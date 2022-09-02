Richest Actor In India: Top Richest Actor In India 2022

Pin 0 Shares

A lot of names have been making rounds when it comes to the topic of the richest actor in India, but who really owns that crown? This list of richest actors in India has all the answers you’re looking for. From the superstar Shah Rukh Khan to the talented Ranveer Singh, these are the 10 richest actors in India as of 2018. Let’s take a look at who made it on this list of richest actors in India and how much they’re worth today.

List Of Richest Actor In India:

1. Shah Rukh Khan – Richest Actor In India

Forbes Magazine has announced that Shah Rukh Khan will be the richest actor in India, becoming the first Indian to make it on Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors. His wealth is estimated at $715 million. He was awarded Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2005 and the Government of France has awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion of Honour. He has also won a number of awards for his acting including fifteen Filmfare Awards. He rose to fame with appearances on television before making his film debut with Deewana (1992).

2. Akshay Kumar – Second Richest Actor In India

Akshay Kumar is one of the wealthiest actors in India. He is ranked #2 with an estimated net worth of approx $48.5million. His first blockbuster was Mohra which was released in 1994 and his last blockbuster release was Rowdy Rathore which came out in 2012.

3. Amitabh Bachchan – Third Richest Actor In India

Amitabh Bachchan is an Indian actor who was the first ever male superstar in the Indian film industry. He has won many awards, including three National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards from a total of thirty-two nominations, with four special awards. His latest National Film Award came in 2003 for his performance in Black.

4. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is an Indian film actor, director, and producer. He first appeared on screen as a child actor in the 1987 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and had his first leading role in the 1989 film Rocky. Aamir became one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, with 5 Filmfare Awards from 24 nominations.

5. Salman Khan

Salman Khan is the richest actor in India, he is a famous actor. His total net worth is $37.7 million. He is one of Bollywood’s actors and producers. He played more than 60 films with over a dozen credits to his name as a producer.

6. Ajay Devgn – Richest Actor In India

Ajay Devgn is the Indian film industry’s all-time blockbuster king and one of its wealthiest actors. He is the sixth richest actor in India.

7. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is one of the wealthiest actors in India. Known for his starring roles in Mohenjo Daro, Krrish, Guzaarish, and Kites, this Indian superstar has acted in over 70 films and is considered the highest-paid actor in India.

8. Rajinikanth – Richest Actor In India

Rajinikanth is arguably the most iconic Indian actor in world cinema. Rajinikanth’s real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. He was born on December 12, 1950, and is currently one of the wealthiest actors in the Indian film industry.

9. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh became one of the leading actors in Indian Cinema. With many blockbuster hits to his credit, he is often cited as one of the most popular and attractive Indian actors today.

10. Allu Arjun – Richest Actor In India

Allu Arjun is a famous Indian actor. Allu Arjun was born on 12 March 1982. He is one of the richest actors in India. He owns a huge amount of property in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, and Chennai, Tamil Nadu which is worth over Rs 40 crore (US$6 million).

These were some of the richest actors in the Indian film industry. The amount they earn is so high that it is difficult to believe. They are very good at what they do and their dedication is admirable.

