Russia committed potential crimes against humanity with forcible transfers, says Rights Group
Russian troops forcibly transferred Ukrainian civilians en masse from occupied areas to Russia and treated thousands of civilians in camps where some were held for up to a month in sometimes squalid conditions, Human Rights Watch said in a statement. a report released Thursday, saying those actions represented potential. war crimes and crimes against humanity.
More than 50 interviews conducted by Human Rights Watch with people who said they had been to Russia, gone through the Russian camp system, or directly knew people who had, paint a picture of a Moscow-organized attempt to rounding up and detaining Ukrainians while collecting data on detainees and their relatives, Human Rights Watch said.
High school football roundup: St. Thomas Academy runs past South St. Paul
St. Thomas Academy 42, South St. Paul 7: Love Adebayo opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown run, Savion Hart added a pair of rushing scores and Noah Erickson found Luke Dobbs for a 6-yard scoring strike as St. Thomas Academy opened its season with a victory.
Woodbury 21, Champlin Park 7: Royals quarterback George Bjellos got his highly anticipated junior season off to a fast start with a pair of passing touchdowns. The second came on a 20-yard scoring strike to Liam Frommelt. That was one of two touchdowns for Frommelt, who also returned an interception 62 yards for a score late in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice. The Royals held Champlin Park scoreless until the game’s final minute.
Blaine 24, White Bear Lake 19: The Bears started Thursday on the right foot, taking a 13-0 first-quarter lead after Gavin Knutson found Rayshaun Brakes for a 75-yard touchdown.
But Blaine responded in emphatic fashion, scoring the next 24 points, capped by Frank Daniels’ 17-yard rushing touchdown early in the final frame. That was the second score for Daniels, who also scored Blaine’s first touchdown on a 36-yard reception from Matthew Plankers early in the second quarter.
Forest Lake 35, St. Michael-Albertville 20: In the Class 6A upset of the night, the Rangers — who haven’t won more than three games in a season in more than a decade — knocked off St. Michael-Albertville, a state semifinalist from a year ago.
Lakeville South 69, Park 14: The defending state champs picked up right where they left off last fall, rushing for 486 yards. Iowa State commit Carson Hansen rushed 11 times for 112 times and four scores.
Biden slams threat to democracy, urges Americans to ‘stand up for him’
The United States is at a dangerous juncture in its battle to maintain democracy, President Joe Biden believes – and in a rousing speech from Philadelphia on Thursday night, he blamed one man.
“There is no doubt that the Republican Party today is dominated, led and bullied by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans,” Biden said, referring to Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, Make America Great Again. “And that’s a threat to this country.”
Biden painted a bleak picture of his opponents’ vision for America as he spoke outside the room where the nation’s founders wrote and debated both the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution, he nearly 250 years ago.
He spoke for 25 minutes, and during that time said one word no less than 25 times: democracy.
He used the word as a cudgel against Trump-aligned Republicans who echo Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen; who work to suppress voter turnout in key states; and who participated in the violent insurrection attempt at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.
“History tells us that blind loyalty to a single leader and willingness to engage in political violence are fatal to democracy,” he said. “For a long time, we thought that American democracy was guaranteed. But it’s not. We have to defend it. Protect him. Defend it.
In a rebuttal delivered before the speech, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy accused Biden of divisiveness and blamed Democrats for rising inflation, crime and government spending.
“Over the past two years, Joe Biden has launched an assault on the soul of America, on its people, on its laws, on its most sacred values,” he said. “He launched an assault on our democracy. His policies have gravely wounded America’s soul, diminished America’s spirit, and betrayed America’s trust.
Biden’s sentencing earned him hecklers, who shouted obscenities at him as he spoke. Momentarily going off-script, he answered.
“These people over there, they have a right to be outrageous,” he said. “It’s a democracy.”
But he has also used the word to reflect what he believes is a brighter future, led by his party, of which he has touted recent legislative gains as proof. Since taking office, Biden has spearheaded major legislation that his administration says will drive economic recovery, massive infrastructure improvements, gun safety, affordable health care, clean energy and reduced climate change. climatic.
“Together, together, we can choose a different path,” he said. “We can choose a better way forward. A future of possibilities, a future to build a dream and hope – and we are on this path to move forward.
This is Biden’s second visit to the Keystone State this week. Pennsylvania is a competitive state in what promises to be a battleground between Biden’s Democrats and Trump’s Republicans in the midterm elections later this year.
Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stressed that this was not a stump speech.
“It’s so much bigger, so much bigger than any party, than any person,” she said. “And it’s an optimistic discourse, again, about where we are as a nation and where we can go. And it’s about the fundamental struggle around the world between autocracy and democracy and how democracy is an essential foundation for this country to move forward.
Analysts question that, as Biden’s recent legislative victories and priorities don’t overlap much with the themes of his speech.
“We’re starting to see what issues Democrats see as beneficial: guns are one, democracy is another,” said William Howell, a professor of American politics at the University of Chicago. “And it’s also interesting that he hasn’t done much legislatively in any of these areas. And yet, these are the ones he talks about, but not with a view to adopting a policy now, but with a view to reshaping the makeup of Congress.
Historians who study presidential rhetoric say Biden’s tone changed noticeably as the November election drew closer.
“I think the more precise rhetoric from the president and other Democrats is working,” said Jeremi Suri, a history professor at the University of Texas at Austin. “There is evidence that many independent voters — not Trump voters, many independent voters — especially women, even in conservative states, like Texas and Kansas, are fed up with Republican filibuster. And frankly, they are fed up with the news of the former president breaking the law. The more Trump is in the news, the better the Democrats look.
After the speech, Suri noted that Biden’s words could now put his opponents in check.
“Biden’s speech forces Republicans like [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell and McCarthy to defend or waive MAGA Republicans – no way to avoid the issue by commenting on this speech,” he said.
But that night in Philadelphia — as the president urged Americans to “vote, vote, vote” — he ended with a photo of the country he sees.
“We are the United States of America, the United States of America,” he said, emphasizing the word “united.” “And may God protect our nation. And may God protect all those who watch over our democracy. God bless you all. Democracy. Thanks.”
High school football: Special-teams play key as Rosemount routs Eagan
Three plays on special teams were an important part of the story for the Rosemount Irish Thursday.
And the largely fresh-faced Irish played like veterans in rolling Eagan 39-7.
Returning a handful of starters on both sides of the ball, the Irish did not lack confidence as they traveled about seven miles north on Highway 3 to Wildcat Stadium.
“We worked hard all offseason, had a good camp. We expected to take it to ‘em tonight,” said Will Priest, who scored a pair of touchdowns.
“I thought it was good, guys coming out and getting used to things, get used to the game. It was a good win,” said defensive end Gavin Bass. “The first game is always a little jittery, but we just stuck to our assignments.”
The season opener for both teams basically got out of reach midway through the second quarter.
Up 14-0 after the second Priest score, Rosemount popped up the ensuing kickoff. With the Eagan defenders retreating to set up a return, Ty Hanson caught the short, lofty, um, kick at the Eagan 43.
Although the Irish went three-and-out, a fourth-down pooch punt was downed at the Eagan 2.
“I think (special teams) is a big part of the game that sometimes teams forget about,” Bass said.
Eagan got one of its handful of first downs, but a negative rush led to the Wildcats punting from deep in their own end zone. Under heavy pressure, the shanked kick gave Rosemount possession at the Eagan 15.
One play later, quarterback Landon Danner went untouched around the left end for a 21-0 Irish lead with 1:26 left in the half.
A 5-5 finish in 2021 was very un-Rosemount like, however, to be fair, the Irish did play a demanding schedule that included Lakeville North, Eden Prairie, Lakeville South, Farmington, Prior Lake and Woodbury.
But excuses will not be had. The past is the past. Rosemount is focused on today.
And a key part of that is to be more physical.
“We came out and boned and kind of handed it right to ‘em from the get go,” Priest said. “Kind of like, ‘All right, right down your throat.’ First five or six plays and then we break one.”
Technically it was the ninth play that Priest took a handoff and, as he said, “squeaked through a little hole of daylight” up the gut untouched for 46 yards and a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Most defenders, and likely much of the capacity crowd, bit on the fake to the right.
Danner also scored from the 5 in the third quarter, Max Ritter had a 26-yard field goal and Jackson Ganser scored from the 4 late.
“They came and did what they said they were going to do. They were going to come out here and play bully-ball. That’s what they do, they’re good at it, and we couldn’t stand up to it,” Wildcats coach Nick Johnson said.
For Eagan, climbing the ladder back to respectability continues.
In his fourth year at the helm, Johnson has gotten the Wildcat program back to where — while maybe not ready to beat the Class 6A heavyweights week in and week out — it is one that should be competitive in all games rather than the team everyone wants to play for homecoming.
“We’re still not there,” Johnson said.
Brooklyn Evans scored from the 1 midway through the fourth quarter for Eagan, which had three first downs on that drive, equaling the number it had through three quarters.
latest news Southern California heat wave continues to break records
The lingering heat wave in Southern California for a second day continued to set or equal daily records Thursday, and the National Weather Service expects more historic temperatures in the coming days.
Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg, located 10 miles east of Gorman, all set records for Sept. 1, with some records falling after more than 70 years, according to the weather service’s Oxnard office.
Lancaster saw a high of 112 degrees on Thursday, surpassing the daily record of 110 set in 1950. On Wednesday, the city equaled its August 31 daily record, previously set in 1948, with a high of 109.
Sandberg’s 99-degree summit broke the 1996 record of 97 degrees; its peak of 100 on Wednesday surpassed the previous daily record of 98, set in 2017.
Palmdale tied its daily record of 109, originally set in 1947.
In Big Bear, a high of 86 degrees tied a daily record set in 1978, according to the San Diego Weather Service office.
National Weather Service meteorologists in Oxnard said temperatures could drop 5 to 10 degrees on Friday, but the reprieve will be brief; Daily records could be set Sunday in the valleys of Los Angeles County, Antelope Valley and the mountains of San Luis Obispo County, the weather service said.
The heat wave has made firefighting efforts difficult on the largest blaze currently burning in Southern California.
Authorities pulled firefighters from the front lines of the nearly 6,000-acre Route Fire near Castaic on Thursday after several firefighters suffered heat-related illness.
“This is a tactical break for the crews that are experiencing the greatest heat impact,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Deputy Chief Thomas C. Ewald said. “We’re just trying to take the pressure off the firefighters online.”
Block’s Cash app will now allow users to pay online beyond the Square network – TechCrunch
The Cash app from Block (formerly known as Square) now allows users to make payments on e-commerce sites outside of the Square network. Until now, users could only make payments with Cash App Pay at Square Terminals or Square Merchant Partners online.
The company has partnered with American Eagle, Aerie, Tommy Hilfiger, Finish Line and JD Sports for the launch with more merchants like Romwe, Savage x Fenty, SHEIN, thredUP and Wish to follow in the coming months.
Users can either explore the discounts and promotions offered by these brands from the Discover tab of the Cash App or go to their website and select the Cash App Pay option at checkout. They can use a combination of Cash App credit and debit cards to pay for the items they purchase.
The company said it automatically offers users a 10% cashback when they make their first purchases from these merchants using Cash App Pay.
Block first introduced Cash App Pay last year to allow customers to easily make payments to Square merchant partners in person or online by scanning a QR code or tapping the button in their app.
This new move to allow users to make payments outside of the Square network could help Block better compete with rivals like Apple Pay, which has a long list of online partners. The company announced in June that it was working with Apple to bring the iPhone One-Tap Pay feature – which was announced in February – to the Square app later this year.
In April, Block confirmed a massive data breach in which a former employee downloaded unauthorized reports from the Cash app containing information such as full customer names, brokerage account numbers, and in some cases , complete information on their investment portfolio.
Cash App, which has more than 80 million users on its platform, is a major revenue engine for Block and offers services such as investing in stocks and Bitcoin. The company posted a profit of $1.47 billion for the second quarter of 2022 with 29% year-over-year growth, but its Bitcoin trading revenue fell due to the volatility of the crypto market .
Biden says Republican leaders ‘almost’ call for violence
CLAIM: President Joe Biden said Republican political leaders weren’t just predicting, but calling for “riots in the streets.”
VERDICT: FALSE. No Republican leader has called for violence; Biden, again, apparently misquoted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
Biden gave an inflammatory speech Thursday night at Independence Hall in Philadelphia in which he described “MAGA Republicans” as enemies of democracy. Describing his political opponents as violent extremists, Biden said, “There are public figures today, yesterday and the day before yesterday who are predicting and almost calling for mass violence and rioting in the streets.”
It appears Biden was referring to Graham’s comments, warning there could be riots if the Justice Department indicts Trump.
Breitbart News fact-checked Biden earlier this week when he accused Graham of saying it was “appropriate” to use violence:
Democrats and the media have been obsessed in recent days with a warning from Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC), who said in a recent interview: her basement there will literally be riots in the streets.
But warning that there could be unrest over a double standard in law enforcement — as there has been, with the support of Democrats, throughout 2020 — is not the same. than to say that violence is “necessary” or “appropriate”.
It is, at best, a wild exaggeration to claim that Graham actually advocated violence; from the mouth of the President of the United States, this assertion is undoubtedly inflammatory in itself, because it can be used to justify the violence of the Democrats.
Graham has since clarified what he said, telling Fox News:
“What I said on Sunday was that the Americans reject [and] I reject violence – but I also reject the double standard here,” Graham said. “So if they try to sue President Trump for mishandling classified information after Clinton’s debacle when she was secretary of state, the people of this country will lose faith in law enforcement.”
…
“I reject violence. But, Mr. President, you need to talk to the Vice President of the United States, your Vice President, to bail out the rioters. Doesn’t that encourage violence?
No Republican leader has called for violence. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who leads the party’s midterm campaign, gave a speech earlier Thursday encouraging Republicans to vote in the November election.
Biden’s speech was too much even for some on the left-wing CNN, like anchor Brianna Keilar, who critical Biden’s use of Marines as props.
Joel B. Pollak is editor of Breitbart News and host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot Sunday nights from 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book Neither Free Nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His latest book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is the winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
