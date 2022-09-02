News
Ron Thomas Takes Control Of The Denver Police Department As It Fights Trust And Crime
A frequent and trusted presence at community meetings and a man who describes himself as not very talkative will take over as the head of the Denver Police Department as it navigates a myriad of issues.
Division Chief Ron Thomas effectively took over leadership of the department from outgoing Chief Paul Pazen this week as the agency struggles with recruitment and retention, rising violent crime, increasing response times and the loss of public confidence which Thomas said was at a “low point”.
Thomas pledged to fix the issues at a press conference Thursday, introducing him as Denver’s new police chief.
“I’m a man of very few words,” he said. “I believe actions speak louder than words.”
Mayor Michael Hancock thanked Pazen for his decades with the department and his leadership during his four-year term as chief. Hancock said Pazen made the decision to retire and did not ask Pazen to step down. Pazen will be eligible for full retirement benefits Oct. 15 and will use paid time off until then, Hancock said.
“We have been down the fox hole through unprecedented times and issues, including the pandemic, the unprecedented social justice efforts and the protests that have taken place in our city and region,” Hancock said. .
Hancock said Pazen, who did not attend Thursday’s press conference, was on vacation. The mayor said he learned on Tuesday that Pazen was planning to retire.
Pazen did not speak publicly about his decision to withdraw from a citation in a city press release Wednesday. He did not return a call or email for comment Thursday.
Thomas said he effectively took control of the department on Tuesday, although he won’t officially become chief until Pazen retires on Oct. 15 and is confirmed by the city council.
Hancock said Thomas’ priorities under his administration will be to reduce crime, improve recruitment and retention, and rebuild community relations — especially in communities of color.
“We have over 300 days to make this the model city in the country on how to rebuild trust in the community,” said Hancock, a time-limited employee who will step down next summer.
Thomas graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and worked as a Denver police cadet before joining the police department in 1989. He later worked in nearly every division of the agency, including investigations, patrols, special operations and internal affairs.
Prior to becoming Patrol Division Chief in 2018, Thomas led Police Districts 2 and 5 as Commander. District 2 covers part of central Denver, including Park Hill, City Park, Congress Park, Cole, and parts of Five Points. District 5 covers the far northeast neighborhoods of Central Park, Montbello, and Green Valley Ranch.
Community leaders in Montbello said they were delighted to hear that Thomas had been given the top job. Thomas was a reliable presence at community meetings and events, they said. He may not be the loudest voice in the room, but residents and organizers knew that if you invited Ron Thomas, he would be there.
“He looks stoic, but once you start having conversations and interacting with him, he’s very open,” said Latoya Petty, Director of Partnerships and Collaboration with the Montbello Organizing Committee.
She recalls long discussions she had with Thomas about everything from police culture and the Black Lives Matter movement to gang violence and innovative approaches to getting guns off the streets.
“He’s definitely someone who’s willing to work towards a person-centric approach to policing rather than a systems approach,” Petty said. “It’s an impressive quality he has.”
Thomas always seemed willing to break down issues into language ordinary citizens could understand, said Dianne Cooks, who runs Families Against Violent Acts, a nonprofit in Montbello. If anyone asked for more information about the thefts or other types of crimes, she said, Thomas would always follow up.
“He brought the community and the police department together a lot when he was commander here in Montbello,” she said.
This is one of the reasons Hancock appointed Thomas as leader.
“When you see community gatherings on the issue of security…you see Chief Thomas listening, building bridges,” Hancock said. “He is everywhere.”
As his term as mayor ends in July, Hancock said he doesn’t have time for a long search for a new leader. Thomas’ name was the first to come out of every person’s mouth when he asked his staff and advisers who should become chief, Hancock said.
Thomas needs to focus on tasks left undone by Pazen and prepare the department for the mayor’s change of administration in 2023, said Lisa Calderón, a longtime city activist who worked with Thomas on a project examining the data. racial profiling.
Thomas never seemed motivated by domestic politics, she said. It’s a good qualification for a leader – it allows them to put politics aside and get to work, she said.
“He’s a balanced guy who’s open to feedback,” Calderón said. “I saw him in meetings where the community was very frustrated and angry with DPD and he never lost his temper – he took the feedback on board.”
Thomas wasn’t afraid to hold other cops accountable when he was a lieutenant and commander of the Bureau of Internal Affairs, said Nick Mitchell, who worked as the city’s Independent Observer from 2012 to 2021. Thomas was willing to accept the reviews and use them to improve the office.
“When he has something to say, people stop and take notice because it’s always thoughtful and careful and factual,” Mitchell said.
Pazen’s decision to retire gives the department a chance to create new approaches to the city’s toughest issues, like homelessness and substance abuse, said Al Gardner, outgoing chairman of the Citizen Oversight Board.
“(Pazen) was bogged down and overwhelmed with problems,” he said. “We need the new leader not to be stuck in problems but to have new ideas and a growth mindset.”
Thomas was not specific when asked about his plans to restore community trust and improve recruitment, but said he would make changes.
He gave a 13-word answer when asked what he wanted the ministry to be in two years.
“I want this department to be what people want it to be,” he said.
Writer Sam Tabachnik contributed to this report.
The United States added 315,000 jobs in August, but the unemployment rate is rising
US added 315,000 jobs in August, but jobless rate rises: Jobs report slightly beats expectations despite rising interest rates and inflation
- The US economy added 315,000 jobs in August
- Unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, almost pre-pandemic levels
- Hot job market has Fed worried about inflation
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jeromen Powell said last week that the Fed needed to keep interest rates high enough “for a while” to slow the economy
The US economy added 315,000 jobs in August – slightly below expectations – and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, almost pre-pandemic levels.
The figures suggest that high interest rates and fears of a possible recession are pushing companies to slow down their hiring.
Economists have predicted for months that the hiring boom would begin to falter as the post-pandemic recovery stabilizes.
The economy went through a streak of 20 hot months, but this increase in the number of jobs was accompanied by higher inflation.
The economy was expected to add 318,000 jobs in August, less than the surprisingly strong 528,000 jobs added in July.
The bubbling job market worries the Federal Reserve as it struggles to contain high inflation rates.
The US economy added 315,000 jobs in August
Federal Reserve Chairman Jeromen Powell said last week that the Fed needed to keep interest rates high enough “for a while” to slow the economy
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Powell has made it clear that his priority is to reduce inflation. He said last week that the Fed needed to keep interest rates high enough “for a while” to slow the economy.
Many economists believe this will lead to some interest rates reversing as investors speculate on the amount and timing of the next hike. Fed officials raised rates from near zero in March to a range of 2.25-2.5% in July.
The Fed is considering an increase of half a percentage point or three-quarters of a point at its September 20-21 meeting.
“Our decision at the September meeting will depend on the totality of incoming data and how the outlook develops,” Powell said last week.
On Thursday, the Labor Department announced that jobless claims fell last week, another sign of a strong labor market. He said earlier this week that there were two jobs for every unemployed person in July.
latest news Millennials Can’t Afford Rent in These California Cities
Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and three other California cities have some of the largest salary gaps for millennial renters in the country — the gap being the difference between what the typical worker can afford and average rental costs.
Among California cities, LA has the largest rent wage gap for millennials, followed by San Diego in third place, San Francisco in fifth, San Jose in seventh, Riverside in eighth, and Sacramento in 12th. according to a Filterbuy analysis using data from the US Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample.
In Los Angeles, the millennial wage gap was minus 49.5% in 2020, with millennial renters earning a median salary of $36,649, according to the analysis. However, tenants needed an average salary of $72,560 to pay for a one-bedroom rental. The median one-bedroom rent was about $1,814; about 35.6% of millennials in the city were renters.
San Diego also had a high wage gap among millennial renters, at minus 39.9%. The average salary millennials would have to earn to afford a bedroom was $69,720, even though the median renter salary was $41,885. In San Diego, 34.2% of millennials were renters.
Meanwhile, the wage gap for Millennial renters in Riverside was minus 34.5%, with Millennials needing to earn an average of $47,960 to pay for a bedroom. In fact, they earned a median salary of $31,414.
Researchers calculated the pay gap for millennial renters by finding the percentage difference between the median salary required to afford a one-bedroom unit without spending more than 30% of salary on rent and the actual median salary millennial tenants in the area. Millennials were defined as those aged 14 to 39 in 2020.
As rental prices fell sharply at the height of the pandemic, California rents rose in a hot housing market, forcing some cities to implement rent control protections to prevent people from being evicted. of their homes.
Some California landlords were allowed to increase their rent starting August 1 by up to 10%, the maximum annual increase under Assembly Bill 1482, a statewide law passed there three years ago. But the 10% cap only applies to complexes built before 2007 and those not subject to rent control restrictions, meaning other landlords can raise their rents even further.
Rent control protections and AB 1482 also don’t prevent California landlords from raising rental prices once a former tenant moves out. Under the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995, rent control was banned for condos, single-family homes, and apartment buildings built after 1995. It also bans “vacancy control,” allowing landlords to increase market rent each time a new tenant moves out. in.
Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the Los Angeles area showed that in July, housing costs rose 5.3% from a year earlier and tenants spent 4.3% more on their main residence compared to July 2021.
Rents increased overall in the United States According to the consumer price index for urban customers, the rent index increased by 0.7% in July in 75 American urban areas. The CPI was calculated using monthly prices for 6,000 dwellings and 22,000 retail businesses.
After prices fell during the pandemic, the housing market has warmed up in 2021, causing the vacancy rate to drop to 5.8%, the lowest since the 1980s, according to a report by the Joint Center for Housing. Harvard Studies earlier this year.
The report also found that low-income renters, especially those of color, were the hardest hit by income losses during the pandemic and soaring rents. About a quarter of black renters and 19% of Latino renters were behind on rent in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 9% of white renter households.
In California, rental housing is dominated by single-family zoning, preventing more multi-family housing from being built and tenants from residing in many neighborhoods. The number of affordable homes has also declined, with the number of homes costing less than $600 a month falling by 3.9 million between 2011 and 2019, according to the Harvard report.
At the same time, wages have not risen enough for millennials to earn enough for rent.
The federal minimum wage has not been raised in more than a decade, since rising to $7.25 an hour in 2009. Democrats backed the Wage Increase Act, which would raise the federal minimum wage at $15, though the legislation has stalled in Congress since its introduction in 2021.
Union advocates, however, argue that $15 an hour is not enough to meet rising overall costs.
Shanti Singh, spokesperson for the statewide tenant advocacy group Tenants Together, also pointed to Proposition 13, which has strictly limited property tax hikes since 1978, as another reason tenants millennials have been disproportionately affected as tenants.
“We have a weird system of how we tax property and transfer wealth through homeownership, which millennials are excluded from because of Proposition 13,” she said. “We have laws like Costa-Hawkins and the removal of vacancy control that put targets on our backs because landlords are trying to get us out. And then there is the difference in generational stability compared to the Boomers, this is true for all of America.
Nearly 17 million Californians, or about 44% of the state’s population, are renters, but Singh said renters are underreported to the government.
“We have a massive constituency that has zero representation,” she said. “Millennials are disproportionately renters, the same way people of color or single parents are disproportionately renters. I think it has to do with how we prioritize landlord interests on both sides and we don’t make decisions for tenants.
9 Types Of Pasta You Didn’t Know Existed Before
You may be familiar with spaghetti, linguine, and angel hair pasta, but have you ever tried the type of pasta called bucatini? Or maybe you’ve heard of or even had pappardelle before—but not all of these different types of pasta are as well-known as they should be. Today we’re going to explore 9 types of pasta that you likely never knew existed but now must try!
Types Of Pasta:
1) Macaroni
Macaroni is a staple in most Italian households. It’s also used as a go-to ingredient in mac and cheese, lasagna, and other pasta dishes. The word macaroni was derived from the Italian word maccheroni, which means lumps of flour or pieces of dough. These days, however, you won’t find many lumps or pieces of dough when ordering macaroni noodles at your favorite Italian restaurant.
2) Gnocchi – Types Of Pasta
Gnocchi, also spelled nocchi, is a variety of dumplings made from ground flour dough that is boiled and served in soups or with other sauces. Gnocchi is Italian-styled dumplings that originated in northern Italy. Generally composed of durum wheat semolina, eggs, and water the dough may be more coarse than some other forms of pasta such as spaghetti.
3) Orzo
Orzo is a type of pasta shaped like rice, which comes in various sizes. It’s often used as a side dish or added to soups, making it great for all occasions. Some people also eat it cold in salads.
4) Fusilli – Types Of Pasta
The one and only downside to fusilli is its close resemblance to rotini. Rotini is the last pasta on this list, so if you’re not sure whether you have fusilli or rotini, now you know. Fusilli comes in a variety of colors and is cylindrical like penne, but with many different twisty ridges around the outside that give it its name fusilli which means spindle in Italian.
5) Strozzapreti
Strozzapreti is a type of pasta made from an egg, flour, salt, and water dough. The dough is turned and pulled until it becomes thin like a noodle. The pasta sheet can then be dried and cut into strips to be served with sauce or sprinkled with cheese. It is believed that strozzapreti translates to priest choker because the pieces are so long they would choke a priest during the Last Supper.
6) Perciatelli – Types Of Pasta
Perciatelli pasta is a type of flat ribbon-shaped pasta. A cross between the rigatoni and the spaghetti. Perciatelli’s unique shape works well with sauces of all sorts and dishes. Made by rolling sheets of dough out into long. Thin strips before folding them into rings, perciatelli has a smoother texture than either the rigatoni or spaghetti. It does not have grooves from being extruded through a tube.
7) Cavatappi
Cavatappi is a large, twisted-shaped pasta that resembles twists of spaghetti. It is mostly used in soup or as a substitute for penne pasta. The name cavatappi derives from the Italian word meaning corkscrew, which is indicative of its shape.
8) Farfalle – Types Of Pasta
Farfalle is a type of bow-tie-shaped pasta that comes from the Italian word butterfly. It’s the perfect choice for a delicious dish like Fettuccine Alfredo, Fettuccine Carbonara, or even shrimp scampi! One neat thing about farfalle is that it can also be used as a vessel to hold things – think creamy sauces or delicious chunky tomato sauce with some crispy bacon bits mixed in.
9) Elbow Macaroni
Elbow macaroni is one of the most popular types of pasta because it cooks quickly and can be used in both sweet and savory dishes. This type of pasta gets its name from the shape of the noodle which looks similar to an elbow, with a smooth rounded surface on each end.
There are many different types of pasta, and chances are there is one you haven’t tried yet. As much as your favorite macaroni and cheese make it seem like there’s only one type of noodle on the shelf, pasta can be found in a multitude of shapes and sizes with lots of fun shapes for kids to explore too. What are some other kinds of pasta out there that you didn’t know about? Let us know in the comments!
Indiana cop shot in the head hangs on after life support system removed
RICHMOND, Indiana — An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop was taken off life support on Thursday, but she remained alive with stable vital signs, her department said.
Richmond Police Department officer Seara Burton, 28, has been receiving treatment at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio since being shot on August 10.
“At this time, Officer Burton remains alive and surrounded by his family,” the department said in a news release posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon.
The decision was made on Wednesday to remove Burton, a four-year Richmond Department veteran, from life support.
“Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been deemed irrecoverable,” the police department said in a news release posted to Facebook on Wednesday. “Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation.”
He did not specify which organs would be donated.
Prosecutors have filed three attempted murder charges against Phillip Matthew Lee, the man accused of shooting Burton.
Lee, 47, of Richmond, was held in jail on $1.5 million bail. He made a first court appearance during which he pleaded not guilty.
Lee’s moped was stopped by officers on August 10 and Burton was called to help with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics.
As baserunning mistakes pile up, the Chicago Cubs must better balance aggressiveness and situational awareness
It did not take long for Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry to learn how his new team approaches baserunning.
The Cubs’ aggressive style has been a seasonlong strategy. Earlier in the year, manager David Ross acknowledged the Cubs needed to adopt that philosophy in an effort to generate more runs based on personnel.
McKinstry, acquired July 30 from the Los Angeles Dodgers, enjoys the Cubs wanting to look for spots to take an extra base. Cubs players also know to always run hard because third-base coach Willie Harris will often look to send them home.
“He’s definitely really aggressive on the basepaths,” McKinstry said Wednesday. “Obviously it wasn’t the same way where I was before. We kind of just went base to base, and if we took the extra base it was because they had a great idea on that guy’s arm or if he’s going side to side and not very good or whatever it is. We’re aggressive, and I like that.”
Recently, though, the Cubs’ baserunning aggression has resulted in too many outs. There is a fine line between smartly taking an extra base and not correctly reading the situation or individual strengths on the basepaths.
During the Cubs’ three-game series in Toronto, they notably made four outs on the bases.
Twice Franmil Reyes cost the Cubs an out in Monday’s 5-4 loss. In the fourth inning, he tried to go first-to-third on Nico Hoerner’s single, and Blue Jays right fielder Ramiel Tapia threw him out. Reyes again cost the Cubs in the 11th when he tried to take second on a bloop single to right field and was easily thrown out.
In the same game, Nick Madrigal tried to score from third on catcher Danny Jansen’s throw to first base on Ian Happ’s swinging strikeout. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s throw easily beat Madrigal home for an inning-ending double play.
“You have to be very smart about that,” Reyes said Wednesday. “Aggressive is always a good part of the baseball stuff, but you have to know when to use it. … I have to recognize who I am as a runner, like I cannot make it to every base.”
Ross stated the obvious about the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Reyes, who predominately is a designated hitter at this point in his career: He’s more of a base-to-base runner.
“There’s a professional level that we’re at now where trying to take a base without being a plus baserunner or plus speed probably is a little more risk than we can tolerate,” Ross said. “We’ve got to be responsibly aggressive would be the way I’d put it.”
During Wednesday’s 7-5 victory, McKinstry, situated at third base, was supposed to run on contact as the Blue Jays defense played in with one out in the third. But McKinstry failed to get a good jump and was thrown out at home by second baseman Whit Merrifield.
Whether it’s knowing the scouting report on an outfielder’s arm strength and accuracy or getting a good read on where the ball was hit, multiple factors play into a decision to try to take a base. Ross doesn’t want to take aggressiveness away from players, but he wants better execution and for guys to be smarter when attempting to go for another base in non-steal situations.
The mistakes on the basepaths have put the Cubs among the worst baserunning teams in the majors. They rank second in outs on base (53), including 18 at second and 14 at third. Their 18 outs made at home are second most. Those numbers do not include caught stealings, forceouts or pickoffs.
It hasn’t all been bad baserunning. The Cubs possess an above-average 44% Extra Bases Taken Percentage and notably have gone first-to-third base or home 85 times this year, third best in baseball. But their other baserunning gaffes have become too frequent.
The Cubs must clean up these miscues now while their games have no influence on postseason hopes. It’s an area they will need to address in the offseason and spring training to find the right balance of aggressiveness and situational reads.
“Some of the instinctual-awareness stuff is more game reps, and guys have to understand we’ve got to be responsible and gain context,” Ross said. “The old school don’t make the first or third out at third stuff. It’s just little details.
“Making outs on the bases, giving those away, how hard it is to score runs and running ourselves out of innings, there’s a tolerance for risk that (Monday) we definitely exceeded the manager’s tolerance.”
Bethenny Frankel slams Meghan Markle for being ‘judgmental’ and compares her to a Bravo housewife
-
Bethenny Frankel called Meghan Markle “pretentious” and “judgmental” on her podcast.
-
The former ROHNY star also said Markle is like a Bravo housewife who isn’t “relatable.”
-
Frankel last slammed the Duchess of Sussex in 2021 and said she was nearly “cancelled” for it.
Bethenny Frankel slammed Meghan Markle for being “judgmental” and “smug” in a new episode of her podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel,” on Thursday.
In the episode titled ‘The Real Housewife of Buckingham Palace’, the Skinny Girl founder spoke at length about how she thinks the Duchess of Sussex, who recently launched her new podcast, ‘Archetypes’, is a character.” polarizing” and why some people may not like it.
“People don’t like Meghan Markle because I think she talks to other people. I think she’s judgmental,” Frankel, 51, said. “She’s up there, we’re here.”
Frankel, who left the “Real Housewives of New York” in 2019, also compared Markle to a Bravo housewife.
“She’s a lot like a housewife in that she can’t help but talk about the very thing she wants to be irrelevant. If she was on the show, the producers would say stop talking. talk about safety and the condition of Frogmore Cottage,” she said. said. “It’s not relatable. Most people don’t have security details, so while that may be a real concern for you, it’s just not something that’s going to play out for that audience.”
11 minutes into the podcast, Frankel doubled down on her comments and said Markle’s “posed” way of speaking is her “imitation” of Princess Diana. She referenced the second episode of Markle’s podcast, which featured her and Mariah Carey discussing the word “diva” and the negative connotations surrounding it.
“To be appalled by the word diva. Who are you related to?” said Frankel.
This isn’t the first time Frankel has shared his views on the Duchess of Sussex. In 2021, she tweeted “Cry me a river” in reference to Buckingham Palace’s investigation into allegations of Markle’s bullying of staff members, for which Frankel later apologized.
In June, The Sunday Times reported that Buckingham Palace would not publish the outcome of the bullying investigation in order to protect the privacy of those involved and limit tension between the Sussexes and the palace. When the allegations first surfaced in March 2021, Markle’s reps denied them and said it was “a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful information.”
In the new episode of her podcast, Frankel said she was almost “cancelled” for her tweet about the bullying allegations and claimed that at the time, an unnamed celebrity who apparently had a relationship with Markle and Prince Harry had asked her to remove it.
“I had a high profile celebrity, a very wealthy person, who called me when I commented on Meghan Markle before the Oprah interview and said, ‘Can you please rate what you said, they can barely stand in Frogmore Cottage and they can’t keep themselves safe,’ she said.
Harry and Markle waived their right to state-funded police protection when they stepped down from royal duties in April 2020. In September 2021, the prince appealed a judicial review of a government decision which prohibited him from personally paying for police protection while in the UK.
A statement from the couple’s representatives Shared by Omid Scobie in June, said the Sussexes were privately funding a security team for their family.
Reps for Frankel and Markle did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Read the original Insider article
