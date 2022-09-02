latest news Southern California heat wave continues to break records

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) — As 7 On Your Side previously reported, the Employment Development Department (EDD) froze more than 345,000 disability claims last year in an effort to stop another massive fraud scheme. It’s stopped thousands of payments to scammers, but it’s still blocking funds for some who are really sick and disabled.

Among them is a young father from Walnut Creek struggling with a life-threatening illness.

The EDD says payments are made to most of these legitimate claims, but not all. This viewer says he was shocked when he got sick – on top of that he had to deal with a struggle with ESD.

“They looked at me like, ‘You’re wasting your time, mate,’” James Caswell said. And time was the last thing Caswell had to lose.

“” There is nothing we can do to help you. Stand in line,’” Caswell said.

Caswell needed help more than ever, and he couldn’t find it at EDD.

“I felt hopeless. I felt like it was hopeless,” Caswell said.

A young father with a wife and two boys, Caswell suddenly fell ill in January.

“The doctor’s office calls me and says, ‘I’m sorry we did the biopsy,’” Caswell said.

It was stomach cancer.

And the best he could hope for? Doctors would remove his stomach. He would live the rest of his life without it.

The only alternative? Not living at all.

“My mind went to this weird, out of body — I feel awful, you know, because we have these two little boys,” Caswell said.

He took time off work, started chemo, and filed a disability claim with EDD.

“And then silence. Unable to get an update. Unable to reach anyone,” he said.

The EDD gave benefits, but no money ever came. With his savings dwindling, medical bills piling up, and feeling ill, Caswell went to the EDD office in Concord.

He said it was surreal.

“It was crazy. It felt like madness. I mean, it felt like hopeless,” he said.

When he asked about his claim, a staff member sat him down in a booth and began calling an EDD phone number.

“He dials this number. Between 15 and 20 times while I’m sitting there: rings, rings, rings, rings. And then it says, ‘We’re busy right now. Call back later,’” Caswell said.

It was the same thing Caswell had tried dozens of times from home.

Caswell thought the man suspected him of fraud.

“I tell him, ‘I was diagnosed with cancer in April,’ he says, ‘I don’t care.’ And I’m like, ‘Huh. Well, I’m wearing chemo,’ and he’s like, ‘I don’t care.’ ‘I have an EDD account.’ Then he says, ‘They don’t care,’” Caswell said in recounting.

The staff member kept calling the number. He kept hanging up.

Caswell decided to leave.

“That’s when he goes, ‘OK, that’s what’s going to happen. I will dial this number. They’re not going to pick up, but I’m going to keep dialing this number and they’re never going to pick up,” he said.

“I was flabbergasted. I kept waiting for the camera crews to come out and be like, ‘Ha ha, you’re on Candid Camera. But it was real,” Caswell continued. “I was like, ‘Why am I wasting my time?’ ‘Cause who knows how long I’ll live? I have to go see my boys.

Caswell reached out to 7 On Your Side for help; we informed the EDD of his case.

A spokesperson apologized for what happened at the Disability Office saying: ‘Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention as an experience like the one you have described is unacceptable.’

EDD said her application was delayed as she verified her doctor’s identity, after scammers stole thousands of medical credentials last fall.

And finally, Caswell received all his payments: $15,000.

“It was a massive relief, basically. You guys at ABC News, it’s absolutely amazing,” he said.

We would like to thank Rebecca Bauer, Member of the National Assembly. His staff helped get his claim through the system. After the pandemic disaster, EDD says it is using millions of dollars allocated in this year’s budget to improve customer services. We’ll see if that happens.

