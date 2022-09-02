News
Murder-suicide in Hyannis under investigation, 2 children also found at home
BARNSTABLE — An apparent murder-suicide is being investigated in Hyannis Friday morning. Police responded to Murray Way at around 2.45am where two people were found dead.
Two children, aged 7 and 11, were also found in the house. They were taken to the proper authorities, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.
Police said there was no threat to the public at this time.
No further information is available at this time.
Grub5
News
Ted Phillips, the Chicago Bears President and CEO, plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season
Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips will retire at the end of the 2022 season, the team announced Friday morning.
Phillips’ career with the Bears has spanned 40 seasons, and he has been the team president since 1999. He had a hand in hiring four general managers in that time — Jerry Angelo in 2001, Phil Emery in 2012, Ryan Pace in 2015 and Ryan Poles this year.
In January, Bears Chairman George McCaskey announced Phillips’ responsibilities were changing, with his focus more on the acquisition of the former Arlington International Racecourse property and development of a potential stadium. Poles would report directly to McCaskey rather than Phillips.
Now, Phillips is ending a tenure that started as a controller for the team in 1983. He also was the director of finance and the vice president of operations.
The team announced that a search for his replacement is underway.
“I have been truly blessed with the honor of working for the Chicago Bears for 40 seasons and look forward to leading the team through the 2022 season,” Phillips said in a statement. “I appreciate the support of the McCaskey family and to be involved in overseeing this amazing growth of the Chicago Bears through the years is a dream come true. Every day has been a true pleasure and being surrounded by so many talented and wonderful people has made my job richly rewarding on many levels. I will always bleed blue and orange and forever be proud to be a part of the Chicago Bears family.”
The Athletic first reported the news of Phillips’ retirement and quoted him as saying that COVID-19 changed the dynamics of his work life and caused him to reflect.
“I came to the conclusion that, my gosh, almost 40 years is a long time,” Phillips told The Athletic. “It’s time to hand over the baton and give myself the gift of time. You know how this business can be, a lot of hours and time away from family. I just turned 65 years old. I feel good. My health is good. I felt it was time to slow down and do whatever I want to do.”
()
News
Former NYPD officer Thomas Webster sentenced to 10 years for storming the Capitol on January 6
NEW YORK — A federal judge has sentenced former New York Police Department officer Thomas Webster to 10 years in prison for assaulting officers outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
The sentence is the longest prison term to date for a defendant in the Justice Department’s January 6 criminal investigation, but short of the 17.5 years prosecutors had requested for Webster.
The DOJ previously released harrowing footage from an officer’s body camera that showed Webster assaulting law enforcement.
The sentencing comes after a jury found Webster guilty of six counts, including assaulting a police officer, in May.
Webster was found guilty of assaulting DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Noah Rathbun, who testified at the trial.
According to testimony and video of the riot, Webster, wearing a body armor and waving a Marine Corps flag, pushed himself to the front of the crowd and yelled at Rathburn to “take your crap!”
The video shows Webster swinging a metal pole and smashing bike racks that served as a police perimeter. As Rathbun backed away, Webster tackled him and then fired at the officer’s gas mask. Rathbun testified that he began to choke on his chin strap as Webster tugged on the mask. The video shows Rathbun punching Webster in the face trying to push him away.
During the trial, Webster claimed that Rathbun provoked the fight and that he shot Rathbun’s mask as a form of self-defense.
Webster was convicted of assaulting, resisting, or embarrassing an officer using a dangerous weapon; civil disorder; enter and remain in restricted area with a dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in confined spaces with a dangerous weapon; and engaging in an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.
ABC News’ Gabe Stern contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
WASHINGTON — FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found top secret records in an office and storage room, along with empty folders with classified banners on them and more than 10,000 government records without any classification markings at all, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday.
The inventory disclosed by the Justice Department reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes and containers taken from an office and a storage room at Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search. Though the inventory does not describe the content of the documents, it shows the extent to which classified information — including material at the top-secret level — was stashed in boxes at the home and commingled among newspapers, magazines, clothing and other personal items.
It also makes clear for the first time the volume of unclassified government documents maintained at the home even though such records were to have been turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration, which had tried unsuccessfully for months to secure their return.
The Justice Department has said there was no secure space at Mar-a-Lago for sensitive government secrets, and has opened a criminal investigation focused on their retention there and on what it says were efforts in the last several months to obstruct that probe. It is also investigating potential violations of a separate statute that criminalizes the mutilation or concealment of government records, classified or not.
Lawyers for Trump did not immediately return an email seeking comment Friday.
The inventory was released as the Justice Department undertakes a criminal investigation, as intelligence agencies assess any potential damage caused by the apparent mishandling of the classified information and as a judge weighs whether to appoint a special master — essentially an outside legal expert — to review the records.
The inventory shows that 43 empty folders with classified banners were taken from a box or container at the office, along with an additional 28 empty folders labeled as “Return to Staff Secretary” or military aide. Empty folders of that nature were also found in a storage closet.
It is not clear from the inventory list why any of the folders were empty or what might have happened to any of the documents inside.
Separately Friday, the Justice Department said it had reviewed the records seized during the search and had segregated those with classified markings to ensure that they were being stored according to proper protocol and procedure.
“The seized materials will continue to be used to further the government’s investigation, and the investigative team will continue to use and evaluate the seized materials as it takes further investigative steps, such as through additional witness interviews and grand jury practice,” the department said.
It added that “additional evidence pertaining to the seized items,” including the manner in which they were stored, “will inform the government’s investigation.”
News
Danilo Gallinari of the Boston Celtics has been diagnosed with a ruptured ACL; a source says he is considering a return at the end of the season
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn left ACL suffered while playing for the Italian national team.
A source has told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the expected recovery time is between six and 12 months and that Gallinari is determined to try to return late in the season.
Gallinari was injured on August 27 in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia. The 34-year-old grabbed his knee after a bouncing pass down the lane and hobbled to the touchline, holding the back of the knee as the coaches rushed to his aid. He then limped to the locker room with the help of a staff member and a teammate.
The Italian team said last weekend that Gallinari suffered a torn meniscus.
Gallinari had signed with the Celtics on July 12 via the mid-level exception and was counted on for depth as Boston seeks a return to the NBA Finals.
A first-round pick of the New York Knicks in 2008, Gallinari averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game during his career while playing for the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks.
espn
News
Zonovan Knight’s perseverance took him from undrafted free agent to the Jets’ final roster
Roughly about 30% of players in the NFL are undrafted free agents.
The odds weren’t in Zonovan “Bam” Knight’s favor after he was signed in May just days after the 2022 NFL Draft.
However, after months of hard work and perseverance during OTAs, training camp and the preseason, Knight was one of two undrafted players to make Gang Green’s 53-man roster, along with safety Tony Adams.
“It was to just come in and do whatever they asked me,” Knight told the Daily News about his expectations after signing with the Jets. “It was a loaded running back room, so I knew I had to make an impact in the backfield but also on special teams. I knew I had to be impactful there because I knew that would make the difference.”
Waiting is something Knight has had to do almost his entire career. After becoming Southern Nash High’s (N.C.) all-time leading rusher with 5,073 yards and scoring 71 rushing touchdowns, Knight committed to NC State. It was there where Knight joined a crowded backfield with Ricky Person Jr. and Jordan Houston.
However, Knight led the Wolfpack in rushing in three consecutive seasons (2019-21), registering 2,286 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also led all NCAA returners with a 34.4-yard average on 16 attempts last season and scored three return touchdowns during his career.
Following his third season at NC State, Knight renounced his final two years of eligibility and entered the 2022 NFL Draft. It was a tough decision for Knight as he expected to be drafted in the fifth or sixth round. Many draft experts also thought Knight would be selected on the third day of the draft, but he did not hear his name called amongst the 262 picks.
“The knock on Knight was his pass-blocking ability,” Rob McLamb, NC State reporter for Sports Illustrated said. “I do not think he was elite at NC State, but I also don’t believe he was as bad as some think.
“Knight has never been asked to be the workhorse, so the body of work is not the same for him as others. The comparison I make with NC State players is whether I could envision them playing at Clemson or in the SEC, which is the most elite version of college football. Knight could have fit in. He might have been given more reps if he had gone to those places instead.
“Knight’s full potential is probably a couple of years away.”
After not being selected, Knight received calls from various teams wanting him to sign as an undrafted free agent. The Baltimore Ravens were the most aggressive of the teams outside of the Jets.
But it was the advice of Knight’s agent that swayed him to sign with the Jets instead.
“He told me it was best that I go with the Jets because of the scheme and fit that we did at NC State,” Knight said. “I hired him for a reason, so I trusted what he said and I decided to come here and everything is working out. I’m glad that he brought me in this direction.”
Once signing with the Jets, Knight had to show coaches and his teammates that he could play in the league. When Knight got to 1 Jets Drive, he entered a room featuring running backs Michael Carter, Ty Johnson, Tevin Coleman, La’Mical Perine and 2022 second-round pick Breece Hall.
But Knight’s versatility and flexibility caught the attention of many during OTAs, minicamps and training camp, as he can be impactful in both the Jets’ backfield and as a returner. Against the Eagles during the preseason, Knight’s 52-yard kick return set up the eventual game-winning touchdown. He also ran for 53 yards and a TD on 16 preseason attempts.
“He’s a young man who has a really good running style that matches what we look for in a running style and from a special teams standpoint, being the fourth running back and having great value in that respect,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “To him and T.A. [Adams], both did a really good job this offseason and constantly taking the steps they needed to — attack the 40 days off that they had from between OTAs and training camp and hit the ground running in training camp.
“When we got pads on, it felt like they elevated again. Really cool for a guy like Bam to make the team.”
Knight didn’t find out he made the Jets roster until Tuesday morning, when he received congratulations not long after coming into the facility. After finding out the news, Knight texted his mom and his brothers on a group chat.
Knight is optimistic about the potential of the Jets’ running back room with him, Carter, Johnson and Hall. But for now, he will continue to work and provide whatever role the coaches ask of him.
“We have a pretty young running back room,” Knight said. “It is going to be a lot of room for improvement, but I have a lot of confidence in this room.
“Today is definitely different, the energy is different in the running back room. That is something that is just going to take time. We just have to run with what we got and turn things around in the running back room.”
()
News
Kick-off of Vostok-2022 military exercises in the Russian Far East (VIDEO) – RT in French
The Vostok-2022 joint military maneuvers began on September 1. They bring together for a week in the Russian Far East 50,000 soldiers from fourteen countries including China, India, Syria and Algeria.
Fifty thousand soldiers from fourteen countries are gathered in the Russian region of Primorsky for the 2022 edition of the Vostok joint exercises [«Est» en Russe] held from September 1 to 7. International elements to which are added “5,000 pieces of armament and military equipment, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships and support vessels”, said the Russian defense in a press release.
“We are brought together not only by the need to strengthen military security near our borders, but also by long friendly relations between [nos] country, a common heroic past left by older generations”, declared during the opening ceremony on August 31, General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation. “On nine training grounds, in real time and according to a single plan, tens of thousands of military [dotés] thousands of pieces of equipment fulfill combat training missions,” he added.
During their respective speeches to the military personnel, the representatives of the Ministries of Defense of the States participating in the maneuvers underlined the peaceful nature of this joint exercise.
Among the countries invited by Russia, five other members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), namely Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Also present, despite the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which has pitted it against Armenia since the fall of 2020: Azerbaijan. Alongside them, Nicaraguan, Algerian, Indian and Chinese soldiers made the trip to this Russian province bordering North Korea and bordered by the Sea of Japan.
A Chinese presence was particularly noticed by the press and the Western chancelleries, perceiving with a worried eye the acceleration of the operational rapprochement between Beijing and Moscow. During previous Vostok exercises, in 2018, Beijing’s commitment had been more timid. But since the Sino-Russian military maneuvers have intensified, against a backdrop of heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington around Taiwan.
Indian participation angers Washington
At the end of May, the Russian and Chinese air forces launched joint exercises over the Sea of Japan and East China, involving the participation of strategic bombers from both countries. A few months earlier, in January, Russian and Chinese warships joined the Iranian fleet in trilateral maneuvers in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean.
In September 2021, Russian soldiers made the trip to China, in the autonomous region of Níngxià, on the occasion of a Russian-Chinese exercise called “Zapad / Interaction-2021”.
The Indian presence has gone more unnoticed in the West, with the exception of the United States. It is certainly not the first time that Indian troops have taken part in joint exercises with Russian forces, but the timing, with the conflict in Ukraine and the Taiwanese file, annoys across the Atlantic. In recent years, the United States has focused on strengthening its relationship with New Delhi.
Asked about potential “actions” that Washington could take against New Delhi for its participation in Vostok-2022, the spokesperson for the White House kicked into touch.
RT All Fr Trans
Murder-suicide in Hyannis under investigation, 2 children also found at home
Ted Phillips, the Chicago Bears President and CEO, plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season
Lido DAO Continues With Strong Bullish Bias, How High Can Price Go?
Former NYPD officer Thomas Webster sentenced to 10 years for storming the Capitol on January 6
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
Danilo Gallinari of the Boston Celtics has been diagnosed with a ruptured ACL; a source says he is considering a return at the end of the season
Zonovan Knight’s perseverance took him from undrafted free agent to the Jets’ final roster
Kick-off of Vostok-2022 military exercises in the Russian Far East (VIDEO) – RT in French
Terra Classic (LUNC) Witnessed a Price Surge of 80% In Just One Day
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has gotten to know legendary Bud Grant, and it’s ‘a real joy’
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food2 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
News3 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’