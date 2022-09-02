The firefighters have contents 27% from a wildfire that erupted north of Los Angeles on Wednesday, after scorching some 5,200 acres of land and prompting mandatory evacuations amid triple-digit temperatures.
How can the CSU Rams and Clay Millen beat Jim Harbaugh at Michigan Stadium? Ex-Broncos QB gives you two words: party pants.
The secret to winning in Michigan? Two words, true to CSU: party pants.
“Summer of 1984, we’re on the Spanish coast and there’s this flea market right by the beach,” Hugh Millen, the former Broncos quarterback and father of the current signalman, told me. of the Rams, Clay Millen, earlier this week.
“I’m 20 and I see these pants – they’re the most hideous pants, pants with vertical stripes, like the Indiana basketball warm-ups. Only instead of red and white, the stripes are gray and peach and teal. Just hideous. So I called them my party pants.
Fast forward to September 1984 and the elder Millen’s debut on the road for the Washington Huskies. The destination: Michigan Stadium — the same spot where his son Clay, four decades later, is set to make his first college start on Saturday for coach Jay Norvell’s Rams.
Anyway, back to the pants. As Hugh begins to pack for his maiden voyage to the Big House, the guy begins to think about the future. Type of.
“I know (when) we’re going home and I know exactly where I’m going to go right after the Michigan game,” the elder Millen continued. “So I’m like, ‘I’m bringing the party pants, because if we win this game, I’m going to wear these party pants home.
“So just when I’m about to pack the party pants, (I think), ‘Well, what if we lose? I can’t wear party pants on the plane if we lose.
Pulled out the party pants. Enter the khakis.
“And I walk out, up to where (my) car was parked…and I stopped and looked at the front door. And I went into the house and took the khakis out of the suitcase. I’m like, ‘I’m wearing the party pants. And that’s all.’”
No. 16 Washington 20, then-No. 3 Michigan 11.
Dress for success, kid. Even if you are a 30 point underdog.
“I (said to Clay), ‘Look, they’re going to make plays,’” the elder Millen said of his son’s CSU initiation against the No. 8 Wolverines. “’And adversity will strike in the game… (just) don’t let one bad game ruin the next game. Or ruin the next five plays. One bad game only ruins one game, as long as your mind is good. ‘”
Saturday has become a family affair for the Millen clan. Hugh is one of four Pac-12/Pac-10 quarterbacks in the past 40 years – CU wasn’t in the league when Kordell Stewart pitched their Miracle in 1994 – to have started and won a game at the Big House. And Clay, who will throw passes against the Wolverines while being thrown to Wolves, is the grandson of a Michigan man.
Hugh’s father – also named Hugh – was a Wolverines alum. In fact, Grandpa was bleeding so much corn and bruise that he used to buy the annual Street & Smith college football magazine and then add up the weights of the respective offensive linemen at Michigan to compare their numbers to those of the hated state of Ohio. Buckeyes.
“I told him later, ‘Dad, in NFL training camps there are 20 linemen going to camp,’” recalls young Hugh, who backed John Elway on the Broncos of 1994 and 1995, laughing. “’Ten go home. And the 10 that go home are just as big as the 10 that stay. It’s the feet (with the linemen), it’s not the height.
When Clay earlier this year asked Hugh about the size — Michigan Stadium seats 107,601, the most of any FBS building — of the crowd he’ll face, Dad replied:
“First of all, it’s just noise. Drive in your car and crank the radio as loud as you can, maximum volume. Now let me ask you, “Does that stop you from driving your car?” »
This was not the case.
“See, you can still drive,” the elder Millen continued. “You can always put on your blinders. You can still speed up. You can always stop. It’s just noise. There could be (approximately) 107,000 people in the stands, but on the pitch it’s still 11 against 11.”
And nothing stops a home crowd from a game like a double-digit deficit they never saw coming. Dad’s Huskies took a 17-3 lead at the Big House shortly after halftime when Hugh hit longtime friend and former high school teammate Mark Pattison for 73 yards.
After the game, Hugh, who had grown up as a Wolverines fan, made a point of shaking hands with Michigan coach Bo Schembechler.
“I always wanted to play for you,” the elder Millen told the Wolverines icon.
Schembechler, his ears boiling, said nothing.
“He just kept moving,” Millen recalled.
The Huskies defense, meanwhile, gave the Michigan quarterback absolute adjustments. Much to the chagrin of the Maize-and-Blue masses, the wing-helmeted QB only managed to make 17 of his 37 throws.
The name of this quarterback?
Jim Harbaugh, current Wolverines coach.
Ah, the plot. It thickens.
“My kids, they kind of have a superficial knowledge of the Michigan case,” Hugh said. “But Clay knows how important (the Wolverines are) to his grandfather. And he knows how important that was to me.
He also knows the Wolverines, four-touchdown favorites, put on their party pants the same way the Rams do. One leg at a time.
Sacramento Republic’s Rodrigo Lopez says US Open Cup title against MLS teams ‘would be huge’
Nine years ago he nearly quit and hung up his boots, Sacramento Republic captain Rodrigo Lopez is now one win away from an unlikely achievement in American football.
As part of the second-division USL Championship, the Republic are aiming to win the US Open Cup – the nation’s oldest soccer tournament – when they take on Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC on Wednesday (stream on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET).
“I still can’t believe it,” Lopez told ESPN. “It’s not that I’m saying we don’t deserve it. We definitely do.
“I’m just saying for a USL Championship team or any lower division team to be in a cup final, that’s definitely very rare.”
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
Knockout competition dates back over 100 years, when organized versions of the sport were still in development. The game is now much more sophisticated in the modern era and with the introduction of MLS in 1996 it has become rare to see teams from outside the top division in the final.
In recent months, Lopez and Sacramento have stunned the American football world, scoring audacious victories over MLS teams San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City to reach the final. In the semi-final against Sporting KC, Lopez became the hero of the night, scoring the winning penalty in a shootout that followed a tense 0-0 draw in regulation time.
Sacramento – the first non-MLS finalists since 2008 – would also become the first lower league team to lift the trophy in the 21st century.
Sacramento Republic FC outlasts Sporting Kansas City on penalties to win in spectacular fashion.
“Paycheck to Paycheck”
It’s a fairy tale race and one that might not have been a reality if Lopez had ended his time with the sport – which was a possibility nearly a decade ago.
Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, Lopez moved to the United States at an early age but eventually returned home through Chivas’ famed Liga MX academy. In 2005, Lopez’s career was on the rise thanks to his professional debut with the Guadalajara club’s MLS affiliate, the defunct Chivas USA, and a call-up to the U18 squad for the U.S. national youth team.
Regular appearances then became hard to earn for the Chivas USA midfielder, taking him to a handful of different leagues and teams in no time. In 2013, he found himself questioning his future during a stint with third division side Los Angeles Blues (now Orange County SC) in the former USL Pro League.
“I was living paycheck to paycheck…I was sleeping in a closet,” the 35-year-old said. “That tells you how much I loved the game.”
Each time a season ended, Lopez worked in construction to help put food on the table and support her growing family, which included her newborn son Roman. The Sacramento Republic, which was set to enter its first ever season in the USL in 2014, contacted him during this time to join them. He did not want to retire from the sport, but also had doubts about returning. In exchange for the support they had received, his relatives helped him make the decision to sign with the Republic.
“Talking to my family, they said this was my chance to really make something of my career if I really wanted to. They saw how hard I worked in construction and how miserable I would be in coming home and missing the game,” López said.
Taking advantage of the opportunity presented to him, he balanced a hectic off-season schedule that involved hitting the gym at five in the morning, working on construction all day, and chasing after the evening.
“I was more than ready, I had never felt better in my life,” he said.
As a key figure, Lopez bolstered a Sacramento team that won a 2014 USL Pro title in its first season. In the championship game, he would go on to earn honors as the game’s MVP. Unsurprisingly, he caught the eye back home in Mexico. In 2016, he made his debut for Celaya in the country’s second tier which then paved the way for a dream move up the Liga MX tier via Toluca and Veracruz.
In his thirties he returned to Sacramento in 2020 and after a brief stint with Rio Grande Valley FC last year he is now back with his third stint at the club – which may prove to be the most significant so far. day if a national title is lifted next week.
“That would be huge,” Lopez said of a potential US Open Cup victory. “Sacramento, we’re known for being indomitable and winning a championship doesn’t just reflect on us, but on the whole city.”
“If you’re MLS, you gotta watch Sacramento”
On their way to the US Open Cup final, the Sacramento football community and the Republic, like Lopez, have had their own share of ups and downs.
Rising thanks to a rapidly growing fan base, support from local leaders and plans for a new stadium through wealthy billionaire investor Ron Burkle, Sacramento has been heralded as a new expansion for MLS in 2019, with a planned transition to the league in 2022. — delays due to COVID-19 ultimately pushed the project back a year to 2023.
Then, at the start of 2021, City and the team had the rug entirely removed from under them when Burkle backed down, putting the team’s leap to MLS on indefinite pause. Other cities have since entered the race to take the next expansion spot, including Las Vegas, which was called a “favorite” by MLS commissioner Don Garber last December.
Lopez hasn’t been shy about broaching this hot topic, especially with Sacramento not only proving they can keep up with MLS teams, but beat them.
“I’m sure MLS didn’t want us to win today,” he said in June after beating the Galaxy 2-1 in the quarter-finals. “I don’t care what happened in the past. If you’re MLS, you gotta look at Sacramento, you gotta look at the fanbase, you gotta look at the city.”
Even so, Lopez was quick to note that he’s perfectly content playing in the USL Championship with Sacramento. Discussing how important the organization is to him, there was a genuine sense of appreciation from the player who was picked up by the team when he was unsure of his future nearly a year ago. 10 years old.
“That I play [with Sacramento] in the USL, MLS or whatever it is, I’m happy.”
He plans to continue spreading that joy to the fans, who have not lost faith in the Republic amid the MLS switch break. In 2022, they still boast some of the best average attendances in the USL Championship, continuing to grow the passionate fan base that has grown louder and more elated with each passing US Open Cup game.
If you ask Lopez, that bond between club, fans and players like him has only grown stronger. Earning a spot in next week’s final doesn’t hurt when it comes to generating excitement and buzz, either.
“Right now the vibe and energy of the city and the fans is greater than it’s ever been. We embrace it, we soak it all up, we’re ready to make them proud” , Lopez said.
“We are one game away.”
California battles Highway 32 and border fires amid heat warnings
The fast-paced, explosive “behavior” of the bushfire should be “a wake-up call to all of us,” Robert Garcia, fire chief for the Angeles National Forest, near where the Route Fire told reporters. began. Hundreds of firefighters, aided by no fewer than 11 aircraft, battled the blaze throughout Thursday, officials said.
“Forecast winds of 6-12 mph gusting up to 30-40 mph” could increase fire growth overnight, they warned.
In San Diego, firefighters were battling the Border 32 Fire, which began two hours after the Route Fire. As of Thursday night, that fire was 14% contained and had ravaged 4,438 acres, according to San Diego County.
The fires reflect an alarming trend of more frequent and fast-spreading wildfires that are fueled by warming temperatures and falling humidity, not just in California but around the world. “With this heat wave, it’s very hot and dry,” Seneca Smith, the U.S. Forest Service fire chief, said at a Route Fire news conference. “We’ve seen how quickly a small ignition can ignite and spread very quickly.”
1 in 6 Americans live in areas with significant wildfire risk
The state’s latest wildfires erupted amid a long-lasting, intense heat spell that could worsen over the weekend. This week, parts of the Los Angeles area and western United States connected record temperatures. ‘Excessive heat, low humidity and steep terrain will continue to pose the biggest challenge for firefighters’ battling the Route Fire, officials say said.
High temperatures prompted Governor Gavin Newsom (D) to declare a state of emergency on Wednesday, in a bid to prevent expected increases in demand for air conditioning from triggering power outages. The state has so far avoided an outage, Newsom’s office said Thursday. But he urged residents to continue conserving electricity, including pre-cooling homes before 4 p.m., when power demand in California is near its peak.
California lawmakers also this week passed bills aimed at tackling climate change and meeting energy demand, including legislation that extends the operational life of the state’s only remaining nuclear power plant. They also approved legislation that requires the state to stop adding carbon dioxide to the air by 2045.
Six of the 10 largest wildfires in California history, measured by area burned, have occurred in the past two years. That tally includes the August 2020 North Complex Fire, which killed 15 people and devastated some 319,000 acres.
Around the world, wildfires are burning 7.4 million more acres — nearly twice as many trees — in each typical fire season compared to two decades ago, state researchers say. States and China. Rising temperatures and more prolonged and severe droughts are making it easier for wildfires to break out suddenly, they said.
We Reali don’t know when real estate will get better – TechCrunch
Plus Snapchat layoffs, Clearco departure and big changes at Y Combinator
Hello and welcome to Equity, a podcast about startup activity, where we unpack the numbers and nuances behind the headlines.
It was a live week, which means that alexander, Natasha and Mary Ann recorded the show on Twitter Spaces, hanging out with a group from the Equity family. Good times have been had! We also revealed that we are recording live at Disrupt this year! Yes, so come hang out while we tape the show on opening day, full of coffee and excitement.
Now on to the show notes. Here is what we have in store for you:
- Offers of the week: Stacked, which takes on Twitch with a web3 twist; Astro, which wants to help connect Latin American developers with American companies; Anchor, which is building a BaaS platform in Africa.
- From there we riffed on the big changes at Y Combinator, and what that means for an early-stage venture capital firm managing over $3.2 billion in assets. The change of direction landed just before next week’s demo day. Next week will be busy.
- Then Mary Ann walked us through problems faced by real estate-focused fintech startups, namely that they burn too much money. Naturally, that meant we had to mention Better.com again.
- And we’re done with layoff news from Snap and Clearco. The two stories are very different but compare in layoffs, shrinking international presence and the promise of greater focus in the future.
If you come to Disrupt, use the code ‘EQUITY’ to save 15%. It makes us look good internally and gets you a cheaper discount on our first Disrupt live show in podcast history. And, speaking of the pod, Equity is back next Tuesday, not Monday, due to the US holiday. OK! Goodbye!
Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesdays and Fridays at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple podcast, Covered, Spotify and all casts.
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity get job for 10th pass candidates on these various post, salary will be Rs 63200
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity get job for 10th pass candidates on these various post, salary will be Rs 63200
Indian Army: Candidates are advised to keep a watch on the official website of AOC i.e. www.aocrecruitment.gov.in for updates under “Latest News” section.
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Bumper jobs are going to come in different posts by the Central Recruitment Cell, Army Ordnance Corps Center. A total of 3068 posts are available for the post of Tradesman Mate, Fireman and JOA (Junior Office Assistant). These are temporary vacancies for which advertisement is to be issued. A total of 2313 posts are available for Tradesman Mate, 656 for Fireman Posts and remaining 99 for Junior Office Assistant Posts.
Selected candidates will be paid Rs 18000 to 63200 per month. Details regarding qualification, age limit, application date etc. will be uploaded on the official website. In the meantime, candidates can check the details given below. Candidates are advised to keep a watch on the official website of AOC i.e.
www.aocrecruitment.gov.in for updates under “Latest News” section. The notification for these posts has not been released yet.
How many posts for whom
According to the information so far, through this recruitment process, the posts of tradesmen are to be filled in different categories, in which 938 posts of general category, 231 posts of EWS category, 624 for OBC category, 347 posts for SC category, ST category. There are 173 for . In this way a total of 2313 posts are to be filled. Talking about the posts of firemen, there are 236 posts for general category, 66 posts for EWS category, 177 for OBC category, 98 posts for SC category, 49 for ST category. In this way a total of 656 posts are to be filled.
Talking about the posts of Junior Office Assistant, there are 40 posts for General category, 10 posts for EWS category, 27 for OBC category, 15 posts for SC category, 7 for ST category. In this way a total of 99 posts are to be filled.
Will get so much salary
Talking about the salary, for the post of Tradesman from Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 per month, for the post of Fireman from Rs 19900 to Rs 63200 per month and those selected for the post of Junior Office Assistant will get salary from Rs 19900 to Rs 63200 per month. Will get
The post Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity get job for 10th pass candidates on these various post, salary will be Rs 63200 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
AUDUSD up for the first time in 4 days
AUDUSD moved to the lowest level since July 15 yesterday and in doing so approached the 50% midpoint of the rise from the March 2020 low. This level sits at 0.6756 . Yesterday’s low price reached 0.67706 (within 14 pips). The price closed yesterday lower for the 3rd day in a row. The price fell on four of the 5 trading days (the price rose on Monday).
Looking at the hourly chart, today’s upside move has found sellers against its 100 hourly moving average (blue line) currently at 0.68504. The sellers leaned against the level and supported the price. The current price is trading at 0.6823.
Although higher, the inability to break above the 100-hour moving average is concerning.
On the upside, before the 100 hourly moving average, watch the 0.6840 level. It was the swing low on Monday and Wednesday. The corrective high after failing against the 100 hourly moving average was able to stay below this level, keeping the sellers in control.
Hold the heat angst, Donovan Mitchell’s price tag was absurd – The Denver Post
That’s what the Miami Heat tried to anticipate in July, when the franchise that rarely, even surreptitiously, alludes to staff deliberations did.
“We’ve had enough,” an Erik Spoelstra favourite, was essentially the word from above, tossed backstage to those tasked with pontificating over the team’s direction.
While not exactly those three words, the front office took the rare step of emphasizing that they were comfortable heading into training camp with a roster that lost power forward PJ Tucker early in free agency, would lose forward Markieff Morris late in free agency, gained forward Nikola Jovic in the NBA draft, and otherwise held on with 13 players returning from a team that closed in one game of the NBA Finals.
Pat Riley, Andy Elisburg, Adam Simon and the Heat front office knew it would take extraordinary circumstances to land Kevin Durant and it would take a prohibitive package to acquire Donovan Mitchell.
Durant remains a Brooklyn Net.
Riley refused to sell his soul to Danny Ainge with the type of package the Cleveland Cavaliers paid the Utah Jazz for Mitchell.
So here is the Heat again, at the intersection of another perceived to have escaped, similar to the perception of Gordon Hayward’s chase, visions of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Durant’s previous chase, or even a previous for LaMarcus Aldridge.
Now, if the Heat really believe they’ve had enough, then an extension should be in the works for Tyler Herro, because an extension before that post-Mitchell moment would have meant an inability to include Herro in a trade until the next offseason. .
And, yet, if there really isn’t any crazy stupid love with this roster, it would also behoove Heat’s front office to wait for a Herro expansion until at least the October 16 deadline, if not at -of the. Because deals as big as the one Cleveland made for Mitchell can also happen any time before the NBA’s February trading deadline.
On the other hand, if Herro were deemed too valuable to wrap with other assets this summer, that pledge could, in short order, be on display with a nine-figure contract commitment.
There are differences here.
With a Durant, you go all-in. Even at 33, he’s a generational talent.
But Mitchell? Yes, undersized blueprint creators are essential. But they’re also like NFL quality running backs. Invariably, there will be another to hunt.
For the Heat, the question is whether it’s time to hunt, with Kyle Lowry turning 36 in March and Jimmy Butler expected to turn 33 in two weeks.
The East hasn’t been this deep in years. Now, there’s not just the quartet of the Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics who all finished in two games at the top of the East last season, there’s a Durant apparently committed to Brooklyn and a Cleveland roster that includes Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
Just avoiding the qualifying round with a top-six seed will be a challenge, as the Toronto Raptors also believe they have a say in the matter.
But the Heat were also not in the same position as the New York Knicks, desperate to finally strike a deal, to bring Mitchell back to New York. The Knicks have always had more to offer than the Heat, with the Cavaliers winning the Knicks’ offer then.
Because the Knicks’ unprotected picks can get you to the top of the lottery, just like the Cavaliers’ unprotected picks did in non-LeBron years. Unprotected Heat peaks? Enjoy drafting in the middle of the first round, even during the occasional offseason for Riley’s creations.
Should the Heat have offered more than Cleveland? Specifically, could they have?
Colin Sexton going from Cleveland to Utah could be seen as the equivalent of moving Herro (albeit with Herro with the much stronger resume, but also a higher eventual price tag). Lauri Markkanen of the Cavaliers at Jazz could be considered a similar cap filler to Duncan Robinson (albeit with a shorter remaining contract). And Cleveland’s Ochai Agbaji at Utah would line up with, say, Jovic (or, say, Max Strus) coming out of the Heat.
But three unprotected first-round picks and two first-round pick trades?
That’s what a team desperate to be relevant does.
The Heat are already relevant when it comes to contention. Let’s not forget the presence of Bam Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro and a healthy/motivated Victor Oladipo.
They are also relevant when it comes to being related to trade speculation.
So, yeah, maybe swings and misses for Durant and Mitchell. But also a desire to continue swinging for the fences.
