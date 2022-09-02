News
Kalyan Chaubey defeats Bhaichung Bhutia, 1st player to become head of football corps
File photo of Kalyan Chaubey©Twitter
The Indian Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday named a former player as the first president in its 85-year history, with Kalyan Chaubey beating legendary Bhaichung Bhutia in the election for the top job. Chaubey, 45, a former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper, won 33-1, an expected result as former captain Bhutia didn’t have many supporters on the 34-member electoral list made up of state associations. representatives.
The ‘Sikkimese Sniper’, also 45, was unable to even secure his state association representative as nominator or seconder for the filing of his nomination papers.
Chaubey, a BJP politician who lost the last parliamentary election for the seat of Krishnanagar in West Bengal, has never played for India’s senior team although he has been in the team a few times.
He has, however, played for India in international age bracket tournaments. He was also a former goalkeeper in both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.
In fact, Bhutia and Chaubey were former teammates in East Bengal.
Karnataka Football Association President NA Haris, a sitting Congressman, won the election for the sole post of vice-president, beating Rajasthan FA’s Manvendra Singh.
Kipa Ajay from Arunachal Pradesh beat Gopalakrishna Kosaraju from Andhra Pradesh for the position of treasurer.
Kosaraju and Manvendra proposed and seconded Bhutia.
Promoted
All 14 candidates who had submitted nominations for as many positions as members of the executive committee were elected without opposition.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics discussed in this article
ndtv
News
Southwest Airlines AirDrops passenger nude photo to fellow travelers
The incident, involving Apple’s AirDrop file transfer service, involved a flight from Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
“So here’s the deal, if this continues while we’re on the ground I’m going to have to back up to the door, everyone’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to involve security and… the holiday is going to be ruined” , we could hear the pilot say in a video that has been viewed around 2.7 million times on TikTok.
“So you guys, whatever it is with AirDrop, stop sending nude pics and let’s go to Cabo.”
Passenger Teighlor Marsalis shot the video and told CNN that she and her friends had just boarded the plane when she and those around her received a file sharing notification via AirDrop.
Marsalis said she refused the file, but two women in front of her accepted it and showed her the photo.
“He was a naked man who AirDropped himself to everyone,” she said.
Marsalis said he saw another woman upset by the photos and reported what was happening to a flight attendant.
A flight attendant went to tell the pilot what happened, and Marsalis said she started filming because she thought something was going to happen.
Cnn
News
Argentina says vice president survived assassination attempt
The weapon was loaded with five bullets, according to the president. “A man pointed a gun to his head and pulled the trigger,” he said on a national broadcast after the incident.
The alleged attacker, whom authorities identified as a 35-year-old man of Brazilian descent, was quickly arrested by police and the weapon seized, according to Reuters. It was not immediately clear if he had legal representation or what his motive might have been.
The president said it was “the most serious incident since we got democracy back”, referring to the end of the country’s military junta in 1983.
“We may disagree, we may have deep disagreements, but in a democratic society hate speech cannot take place because it breeds violence and there is no possibility that violence coexists with democracy” , said the president. the peace has been disturbed.”
Fernández called for an immediate investigation into the incident and announced that Friday would be a national holiday in solidarity with his vice president.
nbcnews
News
Jason Aldean dumped by PR firm after wife Brittany’s transphobic comments
Country singer Jason Aldean has been dumped by his 17-year-old PR firm following recent transphobic comments from his wife Brittany Aldean.
Just a week after sparking backlash online, the ‘You Make It Easy’ hitmaker, 45, is now facing the backlash of his wife’s remarks.
“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s primary focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step back from representing Jason,” said Tyne Parrish, co-owner of Nashville-based The GreenRoom. , to Billboard on Thursday.
“We’re not the best people for the gig anymore, but we’ll always be huge fans of his music – he’s one of country music’s greatest live performers.”
GreenRoom customers include fellow country stars Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Lady A and Brett Young.
The company’s decision to part ways with the singer comes just days after Brittany claimed her transphobic Instagram Reel was “taken out of context”.
“As usual, my words have been taken out of context over the past week. Instead of getting twisted about the twist in my words, I chose to get some good out of them,” he said. -she captioned the Instagram post.
It all started when Brittany thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender during her “tomboyish phase” in an Instagram clip.
“Lmao!! I’m glad they didn’t too, because you and I wouldn’t have worked,” her husband replied in the comments section.
After sparking major backlash with his comment, the country singer defended his wife when she called parents allowing their trans children to transition “one of the worst evils”, calling it “MY Barbie”.
New York Post
News
Eurozone PPI in July +4.0% vs. +3.7% m/m expected
The large jump in producer prices in July was largely attributable to soaring energy prices (+9.0%), but there were also strong gains in other categories. In detail, we note an increase of 1.2% for non-durable consumer goods, 0.9% for durable consumer goods, 0.8% for capital goods and 0.1% for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.6%.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Meta’s future Quest VR headsets will use custom Qualcomm chips for years
We don’t know a ton of details about Meta next VR headsetexpected in October, but we know it will feature a Qualcomm chip inside…just like the company’s headsets have for years.
Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news during a press conference at the IFA technology fair in Berlin. Qualcomm has already made the chips for Meta’s VR headsets dating back to the Oculus Go, and announced a partnership with Microsoft to manufacture next-generation chips for its upcoming AR smart glasses at January’s CES in Las Vegas.
The Qualcomm partnership promises “several generations of premium devices and experiences powered by custom VR platforms in the years to come,” according to a statement from Qualcomm.
In a comment from Mark Zuckerberg provided by Qualcomm, the partnership will bring “custom VR chipsets – powered by Snapdragon XR platforms and technology – for our future Quest product roadmap.”
When asked for further comment on the partnership via email, a Qualcomm representative clarified that the new custom chips will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR platform, but will not use Snapdragon Spaces, an AR software toolkit that Qualcomm is building to link AR phones and glasses. Instead, these future products will use Meta Presence platform for virtual reality.
According to Qualcomm, the chips could also appear in other non-Meta devices. “The VR chipsets that are being designed as part of this collaboration are not exclusive to Meta, but we are excited to work together on a deeper level of engineering, which is a first for both companies. type of collaboration that is fundamental to the metaverse and we can’t wait to show you what we’ll be building together.”
Although Meta is working on its own future AR glasses, Qualcomm has not confirmed any involvement in this part of Meta’s metaverse roadmap: “At this time, we’re talking strictly about VR only.”
CNET
News
Pakistan Armed Forces rescue 2,000 people stranded by historic floods: report
Islamabad/Karachi:
Pakistan’s armed forces have rescued another 2,000 people stranded by rising waters, they said on Friday, in a disaster blamed on climate change that has submerged around a third of the South Asian nation and continues to grow.
Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in the northern mountains caused floods that killed at least 1,208 people, including 416 children, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.
The United Nations has appealed for $160 million in aid to help deal with what it called an “unprecedented climate disaster” as Pakistan’s navy deployed inland to carry out relief operations in areas resembling a sea.
“In the past 24 hours, 1,991 stranded people have been evacuated,” the armed forces said in a statement, adding that nearly 163 tons of relief items had also been delivered to the victims.
On Thursday, the army said it had evacuated around 50,000 people, including 1,000 by air, since the start of rescue operations.
Several humanitarian relief flights are expected to arrive on Friday from Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.
Weather officials predict more rains and flash floods in September as southern regions brace for a surge in water from the Indus River.
Sindh, one of the worst affected provinces, has asked relief camps to deploy more female medics and medics, to ensure adequate care as more pregnant women and young mothers are displaced by the waters .
The navy airlifted more than 150 people from villages in Sindh’s Dadu district on Thursday, it said in a statement.
Pakistan received almost 190% more rain than its 30-year average in the June to August quarter, totaling 390.7 mm (15.38 inches).
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Kalyan Chaubey defeats Bhaichung Bhutia, 1st player to become head of football corps
Southwest Airlines AirDrops passenger nude photo to fellow travelers
Argentina says vice president survived assassination attempt
Jason Aldean dumped by PR firm after wife Brittany’s transphobic comments
Eurozone PPI in July +4.0% vs. +3.7% m/m expected
Meta’s future Quest VR headsets will use custom Qualcomm chips for years
Pakistan Armed Forces rescue 2,000 people stranded by historic floods: report
Nordstrom Rack Labor Day deals: Save 88% on Kate Spade and more
Anne Heche’s son Homer is seeking a leading role in his estate plan after the late actress is believed to have died without a will
Binance CEO Refutes Claims of Exchange’s Illicit Link to China
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food2 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
News3 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’