Meta’s future Quest VR headsets will use custom Qualcomm chips for years

The first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here, giving LOTR fans a chance to travel to a Middle-earth that’s both familiar and totally new. The former serves up everything from cinematic shots perfected in the movies to bold new elven hairstyles.

If you want to read a spoiler-free review: Fly poor fools! Otherwise, let’s dig into a full recap of Episode 1.

Prologue

What, you thought this show wasn’t going to have a prologue? We open in a field in Valinor. Galadriel says in voiceover, “Nothing is bad at first.” A herd of elf children are playing in a field. One of them is Galadriel herself, who is already clearly too good for the scum she hangs out with. She makes a small boat and sails it into a creek. It takes place in an origami swan situation. The other elf children taunt her and throw rocks at her until she sinks. ‘Cause you know who’s evil in the beginning? Children.

After the attack on the boat, her older brother consoles her. They have a conversation about rocks and boats and how to know which light to follow. He tells her he won’t be here forever – FORECAST – and she says, excuse me? That’s kind of the problem with elves. As he walks away, we see a beautiful wide shot of Valinor.

It doesn’t last long, however. Galadriel explains that the first Dark Lord, Morgoth, shot real shit and destroyed their two trees, Telperion and Laurelin, which were sources of light in Valinor. He also stole three stones containing their light, called the Silmarils. If you’ve read The Silmarillion, that’s a big party mistake. For the purposes of this show, it doesn’t seem like we need to know much about Morgoth, but I’ll quickly explain it like this: He’s one of the Valar (a collection of angelic beings — think of him like Lucifer / the fallen angel in the Bible). But really, Morgoth is that kindergarten kid who knocks down everyone’s block tower. A real glitch, if you ask me.

The elves cannot stand this nonsense, so an army, including Galadriel’s brother, leaves Valinor. We see a legion of ships traveling across the Sundering Sea towards Middle-earth. Dragons! Hand to hand combat! Elves fighting orcs in the rain! Galadriel tells us that the war left Middle-earth in ruins and lasted for centuries. On the battlefield, she picks up a helmet and lays it on a pile so large I doubt its structural integrity.

First video



Despite the losses, they defeat Morgoth. It’s never that simple, is it? Sauron is ready to fill the power vacuum.

Unfortunately, Galadriel’s brother dies. Sauron roughly carves a sigil into his skin, and Galadriel not only takes his dagger but his mission to eliminate evil from Middle-earth.

Panoramic shot of the snow-capped mountains. Is it a pack of penguins? Nope! It’s elves with a vendetta! The hunt for Sauron fails. Centuries pass. Elves are kind of over everything. Except Galadriel.

We catch up with her and a small group of elves climbing the icy face of a mountain north of Forodwaith, The Northernmost Waste. (Are these elf crampons?) At the top, an elf whom I will call insubordinate elf, said to Galadriel: You know what would be super cool? If we forget all this. I paraphrase.

Galadriel dismisses this idea, and later, in the midst of a raging snowstorm, they wander straight into Sauron’s fortress. Inside: too much obsidian. (Is it obsidian? I don’t know. I’m not a geologist.) They enter an inner chamber and find an orc corpse welded into a wall.

” What is that ? Insubordinate Elf asks as if he were me when my cat pees outside the box. They find another seal, but he still tries to get home for dinner and I would just rather not.

Then: A snow troll appears and attacks. Galadriel uses a sword as a ramp and does aero badassery and deals with it herself. She wants to move forward, but the rest of the elves mutiny despite the fact that she has just saved them. Insubordinate Elf keeps running her mouth. The struggles of #WomenintheWorkplace, am I right?

Highlight your best Harfoots

RHOVANION – The magic map of Middle-earth takes us to Rhovanion, where we find Harfoots hiding from a couple of wandering humans. (What is a Harfoot? Read about them here.) The guys pass and Harfoots start popping up from all sorts of hiding places to reveal a bustling camp. The Harfoot children, led by a man named Nori, are busy raiding berries from an old farmhouse, but they have to part ways when a wolf shows up. Merry and Pippin would approve.

Back at camp, Nori’s mother is a little irritated by his misdeeds. Nori begins to wonder about the life beyond – it’s big Little Mermaid/Part of Your World vibes. Her mom looks tired.

Meanwhile, Sadoc, who appears to be the eldest Harfoot of the crew, seems to think something is wrong, cosmically speaking. Nori appears looking for information and he tells her to watch out for her own wheels.

At some point later, a large fiery thing shoots through the sky and crashes not far from the camp. Nori goes to investigate the smoking crater.

Oh good. He is an old man in a loincloth.

Elves, reunited

LINDON – Elrond is up in a tree having a poetic moment with his diary when he discovers Galadriel has returned. They reunite, there are cheek pats and elves, and she updates him on the whole sigil thing. Galadriel wants to ask High King Gil-galad for a new command so she can go back, but Elrond is all cool your jets, sister. Again, paraphrasing. On the contrary, she has been out too long and the High King is kind enough not to blame her for not returning sooner.

Later, the High King holds a ceremony for Galdriel’s company. He presents his findings as proof that the threat has passed and that Sauron is no longer a problem. (Just wait for this guy to watch the original trilogy.)

“Today our days of peace begin,” he explains. Additionally, it grants the crew the ability to return to Valinor. Which is technically a good thing, but Galadriel is like thank you i hate it.

After the ceremony, she skirmishes with Elrond.

“Evil doesn’t sleep, it waits,” she says. He basically tells her not to worry about it and go to Valinor because there apparently isn’t a single male elf she can rely on.

Next, we see Galadriel and company standing in their armor on the deck of a ship heading for Valinor. Elves can build cities, but apparently not benches. As they approach Valinor, giant clouds open, light pours in, and everyone on board begins to sing except Galadriel, who looks around as if on the point of making a Jim Halpert face at the camera. The other elves are delighted as they move closer to the light. She looks at her brother’s dagger. She begins to recoil from the light like she’s a co-worker with coffee breath, and Insubordinate Elf tries one last time to force her to do what she knows to be the wrong thing. The scene is very Joe Gardner in Pixar’s Soul trying to escape the conveyor belt to the afterlife.

Before we know it, Galadriel is jumping overboard.

Back in Lindon, Elrond chats with the High King, whose favorites seem to have taken the house, the children, the dog, and fled from his ears. He introduces Elrond to Celebrimbor, a renowned elven blacksmith who resembles a lost brother Sheen.

Later, a singular orange leaf falls in front of the High King. When he picks it up, his veins fill with black shit. He feels inauspicious.

All along the watchtower

SOUTHLANDS – We come across a rural village of men, called Tirharad. Two elves arrive and one of them walks into the local pub, where the guy I assume is the owner of the establishment is butchering an animal, shirtless. Violations of the health code. They are numerous.

The elf, Arondir, discusses with him some strange happenings – the grass in the east that makes animals sick. A local thug brings Arondir into an argument and basically what you need to know is that this city of men, generations back, sided with Morgoth and has been occupied by elves ever since.

Back by the well, Arondir chats with a human woman named Bronwyn who flirts with him via a vial of flower seeds. Later, his elf pal warns him of the perils of “an elf-human pairing”. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Lord of the Rings: Nightfall.

First video



Either way, they later learn that the war is over and they will soon be able to return home. Arondir has been at the watchtower of the city for 79 years. He walks over to Bronwyn’s, where they’re keeping a COVID safe distance and she says, “Say what you mean.”

This sassy moment is interrupted by a local farmer with a sick cow. For clarification, Bronwyn is a healer. This guy doesn’t just parade his cow for shiggles. The cow was grazing in the east, and when Arondir milks her, she definitely answers the question: “Do you have any milk?” with a viscous black sludge. Expect a letter from lawyers for the Dairy Council, Amazon.

Elsewhere, Bronwyn’s son Theo hides around a barn with a friend and finds a broken sword hilt under some boards. It is marked with the seal of Sauron and begins to flame.

After the cow mud, Arondir and Bronwyn head east to investigate. They’re heading to the town where she grew up, and he makes a comment about these people descending from Morgoth’s followers. A bit rude. But his spicy moment continues. “You are the only kindness I have known in all my days in this country.”

Yeah. Things are sure to heat up. But that’s not the romance between Arondir and Bronwyn. It’s the city. Because he’s on fire.

Head here to read our recap of episode 2 of The Rings of Power.