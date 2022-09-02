Hold the heat angst, Donovan Mitchell’s price tag was absurd – The Denver Post

That’s what the Miami Heat tried to anticipate in July, when the franchise that rarely, even surreptitiously, alludes to staff deliberations did.

“We’ve had enough,” an Erik Spoelstra favourite, was essentially the word from above, tossed backstage to those tasked with pontificating over the team’s direction.

While not exactly those three words, the front office took the rare step of emphasizing that they were comfortable heading into training camp with a roster that lost power forward PJ Tucker early in free agency, would lose forward Markieff Morris late in free agency, gained forward Nikola Jovic in the NBA draft, and otherwise held on with 13 players returning from a team that closed in one game of the NBA Finals.

Pat Riley, Andy Elisburg, Adam Simon and the Heat front office knew it would take extraordinary circumstances to land Kevin Durant and it would take a prohibitive package to acquire Donovan Mitchell.

Durant remains a Brooklyn Net.

Riley refused to sell his soul to Danny Ainge with the type of package the Cleveland Cavaliers paid the Utah Jazz for Mitchell.

So here is the Heat again, at the intersection of another perceived to have escaped, similar to the perception of Gordon Hayward’s chase, visions of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Durant’s previous chase, or even a previous for LaMarcus Aldridge.

Now, if the Heat really believe they’ve had enough, then an extension should be in the works for Tyler Herro, because an extension before that post-Mitchell moment would have meant an inability to include Herro in a trade until the next offseason. .

And, yet, if there really isn’t any crazy stupid love with this roster, it would also behoove Heat’s front office to wait for a Herro expansion until at least the October 16 deadline, if not at -of the. Because deals as big as the one Cleveland made for Mitchell can also happen any time before the NBA’s February trading deadline.

On the other hand, if Herro were deemed too valuable to wrap with other assets this summer, that pledge could, in short order, be on display with a nine-figure contract commitment.

There are differences here.

With a Durant, you go all-in. Even at 33, he’s a generational talent.

But Mitchell? Yes, undersized blueprint creators are essential. But they’re also like NFL quality running backs. Invariably, there will be another to hunt.

For the Heat, the question is whether it’s time to hunt, with Kyle Lowry turning 36 in March and Jimmy Butler expected to turn 33 in two weeks.

The East hasn’t been this deep in years. Now, there’s not just the quartet of the Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics who all finished in two games at the top of the East last season, there’s a Durant apparently committed to Brooklyn and a Cleveland roster that includes Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Just avoiding the qualifying round with a top-six seed will be a challenge, as the Toronto Raptors also believe they have a say in the matter.

But the Heat were also not in the same position as the New York Knicks, desperate to finally strike a deal, to bring Mitchell back to New York. The Knicks have always had more to offer than the Heat, with the Cavaliers winning the Knicks’ offer then.

Because the Knicks’ unprotected picks can get you to the top of the lottery, just like the Cavaliers’ unprotected picks did in non-LeBron years. Unprotected Heat peaks? Enjoy drafting in the middle of the first round, even during the occasional offseason for Riley’s creations.

Should the Heat have offered more than Cleveland? Specifically, could they have?

Colin Sexton going from Cleveland to Utah could be seen as the equivalent of moving Herro (albeit with Herro with the much stronger resume, but also a higher eventual price tag). Lauri Markkanen of the Cavaliers at Jazz could be considered a similar cap filler to Duncan Robinson (albeit with a shorter remaining contract). And Cleveland’s Ochai Agbaji at Utah would line up with, say, Jovic (or, say, Max Strus) coming out of the Heat.

But three unprotected first-round picks and two first-round pick trades?

That’s what a team desperate to be relevant does.

The Heat are already relevant when it comes to contention. Let’s not forget the presence of Bam Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro and a healthy/motivated Victor Oladipo.

They are also relevant when it comes to being related to trade speculation.

So, yeah, maybe swings and misses for Durant and Mitchell. But also a desire to continue swinging for the fences.

