Gmx Token Top Arbitrum Network, How Far Can It Go?

The price of the GMX token has shown so much strength despite the downtrend across the market, with the GMX token eyeing a rally to its all-time high of $60. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has shown less steam compared to recent times, this has affected most crypto assets, but this can not be said of GMX token. (Data from Coinex)
GMX Token (GMX) Price Analysis On The Daily Chart
GMX token price has shown so much strength creating a higher high after hitting a low of $13; the price bounced off from this region and rallied to $55.
The price of GMX rallied to a high of $55 but was rejected as this proved to be a resistance for GMX on the daily chart.
GMX price dropped to a region of $35, forming daily support to hold off the price from selling. The price of GMX has continued to hold above support and build momentum to break above this region.
The price of GMX is currently trading above its support, with eyes set for more highs.
Daily resistance for the price of GMX – $55.
Daily support for the price of GMX – $35.
Price Analysis Of GMX On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
After falling from a high of $55, the price of GMX on the four-hourly timeframe has formed support at $30, holding the price of GMX from going lower as this has become an area of demand for GMX price.
The price of GMX has formed a bullish trendline acting as support for the price of GMX; as long as the price of GMX respects the trendline acting as support for its price, we could see the price of GMX going higher to a new high and possibly reaching its all-time highs.
If the price of GMX fails to hold this trendline and breaks below, we could see the price going lower to a region of $40, where it has formed support in the four-hourly timeframe before its rally.
Despite being rejected recently from the $55 mark, GMX price has continued to look bullish with more buy volume for this coin.
Four hourly (4H) resistance for the GMX price – $55.
Four hourly (4H) support for the GMX price – $40.
Price Analysis Of GMX On The One-Hour (1H) Chart
The price of GMXon the 1H timeframe has continued to respect the trendline while creating higher highs; if the price of GMX continues its bullish structure, we could see GMX going past the $60 mark.
If the trendline supporting the GMX token is broken, we could see the price revisiting $43, just above the 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price of GMX is currently trading above the 50 and 200 EMA, acting as support for GMX’s price in the 1H timeframe.
The price of $47 and $43 corresponds to the 50 and 200 EMA values on the 1H chart.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for GMX on the 1H chart is above 60, indicating buy order volume for the GMX price.
One-Hourly (1H) resistance for the GMX price – $55.
One-Hourly (1H) support for the GMX price – $47, $43.
Featured Image From Currency, Charts From TradingView.com
Since last year, when the crypto exchange spent $700 million on sponsorships.
Crypto.com received a licence to operate in the UK recently.
SportBusiness revealed earlier today that in the early part of the summer, Crypto.com backed out of a major sponsorship arrangement with the European Champions League (UEFA). The lost arrangement was apparently valued at $495 million and would have lasted for five seasons at a cost of 100 million euros each season, or $99 million annually, for the cryptocurrency exchange.
UEFA’s previous sponsor, Russian natural gas corporation Gazprom, was dropped in March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in order to begin talks with Crypto.com. Originally, Crypto.com was supposed to take Gazprom’s position.
However, the article states that the present crypto bear market did not cause the discussions for Crypto.com to derail. While UEFA’s partnership with Crypto.com has ended, the organization still has many other sponsors. According to the league’s official website, it currently partners with a number of different brands like Lay’s, Heineken, Mastercard, FedEx, and Sony PlayStation.
Since last year, when the crypto exchange spent $700 million on naming rights for the Los Angeles stadium and aired the much-parodied “Fortune Favors the Brave” commercial starring Matt Damon, the company’s marketing arm has been busy.
With this year’s sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup, Crypto.com continues its foray into the world of sports sponsorships. The exchange has a $100 million partnership with Formula 1 racing and sponsors the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA.
Even yet, the market looks to be continuing to put resources into growing its customer base. Crypto.com received a licence to operate in the UK and hopes to soon expand into South Korea.
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin derivatives exchange reserve has surged up recently, a sign that the crypto may face more volatility in the near future.
Bitcoin Derivatives Exchange Reserve Observes Uplift Over Last Two Days
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, conditions seem to be brewing up in the BTC market that could lead to higher volatility in the price.
The “derivatives exchange reserve” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin currently sitting in the wallets of all derivatives exchanges.
When the value of this metric goes up, it means investors are depositing their coins into these exchanges right now. Since BTC going up on derivatives generally leads to an increase in leverage, such a trend can result in higher volatility in the price of the crypto.
On the other hand, the value of the indicator registering a decline implies coins are exiting derivatives exchanges as holders are withdrawing them. This kind of trend may precede a more calmer BTC price.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin derivatives exchange reserve over the past few weeks:
The value of the metric seems to have climbed up in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin derivatives exchange reserve has seen some upwards momentum during the last couple of days. This shows that leverage in the market is now going up.
The chart also includes data for the mean value of the BTC transaction fees (in USD), and it looks like this metric also saw a spike during the past day, suggesting there have been some big moves in the market.
Below is another graph, this time including the trend for the BTC funding rates:
The funding rates have gone up over the past day | Source: CryptoQuant
As is apparent from the chart, the funding rates have jumped into positive values with this increase in the derivatives reserve.
This means that the investors sending coins to these exchanges have opened up long contracts, thus shifting the market balance into a long-dominant environment.
In the past, the combination of positive funding rates along with high derivatives reserve has usually meant high near term volatility for Bitcoin, with the price generally falling down.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20k, down 8% in the past week.
Looks like the value of the crypto has been moving sideways during the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Yiğit Ali Atasoy on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
The Web3 network peaq, which drives the Economy of Things (EoT), has now announced its integration with the decentralized peer-to-peer fundraising platform Fundrs. AllianceBlock, a supplier of full stack decentralized financial solutions, has released a new product called Fundrs, which makes it possible for developers creating dApps on peaq to crowdfund on a cross-chain platform based on reputation and merit.
peaq is the first Polkadot ecosystem project to connect with Fundrs, and the broader Polkadot community now has access to its contributor network, which spans the top layer-1 blockchains with market capitalization in the billions. For starters, you may add Agung to your Metamask wallet by downloading the Fundrs app and following this link to peaq’s Agung testnet. Once peaq’s mainnet is online, the integration will be extended there, allowing the Fundrs community to back initiatives working to decentralize actual services.
Till Wendler, Co-Founder of peaq, commented:
“We are delighted to be the first member of the Polkadot ecosystem to integrate with Fundrs, enabling the community to leverage the vast liquidity this platform brings to the table. The integration continues a strong partnership between peaq and AllianceBlock, which was forged to power the Web3 Economy of Things using DeFi. Fundrs grants new capital-raising opportunities to teams building on peaq, helping them aim higher and innovate faster. In the long-term, the continued integration of AllianceBlock’s stack will help peaq to revolutionize how people own and govern machines. There are more integrations to come from this partnership, which we’re excited to share in the future.”
The users of the funding platform Fundrs have the opportunity to get early access to the tokens of the startups pitched by the platform’s founders. The goal of the completely decentralized application is to provide cross-chain communication and finance, therefore bringing the blockchain sector together to expand and improve.
Rachid Ajaja, CEO and Co-founder of AllianceBlock, said:
“We are looking forward to seeing the peaq community list its first projects on the Fundrs dApp. Economy of Things projects aim at tangible, real-world processes and services, which contributors using Fundrs will likely appreciate a lot. Besides that, the integration will also work as our first bridge with the wider Polkadot ecosystem, enabling hundreds of leading Web3 projects to fund-raise across the entire blockchain space.”
Fundrs debuted on Avalanche and Ethereum, and other integrations will be revealed in the following months. Fundrs has partnered with major DLT firms including Ocean Protocol, BNB Chain, Hedera, and Polygon to help the broader blockchain community. In addition, it has formed strategic alliances with leading institutions in the financial and technology sectors, such as Natwest, the London Stock Exchange Group, and AWS Activate.
This news comes as a continuation of the collaboration between peaq and AllianceBlock. To speed up the development of the Web3 machine economy, peaq uses AllianceBlock’s end-to-end decentralized infrastructure to expand the possibilities of peaq’s economic processes.
You may get additional details at https://www.peaq.network/
See www.allianceblock.io for more about AllianceBlock
Popular U.S. brokerage platform Robinhood has listed Cardano (ADA) for its customer. Users will be able to trade the cryptocurrency starting today and gain exposure to its spot price.
According to the announcement, Robinhood listed Cardano due to popular demand. The cryptocurrency has been a retail favorite for years and has managed to make its way into the crypto top 10 by market capitalization.
Over the past months, Cardano (ADA) has moved between the third to the eighth most valuable cryptocurrency on the planet. At its high, ADA’s price was trading north of $3, but it has been trending to the downside with the rest of the market since late 2021.
At the time of writing, ADA’s price trades at $0.44 with a 2% loss in the last 24 hours and 7 days respectively following the general sentiment in the market. The Robinhood announcement is an important milestone for ADA as it could boost its adoption levels in the United States.
At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is yet to react to the announcement as the price of ADA continues to trade in the red with other large cryptocurrencies. The crypto market is highly influenced by current macro factors which could become a short-term hurdle for any potential Cardano rally.
In that sense, the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum provides important clues to the future performance of other cryptocurrencies. The number one crypto by market cap currently trades about important two-week support at around $19,600.
Bulls must preserve these levels to prevent further losses in the price of Bitcoin and Cardano. Data from Material Indicators records a high level of liquidity below BTC’s price current levels. The cryptocurrency has over $20 million in bid orders in the mid area around $19,500.
Key Resistance And Support Levels For Cardano
Additional data provided by Material Indicators record low liquidity to the downside and a high stack of selling orders for the price of Cardano (ADA). As seen below, in the yellow box about the price, there are over $2 million in selling orders for ADA’s price at immediate levels.
Cardano bulls must maintain the price at about $0.43, on lower timeframes, or risk going lower into previous support levels. $0.40 and $0.43 are critical to deviate from a future bearish scenario.
Cardano is on the brink of deploying an important network and performance update via its Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event “Vasil”. This update has been delayed on several occasions causing concern in the ADA community, but a successful deployment might provide the bulls with enough momentum to make a run into $0.50 and beyond.
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are looking again at the Bitcoin BTCUSD monthly chart now that the August monthly candle has closed and we finally have new data to analyze.
Take a look at the video below for the good, the bad, and the ugly.
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 1, 2022
In yesterday’s video, we focused on the nail-biter of a monthly close we had last night, where bulls were just barely able to hold onto support. With a new monthly candle open, today’s video attempts to see where the crypto market is headed, if the bottom is in, or if we’ll see an extended accumulation phase.
August Aftermath: How Did The Bitcoin Monthly Candle Close?
Bitcoin managed to close above former all-time high resistance turned support. This is the good news of the analysis, as you could imagine. The bad news is that Bitcoin has lost what in the past has been referred to as the Coinbase line.
Trend lines are subjective to a point and there is a chance that a longer-term trend line still held on by a hair.
There are several trend lines to watch currently | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Technical Update With Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku, And More
One hopeful note is that the monthly stayed within the lower Bollinger Band. Closing outside it could have led to an extended downmove – much like past uptrends continue to ride the upper band after a strong breakout.
The Ichimoku monthly is also gives bulls more hope, or is simply a delayed look at the inevitable. The tenkan-sen is still above the kijun-sen, and the kijun-sen has started to move upward.
However, the lines have typically crossed on the monthly before Bitcoin has bottomed, which could suggest the bottom isn’t it. Cloud twists are also especially notable and have in the past indicated a trend change. We won’t see a cloud twist until November 2022 the earliest, suggesting that Bitcoin could spend more time trending down or sideways before we see a greater recovery.
We might not have found a bottom just yet | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Timing A Possible Turning Point In Crypto Winter
The monthly Fisher Transform has yet to flip bullish. The tool is helpful for finding precise turning points in market cycles. The tool continues to descend toward an upward sloping trend line that is yet another signal that Bitcoin have a lengthy bottom like the 2014 and 2015 bear market.
The monthly Relative Strength Index is at the lower boundary of an ongoing downtrend channel. The 2018 bear market bottom barely touched the bottom boundary, while the 2014 and 2015 bear market spent time grinding along it. This monthly close gave us our second touch of the line and could suggest similar behavior to Bitcoin’s first bear market.
Another potentially positive sign is that LMACD has reached a possible upward trend line that could provide support for where momentum begins to turn back upward. The month of September and each month moving forward must turn pink on the histogram to indicate weakening bearish momentum, and the bull trend would be confirmed with the histogram crossing the zero line and turning green.
We also take a closer look at this cyclical behavior in Bitcoin | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Fundamental Case: Is It Crazy To Buy Bitcoin Here?
Even the monthly chart using Bitcoin fundamental tools is looking rather ugly. On monthly timeframes, the hash ribbons have yet to properly issue a buy signal despite the signal triggering on the daily. Bitcoin is also above the lowest point of the cost of production – a metric that analyzes the cost miners incur to produce each BTC on average.
The 2018 bear market closed a monthly candle below the lowest point of the average. It is worth noting that although there was this key close below it during the last crypto winter, the swing low was already in when it happened. This could suggest that Bitcoin will trade sideways and accumulate at such prices a while longer, but $17,500 could ultimately hold up as the bottom.
We also take a closer look at this cyclical behavior in Bitcoin | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course. Click here to access the free educational program.
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
With each passing day, Cardano inches closer to one of its most important upgrades yet, the Vasil Hard Fork. IOG, the developer behind the Cardano network, had outlined three important milestones that the network needed to reach for the hard fork to be triggered. With the first of the three metrics already met at this time, the upgrade is closer than it has ever been, as confirmed by the developer.
Nearing Cardano Hard Fork
When the developer had previously confirmed that there were no longer any bugs in the Vasil hard fork, it had moved towards fulfilling the requirements for the upgrade to be completed. The first of these requirements was that at least 75% of all SPOs had upgraded to the final node version. As of the time of this writing, the team confirmed that more than 80% of all mainnet blocks are now being produced by Vasil nodes.
Second of the metrics that needed to be hit was that the top 10 of the top DApps by TVL on the Cardano network will have updated to the Vasil-supported nodes. A Twitter announcement confirmed that more than 70% of DApps have now confirmed successful pre-production testing.
The last of the requirements was that at least 25 exchanges which represented about 80% of all ADA liquidity, will have upgraded to support the network post-hard fork. This is the last step that remains for the hard fork to be triggered.
ADA price dumps to $0.45 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
IOG confirmed that 2 crypto exchanges are fully ready for the hard fork, with at least another 27 exchanges in the process of integrating. With only this metric left to hit and 5 of these exchanges said to be the top 5 exchanges for liquidity, the network is now in its final stages of implementing the Vasil upgrade.
What Is ADA Doing?
As with anything, the price of Cardano’s native token ADA is usually affected by such an important update. Especially given the fact that the community has been waiting on the completion of the upgrade for more than two months now.
However, unlike in previous times, the ADA price has not been as responsive to the news as expected. The digital asset continues to cling tightly to the $0.44 level without any significant movement up or down. It is also trading well below the 50-day moving average, triggering bearish sentiment among investors.
With most of the requirements already completed, it is likely that the Cardano hard fork will be completed within the next two weeks. But with the price of ADA not seeing any significant movement at this point, large upward movements are not expected.
Featured image from Analytics Insight, chart from TradingView.com