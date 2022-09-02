News
How the Air Force, CU, CSU and UNC will fare this fall
Calendar CU Buffs 2022
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|September 2
|TOS
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|September 10
|to the air force
|1:30 p.m.
|SCS
|September 17
|in minnesota
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|September 24
|UCLA
|To be determined
|To be determined
|October 1st
|in arizona
|To be determined
|To be determined
|October 8
|OPEN
|October 15
|California
|To be determined
|To be determined
|October 22
|at Oregon State
|To be determined
|To be determined
|October 29
|Arizona State
|To be determined
|To be determined
|November 5
|Oregon
|To be determined
|To be determined
|November 11th
|at USC
|7:30 p.m.
|FS1
|November 19
|in Washington
|To be determined
|To be determined
|November 26
|Utah
|To be determined
|To be determined
Sean Keeler, sports columnist: How could this September be worse than 2021? If an obvious lack of cupcakes, combined with all the new faces, adds up to an 0-4 start. But Karl Dorrell skeptics might also need to brace themselves: with six new assistants, four in attack, don’t be shocked if “Well, Year 3 was really Year 1 for Karl” becomes the argument of the CU administrators to run it again. time. Prediction: 4-8
Matt Schubert, Associate Sports Editor: All the intrigue in the world can’t make up for all the talent that has left Boulder in the past 12 months. The fact that head coach Karl Dorrell has yet to pick a quarterback doesn’t offer much comfort either. If the Buffs reach six wins and are bowl-eligible on this schedule, Dorrell should be named National Coach of the Year. Prediction: 3-9
2022 CSU Rams Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|September 3
|in michigan
|10am
|ABC
|September 10
|Middle Tennessee
|2 p.m.
|EVOCA
|September 17
|in washington state
|3 p.m.
|Net P12
|September 24
|Sacramento State
|2 p.m.
|EVOCA
|October 1st
|OPEN
|October 7
|in Nevada
|8:30 p.m.
|FS1
|October 15
|Utah State
|5 p.m.
|CBSSN
|October 22
|Hawaii
|2 p.m.
|SPECTRUM
|October 29
|at Boise State
|To be determined
|To be determined
|November 5
|in San Jose State
|To be determined
|To be determined
|November 12
|Wyoming
|5 p.m.
|CBSSN
|November 19
|to the air force
|To be determined
|To be determined
|November 25
|New Mexico
|1:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
Sean Keeler, sports columnist: If Jay Norvell’s tenure in Nevada is any guide, the Rammies will throw the ball around, play strong special teams and feature a coaching staff that won’t need HR advice every four months. In other words, it will make for a nice change of pace at FoCo, even if the wins don’t stack up right away. Prediction: 6-6
Matt Schubert, Associate Sports Editor: There’s a lot of excitement around FoCo right now, and with good reason. In Jay Norvell, the Rams have a stable and capable head coach with the full support of the fan base. And in Clay Millen, they have a powerful, high-ceilinged QB capable of reviving Wide Receiver U. Add in a manageable schedule, and it’s not hard to imagine the Rams bowling. Prediction: 7-5
2022 Air Force Falcons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|September 3
|Northern Iowa
|11 a.m.
|ALT
|September 10
|Colorado
|1:30 p.m.
|SCS
|September 16
|in Wyoming
|6 p.m.
|CBSSN
|September 23
|Nevada
|6 p.m.
|FS1
|October 1st
|Marine
|10am
|SCS
|October 8
|at Utah State
|To be determined
|To be determined
|October 15
|at UNLV
|8:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|October 22
|Boise State
|5 p.m.
|CBSSN
|October 29
|OPEN
|November 5
|Army (in Arlington, Texas)
|9:30 a.m.
|SCS
|November 12
|New Mexico
|1:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|November 19
|state of colorado
|To be determined
|To be determined
|November 26
|at San Diego State
|7 p.m.
|CBSSN
Sean Keeler, sports columnist: Midseason prediction: Road wins at Utah State and UNLV lift the Zoomies to a 7-0 start and on the cusp of the AP Top 25. If the Falcons can part ways with Boise State at home (Oct. 22) and SDSU on the road (Nov. 26), then the program’s first-place finish in Mountain West’s title game since 2015 could be in the stars. Prediction: 9-3
Matt Schubert, Associate Sports Editor: The Commander-in-Chief’s trophy eludes the Falcons with a dramatic loss to the Army in early November. But by then, the Zoomies are 7-2 with a chance to advance to the Mountain West title game. The regular season finale at San Diego State will be a must see on TV. Prediction: 9-3
UNC Bears Calendar 2022
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|September 3
|Houston Baptist
|2 p.m.
|EVOCA/ESPN+
|September 10
|in Wyoming
|2 p.m.
|N / A
|September 17
|in Lamar
|5 p.m.
|ESPN+
|September 14
|Idaho State
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|October 1st
|in Idaho
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|October 8
|in Sacramento State
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|October 15
|state of montana
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|October 22
|U.C. Davis
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|October 29
|OPEN
|November 5
|to Portland State
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|November 12
|Northern Arizona
|midday
|ESPN+
|November 19
|east of washington
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
Sean Keeler, sports columnist: Look, it can’t get any wackier than last year, can it? Right? Half of coach Ed McCaffrey’s list is made up of transfers, which could be a good thing. Mind you, half the roster is also freshmen – and that’s rarely a good thing. Even in the Big Sky. Prediction: 4-7
Matt Schubert, Associate Sports Editor: The Great Ed McCaffrey experience is getting a full review this fall at Greeley — his second real-life season leading the Bears. Son Dylan, once a Michigan Man, is back at quarterback, as is leading wide receiver Kassidy Woods. But with so many questions dotting the list, this season is a mystery. Prediction: 3-8
denverpost
Seven Rohingya die in detention from ‘lack of food and water’: report
Yangon:
Seven Rohingyas belonging to a group of 65 people captured by Myanmar authorities aboard a boat off the southern coast have died of starvation, thirst and cold, state media said today.
On Monday, authorities detained a vessel near Pyapon township, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of the commercial center of Yangon, the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported.
“Four traffickers and 65 smuggled Bengalis have been temporarily detained,” he said, using the term by which the Rohingya are pejoratively referred to by many people in Myanmar.
Three men and four women later “died due to bad weather and lack of food and water”, he added.
Six others were still receiving medical treatment, while five men in the group “were being held so that they could be investigated and prosecuted under the law”, the newspaper added.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled a military crackdown in Buddhist-majority Maynmar in 2017, arriving in neighboring Bangladesh with harrowing stories of murder, rape and arson.
The Rohingya still in Myanmar are widely seen as intruders from Bangladesh and are largely denied citizenship, many rights, and access to health care and education.
Hundreds of people make perilous, month-long boat trips to other parts of Southeast Asia each year, often during the November to March period when the seas are safest for small trawlers. used by traffickers.
Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country, is the preferred destination because it hosts a large number of Rohingya expatriates.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
The 14 fall movie awards contenders set to open before November
This time last year, I was watching the trailer for Ridley Scott’s spicy meatball of a true-crime saga “House of Gucci” on a continuous loop, trying to parse the nuances of Lady Gaga’s Italian (?) accent and looking for a cheap online knockoff of Adam Driver’s cable-knit ski sweater. I wasn’t sure why Jared Leto was playing Jeffrey Tambor, but I was absolutely certain that Leto and Gaga and the movie would all be feted at the 2022 Oscars.
Of course, none of that happened (though I did find a great deal on the sweater), which is why it’s best to see movies before making any awards season predictions. But there’s no harm in offering a few thoughts about the fall films hoping to find favor with Oscar voters in the coming months. (We’re looking at release dates through Nov. 4.)
Some of these movies could edge their way into the best picture conversation; others are more performance-driven. A few will be barely remembered a few months from now.
It’s also worth noting that the year appears a bit backloaded, with prestige titles from Steven Spielberg (“The Fablemans”), Damien Chazelle (“Babylon”), Sam Mendes (“Empire of Light”), Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“Bardo”), Darren Aronofsky (“The Whale”) and Noah Baumbach (“White Noise”) arriving around the holidays. Plus “Avatar” and “Black Panther” sequels.
But there will be plenty of time to talk about those films. Let’s focus on the immediate future. Release dates are subject to change, and the dates provided are for Los Angeles theatrical release except where noted.
Sept. 16: ‘The Woman King’
Gina Prince-Bythewood directs this epic about the women warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century. Their leader? A general played by none other than Viola Davis, so you know the realm — and the audience — is in good hands.
Sept. 28: ‘Blonde’
(streaming on Netflix) Marilyn Monroe’s life is reimagined in this Andrew Dominik adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel. Ana de Armas plays the legend in a NC-17-rated movie that is sure to be dissected, scrutinized and — who knows? — maybe even watched by a few people when it drops on Netflix.
Sept. 23: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Florence Pugh and Harry Styles and a bunch of beautiful people are having fun in the Palm Springs sun until they’re not in this Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller about a perfect world that might be a little too perfect, especially for the impeccably dressed women waiting for their husbands to return home from their mysterious jobs. The community’s operating principle is straight out of the Michael Corleone playbook: “Don’t ask me about my business!”
Sept. 30: ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’
(streaming on AppleTV+) Zac Efron plays a dude bringing a couple of cases of cold ones to his buddies in Vietnam in this story of friendship from writer-director Peter Farrelly. Like Farrelly’s last movie, the Oscar-winning “Green Book,” it’s based on real-life events. Will it connect with audiences — and awards season voters — like its predecessor?
Oct. 7: ‘Tar’
Todd Field has directed and co-written two movies — “In the Bedroom” and “Little Children.” Since the latter’s release 16 years ago, he has remained busy, though none of his projects, including collaborations with Joan Didion and Jonathan Franzen, have been realized. Finally, we have a new Todd Field movie, “Tar,” centered on a fictional German composer and conductor played by Cate Blanchett.
‘Amsterdam’
Filmmaker David O. Russell enjoyed a nice run from 2010-13 with “The Fighter,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle.” But we haven’t heard from him since the uninspired “Joy” seven years ago, making this film — a period mystery-caper with a sprawling cast that includes Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington and Taylor Swift — an anticipated title. However, it’s not playing any of the fall festivals, meaning it’s probably not an awards contender. Could it still be fun? Maaaaaaybe.
‘Triangle of Sadness’
Ruben Ostlund’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner takes aim at the rich (and the luxury cruise industry) in a satire weighted with moral disgust and vomit. Glib or glorious? Opinions vary. Woody Harrelson plays a Marxist ship captain, maybe the one thing we can all agree is perfect.
Oct. 14: ‘Till’
The latest from “Clemency” director Chinonye Chukwu looks at the brief life of Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall), his brutal lynching following an unfounded accusation and the subsequent quest for justice by his mother, Mamie (Danielle Deadwyler).
‘Decision to Leave’
Park Chan-wook won the director prize at Cannes for this ravishing mystery about a detective (Park Hae-il) obsessed with a woman (Tang Wei) he suspects killed her husband. South Korea has already selected it as its entry into the Oscars’ international feature race.
Oct. 21: ‘My Policeman’
(streaming on Prime Video, Nov. 4) This drama about a police officer (Harry Styles) starting a romance with a teacher (Emma Corrin) while maintaining a secret affair with a museum curator (David Dawson) in 1950s England has already won a prize — the Toronto Film Festival’s Tribute Award for Performance. Past tribute winners include Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), all of whom went on to win Oscars. This is the first time TIFF has honored an ensemble. Maybe this Harry Styles guy is an up-and-comer?
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
Martin McDonagh’s last feature, 2017’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” was a critical and commercial hit, winning Oscars for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell. This follow-up tells the story of lifelong friends (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) who have a falling-out, with startling consequences.
‘Aftersun’
A divorced sad dad (Paul Mescal) takes his precocious tween daughter (newcomer Frankie Corio) on a Turkish seaside resort holiday in Charlotte Wells’ tender coming-of-age drama (for both parent and child) that won raves at Cannes.
Oct. 28: ‘Wendell & Wild’
(streaming on Netflix) An animated fantasy about a couple of demon brothers looking to join the Land of the Living from stop-motion master Henry Selick (“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Coraline”) and Jordan Peele? Sounds great. Even better — Peele and Keegan-Michael Key voice the demons.
Oct. 28: ‘Armageddon Time’
James Gray’s thoughtful, self-critical coming-of-age story earned a seven-minute ovation at its Cannes premiere earlier this year. Featuring a cast that includes Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, the film centers on a friendship between two misfit boys in 1980 Queens — one Jewish, the other Black — and the societal inequities that complicate their relationship. Reviewing from Cannes, L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang praised the script’s “layered understanding of hypocrisy and privilege.”
Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo launches US shopping site Temu
Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo has been behind rivals Alibaba and JD.com in international expansion. Now Pinduoduo has launched an American e-commerce site called Temu.
Raphael Henrique | Sopa Pictures | Light flare | Getty Images
Pinduoduo has launched its online shopping site in the United States as the Chinese e-commerce giant makes its first big step overseas.
The website called Temu, which went live on Thursday, lists items in a number of categories including clothing, jewelry, pet supplies and home and garden, and could mark a new challenge for the American e-commerce leader Amazon.
Pinduoduo did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by CNBC.
Temu marks Pinduoduo’s biggest overseas push yet, as China’s domestic economy faces a number of challenges, from a resurgence of Covid-19 to an energy crisis. This hurt economic growth in China and undermined consumer confidence.
China’s biggest tech companies, from Tencent to e-commerce rivals Pinduoduo Alibaba and JD.com, continue to seek international markets. Pinduoduo, a much younger company than Alibaba and JD.com, which was only founded in 2015, is behind its rivals when it comes to overseas push.
Alibaba took a majority stake in Singapore-based e-commerce site Lazada in Southeast Asia in 2016 and has since poured money into the company to expand its presence in the region. Alibaba also has a separate website called AliExpress which serves markets like Europe and the United States.
JD.com operates Joybuy.com for international customers.
Pinduoduo’s Temu is a cross-border e-commerce website with most of the products likely to come from overseas, especially China. Temu said shipping to USA might take 7-15 business days.
“It’s important to keep in mind that you may see longer delivery times than you’re used to on other e-commerce sites. This is because items that may come from another country or should be bundled or packaged with other items of a similar size,” the website states on the shipping information page.
Shipping is free for orders over $49.
Pinduoduo could face challenges in breaking into the US market. First, it will need to build brand reputation against Amazon. And it could also suffer from its relatively long delivery times compared to the same-day or next-day deliveries that Amazon offers through its Prime subscription services.
“Temu’s main challenges will be to cultivate customer trust and awareness,” Jacob Cooke, CEO of WPIC, an e-commerce technology and marketing company that helps foreign brands sell in China, told CNBC.
There are currently also some categories that have very few products. For example, the men’s wristwatch category had only two products listed.
However, Temu could compete on price. On Thursday, Temu had a sitewide 20% off offer. And the products seem pretty cheap. For example, the women’s dresses listed were mostly under $20.
Temu may also have an advantage due to “existing relationships with low-cost manufacturers in China that may not yet have expanded to the United States,” Cooke said.
Pinduoduo has grown rapidly in its seven years of existence to become one of the largest e-commerce companies in China. The company has tended to focus on low-income consumers by offering heavily discounted products. And it has focused on introducing agricultural products on its platform to differentiate itself from its rivals. The company is worth around $87 billion.
cnbc
What Alex Leatherwood becomes for the Chicago Bears is just another question on an offensive line loaded with them
As Alex Leatherwood stood in an unfamiliar locker room at Halas Hall, the newest Chicago Bears offensive lineman was asked to describe his previous 48 hours.
“Wild, of course,” Leatherwood said Thursday.
The former first-round pick was cut Tuesday by the Las Vegas Raiders. He was claimed by the Bears on Wednesday and scheduled a flight to Chicago that arrived about midnight. And he completed his first Bears practice with reps at right tackle by early Thursday afternoon.
It was all so new he still was trying to learn his teammates’ names.
But the 6-foot-5, 312-pound lineman was ready to embrace the opportunity instead of dwelling on any negative emotions he might have about the Raiders cutting ties with him after just one season.
“It’s not really my concern,” Leatherwood said when asked about the bad taste of his Las Vegas exit. “I’m more concerned with the future and the things that I’ve got going on here now.”
What Leatherwood becomes for the Bears is just another question on an offensive line loaded with them.
In a news conference addressing many topics Thursday, general manager Ryan Poles said Leatherwood can play guard and tackle and left open the possibility of either option. The Raiders, who surprised by drafting Leatherwood 17th overall out of Alabama in 2021, moved him inside after early-season struggles at tackle, but he still started all 18 games.
Poles said he was eager to check him out on the field in person.
“Talented player, physically gifted for sure. Prototype in his size and movement,” Poles said. “And then in terms of success with him here, we all believe in player development, and we’ve put pieces in place to allow players to be their best selves. So we’re going to approach that in many different ways, and we’re going to give him an opportunity to develop and grow.
“Forget the draft pick thing. That’s over. So let’s start from the ground floor. Let’s build you up and take your time. We want to put him in the best position to succeed.”
Leatherwood gives the Bears another option in a group that even Poles seemed to acknowledge has a lot of uncertainty around it as they head into a Week 1 matchup against a San Francisco 49ers defense that will send Nick Bosa — the edge rusher who had 15½ sacks last season — hurtling toward Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Braxton Jones, the fifth-round pick out of FCS Southern Utah, has impressed Poles by how fast he has developed at left tackle, but Poles said the Bears need to see how he handles the league’s top pass rushers — and the inevitable bumps that will come with that.
Teven Jenkins has been at right guard for just a few weeks. Center Lucas Patrick has been out almost all of training camp with a right hand injury, and Sam Mustipher has filled in. And Larry Borom is trying to develop more consistency at right tackle after eight starts in his rookie season.
“Through preseason they have gotten better,” Poles said. “That’s the preseason. We’re going to see when the lights come on. We’ll continue to adjust and do everything we can to make that unit better and everything around it better.”
While there are numerous questions, Poles at least has assembled a cast of linemen with versatility and choices, with veteran Riley Reiff joining Leatherwood as potential replacements should others not work out.
Jenkins was among the biggest questions during training camp, with NFL Network still floating his name as a trade candidate as recent as Tuesday even though the move from tackle to right guard seemed to be a positive development. Jenkins admitted later that night he was anxious about possibly being dealt and thought “it could still happen at any moment.”
And there are still unknowns about the combination of center and right guard when Patrick returns from injury as soon as next week.
But Poles said Thursday Jenkins shouldn’t be worried about a trade.
“ I had a good conversation with him and I told him how proud I was of him,” Poles said. “It’s about building the best five. We have a good five with him at guard. So I think it’s good for us to have Teven at guard right now.”
Whether Leatherwood eventually makes enough strides to replace Jenkins or Borom remains to be seen. Right now, Leatherwood said he isn’t focusing on a timeline and is keeping an open mind about what might happen.
“Just all depends on how long it takes to get the language and stuff like that,” Leatherwood said. “It’s all ball at the end of the day, but it’s just about the terminology, just getting used to it. Trying to be a student.”
After a chaotic few days, Leatherwood will have some time to settle in. The Bears have a three-day weekend before resuming Week 1 practice Monday.
But in the long run, Leatherwood believes he will be a good fit.
“To be honest, I feel like I’ll fit well,” Leatherwood said. “I’m strong and fast. I feel like no matter what it is, I’ll just give my best effort to do it. Doesn’t matter what the scheme is.”
()
Labor Day traffic in Chicago is expected to be very busy. Here are the best times to leave, experts say – NBC Chicago
And just like that, its Labor Day weekend — and Chicago’s roads and airports should be filled with traffic.
According to AAA, 22% more people are expected to travel for this Labor Day weekend compared to 2021.
Here’s a breakdown of what to expect, whether you’re hitting the road or hopping on a plane. Either way, travel experts recommend getting out as early as possible.
Busiest travel times at O’Hare, Midway airports
According to the Chicago Aviation Department, about 1.6 million people are expected to transit through O’Hare and Midway International Airports through Monday.
Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day at Midway Airport, according to the department, and Monday is expected to be the busiest travel day at O’Hare.
And while this summer there have been numerous reports of flight cancellations and hour-long delays, American, Southwest, Delta, United and JetBlue have released new policies on how travelers will be compensated for certain disruptions. :
- Passengers will receive meal vouchers for delays over three hours
- If your flight is canceled and you are stranded in your departure city, passengers will receive a hotel voucher, as well as transportation to and from the airport
However, according to carriers, these guidelines only apply to issues within an airline’s control.
For a more detailed look at what is due to passengers, the Department for Transport has created a tool that breaks down the different policies by airline.
As for security lines, real-time wait times at TSA security checkpoints can be viewed on the ADC website.
The busiest traffic times on the roads
The good news: gas prices in Chicago are 46 cents cheaper than a month ago. According to AAA, the current average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the city is $4.88. The average in Cook County is even lower, at $4.62.
The worst news? Traffic should be congested. According to a recent survey by the Cars.com website, 80% of people planning to travel on Labor Day plan to drive. With that in mind, experts recommend drivers hit the road before rush hour on weekdays.
“Those traveling by car, we always recommend getting up early and hitting the road,” a AAA spokesperson said. “As we know, traffic picks up during the day, especially on Friday rush hours.”
According to traffic analytics firm INRIX, drivers nationwide this Labor Day weekend can expect to experience significantly more delays, with a 41% increase in delays compared to normal.
Friday afternoon is expected to be one of the busiest days on the road nationwide, thanks to vacationers mingling with commuters.
“Congestion will begin to build in the mid-afternoon, with peak congestion occurring between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in most major metros,” INRIX said.
Overall, the worst times to hit the road, according to INRIX, are Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
On the bright side, INRIX says the best time to hit the road is Friday before 1 p.m. or after 7 p.m., and Saturday before 1 p.m. or after 5 p.m.
On Sunday and Monday, “minimal congestion” is expected, according to INRIX.
NBC Chicago
Serge Schmemann: Gorbachev freed the Soviet Union but could not save it
Back in the old Soviet Union, the political joke was the principal underground conduit of political opinion. One that made the rounds soon after Mikhail Gorbachev came to power in 1985 posed this question: “Who supports Gorbachev in the Politburo?” The answer: “Nobody has to. He can move around on his own.”
The rise of a dynamic, young and charismatic leader after a series of funerals of doddering old leaders — Leonid Brezhnev, Yuri Andropov, Konstantin Chernenko — was in itself an exciting novelty. Couple that with the radical openness, candor and willingness to change that Gorbachev introduced almost from the first day, and the euphoria was tangible across the entire Soviet expanse.
Gorbachev died on Tuesday, and it would be hard to find a Russian today who would remember him positively, much less in the brave and heroic way in which he is often perceived in the West. To those, like Vladimir Putin, who pine for lost empire, he was the man who destroyed the mighty Soviet state. To liberals, he was the leader who failed to set its successor in the right direction.
But in those first heady days of his leadership, Gorbachev, who at 54 was decades younger than most of the senile relics around him in the Politburo, was a global rock star.
The Soviet Union was near rock bottom. Store shelves were empty, the economy wrung dry by a rapacious military machine. An army of KGB agents and informers brutally crushed any public deviation from the official ideology, in which nobody believed. The outside world was a forbidden dream.
And then suddenly, this young leader with the broad smile and the accent of his roots in the southern farmland arrived, spreading a thrilling gospel of “new thinking,” “perestroika” (rebuilding) and “glasnost” (openness). We can’t go on like this, he declared as he brought new blood into the Kremlin. In a swirl of unscripted appearances, he preached that society was suffocating under the command-bureaucratic system and the arms race, that everything had to be changed, and changed radically. He sometimes appeared in public with his charming wife, Raisa, often plunging into the ecstatic crowd. It was something Russians had not seen since Nikita Khrushchev more than two decades earlier, and it was far more exciting, free and contagious.
One scene I remember in particular was from a trip Gorbachev made to Leningrad in the spring of his first year in office. The main evening television news, which under his predecessors had become a ritual recitation of propaganda, showed Gorbachev mingling and bantering in the street, his familiar bald pate with its large birthmark bobbing through a jostling crowd.
“I’m listening to you,” he said. “What do you want to say?”
“Continue as you began,” a man shouted. Then an imposing woman, pressed by the crowd against Gorbachev, her blond beehive hairdo rising over him, piped in, “Just get close to the people, and we’ll not let you down.”
“Can I be any closer?” Gorbachev replied, with a broad smile.
It was a chemistry that went far beyond the economic changes he began.
Taboos evaporated. People began speaking freely, newspapers started reporting in earnest, the arts flourished, churches filled. Dissidents, most notably Andrei Sakharov, returned from labor camps and internal exile. Real debate, and even real voting, arose in what had been a rubber-stamp Soviet legislature. It may have been more than Gorbachev bargained for, but in the public mind, he got credit for it all. Under his predecessors, anything politically daring in the arts was seen as an end run around the censors; under Gorbachev, it was treated as further evidence of a thaw.
The excitement was not limited to the Soviet Union. Throughout the Soviet bloc and around the world, the rise of a bold new leader captured attention even before he reached the pinnacle. During a visit by Gorbachev to London after he emerged as the acknowledged second in command in the Kremlin, a headline in The Sunday Times of London proclaimed, “A Red Star Rises in the East.” Margaret Thatcher, then the prime minister of Britain, issued her famous judgment: “I like Mr. Gorbachev. We can do business together.”
The citizens of what was then West Germany, who lived in a divided country amid a huge arsenal, greeted Gorbachev’s efforts to end the Cold War with a special passion. I remember crowds outside the baroque Old Town Hall in Bonn, then the West German capital, chanting “Gorby! Gorby!” while he signed the guest book inside. A public opinion poll on the eve of that visit in 1989 recorded an astounding 90% of respondents answering “yes” when asked whether Gorbachev was a man they could trust.
There were cheers of “Gorby! Gorby!” in East Berlin, too, when Gorbachev visited in October 1989 to join its aging communist leaders in celebrating the 40th anniversary of the East German state — a visit that directly precipitated the fall of the Berlin Wall a month later. A popular myth in the United States credits Ronald Reagan with that historic event, but the forces that Gorbachev unleashed throughout East Europe were immeasurably more important.
Yet Gorbachev was a reformer, not a revolutionary.
Only nine months before the Soviet Union was to collapse, he confessed before an audience in Minsk, in what is now Belarus, “I am not ashamed to say that I am a communist and adhere to the communist idea, and with this I will leave for the other world.”
What he failed to understand — and what his grizzled, ruthless predecessors in the Kremlin knew intuitively — was that to loosen a system built on coercion, power and fear was to destroy it. While Soviet society burst from the restraints of Soviet authoritarianism, Gorbachev’s efforts to reform the economy foundered on the same rocks as all previous reforms: the privileged, corrupt Communist Party apparatus.
He tried economic shock therapy, then reversed course, then tried force, but it was all too little, too late. Without the cruel glue of repression, the Soviet Union disintegrated, and the economy ground to a halt. An attempt by communist hard-liners to seize power by force in August 1991 was put down by Boris Yeltsin, and the USSR would survive only a few months more.
Having witnessed the disintegration of the Soviet empire from Moscow and then from Berlin, I find it hard to imagine that an agent of change other than Gorbachev could have achieved the peaceful dismantling of a system that had all but collapsed. It took a believing communist to try to change the system from within, but the system was beyond reviving.
Gorbachev saw that in his later years.
“The old system collapsed before the new one had time to begin working, and the crisis in the society became even more acute,” he proclaimed in his resignation speech in December 1991. In the United States, most people thought it was self-evident that the end of the Cold War and the collapse of a totalitarian system would be universally perceived as a positive event. In Russia, though, there were many who deplored the loss of great-power status, a nostalgia that Putin harnessed to rebuild an authoritarian Kremlin.
But when I heard of Gorbachev’s death, what came to my mind first and foremost was that broad smile, that contagious euphoria, that courageous faith in change and those shouts of “Gorby! Gorby!” from people being set free. That is Mikhail Gorbachev’s true legacy.
