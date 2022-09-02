Kalyan Chaubey defeats Bhaichung Bhutia, 1st player to become head of football corps

The Indian Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday named a former player as the first president in its 85-year history, with Kalyan Chaubey beating legendary Bhaichung Bhutia in the election for the top job. Chaubey, 45, a former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper, won 33-1, an expected result as former captain Bhutia didn’t have many supporters on the 34-member electoral list made up of state associations. representatives.

The ‘Sikkimese Sniper’, also 45, was unable to even secure his state association representative as nominator or seconder for the filing of his nomination papers.

Chaubey, a BJP politician who lost the last parliamentary election for the seat of Krishnanagar in West Bengal, has never played for India’s senior team although he has been in the team a few times.

He has, however, played for India in international age bracket tournaments. He was also a former goalkeeper in both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

In fact, Bhutia and Chaubey were former teammates in East Bengal.

Karnataka Football Association President NA Haris, a sitting Congressman, won the election for the sole post of vice-president, beating Rajasthan FA’s Manvendra Singh.

Kipa Ajay from Arunachal Pradesh beat Gopalakrishna Kosaraju from Andhra Pradesh for the position of treasurer.

Kosaraju and Manvendra proposed and seconded Bhutia.

All 14 candidates who had submitted nominations for as many positions as members of the executive committee were elected without opposition.

