India’s Newest Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant’s Fighter Jet: 5 Facts

There is a strategy behind Liz Truss’ approach; there are votes to be won focusing on taxes – but those are among Conservative party members, not the general public

When the results of the Conservative leadership race are announced next week, the UK’s new Prime Minister will face a formidable set of challenges. There is the worst cost of living crisis in 50 years, a war in Europe, an adversarial relationship with the European Union and divisions within the Conservative Party itself. The public is skeptical about the government’s ability to solve any of these problems with Labor swinging widely in the polls since December last year.

Given this range of issues, next Prime Minister Liz Truss’ alleged emphasis on tax cuts as a solution to rapidly rising inflation seems very odd. At a time when the pound is falling rapidly in the foreign exchange markets and Citi Bank is predicting an 18% inflation rate in 2023, putting tax breaks in people’s pockets is likely to make inflation worse.

There’s a strategy behind Truss’ approach, which makes sense if we look closely. There are votes to be won by focusing on taxes – but those are among Conservative party members, not the general public.

Looking first at the public, the issue of taxation does not appear among the top nine issues voters are prioritizing at the moment. Unsurprisingly, this list is dominated by the economy and health care. On the other hand, if people get help from the government to pay their fuel bills, that could very well push the agenda forward and give the new prime minister a boost. Just look at how popular the pandemic furlough scheme has made Truss rival Rishi Sunak.

To understand the effect of tax cuts on voting, we can look directly at the relationship between tax payments and voting in the 2019 general election. A relatively obscure government publication provides data on the median tax burden in each of the 632 UK parliamentary constituencies at the time of the election.

The graph below, using data from this publication, shows the relationship between the median tax paid per person in each constituency and the Conservative vote share in this election. The median tax paid in Britain was just under £2,500 at the time of the election.





The Conservative Party has traditionally sought to develop its reputation as a donor party. Truss continues this tradition, even though tax rates are currently very high. Given this, one would expect ridings that pay high taxes to be more conservative than ridings that pay much less.

Yet this is not what we see, since the trend line is flat, indicating that there is no relationship between support for the Conservative party and taxes paid by the typical voter. In other words, high-tax ridings are no more likely to vote for the Conservatives than to vote for another party.

Win party members

So what is driving Truss’ focus on tax cuts? This is a sensible strategy given that the composition of the Conservative Party is rather old. A recent book on party membership in Britain by political scientist Tim Bale and colleagues showed that 40% of party members in 2015 were over 65.

As shown in the graph below, there is an association between the median income of retirees and voting Conservative in elections. As a typical retiree’s income increases in a riding, they are more likely to vote Conservative. The association isn’t very strong, but it’s enough for Truss to focus when he appeals to the conservative base, who choose between her and Sunak to lead the party.





However, that focus may change once she is safely settled in Downing Street. The general public is not interested in tax cuts and this policy will probably quickly fade into the background. Truss is likely to make an immediate move by slashing proposed increases to National Insurance rates, then backtrack to focus on handing out cash to businesses and individuals urgently. A failure to quickly address the most important issue on the public’s mind – the cost of living crisis – will hurt his premiership from the start. This means that she will basically adopt Rishi Sunak’s strategy.

That said, it will still have to square the circle to deal with the financial markets. Continued reliance on borrowing to finance cash installments risks triggering a sterling crisis and capital flight – a sudden exodus of money from the country. A collapse in the value of the pound would make imports more expensive, accelerating inflation. Similarly, capital flight would make it harder for the government to borrow to fund tax cuts. The support of party members is not enough to consolidate the position of the next prime minister, who will have to face a delicate balancing act in the run-up to the next election.

