News
Pete Alonso hits crisis comes as playoff race stress heats up – The Denver Post
Pete Alonso never really played in meaningful games in his time as a major leaguer.
In his rookie season in 2019, the Mets entered September with a 14-game National League East deficit. They were buried behind division rivals the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies, as well as the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs and eventual second-place Wild Card winners Milwaukee Brewers.
Although he finished with an 86-76 record (the best winning percentage the Mets have finished with in Alonso’s career), there weren’t many significant games in the streak, at least. compared to what it will face in the coming weeks.
The Mets limped to a fourth-place finish in the 2020 season and completely crumbled on the final stretch last year, once again robbing Alonso of many chances to tie the team to his beefy back. and realistically transport them to the playoffs. This year, with a lot more help around him, Alonso has helped the Mets get to a point where every game from now matters in a meaningful way.
Any lack of focus — which would be a somewhat natural reaction to their upcoming schedule against the Nationals, Pirates, Marlins and Cubs — could wipe out their three-game lead in the NL East. Playing against bad teams will help boost their chances of winning, and keeping your foot on the gas hasn’t been a problem for the 2022 Mets. But those games won’t just be handed to them.
Alonso is usually right in the middle of everything the Mets do on offense. Recently, that meant not scoring a huge amount of points. Over their last 11 games, the Mets have scored 3.45 points per game, a full point below their annual average of 4.67. Although this is a small sample, it is also telling. Those games have either been against other playoff teams (the Phillies, Yankees, and Dodgers) or a stinker (the Rockies).
All in all, beating the cream of the crop will be of utmost importance. But right now, the Mets need to get up to speed against these teams that only play for pride. They were a little off when hosting Colorado, the opposite of what you want to see from a team preparing for a month-long tournament against much better competition.
In his last 113 plate appearances, dating back to Aug. 5, Alonso has been in a funk. His game logs during this extended dive show just five extra hits (three doubles and two dingers), a .235/.310/.324 slash line and 24 strikeouts to match his 24 hits. The Mets slugger has also broken a bat in his knee in anger twice in the past two weeks. That kind of irritation is bound to bubble up at this point in the MLB schedule, and a good week at the plate will make those outbursts feel like distant memories, but they still provide a decent window into Alonso’s current situation.
August was the worst month of Alonso’s season and also the month with the most strikeouts. In that month, which is always when players start to feel the effects of playing an inherently infuriating game virtually every day, Alonso hit .194 in 35 board appearances across the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. September has to be the time that puts him in playoff mode, which will be an entirely foreign mental space for the 27-year-old.
Depending on how many wins the Mets can rack up on their tour through some of the worst teams in the NL — and hopefully, for their good, how many times the Braves falter in their upcoming streak against the Mariners, the Giants and Phillies – Alonso can win a lot – I needed rest days.
As critical time becomes even more critical and it becomes clear Darin Ruf’s bat isn’t exactly the game-changer Billy Eppler was hoping for, Ruf’s best role might give Alonso a break from time to time. . Burnout is real in any profession, and one of the worst things the Mets could do is deplete their cleanup hitter’s energy reservoir before asking him to magically start smashing again. in October.
Whatever the formula here – whether it’s rest, a natural positive regression to Alonso’s numbers throughout the season, or just a few bats in Pittsburgh and Miami – it has to start. to spit out better results before Alonso’s frustration turns into something far worse.
()
denverpost sports
News
Odisha man sentenced to life for killing his wife for dowry 6 years ago
Berhampur (Odisha):
A Ganjam district court in Odisha on Friday sentenced a 36-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his wife for dowry six years ago.
Additional District Judge Indu Sharma also fined Sushant Bisoi Rs 10,000 when sentencing him.
On December 17, 2016, Sangeeta was set on fire by her husband after he poured kerosene on her in Konkorada village, Pattapur police station area, about 170 km south of Bhubaneswar.
The mother-of-two died of her injuries while undergoing six-day treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, Additional Attorney General Kureshu Gouda said.
According to a complaint filed by Sangeeta’s mother, Bisoi began torturing her daughter a few years after her marriage in 2012 for additional dowry demands.
The judge delivered the verdict based on the statements of 20 witnesses, the medical report and the declaration of death, Gouda added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Southeastern Pennsylvania has a new area code
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Southeastern Pennsylvania has a new area code Friday. The new area code, 8-3-5, joins 6-1-0 and 4-8-4.
The new numbers will serve parts of suburban Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley.
The new area code is activated earlier than expected.
Current customers keep their existing area codes, while 8-3-5 is reserved for new phone lines.
Grub5
News
Pete Alonso hitting slump comes as stress of playoff race heats up
Pete Alonso has never really played in meaningful games in his time as a major leaguer.
During his rookie season in 2019, the Mets entered September with a 14-game deficit in the National League East. They were buried behind their division rivals Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies in the wild card chase as well as the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs and the eventual second wild card winners the Milwaukee Brewers.
Despite ending with an 86-76 record (the best winning percentage the Mets have finished with in Alonso’s career), there weren’t a lot of meaningful games down the stretch, at least compared to what he’ll face in the coming weeks.
The Mets limped to a fourth-place finish in the 2020 season and fell apart completely in last year’s home stretch, yet again robbing Alonso of many chances to strap the team to his burly back and realistically carry them to the postseason. This year, with much more help around him, Alonso has helped the Mets reach a point where every game from here on out matters significantly.
Any lapse in focus — which would be a somewhat natural reaction to their upcoming schedule against the Nationals, Pirates, Marlins and Cubs — could cause their three-game lead in the NL East to vanish. Playing bad teams will help increase their chances of victory, and keeping their foot on the gas has not been a problem for the 2022 Mets. But those games won’t just be handed to them.
Alonso is typically right in the middle of everything the Mets do on offense. Recently, that’s meant not scoring a huge amount of runs. Over their last 11 games the Mets have scored 3.45 runs per game, a full run beneath their yearly average of 4.67. While it’s a small sample size, it’s also a telling one. Those games have either come against fellow playoff teams (the Phillies, Yankees and Dodgers) or a stinker (the Rockies).
Big picture, beating the cream of the crop will be of utmost importance. But in the immediate future, the Mets need to get in a rhythm against those teams that are playing for nothing but pride. They were a bit offbeat when hosting Colorado, the opposite of what you want to see from a team gearing up for a month-long tournament against far better competition.
In his last 113 plate appearances, dating back to Aug. 5, Alonso has been in a funk. His game logs during this prolonged plunge show just five extra-base hits (three doubles and two dingers), a .235/.310/.324 slash line and 24 strikeouts to match his 24 hits. The Mets’ slugger has also angrily broken a bat over his knee twice in the last two weeks. That sort of irritation is bound to bubble up at this point of the MLB calendar, and one good week at the plate will make those outbursts feel like distant memories, but they still provide a decent window into where Alonso is at right now.
August was the worst slugging month of Alonso’s season and also the one that came with the most strikeouts. During that month, which is always the one where players start to feel the effects of playing an inherently maddening game virtually every single day, Alonso hit .194 in 35 plate appearances during the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings. September needs to be the time that gets him in playoff mode, which will be an entirely foreign mental space for the 27-year-old.
Depending on how many wins the Mets can stack on their tour through some of the NL’s worst teams — and hopefully, for their sake, how many times the Braves falter in their approaching series against the Mariners, Giants and Phillies — Alonso may earn some much-needed days off.
As crunch time gets even crunchier and it becomes clear that Darin Ruf’s bat is not exactly the game changer that Billy Eppler was hoping for, Ruf’s best role could be giving Alonso a breather every now and then. Burnout is real in any profession, and one of the worst things the Mets could do is deplete their cleanup hitter’s energy tank before they ask him to magically start mashing again in October.
Whatever the formula is here — be it rest, natural positive regression toward Alonso’s season-long numbers, or just some get-right at-bats in Pittsburgh and Miami — it needs to start spitting out some better results before Alonso’s bat-snapping frustration becomes something much worse.
()
News
California heat wave: Here’s a timeline of dangerously high temperatures in the San Francisco Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Excessive heat will make its way to the San Francisco Bay Area this upcoming holiday weekend. ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma knows how serious high temperatures can be. In 2017, just after Labor Day, he shared a frightening experience of heat exhaustion with the ABC7 News team.
To help us out this Labor Day weekend, he’s broken down a timeline of this heat wave and where you can go to escape the dangerous temperatures.
LIVE: Track real-time temperatures amid the Bay Area heatwave
Will it be as hot as Labor Day weekend 2017?
We will likely find record high temperatures and the increasing risk of heat illness for several days. If you remember Labor Day weekend 2017, when the city hit its all-time high of 106 and records plummeted left and right, it won’t be the same story for this weekend at come.
You’ll find a wide range of temperatures, including dangerous heat inland, but the coast will still be comfortable. Throughout the region, with these high temperatures, the risk of fire is high.
LIST: Cooling centers around the Bay Area
Wondering why San Francisco is so outrageous?
The city is surrounded on three sides by a cold ocean which is currently at 56 degrees. The winds move from the cold ocean towards the city, so it is difficult to get warm temperatures.
What you need to find is that the offshore wind coming from the East Bay and traveling is going inshore – that’s how you get warm temperatures in the city. But that’s not what we will experience on Friday or the coming weekend.
Here’s what we have in terms of reviews:
Heat advisory: 11 a.m. Sunday – 8 p.m. Monday
Tops: 90+
Mainly areas around the bay (not SF or immediate coastline)
Excessive heat warning: 11 a.m. Sunday – 8 p.m. Tuesday
Dangerous heat: 100-107+
Risk of discomfort due to heat
Mainly inland
Most of the state is under an excessive heat warning, an excessive heat watch, or a heat advisory.
VIDEO: Extreme Heat Hazards and Safety Tips: What You Need to Know
Chronology:
Friday
Friday’s temperatures will be a little cooler than Thursday’s temperatures. There will be 70s and 80s around the bay shore.
Highs are hot around the state. Los Angeles at 94, 109 in Palm Springs, 111 in Fresno, 107 in Redding – but San Francisco really stands out at 68.
Saturday & Sunday
After a brief drop in temperatures on Friday, they will really take off on Saturday. Then Sunday, it will be very hot with probable records. Remember that the Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory will come into effect Sunday morning.
Monday
Labor Day Monday will be the hottest day we have seen throughout this heat wave. Temperatures will not only reach 100 degrees, but will even exceed 105 degrees, even 110 in some areas.
When will it cool down?
We will start to cool off on Wednesday and Thursday, but just know that temperatures will be above average for this time of year.
You can track real-time temperatures throughout the weekend here.
VIDEO: Here’s why everyone, even you, needs to take this Bay Area heatwave seriously
Where can I escape the heat?
We have excessive heat warnings and heat advisories from Sunday, but one place that will escape the heat is the coast.
There are hazy skies in Santa Cruz starting Friday morning.
One place that will be popular this weekend are our area beaches. Temperatures will be mostly in the 60s and 70s, Santa Cruz a bit warmer but only peaking in the 80s.
How to beat the heat and stay safe?
So how do you beat the heat? To drink a lot of water. Also be sure to find shade or visit a cooling center if possible.
Do not allow people or pets inside your car – the interior can heat up quickly in these conditions. Also be sure to walk your pets or exercise early in the morning or later in the evening so the pavement isn’t as hot.
And recognize the signs of heat exhaustion. Take it from Drew Tuma, who suffered from heat exhaustion during the 2017 heatwave, it can really happen quickly. If your body stops sweating, this indicates that you need to see a doctor.
Air quality:
When we get that high pressure, it traps all the pollutants close to the atmosphere. Moderate air quality will return Friday, Saturday, throughout the weekend and next week. You will notice a haze in the atmosphere.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Trump’s search inventory reveals new details about FBI seizure – The Denver Post
By Eric Tucker
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found top-secret documents in an office and storage room, along with empty folders with classified banners and over 10,000 government documents without any classification marks. according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday.
The inventory disclosed by the Ministry of Justice reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes and containers seized from an office and warehouse in Mar-a-Lago during the August 8 search. Although the inventory does not describe the contents of the documents, it does show the extent to which classified information – including documents at the top secret level – was hidden in boxes at home and mixed with newspapers, magazines, clothing and other personal items.
It also highlights for the first time the volume of unclassified government documents kept at the home, even if those documents were to be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration, which had tried unsuccessfully for months to obtain their return.
The Department of Justice said there was no safe space at Mar-a-Lago for sensitive government secrets, and opened a criminal investigation focused on keeping them there and what it was. said there have been efforts in recent months to obstruct this investigation. It also investigates potential violations of a separate law that criminalizes the mutilation or concealment of government documents, classified or unclassified.
Trump’s attorneys did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Friday.
The inventory was released as the Justice Department begins a criminal investigation, intelligence agencies assess any potential damage caused by the apparent mishandling of classified information and a judge assesses whether to appoint a master special – essentially an outside legal expert – to review the records.
Inventory shows that 43 empty folders with classified banners were removed from a box or container in the office, along with 28 additional empty folders labeled “Return to Personnel Secretary” or Military Aid. Empty files of this nature were also found in a storage closet.
It is not clear from the inventory list why any of the folders were empty or what might have happened to any of the documents inside.
Separately on Friday, the Justice Department said it reviewed the records seized in the search and segregated those bearing classified marks to ensure they were stored according to proper protocol and procedure.
“The seized materials will continue to be used to further the government’s investigation, and the investigation team will continue to use and evaluate the seized materials as they take further investigative steps. investigation, such as additional witness interviews and grand jury practice,” the department said. .
He added that “additional evidence regarding the items seized”, including how they were stored, “will inform the government’s investigation”.
_____
Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at
denverpost
News
Biden slams Republicans Trump and MAGA as extremists
Reuters
Texas governor takes migrants by bus to Chicago amid dispute over border security
The state of Texas bussed a group of about 60 newly arrived migrants to Chicago on Wednesday, as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott expands efforts to push accountability for border crossings on his Democratic political opponents. Texas has bussed more than 7,000 migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York since April, spending nearly $13 million on the initiative through August 8, according to state data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Abbott, who is seeking a third term in November’s midterm elections, says the buses are needed because Democratic President Joe Biden has failed to secure the border with Mexico.
yahoo
Pete Alonso hits crisis comes as playoff race stress heats up – The Denver Post
Odisha man sentenced to life for killing his wife for dowry 6 years ago
Southeastern Pennsylvania has a new area code
Pete Alonso hitting slump comes as stress of playoff race heats up
California heat wave: Here’s a timeline of dangerously high temperatures in the San Francisco Bay Area
Trump’s search inventory reveals new details about FBI seizure – The Denver Post
Biden slams Republicans Trump and MAGA as extremists
Star guard Paige Bueckers plans to play for UConn in 2023-24
Murder-suicide in Hyannis under investigation, 2 children also found at home
Ted Phillips, the Chicago Bears President and CEO, plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food2 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
News3 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’