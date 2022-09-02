Omicron-Specific Booster Essential For Avoiding Fall Surges, Says Chicago’s Top Physician – NBC Chicago

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

New COVID-19 boosters that target today’s most common omicron strains are expected to begin shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the updated plans on Thursday.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky’s decision came shortly after agency advisers said that if enough people roll up their sleeves, the shootings could dampen a winter surge.

“They may help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and have been designed to provide broader protection,” she said in a statement.

The edited shots taken by Pfizer and rival Moderna offer Americans a chance to get the latest protection at another critical time in the pandemic. These are combined or “bivalent” shots – half the original vaccine and half the protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions that now cause nearly all COVID-19 infections.

CDC advisers have struggled with who should get the new booster and when, because only a similarly modified vaccine, not the exact recipe, has been studied in humans so far.

But ultimately, the panel felt it was the best option given that the United States is still experiencing tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases and around 500 deaths every day – even before another expected winter surge.

“I think they’re going to be an effective tool for disease prevention this fall and through the winter,” said CDC adviser Dr. Matthew Daley of Kaiser Permanente Colorado.

Comparing the tweak that’s been studied in people and the one that the US will actually use, “it’s the same scaffolding, part of the same roof, we’re just putting in skylights and windows,” said the Dr. Sarah Long of Drexel. University.

The CDC is expected to adopt this recommendation soon, the final step before the shootings can begin. Pfizer said it plans to deliver 3 million doses to vaccination sites across the country by Tuesday.

The original COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illness and death, especially in younger, healthier people who have received at least one booster.

But these vaccines were designed to target the virus strain that circulated in early 2020. Effectiveness decreases as new mutants emerge and more time passes since someone’s last shot. Since April, hospitalization rates among people over 65 have jumped, the CDC said.

New updated vaccines are only intended to be used as a booster, not for someone’s very first vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration has cleared Pfizer’s bivalent option for ages 12 and older, while Moderna’s is for adults only.

A big unknown: exactly how much people will benefit from one of these additional shots.

The CDC said more than 1,400 people were included in multiple studies of an earlier vaccine recipe modification targeting an earlier omicron strain named BA.1. This combination injection targeting the omicron has been shown to be safe and capable of activating anti-virus antibodies, and European regulators on Thursday recommended using this type of booster.

In the United States, the FDA wanted fall boosters to target omicron strains currently in circulation. Rather than wait until November for more human studies to be completed, the agency agreed to tests in mice that showed the new modification triggered an equally good immune response.

This is how flu shots are updated every year, the CDC noted.

Dr. Pablo Sanchez of Ohio State University was the only CDC adviser to vote against recommending the vaccines. He said he believed the bivalent vaccine was safe and would likely get it.

But “I just think it was a bit premature” given the lack of human data on how well it worked, he said.

Several CDC advisers have said that to get the most benefit, people will have to wait longer between their last vaccination and the new booster than the two-month minimum set by the FDA. Waiting at least three months would be better, they said.

Another change: The FDA no longer allows the use of boosters from the original recipe for anyone 12 years of age or older – a potential source of confusion for people who had planned to receive a regular booster this week and may need to -be waiting for the new guy to arrive. arrive at their local pharmacy or clinic.

It’s unclear how many people will want an updated photo. Only half of vaccinated Americans received the recommended first booster dose, and only one-third of people 50 and older who were asked for a second booster did so.

The US government has purchased 170 million doses from the two companies – injections that will be free – and the CDC has said 200 million people could be eligible.

Associated Press medical editor Mike Stobbe contributed to this report.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Science Education.