to 9.5% in August. That’s down from a whopping 60% during the same period last year.
Norway has become Germany’s largest gas supplier, according to BDEW data, supplying almost 38% of German consumption last month. The Netherlands, Germany’s second largest supplier, is estimated to have delivered around 24% of German gas in August.
Ian Bremmer, chairman of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said via Twitter last week that it “looks increasingly like Germany can get through the winter without severe rationing”, even in the worst-case scenario. where Russia completely shuts off the taps.
This is “very good news,” Bremmer said. “Russia’s energy influence on Europe is almost over.”
“Winter has not arrived yet”
While the EU is on track to exceed targets for filling gas storage facilities, analysts warn that this alone will not be enough.
Demand reductions are expected to be necessary to ensure stored fuel lasts long enough to adequately support households and businesses through the winter.
Jacob Mandel, senior commodities partner at British consultancy Aurora Energy Research, said if the EU completely filled its gas storage facilities before winter, the best-case scenario would see those reserves last around three months.
“The threat of shortages remains,” Mandel said. “An unexpected cold spell could quickly deplete stocks if imports do not keep pace.”
While the EU is on track to exceed targets for filling gas storage facilities, analysts warn that this alone will not be enough.
Image Alliance | Image Alliance | Getty Images
The latest data compiled by industry group Gas Infrastructure Europe shows that overall EU storage levels are on average more than 80% full, while German underground storage is 84% full before winter.
Andreas Schroeder, head of energy analysis at ICIS, a commodities intelligence service, told CNBC by phone that Russia’s influence over European energy “is not over yet, but it is ‘fading away – slowly but surely’.
However, “we are still in a record price environment, so clearly the reduced flows are influencing European markets to the extent that we have super high prices,” Schroeder said.
“It’s still not over, even though Germany is slightly ahead of its storage target and the whole of the European Union is also filling its storage [levels]. And after reducing reliance on Russian feeds, this has led to very high prices.”
“Winter hasn’t arrived yet,” Schroeder said. “If the winter is mild, less consumption cuts are needed, but if the winter is harsh, more is needed. It all depends on [the] time now.”
Frances Tiafoe edges out Jason Kubler in US Open second round
Frances Tiafoe kicked the ball into the stands and threw both of her fists in the air.
The 22nd-seeded American clinched his ticket to the US Open third round by beating Australian Jason Kubler 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-6(2) in a close match in the gallery on Thursday evening.
The second-round match was seemingly up for grabs for Tiafoe, but Kubler’s steady improvement of late has made the 29-year-old an intriguing player heading into the game. Tiafoe will now face 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman, who also advanced with a three-set victory over Alexei Popyrin on Thursday.
“I think anyone can win,” Tiafoe said after beating fellow American Marcos Giron on Tuesday before referring to the effect of world number 40 Nick Kyrgios’ second-place finish at Wimbledon. “I mean, everyone who really has the game.”
Like the first set tiebreaker, which he won 7-3, Tiafoe took an early 5-1 lead before eventually edging out Kubler 7-2. Known for having a big service game, Tiafoe played to his strength and won 70% of his first-serve points. He also threw 13 aces to Kubler’s 10 and only double faulted three times.
Having reached the quarter-finals of ATP Houston in addition to losing to Sebastian Baez in the Estoril Open title match, Tiafoe has had a relatively solid season so far. He also made it to the Atlanta Open semi-finals and the Citi Open quarter-finals.
Kubler, who has a powerful striking style and plays defensively from the baseline, has mostly done well as a doubles player this season. He reached the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open and the top men’s doubles at the Atlanta Open. After his first-round match against Mikael Ymer was suspended due to rain on Tuesday, Kubler eventually won 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.
An unranked 24-year-old Tiafoe memorably advanced to the fourth round of the US Open in 2020 before ultimately losing in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev.
Karnataka Lingayat Seer Arrested, Sent to Custody for 14 Days in Sexual Abuse Case
Mysuru City Police had filed an FIR against the seer under the POCSO Act and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code for alleged sexual abuse.
Chief Pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of underage girls and taken into custody for 14 days, police said.
The pontiff of one of the largest and most influential Lingayat seminaries in the state was questioned at an undisclosed location by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar. He was then taken to the district hospital for a medical examination and then presented before the first district judge and further hearing at his residence.
The judge remanded the seer to 14 days in custody and he was sent to the district jail, Chitradurga Police Superintendent Parasuram said.
Mysuru Town Police had filed an FIR against the seer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code for alleged sexual abuse. The FIR was registered against a total of five people based on the complaint of an officer from the District Child Protection Unit.
Two girls had approached a non-governmental organization in Mysuru and told of the alleged abuse, following which she contacted the authorities and the case was registered by the police. The Seer was also arrested under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Atrocity Prevention) Act as one of the victims is from the SC community.
Grandstand review: REO Speedwagon and Styx deliver energetic boomer-era nostalgia for State Fair crowd
Ah, the comforting familiarity of a visit to the Minnesota State Fair. Roast corn? Check. Sweet Martha’s chocolate chip cookies? Yep. REO Speedwagon and Styx at the Grandstand? Uh-huh.
That last one may not be quite as ubiquitous on your to-do list when visiting the fair, but it does happen fairly frequently, if you’ll pardon the pun. In fact, Thursday night marked the eighth time Styx has played the big brick former speedway, with REO Speedwagon there for the sixth time. What’s more, it was the fifth time the two bands that first blasted out of radios in the 1970s played the Grandstand on the same bill.
So has their audience tired of the frequent visits? Clearly not, judging from the sellout crowd of 13,165 that crammed the Grandstand and joyfully relived the music of their youth. And they enjoyed a pretty darn well-executed show, with both bands delivering their “classic rock” fare of the ’70s and early ’80s with equal energy, enthusiasm and skill.
And it looked and sounded like the crowd got what they came for, the ovations equally effusive for each band, the throng almost matching the one at Sunday night’s Pitbull show for size and spirit. Way to go, boomers.
As for which of the two bands did a better job of reviving the sounds of yore, it was pretty much a dead heat on the steamiest night of the fair so far. For vocal aplomb, REO’s high-tenored frontman Kevin Cronin certainly deserves props for still delivering solid singing on such ’70s rockers as “Keep Pushin’” and “Ridin’ the Storm Out.” As for the ballads that put REO atop the pop charts in the early ’80s — such as “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep on Loving You” — well, let’s say he’s more a rocker than a crooner.
That said, REO has had a reputation as a very good live band since early in its 55-year history (and props to keyboardist co-founder Neal Doughty for being a constant throughout). The members of the Illinois-born quintet certainly seemed to still enjoy what they’re doing, judging from Cronin’s persistent smile and guitarist Dave Amato’s consistently strong adrenalin-laced solos, carrying the rockers and rescuing the ballads.
As for Styx, the band from Chicago has been soldiering on without singer, songwriter and keyboardist Dennis DeYoung for longer than he was actually in the band, but that hasn’t stopped them from performing songs on which his high tenor was a distinctive element. Scottish keyboardist and singer Lawrence Gowan does a very good imitation of him, and is a flamboyant showman to boot, prancing about and leaping atop his rotating keyboard while belting out ballads like “Lady” and “Come Sail Away.”
Tommy Shaw was also in fine voice Thursday on his signature rockers, “Blue Collar Man” and “Renegade,” the band’s final encore. And Styx deserves credit for continuing to create new material, as four of the 14 songs they played came from 2021’s “Crash of the Crown.” It sounded much like the kind of art rock the band offered early in its career.
But the band was clearly at an advantage over REO with a relatively diverse collection of songwriting styles comprising Shaw’s acoustic anthems, James Young’s rockier inclinations, and the romantic ballads and sci-fi fantasies DeYoung left behind. On this night, they presented the stronger set, although REO’s final encore of the hymn to persistence, “Roll With the Changes,” was certainly an uplifting way to end the evening
