Jason Aldean dumped by PR firm after wife Brittany’s transphobic comments

Anne Heche died in August and would not have made a final will before her death as her eldest son, Homer Laffoon, seeks to establish guardianship of his mother’s estate.

Laffoon, 20, filed the documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, according to Page Six, and is asking to be named administrator of her estate, which has an “unknown” value and will need to undergo a forensic examination to establish its value.

Additionally, Homer, whom Heche shared with ex-husband Coley Laffoon, asked to be made “ad litem guardian” of his 13-year-old brother, Atlas Tupper, of Heche’s ten-year partnership with James Tupper, and “renounce to a deposit which would be due.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 11.

ANNE HECHE CREATED, WILL BE RESTED IN A MAUSOLEUM AT HOLLYWOOD FOREVER CEMETERY

Peter Walzer, founding partner of Walzer Melcher & Yoda, exclusively told Fox News Digital that while difficult to deal with, it’s not entirely uncommon for people to pass “intestate” or without a valid will, and Homer will “probably” inherit half of Heche. succession because he is legally an adult.

“Because Ms. Heche died in Los Angeles without a will or trust, California intestate succession laws will govern the disposition of her estate. Assets in accounts with a named beneficiary will be distributed to beneficiaries, including retirement accounts.” , did he declare. .

Heche’s death was ruled an accident last month, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The end the actress died of “inhalation and thermal injuries” with a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” in “other significant conditions” causing his death on Thursday August 11.

ANNE HECHE’S SON PAYS TRIBUTE AFTER HIS MOTHER’S DEATH: ‘I HOPE MY MOM IS PAIN FREE’

Only one of five manners of death can appear on the coroner’s report: homicide, suicide, natural, accidental or undetermined.

Walzer explained that because Atlas is underage, his brother “requested that he be appointed guardian of his mother’s estate.”

“Homer will have to go to probate court, but Homer will likely inherit half of his mother’s estate,” Walzer said. But one question that remains unanswered is whether he will actually be appointed guardian of property.

“He’s only 20 and may not have the financial experience to handle his brother’s estate,” he said.

The New York Times bestselling author was “quietly taken off life support” on Sunday, August 14, after being declared brain dead. She was involved in a fiery car collision in Mar Vista on August 5 and suffered a ‘severe anoxic brain injury’ before receiving medical treatment at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills as she waited for the opportunity to donate of its organs through the OneLegacy Foundation.

ANNE HECHE, 53, ‘PEACEFULLY WITHDRAWN FROM VITAL ASSISTANCE’

“My brother Atlas and I have lost our mother. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with deep, wordless sadness. I hope my mother is free from pain and begins to explore what I likes to imagine like his eternal freedom,” Homer confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital upon Heche’s death.

“During these six days, thousands of friends, family and fans have let me know their hearts. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my father, Coley, and my mother-in-law Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”

It is not known why Heche had not drawn up a final will before his death.

Walzer noted that it’s “common for people struggling with mental health or addiction issues to not plan their demise.” He added: “Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley, Prince, Kurt Cobain, Tupac Shakur, Pablo Picasso and others died without a will or trust.”

Prince, who died of a fentanyl overdose aged 57 in April 2016, had no legal heirs to his name when he died, and his six half-siblings were locked in a court battle for his $156 million estate until recently.

In August, six years after his death, a Minnesota judge signed an agreement distributing assets, music rights and other intangible assets to the six half-siblings, three of whom sold their shares to Primary Wave, a independent publishing.

Aretha Franklin died in 2018 and also had not drawn up a will apart from a number of handwritten notes discovered around her house after her death. The estate of the late Queen of Soul was further marred by a huge tax debt, which has just been repaid.

The Detroit Free Press reported in July that the $7.8 million debt owed to the Internal Revenue Service had been paid in full after eight years of unpaid taxes. His four sons are supposed to receive an equal share of his estate now that the debt is settled, but the case is still open.

Amy Winehouse also died without a valid will. Forbes estimated her net worth was just under $5 million when she died in 2011, and her parents, Janis and Mitch Winehouse, inherited her assets.

“Celebrities without estate plans are creative people,” Walzer said. “They live alternative lifestyles where financial planning is not their top priority.”