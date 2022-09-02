Joe Biden is acting like an ‘authoritarian radical’, targeting political opponents as ‘domestic terrorists’

Following President Joe Biden’s speech Thursday night outlining the supposed dangers former President Donald Trump and his supporters pose to democracy, Republican officials blasted the inflammatory remarks, accusing the president of viewing his political opponents as “domestic terrorists.” “.

In his address, Biden called on Americans for “stopping” MAGA Republicans, whom he consistently portrayed as a dark force against democracy in his prime-time “Soul of the Nation” effort near Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania .

Much of the president’s darkness and brooding speech focused on demonizing MAGA Republicans, and at one point seemed to suggest Americans take on the role of isolating Trump supporters.

The president later encouraged Americans to fight dark and wicked ideology as he called MAGA Republicans a minority, despite 70 million Americans voting for Donald Trump.

In response, Republicans took to Twitter to criticize the president’s controversial remarks.

“An angry man is defiling half the population of the country he is supposed to lead and has promised to unite,” wrote Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

"Angry man defiles half of the people in the country he's supposed to lead and has promised to unite

“We have never had a president so full of hatred for half the country,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) wrote.

"We have never had a president so full of hatred towards half the country."

“Chief Divider! he added.

“Joe Biden and the radical left in Washington are dismantling American democracy before our eyes,” wrote Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

"Joe Biden and the radical left in Washington are dismantling American democracy before our eyes."

“Instead of trying to bring our country together to solve the MANY problems he has created, President Biden has chosen to divide, belittle and denigrate his fellow Americans, simply because they disagree with his politics,” wrote

“Mr. President: You owe millions of Americans an apology,” he said. added.

“Tonight, Joe Biden vilified millions of Americans in a divisive and angry speech that was detached from the reality of his political failures,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wrote.

“He’s not really interested in restoring the soul of the nation, he’s only interested [in] pitting his fellow Americans against each other,” he added.

"He's not really interested in restoring the soul of the nation, he's only interested [in] pitting his fellow Americans against each other," he added.

“Joe Biden’s hateful and threatening rhetoric tonight was shameful,” wrote Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). “His behavior is increasingly erratic. And his threats against half the country – his fellow citizens – are dangerous.

"Joe Biden's hateful and threatening rhetoric tonight was shameful," wrote Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). "His behavior is increasingly erratic. And his threats against half the country – his fellow citizens – are dangerous.

“Biden: ‘This is a nation that rejects violence as a political tool.’ BAD. The Biden administration is promoting it,” Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) wrote.

"Biden: 'This is a nation that rejects violence as a political tool.' BAD. The Biden administration is promoting it," Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) wrote.

“After much soul-searching, President Biden has decided that the greatest threat to American values ​​are his political opponents,” wrote Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK).

"After much soul-searching, President Biden has decided that the greatest threat to American values ​​are his political opponents," wrote Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK).

“It’s bold of a president who calls his political opponents ‘semi-fascists’ to lecture America on decency,” he added. wrote in another tweet.

“Biden and the Democrats have spent the last two years restricting your freedoms in the name of their agenda,” wrote Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

"Biden and the Democrats have spent the last two years restricting your freedoms in the name of their agenda," wrote Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

“MAGA’s extreme agenda is to secure the border, reduce inflation, reduce taxes and uphold the Constitution,” she said. wrote in another tweet.

“Never before has a president shown such hatred toward his fellow Americans,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) wrote.

"Never before has a president shown such hatred toward his fellow Americans," Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) wrote.

“Biden says, ‘We The People,’ but if you disagree with him, you’re called an extremist,” she said. wrote in another tweet.

“Joe Biden called parents terrorists. He had his secret police knocking on Trump’s door. Now he lectures us on ‘protecting democracy,’” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) wrote.

“JOE BIDEN IS THE FASCIST!!” he added.

"Joe Biden called parents terrorists. He had his secret police knocking on Trump's door. Now he lectures us on 'protecting democracy,'" Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) wrote.

"JOE BIDEN IS THE FASCIST!!" he added.

“The only thing worse than Biden’s speech trashing his fellow citizens is wrapping himself in our flag and the Marines to do it,” Rep. Darrell Issa (CA) wrote.

"The only thing worse than Biden's speech trashing his fellow citizens is wrapping himself in our flag and the Marines to do it," Rep. Darrell Issa (CA) wrote.

“Biden is wrong. Loving this country is not a threat. It’s an honor,” he said. wrote in another tweet.

“It was a campaign speech disguised as a presidential speech,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-FL) wrote. “Instead of focusing on the issues that affect Americans, Biden has demonized half the country to distract from his failures.”

“We need leaders who work to make this nation stronger and safer, not tear us apart,” he added.

"It was a campaign speech disguised as a presidential speech," Sen. Tim Scott (R-FL) wrote. "Instead of focusing on the issues that affect Americans, Biden has demonized half the country to distract from his failures."

"We need leaders who work to make this nation stronger and safer, not tear us apart," he added.

“Joe Biden ran on unity and solidarity. Tonight’s divisive and tone-deaf speech is the culmination of his team’s hard work and rhetoric,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) wrote.

“This administration has vilified any American who disagrees with its radical, far-left agenda,” he added.

"Joe Biden ran on unity and solidarity. Tonight's divisive and tone-deaf speech is the culmination of his team's hard work and rhetoric," Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) wrote.

"This administration has vilified any American who disagrees with its radical, far-left agenda," he added.

“Joe Biden spoke tonight about ‘unity’ and ‘democracy’ after behaving like a radical authoritarian, tearing America apart and using the DOJ to target his political opponents,” Rep. Mary Miller wrote ( R-IL).

"Joe Biden spoke tonight about 'unity' and 'democracy' after behaving like a radical authoritarian, tearing America apart and using the DOJ to target his political opponents," Rep. Mary Miller wrote (R-IL).

“After promising to ‘cure the soul of the nation,’ Joe Biden resorted to name-calling because the incompetent Marxists running his White House created an inflation crisis, an energy crisis, a border crisis and a recession. “, she added. added in another tweet.

“Is Joe about to announce the roundup of all Trump voters? Pure hate speech if there ever was one,” former Gov. Mike Huckabee wrote. “Is it the full moon? »

"Is Joe about to announce the roundup of all Trump voters? Pure hate speech if there ever was one," former Gov. Mike Huckabee wrote. "Is it the full moon?"

“Joe Biden just declared us all enemies of the state. Biden is a danger to all of us,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote.

“Joe Biden MUST BE DISMISSED!!” she added.

"Joe Biden just declared us all enemies of the state. Biden is a danger to all of us," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote.

"Joe Biden MUST BE DISMISSED!!" she added.

“Angry. Divide. Politics. Muleheaded. Fail,” GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote.

“Our founding fathers are rolling in their graveswrote Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

"Our founding fathers are rolling in their graves," wrote Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

“The ‘Unity President’ views his political opponents as domestic terrorists,” Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) wrote.

"The 'Unity President' views his political opponents as domestic terrorists," Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) wrote.

“I hear this berserk attacking half the country tonight because they don’t agree with his liberal agenda to obliterate us, open our borders and send in an army of IRS agents in our homes,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) wrote.

“I’m pretty happy to be on the opposite side of that guy,” he added.

"I hear this berserk attacking half the country tonight because they don't agree with his liberal agenda to obliterate us, open our borders and send in an army of IRS agents in our homes," Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) wrote.

"I'm pretty happy to be on the opposite side of that guy," he added.

It wasn’t the first time the president had disparaged tens of millions of American Republicans.

In May, President Biden offensive MAGA in his remarks on the Supreme Court’s then-imminent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 abortion case.