Pipeline operator data suggests Nord Stream flows will return on Saturday as planned

A pair of reports released this week have combined to illustrate the profound and lasting impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the United States, documenting both declining academic performance among young students and a sharp decline in the life expectancy of Americans in general.

A special assessment by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) focused on a nationally representative sample of 9-year-olds. It documented the largest ever decline in reading performance between 2019, the year before the pandemic, and the early months of 2022. It also documented the first-ever drop in math performance during the same time period.

A separate report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) documented a further decline in life expectancy in the United States, first identified in 2021. According to the results, the life expectancy of the American average fell by almost a year from 2020 to 2021, and by 2.7 years from 2019 to 2021.

As the country heads into its third pandemic winter, the two studies demonstrate that while Americans have, to one degree or another, returned to a normal life despite the pandemic, its effects will continue to be felt over the months and years to come. .

Students in difficulty

Educators have expressed concern about the impact the transition to virtual learning has had on students, as many schools have been closed to in-person classes for much of 2020 and 2021. This prompted the National Center for education statistics to undertake its 9-year special assessment.

“We are all concerned about the short-term and long-term impacts of the pandemic on our children,” said Peggy G. Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, in a statement accompanying the findings.

“There has been a lot of speculation about how closed schools and interrupted learning may have affected students’ learning opportunities,” she said. “Our own data reveals the impacts of the pandemic on education in other ways, including increased numbers of students seeking mental health services, absenteeism, violence and disruptions to school. school, cyberbullying, and nationwide teacher and staff shortages.”

The NAEP report examines the evolution of academic skills as a whole, but also the evolution within specific cohorts. It divides the student population into those who score in the 90th percentile or higher, as well as those who score in the 75th, 50th, 25th, and 10th percentiles.

The study found declines in math and reading skills across all percentiles. However, they were highest among those in the lowest percentiles. This means that children in the 10th percentile not only showed lower skills than those in higher percentiles in 2022, but they performed worse than other children in the 10th percentile in 2019.

“COVID-19 disruptions may have exacerbated many of the challenges we already faced,” Carr said. “We know that the students who struggle the most have again fallen behind their peers.”

Life expectancy is falling

In 2019, the year before the pandemic, the average American’s life expectancy was 79. According to data released by the CDC this week, that had fallen to just over 76 by 2021, two years after the pandemic began. It was a steep drop for the general population, and much worse for specific demographic groups.

The decline was most pronounced among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose already low life expectancy of 71.8 years in 2019 had fallen to 65.2 years in 2021. Black Americans fell four years from 74.8 in 2019 to 70.8 in 2021.

During the same period, the life expectancy of Hispanic Americans rose from 81.9 to 77.7 years, while that of Asian Americans rose from 85.6 to 83.5. White American life expectancy has fallen from 78.8 years to 76.4 years.

Pandemic to blame

Noreen Goldman, Hughes-Rogers Professor of Demography and Public Affairs at the Princeton University School of Public and International Affairs, told VOA that the “vast majority” of the decline is due to the pandemic.

She said much of the blame lies with a disjointed and ineffective public health response to COVID-19, even after effective vaccines became available and effective mitigation techniques were identified.

“It has put the United States in this horrible situation of inexcusable loss of life expectancy, which I think is embarrassing and shameful,” she said.

However, Goldman noted that other factors were also at play.

“The United States has had a lower life expectancy than its peers – other high-income countries – for a very long time,” she said. “Lowering life expectancy is accompanied by higher rates of chronic disease, higher rates of heart disease, cancer and diabetes, the highest obesity rate in the world.”

In a study published by The Lancet earlier this year, researchers looked at the decline in life expectancy in 29 different countries between 2019 and 2020. The countries included most of Europe as well as Chile and the United States. The study found that the decline in life expectancy in the United States during this period was greater than in any other country.