latest news Southern California heat wave continues to break records
The lingering heat wave in Southern California for a second day continued to set or equal daily records Thursday, and the National Weather Service expects more historic temperatures in the coming days.
Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg, located 10 miles east of Gorman, all set records for Sept. 1, with some records falling after more than 70 years, according to the weather service’s Oxnard office.
Lancaster saw a high of 112 degrees on Thursday, surpassing the daily record of 110 set in 1950. On Wednesday, the city equaled its August 31 daily record, previously set in 1948, with a high of 109.
Sandberg’s 99-degree summit broke the 1996 record of 97 degrees; its peak of 100 on Wednesday surpassed the previous daily record of 98, set in 2017.
Palmdale tied its daily record of 109, originally set in 1947.
In Big Bear, a high of 86 degrees tied a daily record set in 1978, according to the San Diego Weather Service office.
National Weather Service meteorologists in Oxnard said temperatures could drop 5 to 10 degrees on Friday, but the reprieve will be brief; Daily records could be set Sunday in the valleys of Los Angeles County, Antelope Valley and the mountains of San Luis Obispo County, the weather service said.
The heat wave has made firefighting efforts difficult on the largest blaze currently burning in Southern California.
Authorities pulled firefighters from the front lines of the nearly 6,000-acre Route Fire near Castaic on Thursday after several firefighters suffered heat-related illness.
“This is a tactical break for the crews that are experiencing the greatest heat impact,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Deputy Chief Thomas C. Ewald said. “We’re just trying to take the pressure off the firefighters online.”
Block’s Cash app will now allow users to pay online beyond the Square network – TechCrunch
The Cash app from Block (formerly known as Square) now allows users to make payments on e-commerce sites outside of the Square network. Until now, users could only make payments with Cash App Pay at Square Terminals or Square Merchant Partners online.
The company has partnered with American Eagle, Aerie, Tommy Hilfiger, Finish Line and JD Sports for the launch with more merchants like Romwe, Savage x Fenty, SHEIN, thredUP and Wish to follow in the coming months.
Users can either explore the discounts and promotions offered by these brands from the Discover tab of the Cash App or go to their website and select the Cash App Pay option at checkout. They can use a combination of Cash App credit and debit cards to pay for the items they purchase.
The company said it automatically offers users a 10% cashback when they make their first purchases from these merchants using Cash App Pay.
Block first introduced Cash App Pay last year to allow customers to easily make payments to Square merchant partners in person or online by scanning a QR code or tapping the button in their app.
This new move to allow users to make payments outside of the Square network could help Block better compete with rivals like Apple Pay, which has a long list of online partners. The company announced in June that it was working with Apple to bring the iPhone One-Tap Pay feature – which was announced in February – to the Square app later this year.
In April, Block confirmed a massive data breach in which a former employee downloaded unauthorized reports from the Cash app containing information such as full customer names, brokerage account numbers, and in some cases , complete information on their investment portfolio.
Cash App, which has more than 80 million users on its platform, is a major revenue engine for Block and offers services such as investing in stocks and Bitcoin. The company posted a profit of $1.47 billion for the second quarter of 2022 with 29% year-over-year growth, but its Bitcoin trading revenue fell due to the volatility of the crypto market .
Biden says Republican leaders ‘almost’ call for violence
CLAIM: President Joe Biden said Republican political leaders weren’t just predicting, but calling for “riots in the streets.”
VERDICT: FALSE. No Republican leader has called for violence; Biden, again, apparently misquoted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
Biden gave an inflammatory speech Thursday night at Independence Hall in Philadelphia in which he described “MAGA Republicans” as enemies of democracy. Describing his political opponents as violent extremists, Biden said, “There are public figures today, yesterday and the day before yesterday who are predicting and almost calling for mass violence and rioting in the streets.”
It appears Biden was referring to Graham’s comments, warning there could be riots if the Justice Department indicts Trump.
Breitbart News fact-checked Biden earlier this week when he accused Graham of saying it was “appropriate” to use violence:
Democrats and the media have been obsessed in recent days with a warning from Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC), who said in a recent interview: her basement there will literally be riots in the streets.
But warning that there could be unrest over a double standard in law enforcement — as there has been, with the support of Democrats, throughout 2020 — is not the same. than to say that violence is “necessary” or “appropriate”.
It is, at best, a wild exaggeration to claim that Graham actually advocated violence; from the mouth of the President of the United States, this assertion is undoubtedly inflammatory in itself, because it can be used to justify the violence of the Democrats.
Graham has since clarified what he said, telling Fox News:
“What I said on Sunday was that the Americans reject [and] I reject violence – but I also reject the double standard here,” Graham said. “So if they try to sue President Trump for mishandling classified information after Clinton’s debacle when she was secretary of state, the people of this country will lose faith in law enforcement.”
…
“I reject violence. But, Mr. President, you need to talk to the Vice President of the United States, your Vice President, to bail out the rioters. Doesn’t that encourage violence?
No Republican leader has called for violence. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who leads the party’s midterm campaign, gave a speech earlier Thursday encouraging Republicans to vote in the November election.
Biden’s speech was too much even for some on the left-wing CNN, like anchor Brianna Keilar, who critical Biden’s use of Marines as props.
Joel B. Pollak is editor of Breitbart News and host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot Sunday nights from 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book Neither Free Nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His latest book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is the winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
EDD battle against disability fraud blocks payment for Walnut Creek father with fatal cancer
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) — As 7 On Your Side previously reported, the Employment Development Department (EDD) froze more than 345,000 disability claims last year in an effort to stop another massive fraud scheme. It’s stopped thousands of payments to scammers, but it’s still blocking funds for some who are really sick and disabled.
Among them is a young father from Walnut Creek struggling with a life-threatening illness.
The EDD says payments are made to most of these legitimate claims, but not all. This viewer says he was shocked when he got sick – on top of that he had to deal with a struggle with ESD.
“They looked at me like, ‘You’re wasting your time, mate,’” James Caswell said. And time was the last thing Caswell had to lose.
“” There is nothing we can do to help you. Stand in line,’” Caswell said.
RELATED: EDD Puts Bad Name on Bay Area Man’s Unemployment Claim
Caswell needed help more than ever, and he couldn’t find it at EDD.
“I felt hopeless. I felt like it was hopeless,” Caswell said.
A young father with a wife and two boys, Caswell suddenly fell ill in January.
“The doctor’s office calls me and says, ‘I’m sorry we did the biopsy,’” Caswell said.
It was stomach cancer.
RELATED: EDD Wrongly Denies Hundreds of Thousands of CA Unemployment Claims Every Year, Report Says
And the best he could hope for? Doctors would remove his stomach. He would live the rest of his life without it.
The only alternative? Not living at all.
“My mind went to this weird, out of body — I feel awful, you know, because we have these two little boys,” Caswell said.
He took time off work, started chemo, and filed a disability claim with EDD.
“And then silence. Unable to get an update. Unable to reach anyone,” he said.
RELATED: Fraudsters Steal $15,000 From Bay Area Man’s EDD Card, Bank of America Says ‘No Error Occurred’
The EDD gave benefits, but no money ever came. With his savings dwindling, medical bills piling up, and feeling ill, Caswell went to the EDD office in Concord.
He said it was surreal.
“It was crazy. It felt like madness. I mean, it felt like hopeless,” he said.
When he asked about his claim, a staff member sat him down in a booth and began calling an EDD phone number.
“He dials this number. Between 15 and 20 times while I’m sitting there: rings, rings, rings, rings. And then it says, ‘We’re busy right now. Call back later,’” Caswell said.
RELATED: California Delayed Unemployment Benefits For About 6 Million People During Pandemic, Report Says
It was the same thing Caswell had tried dozens of times from home.
Caswell thought the man suspected him of fraud.
“I tell him, ‘I was diagnosed with cancer in April,’ he says, ‘I don’t care.’ And I’m like, ‘Huh. Well, I’m wearing chemo,’ and he’s like, ‘I don’t care.’ ‘I have an EDD account.’ Then he says, ‘They don’t care,’” Caswell said in recounting.
The staff member kept calling the number. He kept hanging up.
Caswell decided to leave.
RELATED: Californians with Disabilities Ask EDD to Unlock Their Benefits After 340,000 Accounts Are Freezed
“That’s when he goes, ‘OK, that’s what’s going to happen. I will dial this number. They’re not going to pick up, but I’m going to keep dialing this number and they’re never going to pick up,” he said.
“I was flabbergasted. I kept waiting for the camera crews to come out and be like, ‘Ha ha, you’re on Candid Camera. But it was real,” Caswell continued. “I was like, ‘Why am I wasting my time?’ ‘Cause who knows how long I’ll live? I have to go see my boys.
Caswell reached out to 7 On Your Side for help; we informed the EDD of his case.
A spokesperson apologized for what happened at the Disability Office saying: ‘Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention as an experience like the one you have described is unacceptable.’
EDD said her application was delayed as she verified her doctor’s identity, after scammers stole thousands of medical credentials last fall.
And finally, Caswell received all his payments: $15,000.
“It was a massive relief, basically. You guys at ABC News, it’s absolutely amazing,” he said.
We would like to thank Rebecca Bauer, Member of the National Assembly. His staff helped get his claim through the system. After the pandemic disaster, EDD says it is using millions of dollars allocated in this year’s budget to improve customer services. We’ll see if that happens.
The 7OYS Consumer Helpline is a free mediation service for consumers in the San Francisco Bay Area. We help individuals with substance-related problems; we cannot act on business-to-business cases or cases involving family law, criminal cases, landlord and tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please see our FAQs here. As part of our support process, it is necessary that we contact the company/agency you are writing about. If you do not want us to contact them, please let us know immediately, as this will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.
Serena and Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles
NEW YORK — Serena and Venus Williams traded fist bumps or palm slaps and chatted between points. They smiled while conversing in their seats at changeovers.
When their first doubles match together in 4 1/2 years ended with a loss at the U.S Open on Thursday night, the siblings hugged each other, then left the court to a standing ovation.
The Williams sisters were eliminated by the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova 7-6 (5), 6-4 at Flushing Meadows.
“I was speechless when I found out I’m going to face these two. I mean, they’re legends. And I was always such a big fan of them, especially Serena. She has been my idol since ever, probably,” said Noskova, a 17-year-old making her Grand Slam debut in doubles. “So I was really happy, excited, but kind of scared, to face them.”
Arthur Ashe Stadium had never hosted a first-round doubles match — for women or men, during the night or day — until this one featuring two members of one family who have combined to claim 14 Grand Slam titles in doubles.
“It’s something incredible, because playing first round in a huge stadium, with 23,000 people, is something amazing,” said the 37-year-old Hradecka, who won major doubles trophies with Andrea Hlavackova at the 2013 U.S. Open and 2011 French Open. “I don’t think (when) we played the final here, it was packed like this.”
The Williams sisters, who did not do interviews after the match, were partnering up for the first time since the 2018 French Open. This was their fourth first-round doubles defeat at a Slam; the most recent had been at the 2013 French Open.
“I’m still in shock that we won,” Hradecka said in an on-court interview right after the match’s conclusion.
Speaking to the sellout crowd of 23,859, she said: “I’m so sorry for you that we beat them, but we are so happy that we did it.”
The fans were not nearly as boisterous as they were for each of the two victories in singles this week for Serena, who has hinted that this will be the final event of her career.
Serena plays Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday night in the third round of singles; Venus was bounced from that bracket in the first round.
After a rather subdued entrance from the locker room by Hradecka and Noskova, who were competing as a team for the first time, a video tribute to the Williams-Williams pairing played on the Ashe videoboards, with a narrator introducing “two of the greatest athletes on Planet Earth” and, in a reference to Serena’s looming retirement, saying, “It’s not too late to change your mind.”
There was footage of them through the years, including as kids with white beads in their hair (like Serena’s daughter, Olympia, wore on opening night) and, later, winning titles.
Olympia, who turned 5 on Thursday, was not there for this one, Serena’s husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian was, as were the sisters’ mother, Oracene Price, and their sister, Isha.
During the pre-match warmup, the announcer noted that the sisters are 14-0 in Grand Slam doubles finals and declared: “They’ve transformed and elevated the sport as we know it.”
The spectators saved their biggest cheers for some of Serena’s best efforts, whether aces or putaways or an on-the-run forehand winner. The sisters went up 5-4 early and held two set points there on Noskova’s serve, but could not convert either.
The loudest moment probably arrived after a 19-stroke point won by the sisters during the first-set tiebreaker, featuring three swinging volleys by Serena. That put them ahead 4-3, and soon it was 5-3.
But Hradecka and Noskova grabbed the next four points to claim that set. They then jumped ahead 3-0 in the second, and after the Williams sisters made it 4-all, the Czech team pulled away.
The Williams siblings received a wild-card entry into this year’s doubles field. Serena, who turns 41 next month, and Venus, who turned 42 in June, won doubles trophies at the U.S. Open in 1999 — the year Serena won her first major singles trophy at age 17 in New York — and 2009.
They have a total of 30 major trophies in singles: 23 for Serena, seven for Venus.
“Playing against the Williams sisters,” Noskova said, “is a special moment for everybody.”
In the United States, the first climate refugees find refuge in Louisiana
Schriever:
Joann Bourg stands outside her new home, about an hour’s drive from Louisiana’s Low Island where she grew up – an area that is gradually sinking into the Gulf of Mexico.
“I’m very excited. I can’t wait to move on,” Bourg told AFP. “I’ve been waiting for this day forever.”
Bourg is one of a dozen Native Americans from Jean Charles Island who were relocated to Schriever, less than 60 kilometers northwest – the first recipients of a federal resettlement grant awarded in 2016.
They are the first so-called “climate refugees” in the United States, driven from their homes due to the consequences of climate change.
“The home we had there on the island – well, it’s been our home forever. My siblings and I all grew up there, we went to school there,” Bourg remembers. “It was peaceful.”
But the family home – like many others on the island – was destroyed.
There is only one road connecting Jean Charles Island to the mainland, and it is sometimes impassable due to high winds or tides.
Residents are primarily of Native American descent – several tribes sought refuge on the island from rampant government persecution in the 1800s.
But climate change has turned the island into a symbol of the scourge that afflicts much of hurricane-prone Louisiana – coastal erosion.
90 percent underwater
Ultimately, 37 new homes will be built in Schriever to accommodate around 100 current or former residents of Isle de Jean Charles, thanks to a $48 million federal grant initially allocated in 2016.
“This is the first such project in the history of our country,” state governor John Bel Edwards, who was on hand to watch residents close their new properties, told AFP.
“Over the years we’ve had people buying their homes and moving them. But we haven’t made whole communities like this and moved them to one place before because of climate change.”
Since the 1930s, Jean Charles Island has lost “about 90 percent” of its area to encroaching bayou waters, says Alex Kolker, associate professor at the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium.
The island was already fragile, but climate change is increasing the risks, he says – sea levels are rising, the ground is sinking and erosion is rampant. More frequent and violent storms compound the problem.
“This community is one of the most vulnerable communities in Louisiana, and Louisiana is one of the most vulnerable places in the United States,” Kolker said.
dead trees
The road to Isle de Jean Charles is lined with dozens of houses, many of which are stripped down to the stilts.
A year ago, Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana as a dangerous Category 4 storm; it was the second most devastating hurricane on record in the state, following the devastation of Katrina in 2005.
The storm tore part of Chris Brunet’s roof off his house.
The 57-year-old put up a sign in front of his house: “Climate change sucks”.
Seemingly indifferent to the voracious and ubiquitous mosquitoes, and sometimes speaking the Old Acadian French associated with the region, Brunet says hurricanes are nothing compared to the so-called “saltwater intrusion” destroying canals and other waterways.
A few years ago, he finally agreed to move, adopting the view of the chief of his Choctaw tribe that it was the only way to preserve the island’s declining community.
But those whose homes remain standing do not want to completely abandon their ancestral land.
Bert Naquin, who is moving into one of the new federally funded homes in Schriever, hopes to paint his family home on Jean Charles Island, despite his joy at first-time homeownership.
“I plan to be there a lot, because it’s still my home,” said 64-year-old Naquin.
“This house here is my home. But the island will always be my home in my heart.”
High school football: Stillwater’s big gamble pays off in win over Centennial
It’s a new season, which meant it was time for Max Shikenjanski to provide a fresh reminder of just how dangerous he and the Stillwater offense can be.
The Ponies senior quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the game’s final six minutes, then ran for the game-winning, two-point conversion as Stillwater rallied to top Centennial 29-28 in a key Class 6A opening-night matchup Thursday night in Circle Pines.
The scores — a 29-yard scoring strike to junior Tanner Schmidt with 5:44 to go and a 19-yard touchdown pass to senior Thomas Jacobs with 2:07 remaining — came after Cougars junior Maverick Harper had rumbled 78 yards for a touchdown that put his team up 28-14 with 6:51 to play.
One moment, Harper looked to be bottled up at the line of scrimmage. The next, he was running free in the open field.
It was his second touchdown run of the night.
On a balmy evening, it didn’t take each offense long to heat up. Centennial marched all the way to the Stillwater 4 on the game’s opening possession before settling for a 22-yard field goal by senior Eli Nowacki.
Shikenjanski responded by taking to the air early and often, going 3 of 5 passing for 80 yards on his team’s first drive, which was capped by a 50-yard touchdown pass to junior Joseph Hoheisel.
The Cougars then responded by marching 76 yards in seven plays to take a 10-7 lead when junior quarterback Daylen Cummings scored on a 1-yard sneak.
Centennial expanded that margin to 13-7 on 30-yard field goal by Nowacki with 5:54 to play in the first half — a score set up when its defense stopped Stillwater on downs at the Centennial 24.
The Cougars took advantage of a big Ponies’ miscue to strike again later in the second quarter.
After a big sack forced Centennial to punt the ball away at the Ponies’ 37, a fumble gave Cummings and company it back at the 11. Two plays later, Harper scored from 2 yards out to put his team on top 20-7.
But Stillwater managed to cut the deficit to just six when Shikenjanski connected with junior Thomas Jacobs on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 36.6 seconds to go before halftime to make the score 20-14.
Yet the Cougars defense rebounded with a pair of big plays to end both Ponies’ drives in the third quarter. First, senior Henry Pirner picked off a Shikenjanski pass, then a big sack on third-and-long forced a Stillwater punt.
