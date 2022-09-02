Ron Thomas Takes Control Of The Denver Police Department As It Fights Trust And Crime

A frequent and trusted presence at community meetings and a man who describes himself as not very talkative will take over as the head of the Denver Police Department as it navigates a myriad of issues.

Division Chief Ron Thomas effectively took over leadership of the department from outgoing Chief Paul Pazen this week as the agency struggles with recruitment and retention, rising violent crime, increasing response times and the loss of public confidence which Thomas said was at a “low point”.

Thomas pledged to fix the issues at a press conference Thursday, introducing him as Denver’s new police chief.

“I’m a man of very few words,” he said. “I believe actions speak louder than words.”

Mayor Michael Hancock thanked Pazen for his decades with the department and his leadership during his four-year term as chief. Hancock said Pazen made the decision to retire and did not ask Pazen to step down. Pazen will be eligible for full retirement benefits Oct. 15 and will use paid time off until then, Hancock said.

“We have been down the fox hole through unprecedented times and issues, including the pandemic, the unprecedented social justice efforts and the protests that have taken place in our city and region,” Hancock said. .

Hancock said Pazen, who did not attend Thursday’s press conference, was on vacation. The mayor said he learned on Tuesday that Pazen was planning to retire.

Pazen did not speak publicly about his decision to withdraw from a citation in a city press release Wednesday. He did not return a call or email for comment Thursday.

Thomas said he effectively took control of the department on Tuesday, although he won’t officially become chief until Pazen retires on Oct. 15 and is confirmed by the city council.

Hancock said Thomas’ priorities under his administration will be to reduce crime, improve recruitment and retention, and rebuild community relations — especially in communities of color.

“We have over 300 days to make this the model city in the country on how to rebuild trust in the community,” said Hancock, a time-limited employee who will step down next summer.

Thomas graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and worked as a Denver police cadet before joining the police department in 1989. He later worked in nearly every division of the agency, including investigations, patrols, special operations and internal affairs.

Prior to becoming Patrol Division Chief in 2018, Thomas led Police Districts 2 and 5 as Commander. District 2 covers part of central Denver, including Park Hill, City Park, Congress Park, Cole, and parts of Five Points. District 5 covers the far northeast neighborhoods of Central Park, Montbello, and Green Valley Ranch.

Community leaders in Montbello said they were delighted to hear that Thomas had been given the top job. Thomas was a reliable presence at community meetings and events, they said. He may not be the loudest voice in the room, but residents and organizers knew that if you invited Ron Thomas, he would be there.

“He looks stoic, but once you start having conversations and interacting with him, he’s very open,” said Latoya Petty, Director of Partnerships and Collaboration with the Montbello Organizing Committee.

She recalls long discussions she had with Thomas about everything from police culture and the Black Lives Matter movement to gang violence and innovative approaches to getting guns off the streets.

“He’s definitely someone who’s willing to work towards a person-centric approach to policing rather than a systems approach,” Petty said. “It’s an impressive quality he has.”

Thomas always seemed willing to break down issues into language ordinary citizens could understand, said Dianne Cooks, who runs Families Against Violent Acts, a nonprofit in Montbello. If anyone asked for more information about the thefts or other types of crimes, she said, Thomas would always follow up.

“He brought the community and the police department together a lot when he was commander here in Montbello,” she said.

This is one of the reasons Hancock appointed Thomas as leader.

“When you see community gatherings on the issue of security…you see Chief Thomas listening, building bridges,” Hancock said. “He is everywhere.”

As his term as mayor ends in July, Hancock said he doesn’t have time for a long search for a new leader. Thomas’ name was the first to come out of every person’s mouth when he asked his staff and advisers who should become chief, Hancock said.

Thomas needs to focus on tasks left undone by Pazen and prepare the department for the mayor’s change of administration in 2023, said Lisa Calderón, a longtime city activist who worked with Thomas on a project examining the data. racial profiling.

Thomas never seemed motivated by domestic politics, she said. It’s a good qualification for a leader – it allows them to put politics aside and get to work, she said.

“He’s a balanced guy who’s open to feedback,” Calderón said. “I saw him in meetings where the community was very frustrated and angry with DPD and he never lost his temper – he took the feedback on board.”

Thomas wasn’t afraid to hold other cops accountable when he was a lieutenant and commander of the Bureau of Internal Affairs, said Nick Mitchell, who worked as the city’s Independent Observer from 2012 to 2021. Thomas was willing to accept the reviews and use them to improve the office.

“When he has something to say, people stop and take notice because it’s always thoughtful and careful and factual,” Mitchell said.

Pazen’s decision to retire gives the department a chance to create new approaches to the city’s toughest issues, like homelessness and substance abuse, said Al Gardner, outgoing chairman of the Citizen Oversight Board.

“(Pazen) was bogged down and overwhelmed with problems,” he said. “We need the new leader not to be stuck in problems but to have new ideas and a growth mindset.”

Thomas was not specific when asked about his plans to restore community trust and improve recruitment, but said he would make changes.

He gave a 13-word answer when asked what he wanted the ministry to be in two years.

“I want this department to be what people want it to be,” he said.

Writer Sam Tabachnik contributed to this report.