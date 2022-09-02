News
Grandstand review: REO Speedwagon and Styx deliver energetic boomer-era nostalgia for State Fair crowd
Ah, the comforting familiarity of a visit to the Minnesota State Fair. Roast corn? Check. Sweet Martha’s chocolate chip cookies? Yep. REO Speedwagon and Styx at the Grandstand? Uh-huh.
That last one may not be quite as ubiquitous on your to-do list when visiting the fair, but it does happen fairly frequently, if you’ll pardon the pun. In fact, Thursday night marked the eighth time Styx has played the big brick former speedway, with REO Speedwagon there for the sixth time. What’s more, it was the fifth time the two bands that first blasted out of radios in the 1970s played the Grandstand on the same bill.
So has their audience tired of the frequent visits? Clearly not, judging from the sellout crowd of 13,165 that crammed the Grandstand and joyfully relived the music of their youth. And they enjoyed a pretty darn well-executed show, with both bands delivering their “classic rock” fare of the ’70s and early ’80s with equal energy, enthusiasm and skill.
And it looked and sounded like the crowd got what they came for, the ovations equally effusive for each band, the throng almost matching the one at Sunday night’s Pitbull show for size and spirit. Way to go, boomers.
As for which of the two bands did a better job of reviving the sounds of yore, it was pretty much a dead heat on the steamiest night of the fair so far. For vocal aplomb, REO’s high-tenored frontman Kevin Cronin certainly deserves props for still delivering solid singing on such ’70s rockers as “Keep Pushin’” and “Ridin’ the Storm Out.” As for the ballads that put REO atop the pop charts in the early ’80s — such as “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep on Loving You” — well, let’s say he’s more a rocker than a crooner.
That said, REO has had a reputation as a very good live band since early in its 55-year history (and props to keyboardist co-founder Neal Doughty for being a constant throughout). The members of the Illinois-born quintet certainly seemed to still enjoy what they’re doing, judging from Cronin’s persistent smile and guitarist Dave Amato’s consistently strong adrenalin-laced solos, carrying the rockers and rescuing the ballads.
As for Styx, the band from Chicago has been soldiering on without singer, songwriter and keyboardist Dennis DeYoung for longer than he was actually in the band, but that hasn’t stopped them from performing songs on which his high tenor was a distinctive element. Scottish keyboardist and singer Lawrence Gowan does a very good imitation of him, and is a flamboyant showman to boot, prancing about and leaping atop his rotating keyboard while belting out ballads like “Lady” and “Come Sail Away.”
Tommy Shaw was also in fine voice Thursday on his signature rockers, “Blue Collar Man” and “Renegade,” the band’s final encore. And Styx deserves credit for continuing to create new material, as four of the 14 songs they played came from 2021’s “Crash of the Crown.” It sounded much like the kind of art rock the band offered early in its career.
But the band was clearly at an advantage over REO with a relatively diverse collection of songwriting styles comprising Shaw’s acoustic anthems, James Young’s rockier inclinations, and the romantic ballads and sci-fi fantasies DeYoung left behind. On this night, they presented the stronger set, although REO’s final encore of the hymn to persistence, “Roll With the Changes,” was certainly an uplifting way to end the evening
News
India’s Newest Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant’s Fighter Jet: 5 Facts
New Delhi:
India will receive its brand new aircraft carrier today. The largest ship ever built in India, INS Vikrant’s main arsenal will be the Russian-made MiG-29K, a naval version of the MiG-29 jet that has served in the Indian Air Force for decades .
Here are five facts about the Indian Navy’s MiG-29K
-
The MiG-29K is an all-weather fighter with a top speed over twice the speed of sound, or around 2,000 km/h.
-
It can pull up to eight times the force of gravity and climb to an altitude of over 65,000 feet.
-
It can engage targets in the air, at sea, or on land. With its air-to-air refueling capability, the MiG-29K can fly a long distance to complete critical missions.
-
The MiG-29K squadron was christened “INAS 303” and is commonly referred to as the “Black Panthers”. He is based at INS Hansa, Goa.
-
The Indian Navy on its official website states, “The MiG-29K…has enough power to undertake air dominance and power projection missions simultaneously, giving the commander at sea great flexibility.”
ndtv
News
High school football: Eden Prairie capitalizes on East Ridge mistakes in 34-7 victory
Thursday marked a rare occurrence in football where both teams walked away feeling good about themselves. Positives were abundant in Eden Prairie’s season-opening 34-7 win over East Ridge in Woodbury.
For the Eagles (1-0), they were clear to see. Eden Prairie demonstrated a balanced offensive attack and an opportunistic defense.
East Ridge walked away truly believing it can punch in Eden Prairie’s weight class.
A year after the Raptors fell 46-0 to Eden Prairie in a game in which East Ridge quarterback Tanner Zolnosky said the team didn’t log a first down, East Ridge moved the ball with regularity.
Zolnosky threw for 209 yards — with 83 of those going to Jaylin Reese — and a touchdown as East Ridge routinely made trips into Eden Prairie territory.
That the Raptors only tallied seven points was a product of a lack of execution in key spots. Drops, fumbles and penalties at key times were setbacks East Ridge couldn’t overcome.
“The biggest thing is if we just clean up the little things, the score is different, the result is different,” Zolnosky said. “We’re very happy it wasn’t big things we were missing. It was just little things like offsides, false starts, so we’ve just got to keep getting better.”
A team like Eden Prairie is going to capitalize on those mistakes more times than not. That appears especially true for this specific veteran group. The Eagles were perhaps a little rusty to open the night but were largely flawless throughout. And every time East Ridge did make a mistake, Eden Prairie pounced.
Two first-quarter East Ridge fumbles led to Eden Prairie touchdowns. The first was a 19-yard scoring strike from Nicholas Fazi to Jermell Taylor on a play-action rollout on fourth and 2.
The second came on the first play after East Ridge’s second fumble, when Fazi hit Michael Gross on a beautiful pass down the sidelines.
Eden Prairie led 20-0 before East Ridge scored a touchdown just before the half.
Fazi was clinical, going 13 for 16 for 177 yards. The passing success took Fazi a bit by surprise.
“I thought it did a lot better than we thought it would. … But I’m excited, we’ve got a lot of good weapons,” he said. “(We can) take teams by surprise. They play Eden Prairie, they think ‘Run,’ but then we hit them over the top. They’re not going to know how to play it.”
Eagles coach Mike Grant described Thursday’s contest as a “hard-hitting game” where both teams “hit hard, played well.” Eden Prairie was highly complimentary of East Ridge.
“I thought they were a great team. A lot better than they were last year, for sure,” Fazi said. “They’ve got a lot of great players, so it was a really good test Week 1.”
The Raptors will take solace in that, for now. East Ridge coach Dan Fritze lauded his team’s fortitude. East Ridge shifted its defensive scheme just a week prior to the contest and played fairly well on that side of the ball.
“They just embraced it. They’ve been studying so hard, and I thought they played great. Offensively, our guys made little mistakes, but at the same time, they did so many great things,” he said. “I think it’s encouraging because we have a lot to improve upon, but at the same time, we have a lot to work on.”
News
Protesters disrupt ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ event at California bookstore
Protesters broke up a “Drag Queen Story Hour” event at a California bookstore on Wednesday night.
Much like in similar incidents that have taken place in the Bay Area and across the country this year, the attendees have been branded as homophobic and transphobic slurs.
The audience then cheered as protesters were forced out of the event hosted by drag performer Tori Tia at the Books Inc. store in Campbell, just south of San Francisco. People who attended the event told NBC Bay Area that protesters showed up with signs and, at one point, some of them pretended to be part of the public.
“He was saying really transphobic stuff,” Tori Tia said of one of the protesters, adding that he told her she “shouldn’t be left with the kids.”
For the full story, visit NBC Bay Area.
Follow NBC Release on Twitter, Facebook & instagram.
nbcnews
News
Gophers and P.J. Fleck have no-drama win over Jerry Kill and New Mexico State
The Gophers’ season opener on Thursday had a C-130 military plane rumble overhead and Air Force paratroopers glide down onto Huntington Bank Stadium.
The other sideshow — Jerry Kill vs. P.J. Fleck — appeared to reach détente.
Kill had criticized Fleck repeatedly over the years and said he didn’t know if he would shake Fleck’s hand, but there they were near midfield an hour before the game, shaking hands not once, but twice, and chatting for a while in between.
When Kill, who coached Minnesota from 2011-15, took the New Mexico State job in November and looked ahead to this season, he anticipated he would get booed for his smack talk.
But as his team left the tunnel, a hype video drowned out any initial reaction. Then near the coin toss, fans had a brief chorus of boos for Kill. It was barely a blip.
The game itself wasn’t very contentious, either. Minnesota, a 36.5-point favorite, ran over and around New Mexico State in a 38-0 victory.
Fleck and Kill shook hands postgame and walked together for 10 yards before parting ways. No apparent drama.
Minnesota’s offense scored on its opening six possessions, and its defense allowed only two first downs through three quarters. Minnesota had 485 total yards to 91 for New Mexico State.
The game was so lopsided that Goldy The Gopher chasing a fellow rodent, a live and loose squirrel running on the field between the first and second quarter, had a viral nature.
With the prospect of running up the score out there, Fleck kept the ball on the ground the majority of the game, with 57 rushes to 23 passes. Offensive backups trickled into the game as the fourth quarter progressed.
Tanner Morgan had two 1-yard rushing touchdowns, including one midway through the third quarter to put Minnesota up 31-0. The Gophers had two holding penalties for a second-and-26, but still scored without much issue.
Mo Ibrahim led way with 132 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries; he sat back and watched midway through the third quarter.
Ibrahim moved up the Gophers rushing record book with his two first-half touchdowns. He tied Marion Barber Jr. with his 34th TD in the first quarter and then tied the late Marion Barber III with his 35th score early in the second quarter.
Ibrahim was playing in his first game since rupturing his Achilles tendon in the 2021 season opener. He did not look rusty, displaying bursts through holes, his trademark vision and power to run over opponents.
After he scored his first TD, nearly half the team came over to him on the bench to give congratulations. By halftime, Ibrahim had 19 carries for 121 yards (6.4 per carry).
The Gophers dominated the first half, leading 24-0, and outgaining the Aggies 274-49. The gulf continued to widen in the second half.
The level of competition won’t increase next week, when FCS-level Western Illinois comes to Minnesota. The Leathernecks gave up 577 yards in a 42-25 road loss to Tennessee Martin on Thursday.
News
Judge seems open to special master – The Denver Post
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and ERIC TUCKER
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge appeared to give a boost to former President Donald Trump’s hopes of appointing an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI, questioning the arguments of the Department of Justice that Trump could not make the request and that a special captain would unnecessarily delay his investigation.
“Ultimately, what is the harm” in such an appointment, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon asked the department’s attorneys. But she did not comment on the request, saying she would do so later.
Trump’s attorneys say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of documents seized by the FBI in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
This type of review, they say, would allow “highly personal information” such as diaries or diaries to be filtered from the investigation and returned to Trump, along with any other material that may be protected by claims. attorney-client or executive privilege.
Chris Kise, a Trump attorney and former Florida solicitor general, told Cannon that appointing a neutral party would restore public confidence in the investigation.
“It’s an unprecedented situation. We have to lower the temperature,” Kise said. “We have to breathe deeply.”
The Justice Department said an appointment was not warranted because investigators have completed their review of potentially privileged records and have already identified “a limited set of documents that may contain privileged attorney-client information.” The government also claims that Trump has no legal basis to demand the return of presidential documents because they do not belong to him since he no longer occupies the White House.
“He’s no longer president,” said Jay Bratt, the head of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence section. “He is holding them illegally.”
The department also expressed concerns that the appointment could delay the investigation, in part because a special handler would likely need to obtain security clearance to review records and special clearance from intelligence agencies.
But Cannon, who said she would issue a written decision at some point, urged the government to resist, asking: “In the end, what’s the harm?”
A special master’s request last week opened the door for the Justice Department to release additional information about its investigation that would otherwise not have been made public at this stage. Late Tuesday, for example, the department filed a document citing efforts to obstruct the investigation, saying documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago.
Cannon had said on Saturday, before the final arguments on the matter, that his “preliminary intention” was to appoint a special master. It was unclear whether she could make a final decision on Thursday or how her views might be affected by the Justice Department saying it has already reviewed potentially privileged documents.
It was also not clear who this outside expert might be. In some high-profile past cases, the role has been filled by a former federal judge.
Cannon was nominated by Trump in 2020 and confirmed by the Senate 56-21 later that year. She is a former Assistant United States Attorney in Florida, primarily handling criminal appeals.
___
Tucker reported from Washington.
___
More information on Donald Trump at
denverpost
News
Two big innings ignite Saints’ 18-6 rout of Omaha Storm Chasers
The St. Paul Saints did a season worth of scoring in just two innings of Thursday night’s 18-6 rout of the Omaha Storm Chasers in a Triple-A baseball game at CHS Field.
The Saints exploded for nine runs in the fourth inning, then eight more in the eighth for the easy victory.
The rout in front of a crowd of 5,047 spectators started with an early deficit. St. Paul trailed 4-1 when it came to bat in the bottom of the fourth. The Saints had a 10-4 lead by the end of the inning.
Eight players got hits to pace the Saints’ 19-hit attack. Matt Wallner did much of the damage, finishing 5 for 6 with six runs batted in. Nash Knight was 3 for 4, Cole Sturgeon 3 for 5 and Chris Williams 3 for 6.
The Saints finished with three home runs — Knight in the second inning, then Wallner and Jermaine Palacios in the fourth.
Grandstand review: REO Speedwagon and Styx deliver energetic boomer-era nostalgia for State Fair crowd
India’s Newest Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant’s Fighter Jet: 5 Facts
High school football: Eden Prairie capitalizes on East Ridge mistakes in 34-7 victory
Protesters disrupt ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ event at California bookstore
Gophers and P.J. Fleck have no-drama win over Jerry Kill and New Mexico State
Judge seems open to special master – The Denver Post
Two big innings ignite Saints’ 18-6 rout of Omaha Storm Chasers
Will Liz Truss’ tax cut proposals help her win the UK election?
Tommies lose 44-13 at Southern Utah in football season opener
Russia committed potential crimes against humanity with forcible transfers, says Rights Group
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food2 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
News3 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’