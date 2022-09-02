Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

Get the latest Boston sports news
Chicago is one of the nation’s gun violence hotspots and a seemingly ideal place to employ Illinois’ “red flag” law that allows police to step in and take firearms away from people who threaten to kill. But amid more than 8,500 shootings resulting in 1,800 deaths since 2020, the law was used there just four times.
It’s a pattern that’s played out in New Mexico, with nearly 600 gun homicides during that period and a mere eight uses of its red flag law. And in Massachusetts, with nearly 300 shooting homicides and just 12 uses of its law.
An Associated Press analysis found many U.S. states barely use the red flag laws touted as the most powerful tool to stop gun violence before it happens, a trend blamed on a lack of awareness of the laws and resistance by some authorities to enforce them even as shootings and gun deaths soar.
AP found such laws in 19 states and the District of Columbia were used to remove firearms from people 15,049 times since 2020, fewer than 10 per 100,000 adult residents. Experts called that woefully low and not nearly enough to make a dent in gun violence, considering the millions of firearms in circulation and countless potential warning signs law enforcement officers encounter from gun owners every day.
“It’s too small a pebble to make a ripple,” Duke University sociologist Jeffrey Swanson, who has studied red flag gun surrender orders across the nation, said of the AP tally. “It’s as if the law doesn’t exist.”
“The number of people we are catching with red flags is likely infinitesimal,” added Indiana University law professor Jody Madeira, who like other experts who reviewed AP’s findings wouldn’t speculate how many red flag removal orders would be necessary to make a difference.
The search for solutions comes amid a string of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and Highland Park, Illinois, and a spike in gun violence not seen in decades: 27,000 deaths so far this year, following 45,000 deaths each of the past two years.
AP’s count, compiled from inquiries and Freedom of Information Law requests, showed wide disparities in how the laws were applied from state to state, county to county, most without regard to population or crime rates.
Florida led with 5,800 such orders, or 34 per 100,000 adult residents, but that is due mostly to aggressive enforcement in a few counties that don’t include Miami-Dade and others with more gun killings. More than a quarter of Illinois’ slim 154 orders came from one suburban county that makes up just 7% of the state’s population. California had 3,197 orders but was working through a backlog of three times that number of people barred from owning guns under a variety of measures who had not yet surrendered them.
And a national movement among politicians and sheriffs that has declared nearly 2,000 counties as “Second Amendment Sanctuaries,” opposing laws that infringe on gun rights, may have affected red flag enforcement in several states. In Colorado, 37 counties that consider themselves “sanctuaries” issued just 45 surrender orders in the two years through last year, a fifth fewer than non-sanctuary counties did per resident. New Mexico and Nevada reported only about 20 orders combined.
“The law shouldn’t even be there in the first place,” argued Richard Mack, a former Arizona sheriff who heads the pro-gun Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. “You’re taking away someone’s property and means of self-defense.”
Red flag laws, most of which came into effect over the last four years, allow police officers who believe gun owners are an imminent danger to themselves or others to petition a judge to order firearms surrendered or, barring that, seized for an “emergency” period, typically two weeks. The judge can then convene a court hearing in which petitioners present evidence to withhold weapons longer, typically a year, and the owner can argue against that.
AP’s tally counts an emergency order that is followed by a longer one as a single order if they involve the same gun owner. In rare cases where no one asked for an emergency order and only a longer one was requested and granted, that also counts as a single order. Several states reported incomplete data.
Some states also allow family members of gun owners, school officials, work colleagues or doctors to ask for gun removal orders, also known as extreme risk protection orders. But data reviewed by the AP show nearly all petitions in several states were initiated by police, possibly because, as several surveys have shown, few people outside law enforcement are even aware the laws exist.
The recent spike in shootings has brought renewed attention to red flag laws, with states including Alaska, Pennsylvania and Kentucky introducing legislation to add them. The Biden administration is seeking to foster wider use of red flag laws by allocating money in a newly passed federal gun law to help spread the word about such measures.
An AP-NORC poll in late July found 78% of U.S. adults strongly or somewhat favor red flag laws, but the backlash against them has been intense in some states, particularly in rural areas. Opponents argue that allowing judges to rule on gun seizures in initial emergency petitions before full hearings violates due process rights, though court cases claiming this have generally found the laws constitutional.
Many police believe seizing guns can also be dangerous and unnecessary, even as a last resort, especially in sparsely populated areas where they know many of the residents with mental health issues, said Tony Mace, head of the New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association, which lobbied against the state’s law.
“You’re showing up with 10 to 15 law enforcement officers and coming in the middle of the night and kicking in the door, and it’s already a dangerous environment,” said Mace, sheriff of Cibola County, a sanctuary county with just one order since 2020. “You’re dealing with someone in crisis and elevating it even more.”
One fierce gun rights defender who still aggressively uses the law is Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd, who says he doesn’t let his beliefs stand in the way of moving fast when gun owners threaten violence.
“We’re not going to wait for an Uvalde, Texas, or a Parkland or a Columbine if we have the information and people say that they’re going to shoot or kill,” said Judd, who enforced 752 orders since 2020 in a county of 725,000 residents, a tally that’s more than the total orders for 15 entire states. “We’re going to use the tools that the state gave us.”
Florida’s traditionally pro-gun Republican-led legislature passed its red flag law in 2018 following revelations police failed to act on repeated threats by an expelled student who would go on to carry out the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland earlier that year that left 17 people dead.
A recent high-profile example of a red flag law not being used was for the 21-year-old gunman accused of fatally shooting seven people and injuring dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Robert E. Crimo III drew police attention three years earlier when he threatened to “kill everyone” in his house and officers acknowledged going to the home several times previously because of a “history of attempts” to take his own life.
But Highland Park police never requested a gun surrender order, saying there was no gun belonging to Crimo to take away at the time, even though the law has a provision to block threatening people from making future purchases, too.
Illinois state Rep. Denyse Stoneback said there has clearly been a problem with awareness of the law among those tasked with carrying it out. “We’d go to police departments and they didn’t know anything about it,” said the Democrat who helped push through a bill last year providing $1 million in police red flag law training.
Asked why Chicago had so few red flag firearm restraining orders, police spokesman Thomas Ahern said many of the city’s gun killings are committed with illegally owned firearms.
But Ahern emphasized it remained a priority of the department to increase its awareness and use of the red flag law. “If we are able to prevent one citizen from getting hurt or killed that’s a law worth having and definitely not a low priority,” he said.
In New York, a red flag-type situation that wasn’t covered under the state’s law nonetheless led to a spike in red flag gun surrender orders.
Payton Gendron was a 17-year-old high school senior last year when he was investigated by New York’s State Police and ordered hospitalized for a mental health evaluation for typing into an economics class online program that his future plans included “murder-suicide.” But since he was a minor, he wasn’t covered under the state’s red flag law and it didn’t prevent him from later buying the high-powered rifle authorities say he used to kill 10 Black people in a racially-motivated shooting at Buffalo supermarket in May.
Since then, New York has seen 779 gun surrender orders under its red flag law, equal to nearly half of all its orders since the measure took effect three years ago.
Several experts said it’s impossible to come up with an ideal number of red flag orders and misleading to compare states by orders because of the widely varying rates of gun ownership and gun homicides and suicides, among other stats.
Another complicating factor is that some states have stricter gun ownerships rules and multiple ways to seize firearms. In California, for instance, guns can be taken away through domestic violence restraining orders, civil harassment protection orders and school violence prevention orders in addition to the red flag law.
Still, experts consulted by AP agreed more could be done to enforce red flag laws given the prevalence of guns and the millions of gun owners that national studies suggest could be dangerous to themselves and others. In red flag states alone, figures compiled by the Gun Violence Archive show at least 21,100 homicides and 47,000 injuries during the 2½ years covered by AP’s count.
Several studies suggest red flag laws can be particularly effective in preventing gun suicides, which kill about 20,000 people a year. A Duke University study of Connecticut’s-first-in-the-nation red flag law in 1999 estimated that for every 10 to 20 surrender orders a life from a potential suicide was saved. A study of Indiana’s law came up with a similar ratio.
While the impact of red flag laws on homicides is less well researched, studies suggest many mass shootings could be avoided if the laws were implemented aggressively. A study by the gun-control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety showed perpetrators exhibited dangerous warning signs before more than half of the mass shootings in the dozen years through 2020 that accounted for 596 deaths.
Such warning signs have led to many opportunities to stop gun violence, as well as missed chances.
In Colorado in 2020, police seized 59 guns from a man who complained of hit men coming to get him, bragged about shooting someone and repeatedly threatened his ex-wife.
In New Jersey in 2019, police took seven guns from a man threatening on Facebook to attack a Walmart.
And in Washington state in 2018, police removed 12 guns from the home of a man who posted on social media about killing Jews in a synagogue and kids in a school.
None of those threatened shootings happened.
But in Indianapolis in 2020, failure to employ all aspects of a red flag law resulted in disaster. After 18-year-old Brandon Hole’s mother alerted police that he was threatening to commit “suicide by cop,” police seized his pump-action shotgun. A county prosecutor could have gone further under the law to argue before a judge that Hole should be barred from possessing or buying a gun, but that never happened.
A few months later, Hole bought two AR-style rifles at a gun store, turning to his mother and saying, “They don’t have a flag on me.” Several months after that, he fatally shot eight employees in a FedEx warehouse where he had worked and injured seven more before killing himself.
“I feel the state of Indiana is an accessory to murder,” a wounded Angela Hughley told the Indianapolis Star shortly after the shooting.
Amber Clark, a librarian in Sacramento, California, might still be alive today if police had acted on a tip that Ronald Seay was armed and dangerous.
The gunman’s twin brother called police in 2018 warning that Seay, who had a history of mental illness and trouble with police, was making violent threats and had two semiautomatic pistols. But the police never went to a judge to ask for a gun surrender order or tell the sibling that he could do that himself.
A few weeks later, Seay unloaded 11 bullets into Clark’s face and head at pointblank range outside the Sacramento library.
“It is obvious to me and my family that the application of California’s red flag law in this case would have saved two lives – Amber’s and the shooter’s – and prevented immeasurable grief,” said her husband, Kelly Clark. “My wife would still be alive and the killer would have received the help he needed instead of being condemned to life in prison.”
Condon reported from New York; AP writer Terry Spencer in West Palm Beach, Florida, AP Data Editor Justin Myers in Chicago and AP statehouse reporters across the country contributed to this report.
A federal judge has unsealed a list of items the FBI seized from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in a court-sanctioned search last month. Read the list here:
There are few new details in this latest development.
The list includes US government documents with a Secret classification marking; documents and photographs without classification marking; magazines, newspapers and articles; documents bearing confidential, secret and top secret markings; empty folders with classified banners; empty folders marked “Return to Secretary of Staff/Military Auxiliary”; clothing/gift items; and books.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has yet to rule on Trump’s request for a special master, saying she will enter a written order at some point. Over the weekend, a federal judge said she was inclined to grant Trump’s request, and a hearing on the matter was held on Thursday, but it’s unclear when that decision will come.
The Red Sox rallied with four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat Rangers 9-8 on Thursday. Boston will host the Rangers again tonight at 7:10 p.m.
This weekend, Boston College football opens its season at home against Rutgers on Saturday at 12 p.m. On Sunday, the Revolution hosts New York City FC at 8 p.m.
Sleepless Rob Refsnyder delivered for the Red Sox: Center Rob Refsnyder capped the ninth-inning rally for the Red Sox on Thursday night, smashing a hit from Rangers relief pitcher Jonathan Hernández and into left field to score the game-winning run.
It was, as Refsnyder later noted, his first hit in as long as he can remember.
“I remember a bunch of the ones that I didn’t go through,” Refsnyder said of MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “As I got up there, I felt good about it. As good as it gets for hitting a guy throwing a pellet at 101 mph.
Circumstantially, the moment has come for Refsnyder at the end of a long and surprisingly tiring day. The team returned to Boston early Thursday after a streak ended in Minnesota.
Refsnyder said he normally spends time with his son in the morning and then can take a quick nap (when his son is napping) during the afternoon before heading to the ballpark.
But as his son wasn’t feeling well, Refsnyder noted that even he “bet” on a nap and “I didn’t get one.”
“I didn’t sleep well at all,” he explained. “My son was quite grumpy. We arrived at 5:30 in the morning. So maybe I shouldn’t sleep very well more often.
Anecdotes: Only three players in Patriots history have recorded at least three defensive touchdowns in their regular season career. Can you name them?
(Answer below).
Hint: They all played for the Patriots in 2003 and 2004. Their colleges were Michigan, Arizona and Central Florida respectively.
More on Donovan Mitchell’s trade:
Atlanta rookie Spencer Strider set a team record: The 23-year-old struck out 16 (the most in a single game in team history), allowing just two hits in eight innings in a 3-0 win over the Rockies on Thursday.
On this day: In 1960, American sprinter Wilma Rudolph won the gold medal in the 100 meters with a time of 11.18 seconds. Dorothy Hyman of Great Britain was second and Giuseppina Leone of Italy was third.
daily highlight: Fairfield University’s Maddy Theriault cut through virtually the entire Bryant University defense before slotting the ball into the corner of the net. Fairfield won 2-0.
Quiz answer: Ty Law, Tedy Bruschi and Asante Samuel
The secret to winning in Michigan? Two words, true to CSU: party pants.
“Summer of 1984, we’re on the Spanish coast and there’s this flea market right by the beach,” Hugh Millen, the former Broncos quarterback and father of the current signalman, told me. of the Rams, Clay Millen, earlier this week.
“I’m 20 and I see these pants – they’re the most hideous pants, pants with vertical stripes, like the Indiana basketball warm-ups. Only instead of red and white, the stripes are gray and peach and teal. Just hideous. So I called them my party pants.
Fast forward to September 1984 and the elder Millen’s debut on the road for the Washington Huskies. The destination: Michigan Stadium — the same spot where his son Clay, four decades later, is set to make his first college start on Saturday for coach Jay Norvell’s Rams.
Anyway, back to the pants. As Hugh begins to pack for his maiden voyage to the Big House, the guy begins to think about the future. Type of.
“I know (when) we’re going home and I know exactly where I’m going to go right after the Michigan game,” the elder Millen continued. “So I’m like, ‘I’m bringing the party pants, because if we win this game, I’m going to wear these party pants home.
“So just when I’m about to pack the party pants, (I think), ‘Well, what if we lose? I can’t wear party pants on the plane if we lose.
Pulled out the party pants. Enter the khakis.
“And I walk out, up to where (my) car was parked…and I stopped and looked at the front door. And I went into the house and took the khakis out of the suitcase. I’m like, ‘I’m wearing the party pants. And that’s all.’”
No. 16 Washington 20, then-No. 3 Michigan 11.
Dress for success, kid. Even if you are a 30 point underdog.
“I (said to Clay), ‘Look, they’re going to make plays,’” the elder Millen said of his son’s CSU initiation against the No. 8 Wolverines. “’And adversity will strike in the game… (just) don’t let one bad game ruin the next game. Or ruin the next five plays. One bad game only ruins one game, as long as your mind is good. ‘”
Saturday has become a family affair for the Millen clan. Hugh is one of four Pac-12/Pac-10 quarterbacks in the past 40 years – CU wasn’t in the league when Kordell Stewart pitched their Miracle in 1994 – to have started and won a game at the Big House. And Clay, who will throw passes against the Wolverines while being thrown to Wolves, is the grandson of a Michigan man.
Hugh’s father – also named Hugh – was a Wolverines alum. In fact, Grandpa was bleeding so much corn and bruise that he used to buy the annual Street & Smith college football magazine and then add up the weights of the respective offensive linemen at Michigan to compare their numbers to those of the hated state of Ohio. Buckeyes.
“I told him later, ‘Dad, in NFL training camps there are 20 linemen going to camp,’” recalls young Hugh, who backed John Elway on the Broncos of 1994 and 1995, laughing. “’Ten go home. And the 10 that go home are just as big as the 10 that stay. It’s the feet (with the linemen), it’s not the height.
When Clay earlier this year asked Hugh about the size — Michigan Stadium seats 107,601, the most of any FBS building — of the crowd he’ll face, Dad replied:
“First of all, it’s just noise. Drive in your car and crank the radio as loud as you can, maximum volume. Now let me ask you, “Does that stop you from driving your car?” »
This was not the case.
“See, you can still drive,” the elder Millen continued. “You can always put on your blinders. You can still speed up. You can always stop. It’s just noise. There could be (approximately) 107,000 people in the stands, but on the pitch it’s still 11 against 11.”
And nothing stops a home crowd from a game like a double-digit deficit they never saw coming. Dad’s Huskies took a 17-3 lead at the Big House shortly after halftime when Hugh hit longtime friend and former high school teammate Mark Pattison for 73 yards.
After the game, Hugh, who had grown up as a Wolverines fan, made a point of shaking hands with Michigan coach Bo Schembechler.
“I always wanted to play for you,” the elder Millen told the Wolverines icon.
Schembechler, his ears boiling, said nothing.
“He just kept moving,” Millen recalled.
The Huskies defense, meanwhile, gave the Michigan quarterback absolute adjustments. Much to the chagrin of the Maize-and-Blue masses, the wing-helmeted QB only managed to make 17 of his 37 throws.
The name of this quarterback?
Jim Harbaugh, current Wolverines coach.
Ah, the plot. It thickens.
“My kids, they kind of have a superficial knowledge of the Michigan case,” Hugh said. “But Clay knows how important (the Wolverines are) to his grandfather. And he knows how important that was to me.
He also knows the Wolverines, four-touchdown favorites, put on their party pants the same way the Rams do. One leg at a time.
Nine years ago he nearly quit and hung up his boots, Sacramento Republic captain Rodrigo Lopez is now one win away from an unlikely achievement in American football.
As part of the second-division USL Championship, the Republic are aiming to win the US Open Cup – the nation’s oldest soccer tournament – when they take on Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC on Wednesday (stream on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET).
“I still can’t believe it,” Lopez told ESPN. “It’s not that I’m saying we don’t deserve it. We definitely do.
“I’m just saying for a USL Championship team or any lower division team to be in a cup final, that’s definitely very rare.”
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
Knockout competition dates back over 100 years, when organized versions of the sport were still in development. The game is now much more sophisticated in the modern era and with the introduction of MLS in 1996 it has become rare to see teams from outside the top division in the final.
In recent months, Lopez and Sacramento have stunned the American football world, scoring audacious victories over MLS teams San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City to reach the final. In the semi-final against Sporting KC, Lopez became the hero of the night, scoring the winning penalty in a shootout that followed a tense 0-0 draw in regulation time.
Sacramento – the first non-MLS finalists since 2008 – would also become the first lower league team to lift the trophy in the 21st century.
Sacramento Republic FC outlasts Sporting Kansas City on penalties to win in spectacular fashion.
It’s a fairy tale race and one that might not have been a reality if Lopez had ended his time with the sport – which was a possibility nearly a decade ago.
Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, Lopez moved to the United States at an early age but eventually returned home through Chivas’ famed Liga MX academy. In 2005, Lopez’s career was on the rise thanks to his professional debut with the Guadalajara club’s MLS affiliate, the defunct Chivas USA, and a call-up to the U18 squad for the U.S. national youth team.
Regular appearances then became hard to earn for the Chivas USA midfielder, taking him to a handful of different leagues and teams in no time. In 2013, he found himself questioning his future during a stint with third division side Los Angeles Blues (now Orange County SC) in the former USL Pro League.
“I was living paycheck to paycheck…I was sleeping in a closet,” the 35-year-old said. “That tells you how much I loved the game.”
Each time a season ended, Lopez worked in construction to help put food on the table and support her growing family, which included her newborn son Roman. The Sacramento Republic, which was set to enter its first ever season in the USL in 2014, contacted him during this time to join them. He did not want to retire from the sport, but also had doubts about returning. In exchange for the support they had received, his relatives helped him make the decision to sign with the Republic.
“Talking to my family, they said this was my chance to really make something of my career if I really wanted to. They saw how hard I worked in construction and how miserable I would be in coming home and missing the game,” López said.
Taking advantage of the opportunity presented to him, he balanced a hectic off-season schedule that involved hitting the gym at five in the morning, working on construction all day, and chasing after the evening.
“I was more than ready, I had never felt better in my life,” he said.
As a key figure, Lopez bolstered a Sacramento team that won a 2014 USL Pro title in its first season. In the championship game, he would go on to earn honors as the game’s MVP. Unsurprisingly, he caught the eye back home in Mexico. In 2016, he made his debut for Celaya in the country’s second tier which then paved the way for a dream move up the Liga MX tier via Toluca and Veracruz.
In his thirties he returned to Sacramento in 2020 and after a brief stint with Rio Grande Valley FC last year he is now back with his third stint at the club – which may prove to be the most significant so far. day if a national title is lifted next week.
“That would be huge,” Lopez said of a potential US Open Cup victory. “Sacramento, we’re known for being indomitable and winning a championship doesn’t just reflect on us, but on the whole city.”
On their way to the US Open Cup final, the Sacramento football community and the Republic, like Lopez, have had their own share of ups and downs.
Rising thanks to a rapidly growing fan base, support from local leaders and plans for a new stadium through wealthy billionaire investor Ron Burkle, Sacramento has been heralded as a new expansion for MLS in 2019, with a planned transition to the league in 2022. — delays due to COVID-19 ultimately pushed the project back a year to 2023.
Then, at the start of 2021, City and the team had the rug entirely removed from under them when Burkle backed down, putting the team’s leap to MLS on indefinite pause. Other cities have since entered the race to take the next expansion spot, including Las Vegas, which was called a “favorite” by MLS commissioner Don Garber last December.
Lopez hasn’t been shy about broaching this hot topic, especially with Sacramento not only proving they can keep up with MLS teams, but beat them.
“I’m sure MLS didn’t want us to win today,” he said in June after beating the Galaxy 2-1 in the quarter-finals. “I don’t care what happened in the past. If you’re MLS, you gotta look at Sacramento, you gotta look at the fanbase, you gotta look at the city.”
Even so, Lopez was quick to note that he’s perfectly content playing in the USL Championship with Sacramento. Discussing how important the organization is to him, there was a genuine sense of appreciation from the player who was picked up by the team when he was unsure of his future nearly a year ago. 10 years old.
“That I play [with Sacramento] in the USL, MLS or whatever it is, I’m happy.”
He plans to continue spreading that joy to the fans, who have not lost faith in the Republic amid the MLS switch break. In 2022, they still boast some of the best average attendances in the USL Championship, continuing to grow the passionate fan base that has grown louder and more elated with each passing US Open Cup game.
If you ask Lopez, that bond between club, fans and players like him has only grown stronger. Earning a spot in next week’s final doesn’t hurt when it comes to generating excitement and buzz, either.
“Right now the vibe and energy of the city and the fans is greater than it’s ever been. We embrace it, we soak it all up, we’re ready to make them proud” , Lopez said.
“We are one game away.”
The fast-paced, explosive “behavior” of the bushfire should be “a wake-up call to all of us,” Robert Garcia, fire chief for the Angeles National Forest, near where the Route Fire told reporters. began. Hundreds of firefighters, aided by no fewer than 11 aircraft, battled the blaze throughout Thursday, officials said.
“Forecast winds of 6-12 mph gusting up to 30-40 mph” could increase fire growth overnight, they warned.
In San Diego, firefighters were battling the Border 32 Fire, which began two hours after the Route Fire. As of Thursday night, that fire was 14% contained and had ravaged 4,438 acres, according to San Diego County.
The fires reflect an alarming trend of more frequent and fast-spreading wildfires that are fueled by warming temperatures and falling humidity, not just in California but around the world. “With this heat wave, it’s very hot and dry,” Seneca Smith, the U.S. Forest Service fire chief, said at a Route Fire news conference. “We’ve seen how quickly a small ignition can ignite and spread very quickly.”
1 in 6 Americans live in areas with significant wildfire risk
The state’s latest wildfires erupted amid a long-lasting, intense heat spell that could worsen over the weekend. This week, parts of the Los Angeles area and western United States connected record temperatures. ‘Excessive heat, low humidity and steep terrain will continue to pose the biggest challenge for firefighters’ battling the Route Fire, officials say said.
High temperatures prompted Governor Gavin Newsom (D) to declare a state of emergency on Wednesday, in a bid to prevent expected increases in demand for air conditioning from triggering power outages. The state has so far avoided an outage, Newsom’s office said Thursday. But he urged residents to continue conserving electricity, including pre-cooling homes before 4 p.m., when power demand in California is near its peak.
California lawmakers also this week passed bills aimed at tackling climate change and meeting energy demand, including legislation that extends the operational life of the state’s only remaining nuclear power plant. They also approved legislation that requires the state to stop adding carbon dioxide to the air by 2045.
Six of the 10 largest wildfires in California history, measured by area burned, have occurred in the past two years. That tally includes the August 2020 North Complex Fire, which killed 15 people and devastated some 319,000 acres.
Around the world, wildfires are burning 7.4 million more acres — nearly twice as many trees — in each typical fire season compared to two decades ago, state researchers say. States and China. Rising temperatures and more prolonged and severe droughts are making it easier for wildfires to break out suddenly, they said.
Hello and welcome to Equity, a podcast about startup activity, where we unpack the numbers and nuances behind the headlines.
It was a live week, which means that alexander, Natasha and Mary Ann recorded the show on Twitter Spaces, hanging out with a group from the Equity family. Good times have been had! We also revealed that we are recording live at Disrupt this year! Yes, so come hang out while we tape the show on opening day, full of coffee and excitement.
Now on to the show notes. Here is what we have in store for you:
If you come to Disrupt, use the code ‘EQUITY’ to save 15%. It makes us look good internally and gets you a cheaper discount on our first Disrupt live show in podcast history. And, speaking of the pod, Equity is back next Tuesday, not Monday, due to the US holiday. OK! Goodbye!
Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesdays and Fridays at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple podcast, Covered, Spotify and all casts.
