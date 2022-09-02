News
Meta’s future Quest VR headsets will use custom Qualcomm chips for years
We don’t know a ton of details about Meta next VR headsetexpected in October, but we know it will feature a Qualcomm chip inside…just like the company’s headsets have for years.
Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news during a press conference at the IFA technology fair in Berlin. Qualcomm has already made the chips for Meta’s VR headsets dating back to the Oculus Go, and announced a partnership with Microsoft to manufacture next-generation chips for its upcoming AR smart glasses at January’s CES in Las Vegas.
The Qualcomm partnership promises “several generations of premium devices and experiences powered by custom VR platforms in the years to come,” according to a statement from Qualcomm.
In a comment from Mark Zuckerberg provided by Qualcomm, the partnership will bring “custom VR chipsets – powered by Snapdragon XR platforms and technology – for our future Quest product roadmap.”
When asked for further comment on the partnership via email, a Qualcomm representative clarified that the new custom chips will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR platform, but will not use Snapdragon Spaces, an AR software toolkit that Qualcomm is building to link AR phones and glasses. Instead, these future products will use Meta Presence platform for virtual reality.
According to Qualcomm, the chips could also appear in other non-Meta devices. “The VR chipsets that are being designed as part of this collaboration are not exclusive to Meta, but we are excited to work together on a deeper level of engineering, which is a first for both companies. type of collaboration that is fundamental to the metaverse and we can’t wait to show you what we’ll be building together.”
Although Meta is working on its own future AR glasses, Qualcomm has not confirmed any involvement in this part of Meta’s metaverse roadmap: “At this time, we’re talking strictly about VR only.”
Pakistan Armed Forces rescue 2,000 people stranded by historic floods: report
Islamabad/Karachi:
Pakistan’s armed forces have rescued another 2,000 people stranded by rising waters, they said on Friday, in a disaster blamed on climate change that has submerged around a third of the South Asian nation and continues to grow.
Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in the northern mountains caused floods that killed at least 1,208 people, including 416 children, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.
The United Nations has appealed for $160 million in aid to help deal with what it called an “unprecedented climate disaster” as Pakistan’s navy deployed inland to carry out relief operations in areas resembling a sea.
“In the past 24 hours, 1,991 stranded people have been evacuated,” the armed forces said in a statement, adding that nearly 163 tons of relief items had also been delivered to the victims.
On Thursday, the army said it had evacuated around 50,000 people, including 1,000 by air, since the start of rescue operations.
Several humanitarian relief flights are expected to arrive on Friday from Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.
Weather officials predict more rains and flash floods in September as southern regions brace for a surge in water from the Indus River.
Sindh, one of the worst affected provinces, has asked relief camps to deploy more female medics and medics, to ensure adequate care as more pregnant women and young mothers are displaced by the waters .
The navy airlifted more than 150 people from villages in Sindh’s Dadu district on Thursday, it said in a statement.
Pakistan received almost 190% more rain than its 30-year average in the June to August quarter, totaling 390.7 mm (15.38 inches).
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Nordstrom Rack Labor Day deals: Save 88% on Kate Spade and more
We’ve independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are correct at time of publication. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!.
If you find yourself dreaming of a larger purchase budget, that’s the same here, but there are ways around it. Nordstrom Rack always has the best sales and deals on all my favorite brands. So, of course, they’ve stepped it up for Labor Day weekend with even better discounts. You can get an EXTRA 40% off sale styles.
There are no promo codes to remember, all prices are as listed, which means you just have to shop around. You can score these $115 Good American leggings for $29. Get these $160 Kate Spade Sunglasses for $60. This bestselling BaubleBar ring normally costs $44, but you can get it for just $10. You don’t want these Nordstrom Rack deals to sell out. Here are some standout picks from Free People, Vince Camuto, Betsy Johnson, Stuart Weitzman, Mario Badescu, Dolce Vita, Hanky Panky, Botkier, AFRM, and more of your favorite brands.
Anne Heche’s son Homer is seeking a leading role in his estate plan after the late actress is believed to have died without a will
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Anne Heche died in August and would not have made a final will before her death as her eldest son, Homer Laffoon, seeks to establish guardianship of his mother’s estate.
Laffoon, 20, filed the documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, according to Page Six, and is asking to be named administrator of her estate, which has an “unknown” value and will need to undergo a forensic examination to establish its value.
Additionally, Homer, whom Heche shared with ex-husband Coley Laffoon, asked to be made “ad litem guardian” of his 13-year-old brother, Atlas Tupper, of Heche’s ten-year partnership with James Tupper, and “renounce to a deposit which would be due.
The next hearing is scheduled for October 11.
ANNE HECHE CREATED, WILL BE RESTED IN A MAUSOLEUM AT HOLLYWOOD FOREVER CEMETERY
Peter Walzer, founding partner of Walzer Melcher & Yoda, exclusively told Fox News Digital that while difficult to deal with, it’s not entirely uncommon for people to pass “intestate” or without a valid will, and Homer will “probably” inherit half of Heche. succession because he is legally an adult.
“Because Ms. Heche died in Los Angeles without a will or trust, California intestate succession laws will govern the disposition of her estate. Assets in accounts with a named beneficiary will be distributed to beneficiaries, including retirement accounts.” , did he declare. .
Heche’s death was ruled an accident last month, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The end the actress died of “inhalation and thermal injuries” with a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” in “other significant conditions” causing his death on Thursday August 11.
ANNE HECHE’S SON PAYS TRIBUTE AFTER HIS MOTHER’S DEATH: ‘I HOPE MY MOM IS PAIN FREE’
Only one of five manners of death can appear on the coroner’s report: homicide, suicide, natural, accidental or undetermined.
Walzer explained that because Atlas is underage, his brother “requested that he be appointed guardian of his mother’s estate.”
“Homer will have to go to probate court, but Homer will likely inherit half of his mother’s estate,” Walzer said. But one question that remains unanswered is whether he will actually be appointed guardian of property.
“He’s only 20 and may not have the financial experience to handle his brother’s estate,” he said.
The New York Times bestselling author was “quietly taken off life support” on Sunday, August 14, after being declared brain dead. She was involved in a fiery car collision in Mar Vista on August 5 and suffered a ‘severe anoxic brain injury’ before receiving medical treatment at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills as she waited for the opportunity to donate of its organs through the OneLegacy Foundation.
ANNE HECHE, 53, ‘PEACEFULLY WITHDRAWN FROM VITAL ASSISTANCE’
“My brother Atlas and I have lost our mother. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with deep, wordless sadness. I hope my mother is free from pain and begins to explore what I likes to imagine like his eternal freedom,” Homer confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital upon Heche’s death.
“During these six days, thousands of friends, family and fans have let me know their hearts. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my father, Coley, and my mother-in-law Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”
It is not known why Heche had not drawn up a final will before his death.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Walzer noted that it’s “common for people struggling with mental health or addiction issues to not plan their demise.” He added: “Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley, Prince, Kurt Cobain, Tupac Shakur, Pablo Picasso and others died without a will or trust.”
Prince, who died of a fentanyl overdose aged 57 in April 2016, had no legal heirs to his name when he died, and his six half-siblings were locked in a court battle for his $156 million estate until recently.
In August, six years after his death, a Minnesota judge signed an agreement distributing assets, music rights and other intangible assets to the six half-siblings, three of whom sold their shares to Primary Wave, a independent publishing.
Aretha Franklin died in 2018 and also had not drawn up a will apart from a number of handwritten notes discovered around her house after her death. The estate of the late Queen of Soul was further marred by a huge tax debt, which has just been repaid.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Detroit Free Press reported in July that the $7.8 million debt owed to the Internal Revenue Service had been paid in full after eight years of unpaid taxes. His four sons are supposed to receive an equal share of his estate now that the debt is settled, but the case is still open.
Amy Winehouse also died without a valid will. Forbes estimated her net worth was just under $5 million when she died in 2011, and her parents, Janis and Mitch Winehouse, inherited her assets.
“Celebrities without estate plans are creative people,” Walzer said. “They live alternative lifestyles where financial planning is not their top priority.”
GST officers can prosecute cases of evasion of more than Rs 5 crore, says Ministry of Finance
The Ministry of Finance has said that prosecution should normally be initiated when the amount of tax evasion or misuse of ITC or fraudulently obtained refund is more than Rs 5 crore.
GST officers can now take action against offenders in cases where the amount of evasion or misuse of input tax credit exceeds Rs 5 crore, the finance ministry has said.
However, this monetary threshold will not be applicable in the case of habitual fraudsters or in cases where arrests have been made at the time of the investigation.
“One of the important considerations in deciding whether to prosecute is the availability of adequate evidence,” the TPS investigation service under the Ministry of Finance said, while giving instructions to prosecute. Prosecution should normally be initiated when the amount of tax evasion, or misuse of ITC or fraudulently obtained refund is more than Rs 5 crore,” he said.
Initiation of prosecution by the tax authorities means the opening of legal proceedings against the offender. This limit will not apply and legal action may be taken in the case of a business or taxpayer who is habitually involved in tax evasion or misuse of the input tax credit (ITC) or refund obtained fraudulently.
“A business/taxpayer would be treated as a habitual tax evader if they have been involved in two or more instances of a confirmed claim (at the first level of adjudication or above) of tax evasion/fraudulent refund or use misuse of ITC involving fraud, suppression of facts etc. in the last two years, so that the total tax evaded and/or the total refund of the ITC misused and/or obtained fraudulently exceed five hundred rupees.
The instruction further specifies that where arrests have been made during the investigation and no bond has been granted, every effort must be made to file a complaint with the Court within 60 days of the arrest. ‘arrest.
In all other cases of arrest, a prosecution complaint must also be filed within a specified period.
The decision must be made on a case-by-case basis taking into account various factors, such as the nature and severity of the violation, the amount of tax evaded, or the ITC wrongly used, or the refund wrongly made and the nature as well as the quality of the evidence collected, the guidelines for initiating proceedings.
AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the guidelines elucidated many practical scenarios related to the procedural aspects of initiating prosecutions, arrests, withdrawing prosecutions, publishing the names of convicted persons and of the composition of offences. This will pave the way for a good, simple tax, he said.
Abhishek Jain, Indirect Tax Partner of KPMG in India, said some time ago that the monetary limit for lawsuits under the Customs Act had been revised and guidelines had also been issued by the tax wing. TPS investigation specifying the conditions and procedure under which an arrest may be made.
“Similarly, since initiating a prosecution has serious implications for the person involved, the TPS investigative wing has issued guidance to ensure this does not become routine. Field formations and taxpayers should take note of these guidelines and ensure compliance,” Jain added.
(Edited by : Sangam Sing)
First post: Sep 02, 2022, 2:04 PM STI
“The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” Episode 1 Recap: Strange Skies
The first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here, giving LOTR fans a chance to travel to a Middle-earth that’s both familiar and totally new. The former serves up everything from cinematic shots perfected in the movies to bold new elven hairstyles.
If you want to read a spoiler-free review: Fly poor fools! Otherwise, let’s dig into a full recap of Episode 1.
Prologue
What, you thought this show wasn’t going to have a prologue? We open in a field in Valinor. Galadriel says in voiceover, “Nothing is bad at first.” A herd of elf children are playing in a field. One of them is Galadriel herself, who is already clearly too good for the scum she hangs out with. She makes a small boat and sails it into a creek. It takes place in an origami swan situation. The other elf children taunt her and throw rocks at her until she sinks. ‘Cause you know who’s evil in the beginning? Children.
After the attack on the boat, her older brother consoles her. They have a conversation about rocks and boats and how to know which light to follow. He tells her he won’t be here forever – FORECAST – and she says, excuse me? That’s kind of the problem with elves. As he walks away, we see a beautiful wide shot of Valinor.
It doesn’t last long, however. Galadriel explains that the first Dark Lord, Morgoth, shot real shit and destroyed their two trees, Telperion and Laurelin, which were sources of light in Valinor. He also stole three stones containing their light, called the Silmarils. If you’ve read The Silmarillion, that’s a big party mistake. For the purposes of this show, it doesn’t seem like we need to know much about Morgoth, but I’ll quickly explain it like this: He’s one of the Valar (a collection of angelic beings — think of him like Lucifer / the fallen angel in the Bible). But really, Morgoth is that kindergarten kid who knocks down everyone’s block tower. A real glitch, if you ask me.
The elves cannot stand this nonsense, so an army, including Galadriel’s brother, leaves Valinor. We see a legion of ships traveling across the Sundering Sea towards Middle-earth. Dragons! Hand to hand combat! Elves fighting orcs in the rain! Galadriel tells us that the war left Middle-earth in ruins and lasted for centuries. On the battlefield, she picks up a helmet and lays it on a pile so large I doubt its structural integrity.
Despite the losses, they defeat Morgoth. It’s never that simple, is it? Sauron is ready to fill the power vacuum.
Unfortunately, Galadriel’s brother dies. Sauron roughly carves a sigil into his skin, and Galadriel not only takes his dagger but his mission to eliminate evil from Middle-earth.
Panoramic shot of the snow-capped mountains. Is it a pack of penguins? Nope! It’s elves with a vendetta! The hunt for Sauron fails. Centuries pass. Elves are kind of over everything. Except Galadriel.
We catch up with her and a small group of elves climbing the icy face of a mountain north of Forodwaith, The Northernmost Waste. (Are these elf crampons?) At the top, an elf whom I will call insubordinate elf, said to Galadriel: You know what would be super cool? If we forget all this. I paraphrase.
Galadriel dismisses this idea, and later, in the midst of a raging snowstorm, they wander straight into Sauron’s fortress. Inside: too much obsidian. (Is it obsidian? I don’t know. I’m not a geologist.) They enter an inner chamber and find an orc corpse welded into a wall.
” What is that ? Insubordinate Elf asks as if he were me when my cat pees outside the box. They find another seal, but he still tries to get home for dinner and I would just rather not.
Then: A snow troll appears and attacks. Galadriel uses a sword as a ramp and does aero badassery and deals with it herself. She wants to move forward, but the rest of the elves mutiny despite the fact that she has just saved them. Insubordinate Elf keeps running her mouth. The struggles of #WomenintheWorkplace, am I right?
Highlight your best Harfoots
RHOVANION – The magic map of Middle-earth takes us to Rhovanion, where we find Harfoots hiding from a couple of wandering humans. (What is a Harfoot? Read about them here.) The guys pass and Harfoots start popping up from all sorts of hiding places to reveal a bustling camp. The Harfoot children, led by a man named Nori, are busy raiding berries from an old farmhouse, but they have to part ways when a wolf shows up. Merry and Pippin would approve.
Back at camp, Nori’s mother is a little irritated by his misdeeds. Nori begins to wonder about the life beyond – it’s big Little Mermaid/Part of Your World vibes. Her mom looks tired.
Meanwhile, Sadoc, who appears to be the eldest Harfoot of the crew, seems to think something is wrong, cosmically speaking. Nori appears looking for information and he tells her to watch out for her own wheels.
At some point later, a large fiery thing shoots through the sky and crashes not far from the camp. Nori goes to investigate the smoking crater.
Oh good. He is an old man in a loincloth.
Elves, reunited
LINDON – Elrond is up in a tree having a poetic moment with his diary when he discovers Galadriel has returned. They reunite, there are cheek pats and elves, and she updates him on the whole sigil thing. Galadriel wants to ask High King Gil-galad for a new command so she can go back, but Elrond is all cool your jets, sister. Again, paraphrasing. On the contrary, she has been out too long and the High King is kind enough not to blame her for not returning sooner.
Later, the High King holds a ceremony for Galdriel’s company. He presents his findings as proof that the threat has passed and that Sauron is no longer a problem. (Just wait for this guy to watch the original trilogy.)
“Today our days of peace begin,” he explains. Additionally, it grants the crew the ability to return to Valinor. Which is technically a good thing, but Galadriel is like thank you i hate it.
After the ceremony, she skirmishes with Elrond.
“Evil doesn’t sleep, it waits,” she says. He basically tells her not to worry about it and go to Valinor because there apparently isn’t a single male elf she can rely on.
Next, we see Galadriel and company standing in their armor on the deck of a ship heading for Valinor. Elves can build cities, but apparently not benches. As they approach Valinor, giant clouds open, light pours in, and everyone on board begins to sing except Galadriel, who looks around as if on the point of making a Jim Halpert face at the camera. The other elves are delighted as they move closer to the light. She looks at her brother’s dagger. She begins to recoil from the light like she’s a co-worker with coffee breath, and Insubordinate Elf tries one last time to force her to do what she knows to be the wrong thing. The scene is very Joe Gardner in Pixar’s Soul trying to escape the conveyor belt to the afterlife.
Before we know it, Galadriel is jumping overboard.
Back in Lindon, Elrond chats with the High King, whose favorites seem to have taken the house, the children, the dog, and fled from his ears. He introduces Elrond to Celebrimbor, a renowned elven blacksmith who resembles a lost brother Sheen.
Later, a singular orange leaf falls in front of the High King. When he picks it up, his veins fill with black shit. He feels inauspicious.
All along the watchtower
SOUTHLANDS – We come across a rural village of men, called Tirharad. Two elves arrive and one of them walks into the local pub, where the guy I assume is the owner of the establishment is butchering an animal, shirtless. Violations of the health code. They are numerous.
The elf, Arondir, discusses with him some strange happenings – the grass in the east that makes animals sick. A local thug brings Arondir into an argument and basically what you need to know is that this city of men, generations back, sided with Morgoth and has been occupied by elves ever since.
Back by the well, Arondir chats with a human woman named Bronwyn who flirts with him via a vial of flower seeds. Later, his elf pal warns him of the perils of “an elf-human pairing”. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Lord of the Rings: Nightfall.
Either way, they later learn that the war is over and they will soon be able to return home. Arondir has been at the watchtower of the city for 79 years. He walks over to Bronwyn’s, where they’re keeping a COVID safe distance and she says, “Say what you mean.”
This sassy moment is interrupted by a local farmer with a sick cow. For clarification, Bronwyn is a healer. This guy doesn’t just parade his cow for shiggles. The cow was grazing in the east, and when Arondir milks her, she definitely answers the question: “Do you have any milk?” with a viscous black sludge. Expect a letter from lawyers for the Dairy Council, Amazon.
Elsewhere, Bronwyn’s son Theo hides around a barn with a friend and finds a broken sword hilt under some boards. It is marked with the seal of Sauron and begins to flame.
After the cow mud, Arondir and Bronwyn head east to investigate. They’re heading to the town where she grew up, and he makes a comment about these people descending from Morgoth’s followers. A bit rude. But his spicy moment continues. “You are the only kindness I have known in all my days in this country.”
Yeah. Things are sure to heat up. But that’s not the romance between Arondir and Bronwyn. It’s the city. Because he’s on fire.
Head here to read our recap of episode 2 of The Rings of Power.
Taxi for Putin! Hackers create traffic jams in Moscow by sending hundreds of taxis to a fake pick-up point
Taxi for Putin! Hackers cause traffic jams in Moscow by sending hundreds of taxis to fake pickups in the Russian capital (but was this revenge for the invasion of Ukraine?)
- Hackers targeted Yandex Taxi, a taxi app similar to Uber’s
- They sent hundreds of drivers to the same pickup point on Kutuzovsky Prospekt
- The huge 10-lane road leading to the center of the Russian capital was blocked
- Nobody took credit for the fullback, but comes as Russia wages war on Ukraine
- The two countries engaged in a cyber war, even before the start of the invasion
On Thursday, hackers targeted a Russian taxi app, sending hundreds of drivers to the same address in Moscow, causing huge traffic jams in the city center.
Yandex Taxi, a Russian app similar to Uber that allows users to order taxis to their location, was reportedly targeted in the morning. The company later confirmed the incident in a statement.
“On the morning of September 1, Yandex Taxi encountered an attempt by attackers to disrupt the service – several dozen drivers received bulk orders in the Fili region,” the company said in a statement to Forbes.ru.
Hackers targeted a Russian taxi app on Thursday, sending hundreds of drivers to the same address in Moscow, causing huge traffic jams in the city center (pictured)
As a result of the hack, taxis flocked to Moscow’s Kutuzovsky Prospekt – a main east-west road leading to the center of the Russian capital.
With eight to ten lanes, Kutuzovsky Prospekt is rarely crowded. However, the drivers spent around 40 minutes in traffic due to the fake pickup orders.
The company said its security department “immediately halted attempts to artificially order” taxis. However, that was not enough to stop the traffic jam.
“Drivers still spent about 40 minutes in traffic jams due to false orders. The issue of compensation will be resolved in the near future,” the company said.
He noted that he had already patched the vulnerability that allowed the hack.
Footage from Moscow showed the standoff. Video from inside one of the taxis showed dozens of barely moving yellow cars – all pointing in the same direction.
The person recording the video then showed his phone screen, which showed an address on Kutuzovsky Prospekt.
No one has taken responsibility for the hack, but it comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces continue their invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
In addition to battles on the ground, each side has also engaged in cyber warfare – waged by the respective states or vigilantes.
Yandex Taxi, a Russian app similar to Uber that allows users to order taxis to their location, was reportedly targeted in the morning. The company later confirmed the incident in a statement, saying roads were blocked for around 40 minutes on Tuesday morning.
With eight to ten lanes, Kutuzovsky Prospekt is rarely crowded. However, the drivers spent around 40 minutes in traffic due to the fake pickup orders
As a result of the hack, taxis flocked to Moscow’s Kutuzovsky Prospekt – a main east-west road leading to the center of the Russian capital. In the photo: A Kutuzovsky prospect is visible on the screen of one of the drivers
Russia has long been known to launch cyberattacks against other nations that get on the wrong side. A recent example saw pro-Kremlin hackers target the Latvian government after the country said Russia was sponsoring terrorism.
However, Kyiv has turned Moscow’s own cyber warfare tactics against itself, with hackers targeting government infrastructure, trolls targeting Russian diplomats – and Ukraine controlling the war narrative online.
In the days leading up to the war, Mykhailo Fedorov – Ukraine’s digital minister and tech right-hand man to President Volodymyr Zelensky – called for volunteers to create a “computer army” of hackers to help in his country’s fight against Russia.
Since then, dozens of Russian websites have been taken down. Russian state media were also targeted and sensitive information leaked.
A large number of OSINT (open source intelligence) social media accounts also kept tabs on the ongoing war in Ukraine.
This means that Putin’s troop movements fell into the public domain, Russian wartime atrocities were quickly exposed, and misinformation was quickly verified – thwarting the Kremlin’s vast propaganda machine.
