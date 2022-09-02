Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 3 years for electoral fraud

By PA

A Myanmar court on Friday sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in prison with hard labor after convicting her of electoral fraud, adding an additional jail term to the 17 years she is already serving for others offenses prosecuted by the military government.

The latest verdict also has potentially significant political consequences for Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party by backing the government’s explicit threats to dissolve it ahead of a new election the military has promised for 2023.

Suu Kyi’s party won the 2020 general election in a landslide victory, but the military seized power the following February and barred her from serving a second five-year term.

The military says it acted because of alleged widespread polling fraud, although independent election monitors found no major irregularities. Some critics of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the takeover and is now Myanmar’s top leader, believe he acted because the vote thwarted his own political ambitions.

The seizure by the military sparked widespread peaceful protests that were put down with lethal force, sparking armed resistance that some UN experts are now calling a civil war.

Suu Kyi had previously been sentenced to 17 years in prison for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, sedition and five counts of bribery. Many prominent members of his party and government have also been imprisoned, while others are in hiding or have fled abroad.

Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say all the charges against her are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s takeover while preventing her from returning to politics.

Friday’s ruling by the special prison court in the capital, Naypyitaw, was handed down by a judicial official who insisted on anonymity for fear of punishment by authorities, who have restricted the release of information on the Suu Kyi trials. He said all of the defendants appeared to be in good health.

He said ousted president Win Myint and former minister in the president’s office Min Thu, both co-defendants in the election fraud case, were each sentenced to three years in prison.

All three were sentenced to terms of imprisonment with hard labor, a separate category of punishment from hard labor that may involve light workshop activities. Lawyers will file appeals in the coming days, he added.

The election fraud charge against Suu Kyi was filed in November by the Election Commission, whose members were replaced by military personnel after taking power.

She accused Suu Kyi and her colleagues of violating the provisions of the constitution by allegedly influencing the former commission.

The army-appointed commission accused them of being “involved in electoral processes, voter fraud and lawless actions” related to the election.

The commission said it found more than 11 million irregularities in voter lists that could have allowed voters to vote multiple times or commit other fraud.

Thein Soe, the new head of the election commission, said his agency would consider disbanding Suu Kyi’s party, accusing her of working illegally with the government to give herself an advantage at the polls.

State media reported after a meeting two months ago of the ruling National Defense and Security Council that 2,417 officials had been prosecuted for failing to oversee election processes and that steps were underway to prosecute those responsible. voters who voted more than once.

The election commission also warned that Suu Kyi’s party would be dissolved if it did not submit its financial accounts and expenditures for inspection. The commission said it was examining political parties to see if they maintained and used funds in accordance with the law.

Commission member Khin Maung Oo said Suu Kyi’s party review would be delayed because some of her officers had been arrested and others had gone into hiding. Party officials who escaped arrest said last year they did not recognize the army-appointed commission and that its statements were illegal.

In separate proceedings, Suu Kyi is on trial for violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, and seven counts of bribery, each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 year.

Although there was little support for the army’s takeover and skepticism about its claims, they were not the only ones to criticize the election, even before the vote took place.

The fundamental problem with Myanmar’s democracy is that the country’s 2008 constitution, drafted under a previous military-led government, reserves 25% of parliamentary seats for unelected military officials and grants military control of key government ministries. .

Independent rights groups had criticized the disenfranchisement of the Rohingya Muslim ethnic minority and the cancellation of voting in some areas under Suu Kyi’s first government.

The electoral commission had cited the dangers of fighting between government forces and ethnic minority guerrillas, but critics suggested some areas were selected for cancellation because they were certain to elect lawmakers from parties not allied to Suu Kyi. .

A lack of transparency has raised questions about the impartiality of the commission, which was appointed by Suu Kyi’s government.

Human rights groups and other observers were also concerned about his government’s continued crackdown on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, including the arbitrary arrest and detention of actors and of civil society activists.