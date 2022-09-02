Argentina has arrested a man who was filmed threatening Vice President Cristina Kirchner with an apparent gun on Thursday evening.
In the United States, the first climate refugees find refuge in Louisiana
Schriever:
Joann Bourg stands outside her new home, about an hour’s drive from Louisiana’s Low Island where she grew up – an area that is gradually sinking into the Gulf of Mexico.
“I’m very excited. I can’t wait to move on,” Bourg told AFP. “I’ve been waiting for this day forever.”
Bourg is one of a dozen Native Americans from Jean Charles Island who were relocated to Schriever, less than 60 kilometers northwest – the first recipients of a federal resettlement grant awarded in 2016.
They are the first so-called “climate refugees” in the United States, driven from their homes due to the consequences of climate change.
“The home we had there on the island – well, it’s been our home forever. My siblings and I all grew up there, we went to school there,” Bourg remembers. “It was peaceful.”
But the family home – like many others on the island – was destroyed.
There is only one road connecting Jean Charles Island to the mainland, and it is sometimes impassable due to high winds or tides.
Residents are primarily of Native American descent – several tribes sought refuge on the island from rampant government persecution in the 1800s.
But climate change has turned the island into a symbol of the scourge that afflicts much of hurricane-prone Louisiana – coastal erosion.
90 percent underwater
Ultimately, 37 new homes will be built in Schriever to accommodate around 100 current or former residents of Isle de Jean Charles, thanks to a $48 million federal grant initially allocated in 2016.
“This is the first such project in the history of our country,” state governor John Bel Edwards, who was on hand to watch residents close their new properties, told AFP.
“Over the years we’ve had people buying their homes and moving them. But we haven’t made whole communities like this and moved them to one place before because of climate change.”
Since the 1930s, Jean Charles Island has lost “about 90 percent” of its area to encroaching bayou waters, says Alex Kolker, associate professor at the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium.
The island was already fragile, but climate change is increasing the risks, he says – sea levels are rising, the ground is sinking and erosion is rampant. More frequent and violent storms compound the problem.
“This community is one of the most vulnerable communities in Louisiana, and Louisiana is one of the most vulnerable places in the United States,” Kolker said.
dead trees
The road to Isle de Jean Charles is lined with dozens of houses, many of which are stripped down to the stilts.
A year ago, Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana as a dangerous Category 4 storm; it was the second most devastating hurricane on record in the state, following the devastation of Katrina in 2005.
The storm tore part of Chris Brunet’s roof off his house.
The 57-year-old put up a sign in front of his house: “Climate change sucks”.
Seemingly indifferent to the voracious and ubiquitous mosquitoes, and sometimes speaking the Old Acadian French associated with the region, Brunet says hurricanes are nothing compared to the so-called “saltwater intrusion” destroying canals and other waterways.
A few years ago, he finally agreed to move, adopting the view of the chief of his Choctaw tribe that it was the only way to preserve the island’s declining community.
But those whose homes remain standing do not want to completely abandon their ancestral land.
Bert Naquin, who is moving into one of the new federally funded homes in Schriever, hopes to paint his family home on Jean Charles Island, despite his joy at first-time homeownership.
“I plan to be there a lot, because it’s still my home,” said 64-year-old Naquin.
“This house here is my home. But the island will always be my home in my heart.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
High school football: Stillwater’s big gamble pays off in win over Centennial
It’s a new season, which meant it was time for Max Shikenjanski to provide a fresh reminder of just how dangerous he and the Stillwater offense can be.
The Ponies senior quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the game’s final six minutes, then ran for the game-winning, two-point conversion as Stillwater rallied to top Centennial 29-28 in a key Class 6A opening-night matchup Thursday night in Circle Pines.
The scores — a 29-yard scoring strike to junior Tanner Schmidt with 5:44 to go and a 19-yard touchdown pass to senior Thomas Jacobs with 2:07 remaining — came after Cougars junior Maverick Harper had rumbled 78 yards for a touchdown that put his team up 28-14 with 6:51 to play.
One moment, Harper looked to be bottled up at the line of scrimmage. The next, he was running free in the open field.
It was his second touchdown run of the night.
On a balmy evening, it didn’t take each offense long to heat up. Centennial marched all the way to the Stillwater 4 on the game’s opening possession before settling for a 22-yard field goal by senior Eli Nowacki.
Shikenjanski responded by taking to the air early and often, going 3 of 5 passing for 80 yards on his team’s first drive, which was capped by a 50-yard touchdown pass to junior Joseph Hoheisel.
The Cougars then responded by marching 76 yards in seven plays to take a 10-7 lead when junior quarterback Daylen Cummings scored on a 1-yard sneak.
Centennial expanded that margin to 13-7 on 30-yard field goal by Nowacki with 5:54 to play in the first half — a score set up when its defense stopped Stillwater on downs at the Centennial 24.
The Cougars took advantage of a big Ponies’ miscue to strike again later in the second quarter.
After a big sack forced Centennial to punt the ball away at the Ponies’ 37, a fumble gave Cummings and company it back at the 11. Two plays later, Harper scored from 2 yards out to put his team on top 20-7.
But Stillwater managed to cut the deficit to just six when Shikenjanski connected with junior Thomas Jacobs on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 36.6 seconds to go before halftime to make the score 20-14.
Yet the Cougars defense rebounded with a pair of big plays to end both Ponies’ drives in the third quarter. First, senior Henry Pirner picked off a Shikenjanski pass, then a big sack on third-and-long forced a Stillwater punt.
New Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan succeeds Howard Schultz
Starbucks on Thursday named Laxman Narasimhan as its next chief executive.
Narasimhan most recently served as CEO of health and hygiene company Reckitt, which owns brands such as Lysol, Durex and Mucinex. He announced earlier Thursday that he was leaving the position. He will join Starbucks in October, learn about the company and its plan for reinvention, before assuming the top job in April.
investment related news
Until then, Howard Schultz will continue as interim CEO of the coffee chain as it has grown into a global giant. Schultz will remain on the Starbucks board after Narasimhan succeeds him.
Schultz has been at the helm since April, when his hand-picked successor Kevin Johnson retired after five years on the job. Schultz returned to the company as interim CEO, earning just $1 in salary. Meanwhile, Schultz and the Starbucks board were looking for a long-term successor, with plans to announce the new CEO in the fall. (The coffee chain brought back the Pumpkin Spice Latte and other fall menu items on Tuesday.)
Schultz has previously said he wants to reimagine the employee, customer and store experience to reflect how the world has changed since the pandemic. The company is hosting an Investor Day on Sept. 13 in Seattle, where it is expected to unveil more details about the bold changes it plans to make.
Starbucks said in a press release that Schultz would remain “closely involved” in the plan and act as an adviser to Narasimhan.
Narasimhan previously worked at PepsiCo, serving as global chief commercial officer, among other roles. Prior to working at the food and beverage giant, he was a senior partner at McKinsey.
As CEO, he will face many challenges. In its home market, Starbucks faces union pressure, with more than 200 stores in the United States voting to organize under Workers United. The battle resulted in negative headlines and legal battles. Inflation hasn’t hurt sales yet, but it has pushed up menu prices. And China, its second largest market, is struggling to rebound from the pandemic, hampered by the country’s zero Covid policy.
“His deep, hands-on experience driving strategic transformations in global consumer-facing businesses makes him the ideal choice to accelerate Starbucks’ growth and seize the opportunities that lie before us,” said the president of the Starbucks board of directors Mellody Hobson in a statement.
cnbc
Anthony Rizzo seeing back specialist, could miss Yankees-Rays series
ST. PETERSBURG — Anthony Rizzo did not make the trip from California to Tampa. The Yankees first baseman stayed on the West Coast to see a back specialist and could miss the series against the Rays, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the Michael Kay Show Thursday. Rizzo has missed 10 games with the back issue since July 5.
Boone had vaguely said that Rizzo could miss a few days to deal with the back issue before Wednesday night’s devastating loss to the Angels. He also confirmed that he doesn’t expect Rizzo to have to go on the injured list.
The 33-year old first baseman was not in the starting lineup for Wednesday night’s game, but came in for defense in the eighth inning. Rizzo hit his 30th home run of the season Tuesday night, but afterwards, in the dugout between innings, he was wearing a large wrap with infrared heat on his lower back.
He missed five games in July and five in August with a lower back issue which he said he had gotten once a season over the last few years of his career. Since his last battle with this, Rizzo is hitting .212/.297/.394 with a .694 OPS, 23 strikeouts and three home runs in 74 at-bats.
Rizzo, who the Yankees acquired from the Cubs at last year’s trade deadline, singed a one-year contract this spring with a player option for 2023.
()
Social media helps reunite adventurous budgie with owner after 150-mile flight – NBC Chicago
The power of social media was on full display in recent weeks after a pet parakeet flew into the suburban Naperville Co-op, and thanks to an eagle-eyed resident near Decatur, this story has a happy ending.
The parakeet, named “Blue”, escaped from a Naperville home in early August after taking a bath, leaving its owner devastated.
“In a second,” Sathya Essaki said of the time it took Blue to fly away. “I was not able to predict that he was already flying. It is a good flier among all my pigeons.
Essaki said she looked everywhere for the bird.
“We couldn’t find him. We went to the drainage ditch and everything. Unfortunately, he was not coming back,” she said.
Finally, she took to social media, pleading for help in finding her beloved pet.
About 150 miles away, in a community called Cerro Gordo, located near Decatur, Brandon Walker was minding his own business when he saw an unusual sight: a beautiful blue parakeet.
Knowing that parakeets aren’t exactly native to Illinois, Walker assumed the bird belonged to someone and posted Blue’s photo on social media.
“Investigation stuff is fun for me,” he said.
Both posts bounced around the internet, and eventually David Stukins saw Walker’s post. After searching online, he also found Essaki’s post and thought the parakeet looked a lot like Blue.
“I took a screenshot and put it in the comments section and said ‘hey, this could be long,’” he recalled.
In the end, Stukins was absolutely right, and soon Walker reached out to Essaki to celebrate the good news.
“He saved my Blue’s life. He was like a godmother to my Blue,” she said.
Essaki and her husband immediately hopped in the car and made the three-hour journey to reunite with their beloved pet, providing a happy ending to a long and turbulent journey for the bird.
“When I saw Blue, I (had) tears running down,” she said. “My husband said ‘are you happy now? Are you okay? You got your bruise back. You got your baby back.
NBC Chicago
Facing Serena Williams not easy for Open opponents who look up to her
NEW YORK — The next woman who must deal with the daunting task of playing Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, Ajla Tomljanovic, considers herself an admirer of the 23-time Grand Slam champion.
“I’ve been a Serena fan,” Tomljanovic said, “since I was a kid.”
Tomljanovic, an Australian who is 29, will face Williams, who turns 41 next month, for the first time on Friday night — in front of what is sure to be another exuberant and partisan full house — in the third round at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
“She kind of has that aura, like Roger (Federer), Rafa (Nadal), and deservedly so,” Tomljanovic said. “I always get happy when she says ‘Hi’ to me.”
Tomljanovic recalled watching on TV as Williams won major trophies. Also tuning in over the years — but never across the net from Williams in a match until this U.S. Open — was the player Williams beat in the second round on Wednesday, No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, who’s 26. Same for the player Williams beat in the first round on Monday, Danka Kovinic, who’s 27.
This is not why Williams is winning these contests in what is expected to be the last tournament of her career, but it sure can’t hurt.
Must not be easy to try to defeat someone whose success is oh-so-familiar, someone you looked up to before you turned pro yourself, someone you admire to this day.
“Oh, it factors in a lot. When I was young, I knew I had to beat members of a certain generation to move up. And Serena’s always been the one to beat,” said Billie Jean King, the Hall of Famer who won 12 Grand Slam singles titles in the 1960s and 1970s, plus another 27 in women’s doubles and mixed doubles.
“It can work in your favor if you thrive on playing the best player ever and you know it’ll help your career if you win,” King said in a telephone interview Thursday. “But the other side of the coin is, ‘Oh, no! I have to play her?’ And with the crowd, the history, you really have to try to embrace the situation and the occasion.”
That certainly is not easy.
Especially when Williams is playing as well as she did against Kontaveit, particularly in the moments that mattered the most in the 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 victory — the first-set tiebreaker and the third set.
“Well,” Williams said with a laugh, “I’m a pretty good player.”
Sure is.
And her opponents sure know it, of course.
Back when Williams and her older sister Venus — who lost in the first round of doubles together Thursday night — were swapping the No. 1 ranking the way other siblings might share clothing and meeting each other in nine all-in-the-family finals at Grand Slam tournaments, they often took the court with something of an advantage that went beyond their considerable talents.
Some other players were simply in awe.
So even though Williams plays less, and wins less, nowadays than she used to in her heyday — her 2022 record was 1-3 before this week — listen to what Kovinic had to say about learning she was drawn to face the American at Flushing Meadows: “I was happy. I won’t lie. I’m honored to play against her, never mind whether I win or lose. It’s a privilege to share the court with Serena.”
How did that go? Williams won 6-3, 6-3.
Here is what Kontaveit’s thoughts were when her matchup against Williams was assured: “I’m really excited. I was really rooting for her to (advance to the second round). I’ve never played against her. I mean, this is the last chance. Better late than never.”
Kovinic and the 46th-ranked Tomljanovic expressed similar sentiments.
Jessica Pegula, a 28-year-old American who is seeded No. 8 in New York and won Thursday to reach the third round, played Williams once, losing to her in the final of a tournament at Auckland, New Zealand, in January 2020.
“I knew it was a big moment. … I felt OK, but then once we started playing and you could kind of feel her power — and feel her hitting a winner, coming at you, serving — I think that’s when you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, I’m playing Serena,’” Pegula said. “I think we all kind of have those moments for the first time.”
