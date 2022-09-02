News
Huge drop in math, reading isn’t surprising with remote learning
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday that the worst drop in math and reading scores in decades is concerning but not surprising due to remote learning during the pandemic. of coronavirus.
Anchor Brianna Keilar asked: “There is a new, extremely alarming statistic for parents and really anyone, I think, in our society, and that is the national assessment of progress in education, known as the National Bulletin, and it was published overnight. It showed the worst drop in math and reading scores in decades for fourth graders. What does that tell you? Is this a repudiation of remote learning during the pandemic? »
Cardona said: “You know, it’s very alarming. It’s troubling, but not surprising, knowing that a year and a half ago, more than half of our schools were not open for full-day learning. The first thing we did when we arrived was to make sure our schools were open for in-person learning. We went from 47% when the president took office to 100% in November. Listen, in-person learning is what we need to focus on. We must redouble our efforts. I’m very concerned about these scores, and I know we have the resources now, and we need to maintain the same level of urgency that we had two years ago to engage our students to make sure our students get support .
Jeremiah Estrada’s long journey to MLB debut with Chicago Cubs: Tommy John surgery and life-threatening battle with COVID
August had become a cursed month for right-hander Jeremiah Estrada.
He suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament and underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2019. Twelve months later, when he was prepared to return to the mound, the 2020 minor-league season was canceled because of the pandemic. Then he experienced elbow tightness and battled a nearly deadly case of COVID-19 last August.
The date remains seared in Estrada’s mind — Aug. 25, 2021 — beginning an ordeal that landed him in the hospital fighting for his life, let alone his baseball future.
“It was the worst feeling and the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life,” Estrada, 23, said Tuesday.
Estrada initially was sidelined with elbow tightness. As he ramped up to rejoin Low-A Myrtle Beach, Estrada contracted COVID-19 while with the team in Fayetteville, N.C. Seven days later, Estrada was in a Myrtle Beach hospital fighting for his life.
When the hospital called his father, Ramiro, the doctor conveyed the seriousness of the situation: “Just pray.”
“I nearly almost died from it,” Estrada said.
In the moment, Estrada did not realize how badly COVID-19 was ravaging his body. His initial symptoms included a headache and losing his sense of taste and smell. A week into the illness, he vomited constantly over a 12-hour span, at one point throwing up black fluid. His first trip to the hospital was an outpatient visit to receive IV fluids to address dehydration. His stomach problems persisted, prompting a quick hospital return for medication.
But after Estrada again came home from the hospital, his condition continued to deteriorate. He developed chills and either fell asleep or passed out. He is still unsure what transpired but recalls waking up to hallucinations, a 102-degree fever and the inability to walk.
“I could do nothing, I was just done,” Estrada said. “My dad tried calling me and I couldn’t answer.”
Estrada had told his dad that if he did not pick up his phone call to contact the hospital. When emergency medical technicians arrived, they found Estrada on his bedroom floor. A pulse oximeter showed his oxygen levels in the 70%-80% range, well below the average level of 95%-100%. Estrada was put on 15 liters of oxygen.
This was part of a two-week stretch at the onset of COVID-19 when he barely ate. Estrada finally started feeling hungry the day after the doctor’s grim conversation with his dad. Estrada snacked on graham crackers and progressively improved.
Estrada spent two weeks in the hospital. His stepmother, Carmen, flew from Coachella Valley, Calif., to help take care of him after he was discharged. Estrada, who was not vaccinated, did not regain his sense of taste until late July, more than 10 months after battling COVID. Once his taste buds returned, Estrada decided to get the COVID-19 vaccination and subsequently the booster shot, which made him eligible to join the Cubs in Toronto as a replacement player for his first major-league call-up.
“I did my best to recover,” Estrada said. “The Cubs helped me when I got back home to do what I can do.
“My big thing was I hate shots. I want nothing to do with a shot. But I was like, you know what, it’s what the Cubs want, and I’m going to (get vaccinated) because I’m going to trust them.”
Estrada admitted that this year he was scared of August, waiting to see what would transpire. The Cubs gave him a much better memory to associate with the month. They promoted Estrada from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, and he made his major-league debut that night against the Toronto Blue Jays. He will get an extended look in the bullpen in September. After the Cubs procedurally returned Estrada and left-hander Brendon Little to Triple A, they added him to the 40-man roster and recalled him as part of the expanded 28-man roster.
Estrada struck out two batters in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 5-3 loss. He struck out the first batter he faced, Teoscar Hernández, on a nasty slider. Estrada said he became too amped after the whiff, which caused command issues leading to walking the next hitter. He refocused and retired the next two Blue Jays.
Estrada received the lineup card from manager David Ross, which the right-hander had his teammates sign before Wednesday’s series finale. He also secured the baseball from his first strikeout and plans to keep both at his family’s California home.
“At first when I was just sitting in the bullpen, I’m just saying it feels like I’ve been here before, which I have, I’ve been at baseball games growing up, in this stands,” Estrada said. “But it’s just different. And then once I opened the gates, I realized I was the one running out like, OK, this is it. … I get myself into a certain mode where I see no fans, nothing, it’s just me and the hitter. So after I got in between the lines and I looked up and am like holy (bleep), I just did that.”
A 2017 sixth-round pick, Estrada rose quickly through the farm system this year, striking out 40.4% of batters faced with a 1.30 ERA in 34 games after beginning the season at High-A South Bend.
“I can’t tell if it’s been too quick or if it’s taken forever,” Estrada said, “but honestly, it just feels very unreal.”
Tommy John surgery and the pandemic cost Estrada two seasons of development. He reported to spring training in 2020 in great shape in his return from surgery, having lost 25 pounds, and he built up his strength.
As a Christian Baptist, Estrada doesn’t question what happens in his life, explaining how he knows it is in God’s hands.
“It was a lot of grief, just a lot of stuff that you want to feel like you could do but you couldn’t,” Estrada said. “It was a tough feeling. But at the end of the grief, there’s four stages of it. And I need to add another one, which is revenge, like my time to come back and to do what I can do.
“My revenge is once I get back on the mound to make sure I remind the Cubs who I am.”
Estrada’s showed off a deceptive four-seam fastball in his debut, producing four swings-and-misses on the pitch that averaged 98.1 mph and topped out at 98.9 mph. His developed a new slider earlier in spring training with the help of South Bend pitching coach Tony Cougoule.
“You want guys to be rewarded when they have success,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “And so many times you think a guy’s going to have success and it ends up as developmental and they struggle a little bit and you kind of push a guy. Other guys push themselves, and he’s been one of those guys that’s done it. It’s been cool to see.”
Estrada possesses the stuff to warrant being added to the 40-man roster. By doing so Thursday, the Cubs avoided exposing him to the Rule 5 draft in the offseason. Down the stretch, Estrada should get plenty of opportunities to show his fastball-slider combination. Everything Estrada has endured the last three years led to his moment Tuesday at the Rogers Centre.
“Every day I think about the most important thing to me entering this year, and every day is … staying healthy because that’s been the biggest issue in my career,” Estrada said. “If I stay healthy today, no matter the results, at the end of day if I walk off this mound still healthy I’m absolutely grateful.”
NASA’s next Artemis I lunar launch attempt: How to watch live
On Saturday, NASA’s ambitious, expensive and complex Artemis program is about to begin. Fifty years after the agency completed the Apollo missionsArtemis I could finally head into lunar orbit.
The road has been a bit bumpy so far.
Initially, the launch of Artemis I was scheduled for Monday, but due to an engine problem, NASA had to call off the attempt. Then, after some deliberation, the team decided to schedule the next attempt for Saturday. Only time will tell how this weekend goes, but whatever happens, you’ll want to tune in live to see how the story unfolds. CNET will have all the details (and host a livestream!) here.
To be clear, this liftoff will not have astronauts on board – but its success very much depends on its success, including the prospect of landing people on the moon in the near future. (It is planned for 2025). Come launch day, Artemis I’s Mandarin-colored 32-stage rocket will blast off from Earth and launch a relatively small, pointy white spacecraft named Orion into lunar orbit.
Orion is filled to the brim with things like Amazon Alexa, TV character Shaun the Sheep, mannequins, miniature satellites, and most importantly, tons of navigation and data-gathering gear. These special instruments within Orion will track vital information about the spacecraft’s trajectory, safety, radiation absorption (and more) that will essentially plot the routes for future missions – missions with a human crew like 2025’s Artemis II and Artemis III. Think of Artemis I as a crucial flight test and proof-of-principle mission.
A flawless launch could mark the beginning of NASA’s years of modern lunar exploration. It will be a tense day with a breathless countdown, especially given the failed first launch attempt, but also shrouded in an air of wonder and excitement. In other words, it’s going to be huge.
How to watch the launch of Artemis I
On Saturday, NASA plans to host a live stream of the Artemis I event and you can watch directly on the NASA app, NASA website, or NASA TV.
The launch window itself opens at 11:17 a.m. PT / 2:17 p.m. ET, and it will remain open for two hours. Somewhere in that range, the mega lunar rocket, which NASA calls the “world’s most powerful rocket,” will be heading for the stars.
Here is the window start time worldwide. Prepare your snacks.
- US: 11:17 a.m. PT / 2:17 p.m. ET
- Brazil: 3:17 p.m. (federal district)
- UK: 7:17 p.m.
- South Africa: 8:17 p.m.
- Russia: 9:17 p.m. (Moscow)
- WATER: 10:17 p.m.
- India: 11:47 p.m.
- China: Sunday, 2:17 a.m.
- Japan: Sunday, 3:17 a.m.
- Australia: Sunday, 4:17 a.m. (AEST)
You’ll also find all the action live on CNET Highlights, our YouTube channel, by simply clicking play just below. It’s so easy.
The launch route of Artemis I
Already, NASA has begun to anticipate Artemis I’s journey into space – as evidenced by the incredible turnout for Monday morning’s attempt. Briefings were held daily until Monday’s liftoff attempt, for example, on things like the role of industry in advancing human exploration, the management of the lunar mission, how Artemis is about to lead into Mars excursions and just general commentary on the road to the stars.
A full schedule of those meetings, broadcast on NASA TV, can be found here.
You might also want to prepare for celebrity appearances from Jack Black, Chris Evans and Keke Palmer as well as performances of The Star-Spangled Banner from Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock and America the Beautiful from The Philadelphia Orchestra and Yo-Yo Ma, the latter directed by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. What. A party.
Artemis I Launch Sequence
If you’re into the technicalities, here’s the game plan for Artemis I.
In a way, takeoff is the the simplest part. And I’m not exaggerating.
The SLS team is the first.
After the countdown, the SLS will ascend through the Earth’s atmosphere. In two minutes, all of its solid propellant, located in the boosters of the rocket, will be consumed and these boosters will be jettisoned. After 8 minutes, all its liquid fuel, located in the central stage, will be used up and this stage will be jettisoned. Then, for about 18 minutes, Orion and the rocket’s upper stage will circle our planet on its own. Once this is complete, Orion will take about 12 minutes to deploy its solar panels and turn off the battery.
At this point, as Sarafin says, the rocket has done its job. Orion is on his way.
The Orion team takes over.
“We really don’t have time to catch our breath,” Artemis I senior flight director Rick LaBrode said at a news conference Aug. 5. Orion’s trajectory pretty much relies on a multitude of precise maneuvers that will lead him along the intricate path described below.
Eventually, the craft will approach the lunar surface, getting closer to just 60 miles above the ground, and conduct a bunch of science experiments to test things like lunar gravity, radiation hazard, and maybe- be even snap a few photos like a recreation of 1968’s Earthrise. The satellites inside Orion will unfurl along the way, capturing physical data, and when all is said and done, the brave little spacecraft will return to our planet and crash land off the coast of San Diego.
Pick up Orion, extract the data, and Artemis I is done. The whole thing should last six weeks.
If NASA manages to avoid any problems along the way, it won’t be long before we find ourselves scouring the internet for tips on how to watch the Artemis II launch. And far in the future, we may be reflecting on Monday as we sit back and watch a rocket heading not just for the moon, but for Mars.
OK, I’m moving on.
For now, you can admire the Artemis I SLS rocket topped with Orion chilling on the launch pad. Here’s a constant live stream of it during its final moments on Earth.
The outlook for Magic guard Gary Harris after undergoing knee surgery
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after tearing his meniscus, a league source told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday.
The Magic announced Harris had surgery after the Sentinel’s reporting. The procedure took place Wednesday.
His return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment, according to the Magic.
An arthroscopic meniscectomy is “a minimally invasive surgical procedure” that’s used to treat a torn meniscus cartilage in which only the torn segment is removed, according to the Department of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine at the University of Washington.
Daniel Kharrazi, an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, told the Sentinel a meniscectomy is a “very common procedure,” adding it generally can take up to two months for an athlete to return.
“Think of the meniscus as a cushion between the bones and joints that gives you padding,” Kharrazi said. “When that tears, it creates inflammation and pain inside the knee. In professional players, if it creates symptoms, we recommend arthroscopically fixing it so it can go back to normal.
“The main issue is the rehab [post-operation]. It’s a common procedure, the rehab is fairly straightforward and the rebound period back to health and activity is generally within 6-8 weeks.”
Nirav Pandya, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist within the University of California San Francisco Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, tweeted an arthroscopic meniscectomy is a surgical option typically chosen for small tears in the meniscus and that most players return in 6-8 weeks.
Brian Sutterer, a physiatrist in Rochester, Minn. who’s affiliated with Mayo Clinic, tweeted that a meniscectomy means the torn piece was trimmed/smoothed out, adding the typical recovery can be 4-6 weeks.
Harris, who was on an expiring contract for 2021-22 that paid him $20.5 million, signed a 2-year, $26 million extension to return to Orlando before free agency officially started July 1.
He has a $13 million, fully-guaranteed salary for the 2022-23 season and a $13 million non-guaranteed salary for 2023-24. His 2023-24 salary becomes fully guaranteed after June 30, 2023.
Harris finished the season averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than 2-pointers.
He’s coming off his healthiest season in a few years, appearing in 61 games, the most he’s played in a season since 2017-18. His eFG% was the highest it has been since then, too.
Once he returns, Harris is expected to compete for minutes in a backcourt that’ll include Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton and Devin Cannady.
Orlando opens training camp on Sept. 27.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Mississippi water crisis extends into day four
Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell: Kellen Mond wasn’t ready for backup role but has ‘heck of a football journey ahead’
Head coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear Thursday that Kellen Mond wasn’t ready to be the Vikings’ backup quarterback, but believes he has what it takes to become a solid NFL player eventually.
That begs the question: Why didn’t the Vikings keep Mond on the 53-man roster as a third quarterback in order to continue to develop him?
The Vikings waived Mond on Tuesday and hoped to sign him the next day to the practice squad. Instead, he was claimed by the Cleveland Browns and put on their 53-man roster.
General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah offered little Thursday when asked about the Vikings’ decision to keep just two quarterbacks and waive both Mond and Sean Mannion when rosters had to be trimmed to 53 players. The Vikings also had interest in signing Mannion to the practice squad, but he joined Seattle’s practice squad.
Adofo-Mensah said Thursday morning there had been “ongoing conversations” with O’Connell about a third quarterback. With Mond and Mannion gone, the Vikings reached an agreement Thursday afternoon to sign David Blough to the practice squad. He played the past three seasons with Detroit, and has a 0-5 record as a starter with the Lions.
Meanwhile, Mond is in Cleveland. He was taken with the second pick of the third round of the 2021 draft when Rick Spielman was the general manager. O’Connell, a former NFL quarterback, began to evaluate Mond after taking over this year for the fired Mike Zimmer.
Mond and Mannion battled to be the backup behind Kirk Cousins. But after both were inconsistent in the first two preseason games, the Vikings acquired Nick Mullins from Las Vegas on Aug. 22 for that role. He and Cousins are now the only quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.
“I thought Kellen improved tremendously from the time we got him in the spring all the way through, obviously, when we had to have a tough conversation with him (on Tuesday),” O’Connell said. “He’s got a heck of a football journey ahead of him. I’m a big fan of how Kellen works, I’m a big fan of the human being, and I think he’s got all the things you look for in an NFL quarterback.”
O’Connell, though, did not consider Mond ready to be the backup to Cousins this season.
“I still think Kellen’s got tremendous upside, but to ask him to be that No. 2 quarterback, being a snap away on a team we feel very strongly about competing on, I didn’t think that was fair to Kellen,” said O’Connell, adding that he’s “really fired up to have” Mullins as the backup.
Many people were watching this week to see what would happen with Minnesota’s quarterback situation. But there were some other other moves that also drew attention.
On Tuesday, the Vikings waived Armon Watts, who was listed first on the depth chart at defensive end, after they agreed to acquire defensive lineman Ross Blacklock from Houston. Blacklock could replace Watts in the lineup though O’Connell also named Jonathan Bullard as a possibility.
The Vikings saved $1.3 million on the salary cap with the moves, and Watts was claimed on waivers Wednesday by Chicago. Adofo-Mensah declined to give specifics on why Watts was let go and said it was “a hard conversation with Armon.” Adofo-Mensah preferred to talk about Blacklock, saying he has “got a really good pass-rush skill set, really disruptive in that phase.”
On Wednesday, the Vikings acquired wide receiver/punt returner Jalen Reagor from Philadelphia and waived receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had been the first-team punt returner but struggled in the preseason. The Bears claimed Smith-Marsette off waivers on Thursday.
“We always look at opportunities. We call it ‘no stone unturned,’ ” Adofo-Mensah said of bringing in Reagor, who has been mostly a disappointment since being selected No. 21 in the 2020 draft. “We saw Jalen as somebody who has a really great skill set. … We think (Smith-Marsette) has a bright future. … The NFL gives you 53 spots and 16 practice-squad (spots). … Sometimes those are tough decisions you have to make.”
O’Connell said the Vikings will give Reagor “every opportunity” to be the punt returner.
For now, both Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell said they are pleased with how the 53-man roster stands in advance of the Sept. 11 opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“We have a really good feeling for how we want to play and the vision for the team,” Adofo-Mensah said.
“Our coaching staff is just so fired up and ready to go,” O’Connell said.
Teacher shortage in the United States: job search companies Indeed, ZipRecruiter, handshake to help find solutions
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — According to one of the largest job-finding companies in the United States, tackling the nation’s teacher shortage will take an “all hands-on” effort.
The Biden administration announced that three partners — Indeed, ZipRecruiter and Handshake — will work to help school districts hire the teachers they need.
The challenge for San Francisco public schools is to hire people in special education, math, science and even language arts.
Currently, there are 19 classes across the district that do not have a permanent teacher.
“For those 19 classroom vacancies, we’re filling them with replacements, which we know isn’t ideal,” said Laura Dudnick, spokeswoman for the San Francisco Unified School District.
VIDEO: San Francisco teachers demand pay raise, district fills 200 vacancies
This shortage is not exclusive to San Francisco. School districts, especially those in large urban areas, are calling it a national crisis.
“It’s an ongoing challenge, so we’ve stepped up our efforts to recruit educators by hosting webinars and sending out flyers,” Dudnick added.
Over the summer, San Francisco and Oakland Unified went so far as to ask families if they knew anyone who wanted to apply for a teaching position.
“We’ve known this has been a problem for a long time,” First Lady Jill Biden told a job-hunting group of CEOs from several major corporations.
The Biden administration has announced that several of these companies will help districts recruit and hire future teachers.
RELATED: Controversy Over Adding 2 Muslim Holidays to SFUSD School Calendar
Zip Recruiter will now have an online job portal specifically for K-12 schools.
Indeed will be hosting virtual career fairs for educators across the country.
Handshake will share job postings with undergraduate students majoring in education.
The First Lady called it a powerful coalition.
“And we’re all ready to get to work to make sure our students have the teachers they need and deserve,” Ms Biden said.
RELATED: More children are repeating a grade. Is it good for them?
In the meantime, schools in San Francisco will continue to promote their Path to Education program in high schools, in hopes that more students will choose a career as an educator.
Grace Liao, a senior at Lincoln High School, is one of them.
“If I became a teacher, I want my students to be the best they can be, and I want them to reach their full potential, and I can help shape that. I can help them,” Liao said.
Teacher retention is equally crucial. The First Lady stressed that school districts must give them the pay and support they need.
