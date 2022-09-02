NASA’s next Artemis I lunar launch attempt: How to watch live

On Saturday, NASA’s ambitious, expensive and complex Artemis program is about to begin. Fifty years after the agency completed the Apollo missionsArtemis I could finally head into lunar orbit.

The road has been a bit bumpy so far.

Initially, the launch of Artemis I was scheduled for Monday, but due to an engine problem, NASA had to call off the attempt. Then, after some deliberation, the team decided to schedule the next attempt for Saturday. Only time will tell how this weekend goes, but whatever happens, you’ll want to tune in live to see how the story unfolds. CNET will have all the details (and host a livestream!) here.

To be clear, this liftoff will not have astronauts on board – but its success very much depends on its success, including the prospect of landing people on the moon in the near future. (It is planned for 2025). Come launch day, Artemis I’s Mandarin-colored 32-stage rocket will blast off from Earth and launch a relatively small, pointy white spacecraft named Orion into lunar orbit.

Orion is filled to the brim with things like Amazon Alexa, TV character Shaun the Sheep, mannequins, miniature satellites, and most importantly, tons of navigation and data-gathering gear. These special instruments within Orion will track vital information about the spacecraft’s trajectory, safety, radiation absorption (and more) that will essentially plot the routes for future missions – missions with a human crew like 2025’s Artemis II and Artemis III. Think of Artemis I as a crucial flight test and proof-of-principle mission.

A flawless launch could mark the beginning of NASA’s years of modern lunar exploration. It will be a tense day with a breathless countdown, especially given the failed first launch attempt, but also shrouded in an air of wonder and excitement. In other words, it’s going to be huge.

NASA/Joel Kowsky



How to watch the launch of Artemis I

On Saturday, NASA plans to host a live stream of the Artemis I event and you can watch directly on the NASA app, NASA website, or NASA TV.

The launch window itself opens at 11:17 a.m. PT / 2:17 p.m. ET, and it will remain open for two hours. Somewhere in that range, the mega lunar rocket, which NASA calls the “world’s most powerful rocket,” will be heading for the stars.

Here is the window start time worldwide. Prepare your snacks.

US: 11:17 a.m. PT / 2:17 p.m. ET

Brazil: 3:17 p.m. (federal district)

UK: 7:17 p.m.

South Africa: 8:17 p.m.

Russia: 9:17 p.m. (Moscow)

WATER: 10:17 p.m.

India: 11:47 p.m.

China: Sunday, 2:17 a.m.

Japan: Sunday, 3:17 a.m.

Australia: Sunday, 4:17 a.m. (AEST)

You’ll also find all the action live on CNET Highlights, our YouTube channel, by simply clicking play just below. It’s so easy.

The launch route of Artemis I

Already, NASA has begun to anticipate Artemis I’s journey into space – as evidenced by the incredible turnout for Monday morning’s attempt. Briefings were held daily until Monday’s liftoff attempt, for example, on things like the role of industry in advancing human exploration, the management of the lunar mission, how Artemis is about to lead into Mars excursions and just general commentary on the road to the stars.

A full schedule of those meetings, broadcast on NASA TV, can be found here.

NASA/Cory Huston



You might also want to prepare for celebrity appearances from Jack Black, Chris Evans and Keke Palmer as well as performances of The Star-Spangled Banner from Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock and America the Beautiful from The Philadelphia Orchestra and Yo-Yo Ma, the latter directed by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. What. A party.

Artemis I Launch Sequence

If you’re into the technicalities, here’s the game plan for Artemis I.

In a way, takeoff is the the simplest part. And I’m not exaggerating.

The SLS team is the first.

After the countdown, the SLS will ascend through the Earth’s atmosphere. In two minutes, all of its solid propellant, located in the boosters of the rocket, will be consumed and these boosters will be jettisoned. After 8 minutes, all its liquid fuel, located in the central stage, will be used up and this stage will be jettisoned. Then, for about 18 minutes, Orion and the rocket’s upper stage will circle our planet on its own. Once this is complete, Orion will take about 12 minutes to deploy its solar panels and turn off the battery.

At this point, as Sarafin says, the rocket has done its job. Orion is on his way.

Screenshot by Monisha Ravisetti/NASA



The Orion team takes over.

“We really don’t have time to catch our breath,” Artemis I senior flight director Rick LaBrode said at a news conference Aug. 5. Orion’s trajectory pretty much relies on a multitude of precise maneuvers that will lead him along the intricate path described below.

Screenshot by Monisha Ravisetti/NASA



Eventually, the craft will approach the lunar surface, getting closer to just 60 miles above the ground, and conduct a bunch of science experiments to test things like lunar gravity, radiation hazard, and maybe- be even snap a few photos like a recreation of 1968’s Earthrise. The satellites inside Orion will unfurl along the way, capturing physical data, and when all is said and done, the brave little spacecraft will return to our planet and crash land off the coast of San Diego.

Pick up Orion, extract the data, and Artemis I is done. The whole thing should last six weeks.

If NASA manages to avoid any problems along the way, it won’t be long before we find ourselves scouring the internet for tips on how to watch the Artemis II launch. And far in the future, we may be reflecting on Monday as we sit back and watch a rocket heading not just for the moon, but for Mars.

OK, I’m moving on.

For now, you can admire the Artemis I SLS rocket topped with Orion chilling on the launch pad. Here’s a constant live stream of it during its final moments on Earth.