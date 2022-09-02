Republicans tear up Biden’s speech, say red background represents where his ‘policies lead’

Madras High Court upholds AIADMK EPS leader’s appeal, quashing order in favor of PAHO

Chennai:

Regarding the dispute over the leadership of the party, the Madras High Court on Friday upheld the appeal of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami quashing an order in favor of O Panneerselvam.

A divisional bench consisting of Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan overturned an order by a single judge, which canceled the July 11 General Council (GC) meeting of the AIADMK. At this meeting held in July, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) was elected the party’s acting general secretary, the highest post. Panneerselvam (OPS) was ousted from the party.

Palaniswami’s position as sole and supreme leader of the AIADMK is established with this new court order.

The Division Bench overturned the August 17 order of Judge G Jayachandran, which ordered the status quo ante to continue effective June 23. Previously, Panneerselvam was the coordinator and Palaniswami the coordinator and this directive was about maintaining the then existing dual power. structure.

In its 127-page order, the panel found that appellant EPS and respondent OPS can never work together and that there was an impasse in the parties’ affairs. The single judge’s directive to jointly lead meetings of the executive or general council would not be feasible, as the two leaders could not act together and there was an impasse.

The leadership only aggravated the “functional stalemate” that already existed within the party, the bench said. The General Council of July 11, 2022 was clean, the bench held. At the July meeting, Palaniswami was elected Acting General Secretary of the AIADMK with full powers to lead the party.

The requisition of the meeting of the CG, to settle the question of the single management, was made by 2,190 members out of the 2,665 members of the council, the supreme decision-making body. This represents more than 80% of the members of the General Council.

The requisition was followed by an agenda, signed and requested by 2,432 members of the General Council. Subsequently, the July 11 meeting was attended by 2,460 members and 2,539 members filed affidavits with the Elections Commission stating their support for the resolutions passed at the meeting, the bench noted.

The members of the General Council represented the main members of the party and when the majority of the members of the GC had given a request for the convening of the meeting of July 11 and had also supported the resolutions adopted, the balance of disadvantages could only be in favor of EPS and not of OPS, the bench held.

On a technical point, the tribunal said: “In these circumstances, we draw no conclusion as to the position taken by the applicant (EPS) that the positions of coordinator and joint coordinator had lapsed for lack of ratification on 23 June. The said question could be decided in the ongoing trial.” The Single Judge, in ruling on the original claims, had observed that since there was interpolation, it could only be a fabricated document.

The court said it is pertinent to note that none of the members, who signed the requisition/agenda or attended the meeting, appeared in court claiming that they did not. not done. Other than that, PAHO had made no assertion in the complaint that there was no requisition. Absolutely, there was no assertion in the pleadings that the requisition letter was a fabricated or inauthentic document. Therefore, the OPS claim that the requisition letter given by 2,190 members was not genuine could not be accepted.

In the absence of any dispute made by the signatories of the letter of requisition, said letter cannot be held to be fabricated or not authentic. The person who could challenge the signature could only be that particular person and not a third party.

Even assuming that the resolutions passed were found to be illegal or contrary to the party statutes, it was still open to 1/5th of the members of the General Council to call a special meeting of the General Council and rescind the resolutions passed. In the present case, no such meeting was convened at the request of 1/5th of the members of the General Council to overturn the decision. This would establish that no irreparable injury had been caused to OPS, the bench said.

According to EPS, both positions lapsed as the General Council meeting held on June 23, 2022 did not ratify the election for the positions of Coordinator and Co-Coordinator on December 1, 2021 at the Executive Council meeting.

It was apparent from that letter that EPS had waived its right to continue to occupy the post of coordinator. Palaniswami could not be forced to continue as co-coordinator indefinitely. When he waived his right to continue in that position, he and the OPS coordinator could not jointly lead the General Council meeting, the court heard.

