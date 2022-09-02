Knock, knock: Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door work

Get the latest Boston sports news
Jehovah’s Witnesses have restarted their door-to-door ministry after more than two and a half years on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, reviving a religious practice that the faith considers crucial and cherished.
From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination fanned out in cities and towns Thursday to share literature and converse about God for the first time since March 2020.
In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood on the south side of Boston, Dan and Carrie Sideris spent a balmy morning walking around knocking on doors and ringing bells. Dan Sideris said he had been apprehensive about evangelizing in person in “a changed world,” but the experience erased any traces of doubt.
“It all came back quite naturally because we don’t have a canned speech,” he said. “We try to engage with people about what’s in their heart, and what we say comes from our hearts.”
The couple were surprised at how many people opened their doors and were receptive.
One man took a break from a Zoom call to accept their booklets and set up an appointment to continue the conversation. At another home, a woman spoke of how many family members died in the last two years — something the Siderises could relate to, both of them having lost parents recently. Another woman was too busy at the moment but spoke to Carrie Sideris through the window and said she could come back Sunday.
“I’ve been looking forward to this day,” she said. “When I rang the first doorbell this morning, a total calm came over me. I was back where I needed to be.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses suspended door-knocking in the early days of the pandemic’s onset in the United States, just as much of the rest of society went into lockdown too. The organization also ended all public meetings at its 13,000 congregations nationwide and canceled 5,600 annual gatherings worldwide — an unprecedented move not taken even during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918, which killed 50 million people worldwide.
Witnesses continued their ministry by writing letters and making phone calls, but it wasn’t the same because it lacked a personal touch, said Robert Hendriks, national spokesperson for the denomination.
“To us, going door to door is an expression of our God’s impartiality,” he said. “We go to everyone and let them choose whether they want to hear us or not.”
Even in pre-pandemic times, door-knocking ministry came with anxiety because Witnesses never knew how they would be received at any given home. In 2022 that’s even more the case, and evangelizers are being advised to be mindful that lives and attitudes have changed.
“It’s going to take an additional level of courage,” Hendriks said.
The organization is not mandating masks or social distancing, leaving those decisions to each individual.
The denomination has cautiously been rebooting other activities: In April it reopened congregations for in-person gatherings, and in June it resumed public ministry where members set up carts in locations such as subway stations and hand out literature.
But getting back to door-knocking, considered not just a core belief but also an effective ministry, is a big step toward “a return to normal,” Hendriks said.
Among those eager to pound the pavement again was Jonathan Gomas of Milwaukee, who started door-knocking with his parents when he was “big enough to ring a doorbell.”
“When you’re out in the community, you have your hand on the pulse,” he said. “We haven’t had that close feeling with the community for more than two years now. It feels like we’ve all become more distant and polarized.”
Gomas and his wife and two daughters have all learned Hmong in order to better reach out to members of that community, and residents are often pleasantly surprised to open their doors to fluent speakers of their language.
“I think it made them listen even closer,” he said.
In Acworth, Georgia, Nathan Rivera said he has greatly missed seeing people’s faces and reading their expressions.
“You see and appreciate these responses, and it’s much more personal,” he said. “You establish common ground and relationships that you can never develop over the phone or by writing a letter.”
The son of Cuban refugees who came to the United States in the 1980s, Rivera said door-knocking is an important part of his spiritual identity and “feels Christ-like.”
“We show respect for each person’s right to hold a different belief,” he said. “If they don’t want to hear what we have to say, we politely thank them and move on, recognizing that we cannot judge anyone. We’ll just keep on knocking.”
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
Labor Day marks the end of summer and the beginning of fall, but most importantly, it celebrates American workers and the American labor movement.
If you have a day off, you might be curious about what’s open and what’s closed, as many businesses have closed to observe the holidays.
Here are some of the main businesses and institutions that will be open and those that will be closed on Monday, September 5.
ABC-owned television stations contributed to this report, amending the copy originally published in 2021.
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.
ABC7
HERAT, Afghanistan — An explosion tore through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 18 people. including a prominent cleric close to the Taliban, Taliban officials and a local medic said. At least 23 people were hurt.
The explosion in the city of Herat left the courtyard of the Guzargah Mosque littered with bodies, the ground stained with blood, video from the scene showed. Men shouted, “God is great,” in shock and horror.
The bomb went off during Friday noon prayers, when mosques are full of worshippers.
Among the dead was Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a prominent cleric who was known across Afghanistan for his criticism of the country’s Western-backed governments over the past two decades. Ansari was seen as close to the Taliban, who seized control over Afghanistan a year ago as foreign forces withdrew.
His death was confirmed by the chief Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid. Just before the bombing, Ansari had been meeting in another part of the city with the Taliban government’s deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was on a visit to Herat. Ansari had rushed from the meeting to the mosque to get to the noon prayers, an aide to Baradar said in a tweet mourning the cleric.
Ansari’s brother, Habib ul Rahman, was also among those killed, according to Islam Jar, the governor of Herat province. Jar said another 23 people were wounded in the attack, updating an earlier toll.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s blast.
Last month, a bombing at a mosque in the capital Kabul targeted and killed a pro-Taliban cleric in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. IS has waged a bloody campaign of attacks on Taliban targets and minority groups, particularly Shiites whom the extremist Sunni IS considers heretics. It has frequently hit mosques with suicide attacks during Friday prayers.
Herat’s Guzargah Mosque, where Ansari has long been the preacher, draws followers of Sunni Islam, the dominant stream in Afghanistan that is also followed by the Taliban.
Ansari was for years a thorn in the side of Afghanistan’s pro-Western government. In his sermons at the Guzargah, he urged his many supporters to carry out protests against the governments and preached against women’s rights.
The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned Friday’s attack.
The Saudi-based body of Muslim states “remains gravely concerned that sporadic attacks and explosions in various provinces across the country continue to mar the security and social peace of Afghan people,” it said in a statement. “The OIC renews its resolute solidarity with Afghanistan and its long-suffering people.”
Chennai:
Regarding the dispute over the leadership of the party, the Madras High Court on Friday upheld the appeal of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami quashing an order in favor of O Panneerselvam.
A divisional bench consisting of Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan overturned an order by a single judge, which canceled the July 11 General Council (GC) meeting of the AIADMK. At this meeting held in July, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) was elected the party’s acting general secretary, the highest post. Panneerselvam (OPS) was ousted from the party.
Palaniswami’s position as sole and supreme leader of the AIADMK is established with this new court order.
The Division Bench overturned the August 17 order of Judge G Jayachandran, which ordered the status quo ante to continue effective June 23. Previously, Panneerselvam was the coordinator and Palaniswami the coordinator and this directive was about maintaining the then existing dual power. structure.
In its 127-page order, the panel found that appellant EPS and respondent OPS can never work together and that there was an impasse in the parties’ affairs. The single judge’s directive to jointly lead meetings of the executive or general council would not be feasible, as the two leaders could not act together and there was an impasse.
The leadership only aggravated the “functional stalemate” that already existed within the party, the bench said. The General Council of July 11, 2022 was clean, the bench held. At the July meeting, Palaniswami was elected Acting General Secretary of the AIADMK with full powers to lead the party.
The requisition of the meeting of the CG, to settle the question of the single management, was made by 2,190 members out of the 2,665 members of the council, the supreme decision-making body. This represents more than 80% of the members of the General Council.
The requisition was followed by an agenda, signed and requested by 2,432 members of the General Council. Subsequently, the July 11 meeting was attended by 2,460 members and 2,539 members filed affidavits with the Elections Commission stating their support for the resolutions passed at the meeting, the bench noted.
The members of the General Council represented the main members of the party and when the majority of the members of the GC had given a request for the convening of the meeting of July 11 and had also supported the resolutions adopted, the balance of disadvantages could only be in favor of EPS and not of OPS, the bench held.
On a technical point, the tribunal said: “In these circumstances, we draw no conclusion as to the position taken by the applicant (EPS) that the positions of coordinator and joint coordinator had lapsed for lack of ratification on 23 June. The said question could be decided in the ongoing trial.” The Single Judge, in ruling on the original claims, had observed that since there was interpolation, it could only be a fabricated document.
The court said it is pertinent to note that none of the members, who signed the requisition/agenda or attended the meeting, appeared in court claiming that they did not. not done. Other than that, PAHO had made no assertion in the complaint that there was no requisition. Absolutely, there was no assertion in the pleadings that the requisition letter was a fabricated or inauthentic document. Therefore, the OPS claim that the requisition letter given by 2,190 members was not genuine could not be accepted.
In the absence of any dispute made by the signatories of the letter of requisition, said letter cannot be held to be fabricated or not authentic. The person who could challenge the signature could only be that particular person and not a third party.
Even assuming that the resolutions passed were found to be illegal or contrary to the party statutes, it was still open to 1/5th of the members of the General Council to call a special meeting of the General Council and rescind the resolutions passed. In the present case, no such meeting was convened at the request of 1/5th of the members of the General Council to overturn the decision. This would establish that no irreparable injury had been caused to OPS, the bench said.
According to EPS, both positions lapsed as the General Council meeting held on June 23, 2022 did not ratify the election for the positions of Coordinator and Co-Coordinator on December 1, 2021 at the Executive Council meeting.
It was apparent from that letter that EPS had waived its right to continue to occupy the post of coordinator. Palaniswami could not be forced to continue as co-coordinator indefinitely. When he waived his right to continue in that position, he and the OPS coordinator could not jointly lead the General Council meeting, the court heard.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Chicago is one of the nation’s gun violence hotspots and a seemingly ideal place to employ Illinois’ “red flag” law that allows police to step in and take firearms away from people who threaten to kill. But amid more than 8,500 shootings resulting in 1,800 deaths since 2020, the law was used there just four times.
It’s a pattern that’s played out in New Mexico, with nearly 600 gun homicides during that period and a mere eight uses of its red flag law. And in Massachusetts, with nearly 300 shooting homicides and just 12 uses of its law.
An Associated Press analysis found many U.S. states barely use the red flag laws touted as the most powerful tool to stop gun violence before it happens, a trend blamed on a lack of awareness of the laws and resistance by some authorities to enforce them even as shootings and gun deaths soar.
AP found such laws in 19 states and the District of Columbia were used to remove firearms from people 15,049 times since 2020, fewer than 10 per 100,000 adult residents. Experts called that woefully low and not nearly enough to make a dent in gun violence, considering the millions of firearms in circulation and countless potential warning signs law enforcement officers encounter from gun owners every day.
“It’s too small a pebble to make a ripple,” Duke University sociologist Jeffrey Swanson, who has studied red flag gun surrender orders across the nation, said of the AP tally. “It’s as if the law doesn’t exist.”
“The number of people we are catching with red flags is likely infinitesimal,” added Indiana University law professor Jody Madeira, who like other experts who reviewed AP’s findings wouldn’t speculate how many red flag removal orders would be necessary to make a difference.
The search for solutions comes amid a string of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and Highland Park, Illinois, and a spike in gun violence not seen in decades: 27,000 deaths so far this year, following 45,000 deaths each of the past two years.
AP’s count, compiled from inquiries and Freedom of Information Law requests, showed wide disparities in how the laws were applied from state to state, county to county, most without regard to population or crime rates.
Florida led with 5,800 such orders, or 34 per 100,000 adult residents, but that is due mostly to aggressive enforcement in a few counties that don’t include Miami-Dade and others with more gun killings. More than a quarter of Illinois’ slim 154 orders came from one suburban county that makes up just 7% of the state’s population. California had 3,197 orders but was working through a backlog of three times that number of people barred from owning guns under a variety of measures who had not yet surrendered them.
And a national movement among politicians and sheriffs that has declared nearly 2,000 counties as “Second Amendment Sanctuaries,” opposing laws that infringe on gun rights, may have affected red flag enforcement in several states. In Colorado, 37 counties that consider themselves “sanctuaries” issued just 45 surrender orders in the two years through last year, a fifth fewer than non-sanctuary counties did per resident. New Mexico and Nevada reported only about 20 orders combined.
“The law shouldn’t even be there in the first place,” argued Richard Mack, a former Arizona sheriff who heads the pro-gun Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. “You’re taking away someone’s property and means of self-defense.”
Red flag laws, most of which came into effect over the last four years, allow police officers who believe gun owners are an imminent danger to themselves or others to petition a judge to order firearms surrendered or, barring that, seized for an “emergency” period, typically two weeks. The judge can then convene a court hearing in which petitioners present evidence to withhold weapons longer, typically a year, and the owner can argue against that.
AP’s tally counts an emergency order that is followed by a longer one as a single order if they involve the same gun owner. In rare cases where no one asked for an emergency order and only a longer one was requested and granted, that also counts as a single order. Several states reported incomplete data.
Some states also allow family members of gun owners, school officials, work colleagues or doctors to ask for gun removal orders, also known as extreme risk protection orders. But data reviewed by the AP show nearly all petitions in several states were initiated by police, possibly because, as several surveys have shown, few people outside law enforcement are even aware the laws exist.
The recent spike in shootings has brought renewed attention to red flag laws, with states including Alaska, Pennsylvania and Kentucky introducing legislation to add them. The Biden administration is seeking to foster wider use of red flag laws by allocating money in a newly passed federal gun law to help spread the word about such measures.
An AP-NORC poll in late July found 78% of U.S. adults strongly or somewhat favor red flag laws, but the backlash against them has been intense in some states, particularly in rural areas. Opponents argue that allowing judges to rule on gun seizures in initial emergency petitions before full hearings violates due process rights, though court cases claiming this have generally found the laws constitutional.
Many police believe seizing guns can also be dangerous and unnecessary, even as a last resort, especially in sparsely populated areas where they know many of the residents with mental health issues, said Tony Mace, head of the New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association, which lobbied against the state’s law.
“You’re showing up with 10 to 15 law enforcement officers and coming in the middle of the night and kicking in the door, and it’s already a dangerous environment,” said Mace, sheriff of Cibola County, a sanctuary county with just one order since 2020. “You’re dealing with someone in crisis and elevating it even more.”
One fierce gun rights defender who still aggressively uses the law is Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd, who says he doesn’t let his beliefs stand in the way of moving fast when gun owners threaten violence.
“We’re not going to wait for an Uvalde, Texas, or a Parkland or a Columbine if we have the information and people say that they’re going to shoot or kill,” said Judd, who enforced 752 orders since 2020 in a county of 725,000 residents, a tally that’s more than the total orders for 15 entire states. “We’re going to use the tools that the state gave us.”
Florida’s traditionally pro-gun Republican-led legislature passed its red flag law in 2018 following revelations police failed to act on repeated threats by an expelled student who would go on to carry out the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland earlier that year that left 17 people dead.
A recent high-profile example of a red flag law not being used was for the 21-year-old gunman accused of fatally shooting seven people and injuring dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Robert E. Crimo III drew police attention three years earlier when he threatened to “kill everyone” in his house and officers acknowledged going to the home several times previously because of a “history of attempts” to take his own life.
But Highland Park police never requested a gun surrender order, saying there was no gun belonging to Crimo to take away at the time, even though the law has a provision to block threatening people from making future purchases, too.
Illinois state Rep. Denyse Stoneback said there has clearly been a problem with awareness of the law among those tasked with carrying it out. “We’d go to police departments and they didn’t know anything about it,” said the Democrat who helped push through a bill last year providing $1 million in police red flag law training.
Asked why Chicago had so few red flag firearm restraining orders, police spokesman Thomas Ahern said many of the city’s gun killings are committed with illegally owned firearms.
But Ahern emphasized it remained a priority of the department to increase its awareness and use of the red flag law. “If we are able to prevent one citizen from getting hurt or killed that’s a law worth having and definitely not a low priority,” he said.
In New York, a red flag-type situation that wasn’t covered under the state’s law nonetheless led to a spike in red flag gun surrender orders.
Payton Gendron was a 17-year-old high school senior last year when he was investigated by New York’s State Police and ordered hospitalized for a mental health evaluation for typing into an economics class online program that his future plans included “murder-suicide.” But since he was a minor, he wasn’t covered under the state’s red flag law and it didn’t prevent him from later buying the high-powered rifle authorities say he used to kill 10 Black people in a racially-motivated shooting at Buffalo supermarket in May.
Since then, New York has seen 779 gun surrender orders under its red flag law, equal to nearly half of all its orders since the measure took effect three years ago.
Several experts said it’s impossible to come up with an ideal number of red flag orders and misleading to compare states by orders because of the widely varying rates of gun ownership and gun homicides and suicides, among other stats.
Another complicating factor is that some states have stricter gun ownerships rules and multiple ways to seize firearms. In California, for instance, guns can be taken away through domestic violence restraining orders, civil harassment protection orders and school violence prevention orders in addition to the red flag law.
Still, experts consulted by AP agreed more could be done to enforce red flag laws given the prevalence of guns and the millions of gun owners that national studies suggest could be dangerous to themselves and others. In red flag states alone, figures compiled by the Gun Violence Archive show at least 21,100 homicides and 47,000 injuries during the 2½ years covered by AP’s count.
Several studies suggest red flag laws can be particularly effective in preventing gun suicides, which kill about 20,000 people a year. A Duke University study of Connecticut’s-first-in-the-nation red flag law in 1999 estimated that for every 10 to 20 surrender orders a life from a potential suicide was saved. A study of Indiana’s law came up with a similar ratio.
While the impact of red flag laws on homicides is less well researched, studies suggest many mass shootings could be avoided if the laws were implemented aggressively. A study by the gun-control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety showed perpetrators exhibited dangerous warning signs before more than half of the mass shootings in the dozen years through 2020 that accounted for 596 deaths.
Such warning signs have led to many opportunities to stop gun violence, as well as missed chances.
In Colorado in 2020, police seized 59 guns from a man who complained of hit men coming to get him, bragged about shooting someone and repeatedly threatened his ex-wife.
In New Jersey in 2019, police took seven guns from a man threatening on Facebook to attack a Walmart.
And in Washington state in 2018, police removed 12 guns from the home of a man who posted on social media about killing Jews in a synagogue and kids in a school.
None of those threatened shootings happened.
But in Indianapolis in 2020, failure to employ all aspects of a red flag law resulted in disaster. After 18-year-old Brandon Hole’s mother alerted police that he was threatening to commit “suicide by cop,” police seized his pump-action shotgun. A county prosecutor could have gone further under the law to argue before a judge that Hole should be barred from possessing or buying a gun, but that never happened.
A few months later, Hole bought two AR-style rifles at a gun store, turning to his mother and saying, “They don’t have a flag on me.” Several months after that, he fatally shot eight employees in a FedEx warehouse where he had worked and injured seven more before killing himself.
“I feel the state of Indiana is an accessory to murder,” a wounded Angela Hughley told the Indianapolis Star shortly after the shooting.
Amber Clark, a librarian in Sacramento, California, might still be alive today if police had acted on a tip that Ronald Seay was armed and dangerous.
The gunman’s twin brother called police in 2018 warning that Seay, who had a history of mental illness and trouble with police, was making violent threats and had two semiautomatic pistols. But the police never went to a judge to ask for a gun surrender order or tell the sibling that he could do that himself.
A few weeks later, Seay unloaded 11 bullets into Clark’s face and head at pointblank range outside the Sacramento library.
“It is obvious to me and my family that the application of California’s red flag law in this case would have saved two lives – Amber’s and the shooter’s – and prevented immeasurable grief,” said her husband, Kelly Clark. “My wife would still be alive and the killer would have received the help he needed instead of being condemned to life in prison.”
___
Condon reported from New York; AP writer Terry Spencer in West Palm Beach, Florida, AP Data Editor Justin Myers in Chicago and AP statehouse reporters across the country contributed to this report.
___
Contact AP's global investigative team at [email protected] or https://www.ap.org/tips/
Miami Herald/TNS
A federal judge has unsealed a list of items the FBI seized from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in a court-sanctioned search last month. Read the list here:
There are few new details in this latest development.
The list includes US government documents with a Secret classification marking; documents and photographs without classification marking; magazines, newspapers and articles; documents bearing confidential, secret and top secret markings; empty folders with classified banners; empty folders marked “Return to Secretary of Staff/Military Auxiliary”; clothing/gift items; and books.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has yet to rule on Trump’s request for a special master, saying she will enter a written order at some point. Over the weekend, a federal judge said she was inclined to grant Trump’s request, and a hearing on the matter was held on Thursday, but it’s unclear when that decision will come.
NPR News
Morning sports update
The Red Sox rallied with four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat Rangers 9-8 on Thursday. Boston will host the Rangers again tonight at 7:10 p.m.
This weekend, Boston College football opens its season at home against Rutgers on Saturday at 12 p.m. On Sunday, the Revolution hosts New York City FC at 8 p.m.
Sleepless Rob Refsnyder delivered for the Red Sox: Center Rob Refsnyder capped the ninth-inning rally for the Red Sox on Thursday night, smashing a hit from Rangers relief pitcher Jonathan Hernández and into left field to score the game-winning run.
It was, as Refsnyder later noted, his first hit in as long as he can remember.
“I remember a bunch of the ones that I didn’t go through,” Refsnyder said of MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “As I got up there, I felt good about it. As good as it gets for hitting a guy throwing a pellet at 101 mph.
Circumstantially, the moment has come for Refsnyder at the end of a long and surprisingly tiring day. The team returned to Boston early Thursday after a streak ended in Minnesota.
Refsnyder said he normally spends time with his son in the morning and then can take a quick nap (when his son is napping) during the afternoon before heading to the ballpark.
But as his son wasn’t feeling well, Refsnyder noted that even he “bet” on a nap and “I didn’t get one.”
“I didn’t sleep well at all,” he explained. “My son was quite grumpy. We arrived at 5:30 in the morning. So maybe I shouldn’t sleep very well more often.
Anecdotes: Only three players in Patriots history have recorded at least three defensive touchdowns in their regular season career. Can you name them?
(Answer below).
Hint: They all played for the Patriots in 2003 and 2004. Their colleges were Michigan, Arizona and Central Florida respectively.
More on boston.com:
More on Donovan Mitchell’s trade:
Atlanta rookie Spencer Strider set a team record: The 23-year-old struck out 16 (the most in a single game in team history), allowing just two hits in eight innings in a 3-0 win over the Rockies on Thursday.
On this day: In 1960, American sprinter Wilma Rudolph won the gold medal in the 100 meters with a time of 11.18 seconds. Dorothy Hyman of Great Britain was second and Giuseppina Leone of Italy was third.
daily highlight: Fairfield University’s Maddy Theriault cut through virtually the entire Bryant University defense before slotting the ball into the corner of the net. Fairfield won 2-0.
Quiz answer: Ty Law, Tedy Bruschi and Asante Samuel
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Boston
