Karnataka Lingayat Seer Arrested, Sent to Custody for 14 Days in Sexual Abuse Case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge appeared to give a boost to former President Donald Trump’s hopes of appointing an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI, questioning the arguments of the Department of Justice that Trump could not make the request and that a special captain would unnecessarily delay his investigation.

“Ultimately, what is the harm” in such an appointment, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon asked the department’s attorneys. But she did not comment on the request, saying she would do so later.

Trump’s attorneys say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of documents seized by the FBI in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

This type of review, they say, would allow “highly personal information” such as diaries or diaries to be filtered from the investigation and returned to Trump, along with any other material that may be protected by claims. attorney-client or executive privilege.

Chris Kise, a Trump attorney and former Florida solicitor general, told Cannon that appointing a neutral party would restore public confidence in the investigation.

“It’s an unprecedented situation. We have to lower the temperature,” Kise said. “We have to breathe deeply.”

The Justice Department said an appointment was not warranted because investigators have completed their review of potentially privileged records and have already identified “a limited set of documents that may contain privileged attorney-client information.” The government also claims that Trump has no legal basis to demand the return of presidential documents because they do not belong to him since he no longer occupies the White House.

“He’s no longer president,” said Jay Bratt, the head of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence section. “He is holding them illegally.”

The department also expressed concerns that the appointment could delay the investigation, in part because a special handler would likely need to obtain security clearance to review records and special clearance from intelligence agencies.

But Cannon, who said she would issue a written decision at some point, urged the government to resist, asking: “In the end, what’s the harm?”

A special master’s request last week opened the door for the Justice Department to release additional information about its investigation that would otherwise not have been made public at this stage. Late Tuesday, for example, the department filed a document citing efforts to obstruct the investigation, saying documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago.

Cannon had said on Saturday, before the final arguments on the matter, that his “preliminary intention” was to appoint a special master. It was unclear whether she could make a final decision on Thursday or how her views might be affected by the Justice Department saying it has already reviewed potentially privileged documents.

It was also not clear who this outside expert might be. In some high-profile past cases, the role has been filled by a former federal judge.

Cannon was nominated by Trump in 2020 and confirmed by the Senate 56-21 later that year. She is a former Assistant United States Attorney in Florida, primarily handling criminal appeals.

