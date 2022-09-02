Oleksandr Usyk’s manager says fight with Tyson Fury has been agreed and will likely take place in Saudi Arabia

Thursday marked a rare occurrence in football where both teams walked away feeling good about themselves. Positives were abundant in Eden Prairie’s season-opening 34-7 win over East Ridge in Woodbury.

For the Eagles (1-0), they were clear to see. Eden Prairie demonstrated a balanced offensive attack and an opportunistic defense.

East Ridge walked away truly believing it can punch in Eden Prairie’s weight class.

A year after the Raptors fell 46-0 to Eden Prairie in a game in which East Ridge quarterback Tanner Zolnosky said the team didn’t log a first down, East Ridge moved the ball with regularity.

Zolnosky threw for 209 yards — with 83 of those going to Jaylin Reese — and a touchdown as East Ridge routinely made trips into Eden Prairie territory.

That the Raptors only tallied seven points was a product of a lack of execution in key spots. Drops, fumbles and penalties at key times were setbacks East Ridge couldn’t overcome.

“The biggest thing is if we just clean up the little things, the score is different, the result is different,” Zolnosky said. “We’re very happy it wasn’t big things we were missing. It was just little things like offsides, false starts, so we’ve just got to keep getting better.”

A team like Eden Prairie is going to capitalize on those mistakes more times than not. That appears especially true for this specific veteran group. The Eagles were perhaps a little rusty to open the night but were largely flawless throughout. And every time East Ridge did make a mistake, Eden Prairie pounced.

Two first-quarter East Ridge fumbles led to Eden Prairie touchdowns. The first was a 19-yard scoring strike from Nicholas Fazi to Jermell Taylor on a play-action rollout on fourth and 2.

The second came on the first play after East Ridge’s second fumble, when Fazi hit Michael Gross on a beautiful pass down the sidelines.

Eden Prairie led 20-0 before East Ridge scored a touchdown just before the half.

Fazi was clinical, going 13 for 16 for 177 yards. The passing success took Fazi a bit by surprise.

“I thought it did a lot better than we thought it would. … But I’m excited, we’ve got a lot of good weapons,” he said. “(We can) take teams by surprise. They play Eden Prairie, they think ‘Run,’ but then we hit them over the top. They’re not going to know how to play it.”

Eagles coach Mike Grant described Thursday’s contest as a “hard-hitting game” where both teams “hit hard, played well.” Eden Prairie was highly complimentary of East Ridge.

“I thought they were a great team. A lot better than they were last year, for sure,” Fazi said. “They’ve got a lot of great players, so it was a really good test Week 1.”

The Raptors will take solace in that, for now. East Ridge coach Dan Fritze lauded his team’s fortitude. East Ridge shifted its defensive scheme just a week prior to the contest and played fairly well on that side of the ball.

“They just embraced it. They’ve been studying so hard, and I thought they played great. Offensively, our guys made little mistakes, but at the same time, they did so many great things,” he said. “I think it’s encouraging because we have a lot to improve upon, but at the same time, we have a lot to work on.”