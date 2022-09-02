News
Russia’s energy influence on Europe ‘almost over’
Germany is currently ahead of schedule in its race to fill underground gas storage before winter.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Europe’s reliance on Russian gas appears to be coming to an end, energy and policy analysts say, potentially mitigating the risk of further supply disruptions at a time when many fear Russia may cut off completely deliveries during the winter.
Europe has suffered in recent months from a sharp drop in gas exports from Russia, traditionally its largest energy supplier.
It has aggravated a bitter dispute between Brussels and Moscow and heightened the risk of recession and gas shortages in winter.
Russia cited faulty or delayed equipment as the reason for reduced deliveries. European policymakers, however, view the supply cut as a political maneuver meant to sow uncertainty in the 27-nation bloc and drive up energy prices amid the Kremlin’s assault on the EU. ‘Ukraine.
Russia’s energy weapon will become irrelevant.
Agathe Demarais
Director of Global Forecasting at The Economist Intelligence Unit
Agathe Demarais, global forecasting director at The Economist Intelligence Unit, a research and advisory firm, told CNBC the Kremlin appeared to be weaponizing energy supplies and “burning bridges” with Europe while it still could. .
When asked if Russia’s energy influence over Europe is coming to an end, Demarais replied: “Yes. In fact, absolutely.”
“Europe is heading into a very difficult winter, probably two years of very difficult adjustment with a lot of economic difficulties. But then Europe will basically become more independent with a more diverse mix,” Demarais said.
“And what that means is that Russia’s energy weapon will become irrelevant,” she added. “Our view is that Russia knows this and that’s why they are already killing gas supply or creating uncertainty because they know that if they want to harm Europe they have to do it now. . It’s a question of now or never.”
Race to fill gas storage
Germany, until recently, bought more than half of its gas from Russia. Yet Europe’s biggest economy is currently ahead of schedule in its race to fill underground storage facilities with gas to have enough fuel to keep homes warm in the colder months.
Analysts told CNBC that Germany has been able to rapidly fill its gas inventories in recent weeks due to several factors. These include strong supply from Norway, the Netherlands and other countries, falling demand amid soaring energy prices, companies switching from gas to other types of fuels and the government providing more than 15 billion euros ($15.06 billion) in lines of credit to replenish storage facilities. .
The latest estimates from the electricity industry association BDEW show that German consumption of gas from Russia fell to 9.5% in August. That’s down from a whopping 60% during the same period last year.
Norway has become Germany’s largest gas supplier, according to BDEW data, supplying almost 38% of German consumption last month. The Netherlands, Germany’s second largest supplier, is estimated to have delivered around 24% of German gas in August.
Ian Bremmer, chairman of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said via Twitter last week that it “looks increasingly like Germany can get through the winter without severe rationing”, even in the worst-case scenario. where Russia completely shuts off the taps.
This is “very good news,” Bremmer said. “Russia’s energy influence on Europe is almost over.”
“Winter has not arrived yet”
While the EU is on track to exceed targets for filling gas storage facilities, analysts warn that this alone will not be enough.
Demand reductions are expected to be necessary to ensure stored fuel lasts long enough to adequately support households and businesses through the winter.
Jacob Mandel, senior commodities partner at British consultancy Aurora Energy Research, said if the EU completely filled its gas storage facilities before winter, the best-case scenario would see those reserves last around three months.
“The threat of shortages remains,” Mandel said. “An unexpected cold spell could quickly deplete stocks if imports do not keep pace.”
While the EU is on track to exceed targets for filling gas storage facilities, analysts warn that this alone will not be enough.
Image Alliance | Image Alliance | Getty Images
The latest data compiled by industry group Gas Infrastructure Europe shows that overall EU storage levels are on average more than 80% full, while German underground storage is 84% full before winter.
Andreas Schroeder, head of energy analysis at ICIS, a commodities intelligence service, told CNBC by phone that Russia’s influence over European energy “is not over yet, but it is ‘fading away – slowly but surely’.
However, “we are still in a record price environment, so clearly the reduced flows are influencing European markets to the extent that we have super high prices,” Schroeder said.
“It’s still not over, even though Germany is slightly ahead of its storage target and the whole of the European Union is also filling its storage [levels]. And after reducing reliance on Russian feeds, this has led to very high prices.”
“Winter hasn’t arrived yet,” Schroeder said. “If the winter is mild, less consumption cuts are needed, but if the winter is harsh, more is needed. It all depends on [the] time now.”
cnbc
News
Frances Tiafoe edges out Jason Kubler in US Open second round
Frances Tiafoe kicked the ball into the stands and threw both of her fists in the air.
The 22nd-seeded American clinched his ticket to the US Open third round by beating Australian Jason Kubler 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-6(2) in a close match in the gallery on Thursday evening.
The second-round match was seemingly up for grabs for Tiafoe, but Kubler’s steady improvement of late has made the 29-year-old an intriguing player heading into the game. Tiafoe will now face 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman, who also advanced with a three-set victory over Alexei Popyrin on Thursday.
“I think anyone can win,” Tiafoe said after beating fellow American Marcos Giron on Tuesday before referring to the effect of world number 40 Nick Kyrgios’ second-place finish at Wimbledon. “I mean, everyone who really has the game.”
Like the first set tiebreaker, which he won 7-3, Tiafoe took an early 5-1 lead before eventually edging out Kubler 7-2. Known for having a big service game, Tiafoe played to his strength and won 70% of his first-serve points. He also threw 13 aces to Kubler’s 10 and only double faulted three times.
Having reached the quarter-finals of ATP Houston in addition to losing to Sebastian Baez in the Estoril Open title match, Tiafoe has had a relatively solid season so far. He also made it to the Atlanta Open semi-finals and the Citi Open quarter-finals.
Kubler, who has a powerful striking style and plays defensively from the baseline, has mostly done well as a doubles player this season. He reached the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open and the top men’s doubles at the Atlanta Open. After his first-round match against Mikael Ymer was suspended due to rain on Tuesday, Kubler eventually won 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.
An unranked 24-year-old Tiafoe memorably advanced to the fourth round of the US Open in 2020 before ultimately losing in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev.
New York Post
News
Karnataka Lingayat Seer Arrested, Sent to Custody for 14 Days in Sexual Abuse Case
mini
Mysuru City Police had filed an FIR against the seer under the POCSO Act and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code for alleged sexual abuse.
Chief Pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of underage girls and taken into custody for 14 days, police said.
The pontiff of one of the largest and most influential Lingayat seminaries in the state was questioned at an undisclosed location by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar. He was then taken to the district hospital for a medical examination and then presented before the first district judge and further hearing at his residence.
The judge remanded the seer to 14 days in custody and he was sent to the district jail, Chitradurga Police Superintendent Parasuram said.
Mysuru Town Police had filed an FIR against the seer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code for alleged sexual abuse. The FIR was registered against a total of five people based on the complaint of an officer from the District Child Protection Unit.
Two girls had approached a non-governmental organization in Mysuru and told of the alleged abuse, following which she contacted the authorities and the case was registered by the police. The Seer was also arrested under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Atrocity Prevention) Act as one of the victims is from the SC community.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Grandstand review: REO Speedwagon and Styx deliver energetic boomer-era nostalgia for State Fair crowd
Ah, the comforting familiarity of a visit to the Minnesota State Fair. Roast corn? Check. Sweet Martha’s chocolate chip cookies? Yep. REO Speedwagon and Styx at the Grandstand? Uh-huh.
That last one may not be quite as ubiquitous on your to-do list when visiting the fair, but it does happen fairly frequently, if you’ll pardon the pun. In fact, Thursday night marked the eighth time Styx has played the big brick former speedway, with REO Speedwagon there for the sixth time. What’s more, it was the fifth time the two bands that first blasted out of radios in the 1970s played the Grandstand on the same bill.
So has their audience tired of the frequent visits? Clearly not, judging from the sellout crowd of 13,165 that crammed the Grandstand and joyfully relived the music of their youth. And they enjoyed a pretty darn well-executed show, with both bands delivering their “classic rock” fare of the ’70s and early ’80s with equal energy, enthusiasm and skill.
And it looked and sounded like the crowd got what they came for, the ovations equally effusive for each band, the throng almost matching the one at Sunday night’s Pitbull show for size and spirit. Way to go, boomers.
As for which of the two bands did a better job of reviving the sounds of yore, it was pretty much a dead heat on the steamiest night of the fair so far. For vocal aplomb, REO’s high-tenored frontman Kevin Cronin certainly deserves props for still delivering solid singing on such ’70s rockers as “Keep Pushin’” and “Ridin’ the Storm Out.” As for the ballads that put REO atop the pop charts in the early ’80s — such as “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep on Loving You” — well, let’s say he’s more a rocker than a crooner.
That said, REO has had a reputation as a very good live band since early in its 55-year history (and props to keyboardist co-founder Neal Doughty for being a constant throughout). The members of the Illinois-born quintet certainly seemed to still enjoy what they’re doing, judging from Cronin’s persistent smile and guitarist Dave Amato’s consistently strong adrenalin-laced solos, carrying the rockers and rescuing the ballads.
As for Styx, the band from Chicago has been soldiering on without singer, songwriter and keyboardist Dennis DeYoung for longer than he was actually in the band, but that hasn’t stopped them from performing songs on which his high tenor was a distinctive element. Scottish keyboardist and singer Lawrence Gowan does a very good imitation of him, and is a flamboyant showman to boot, prancing about and leaping atop his rotating keyboard while belting out ballads like “Lady” and “Come Sail Away.”
Tommy Shaw was also in fine voice Thursday on his signature rockers, “Blue Collar Man” and “Renegade,” the band’s final encore. And Styx deserves credit for continuing to create new material, as four of the 14 songs they played came from 2021’s “Crash of the Crown.” It sounded much like the kind of art rock the band offered early in its career.
But the band was clearly at an advantage over REO with a relatively diverse collection of songwriting styles comprising Shaw’s acoustic anthems, James Young’s rockier inclinations, and the romantic ballads and sci-fi fantasies DeYoung left behind. On this night, they presented the stronger set, although REO’s final encore of the hymn to persistence, “Roll With the Changes,” was certainly an uplifting way to end the evening
News
India’s Newest Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant’s Fighter Jet: 5 Facts
New Delhi:
India will receive its brand new aircraft carrier today. The largest ship ever built in India, INS Vikrant’s main arsenal will be the Russian-made MiG-29K, a naval version of the MiG-29 jet that has served in the Indian Air Force for decades .
Here are five facts about the Indian Navy’s MiG-29K
-
The MiG-29K is an all-weather fighter with a top speed over twice the speed of sound, or around 2,000 km/h.
-
It can pull up to eight times the force of gravity and climb to an altitude of over 65,000 feet.
-
It can engage targets in the air, at sea, or on land. With its air-to-air refueling capability, the MiG-29K can fly a long distance to complete critical missions.
-
The MiG-29K squadron was christened “INAS 303” and is commonly referred to as the “Black Panthers”. He is based at INS Hansa, Goa.
-
The Indian Navy on its official website states, “The MiG-29K…has enough power to undertake air dominance and power projection missions simultaneously, giving the commander at sea great flexibility.”
ndtv
News
High school football: Eden Prairie capitalizes on East Ridge mistakes in 34-7 victory
Thursday marked a rare occurrence in football where both teams walked away feeling good about themselves. Positives were abundant in Eden Prairie’s season-opening 34-7 win over East Ridge in Woodbury.
For the Eagles (1-0), they were clear to see. Eden Prairie demonstrated a balanced offensive attack and an opportunistic defense.
East Ridge walked away truly believing it can punch in Eden Prairie’s weight class.
A year after the Raptors fell 46-0 to Eden Prairie in a game in which East Ridge quarterback Tanner Zolnosky said the team didn’t log a first down, East Ridge moved the ball with regularity.
Zolnosky threw for 209 yards — with 83 of those going to Jaylin Reese — and a touchdown as East Ridge routinely made trips into Eden Prairie territory.
That the Raptors only tallied seven points was a product of a lack of execution in key spots. Drops, fumbles and penalties at key times were setbacks East Ridge couldn’t overcome.
“The biggest thing is if we just clean up the little things, the score is different, the result is different,” Zolnosky said. “We’re very happy it wasn’t big things we were missing. It was just little things like offsides, false starts, so we’ve just got to keep getting better.”
A team like Eden Prairie is going to capitalize on those mistakes more times than not. That appears especially true for this specific veteran group. The Eagles were perhaps a little rusty to open the night but were largely flawless throughout. And every time East Ridge did make a mistake, Eden Prairie pounced.
Two first-quarter East Ridge fumbles led to Eden Prairie touchdowns. The first was a 19-yard scoring strike from Nicholas Fazi to Jermell Taylor on a play-action rollout on fourth and 2.
The second came on the first play after East Ridge’s second fumble, when Fazi hit Michael Gross on a beautiful pass down the sidelines.
Eden Prairie led 20-0 before East Ridge scored a touchdown just before the half.
Fazi was clinical, going 13 for 16 for 177 yards. The passing success took Fazi a bit by surprise.
“I thought it did a lot better than we thought it would. … But I’m excited, we’ve got a lot of good weapons,” he said. “(We can) take teams by surprise. They play Eden Prairie, they think ‘Run,’ but then we hit them over the top. They’re not going to know how to play it.”
Eagles coach Mike Grant described Thursday’s contest as a “hard-hitting game” where both teams “hit hard, played well.” Eden Prairie was highly complimentary of East Ridge.
“I thought they were a great team. A lot better than they were last year, for sure,” Fazi said. “They’ve got a lot of great players, so it was a really good test Week 1.”
The Raptors will take solace in that, for now. East Ridge coach Dan Fritze lauded his team’s fortitude. East Ridge shifted its defensive scheme just a week prior to the contest and played fairly well on that side of the ball.
“They just embraced it. They’ve been studying so hard, and I thought they played great. Offensively, our guys made little mistakes, but at the same time, they did so many great things,” he said. “I think it’s encouraging because we have a lot to improve upon, but at the same time, we have a lot to work on.”
News
Protesters disrupt ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ event at California bookstore
Protesters broke up a “Drag Queen Story Hour” event at a California bookstore on Wednesday night.
Much like in similar incidents that have taken place in the Bay Area and across the country this year, the attendees have been branded as homophobic and transphobic slurs.
The audience then cheered as protesters were forced out of the event hosted by drag performer Tori Tia at the Books Inc. store in Campbell, just south of San Francisco. People who attended the event told NBC Bay Area that protesters showed up with signs and, at one point, some of them pretended to be part of the public.
“He was saying really transphobic stuff,” Tori Tia said of one of the protesters, adding that he told her she “shouldn’t be left with the kids.”
For the full story, visit NBC Bay Area.
Follow NBC Release on Twitter, Facebook & instagram.
nbcnews
Russia’s energy influence on Europe ‘almost over’
Frances Tiafoe edges out Jason Kubler in US Open second round
Karnataka Lingayat Seer Arrested, Sent to Custody for 14 Days in Sexual Abuse Case
Grandstand review: REO Speedwagon and Styx deliver energetic boomer-era nostalgia for State Fair crowd
India’s Newest Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant’s Fighter Jet: 5 Facts
High school football: Eden Prairie capitalizes on East Ridge mistakes in 34-7 victory
Protesters disrupt ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ event at California bookstore
Gophers and P.J. Fleck have no-drama win over Jerry Kill and New Mexico State
Judge seems open to special master – The Denver Post
Two big innings ignite Saints’ 18-6 rout of Omaha Storm Chasers
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food2 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
News3 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’