In the United States, the first climate refugees find refuge in Louisiana

Schriever:

Joann Bourg stands outside her new home, about an hour’s drive from Louisiana’s Low Island where she grew up – an area that is gradually sinking into the Gulf of Mexico.

“I’m very excited. I can’t wait to move on,” Bourg told AFP. “I’ve been waiting for this day forever.”

Bourg is one of a dozen Native Americans from Jean Charles Island who were relocated to Schriever, less than 60 kilometers northwest – the first recipients of a federal resettlement grant awarded in 2016.

They are the first so-called “climate refugees” in the United States, driven from their homes due to the consequences of climate change.

“The home we had there on the island – well, it’s been our home forever. My siblings and I all grew up there, we went to school there,” Bourg remembers. “It was peaceful.”

But the family home – like many others on the island – was destroyed.

There is only one road connecting Jean Charles Island to the mainland, and it is sometimes impassable due to high winds or tides.

Residents are primarily of Native American descent – ​​several tribes sought refuge on the island from rampant government persecution in the 1800s.

But climate change has turned the island into a symbol of the scourge that afflicts much of hurricane-prone Louisiana – coastal erosion.

90 percent underwater

Ultimately, 37 new homes will be built in Schriever to accommodate around 100 current or former residents of Isle de Jean Charles, thanks to a $48 million federal grant initially allocated in 2016.

“This is the first such project in the history of our country,” state governor John Bel Edwards, who was on hand to watch residents close their new properties, told AFP.

“Over the years we’ve had people buying their homes and moving them. But we haven’t made whole communities like this and moved them to one place before because of climate change.”

Since the 1930s, Jean Charles Island has lost “about 90 percent” of its area to encroaching bayou waters, says Alex Kolker, associate professor at the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium.

The island was already fragile, but climate change is increasing the risks, he says – sea levels are rising, the ground is sinking and erosion is rampant. More frequent and violent storms compound the problem.

“This community is one of the most vulnerable communities in Louisiana, and Louisiana is one of the most vulnerable places in the United States,” Kolker said.

dead trees

The road to Isle de Jean Charles is lined with dozens of houses, many of which are stripped down to the stilts.

A year ago, Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana as a dangerous Category 4 storm; it was the second most devastating hurricane on record in the state, following the devastation of Katrina in 2005.

The storm tore part of Chris Brunet’s roof off his house.

The 57-year-old put up a sign in front of his house: “Climate change sucks”.

Seemingly indifferent to the voracious and ubiquitous mosquitoes, and sometimes speaking the Old Acadian French associated with the region, Brunet says hurricanes are nothing compared to the so-called “saltwater intrusion” destroying canals and other waterways.

A few years ago, he finally agreed to move, adopting the view of the chief of his Choctaw tribe that it was the only way to preserve the island’s declining community.

But those whose homes remain standing do not want to completely abandon their ancestral land.

Bert Naquin, who is moving into one of the new federally funded homes in Schriever, hopes to paint his family home on Jean Charles Island, despite his joy at first-time homeownership.

“I plan to be there a lot, because it’s still my home,” said 64-year-old Naquin.

“This house here is my home. But the island will always be my home in my heart.”

