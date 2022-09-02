See Ana de Armas call Netflix’s Blonde NC-17 rating

SBI cuts FY23 growth forecast to 6.8% on numbers well below first quarter

Mumbai:

The State Bank of India’s chief economist has revised down the full-year growth forecast to a weak 6.8% from 7.5% earlier for the financial year 2023, citing “the well in below the GDP figures for the first quarter”.

The Office for National Statistics released first-quarter growth figures on Wednesday, which showed a consensus growth of 13.5%, driven by poor performance in the manufacturing sector, which reported a paltry expansion of 4, 8% in the first three months of FY23, negating the robust performance of the services sector.

The consensus forecast was 15-16.7%, of which the RBI made the highest forecast of 16.7%.

The SBI Group’s chief economic adviser, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, had also forecast growth of 15.7% for the first quarter.

The economy’s Gross Value Added (GVA) was also well below forecast, registering just 12.7%.

At 13.5%, real GDP growth declined 9.6% sequentially, but the seasonally adjusted real GDP growth series shows a pick-up in economic momentum, with higher growth at 5.6% in sequential in Q1, versus -4.1% in Q1FY22. and 1.9% in Q4FY22, Ghosh said in a note Thursday.

Headline GDP numbers hide more than these reveal and it’s time for some serious soul-searching on the measurement of the IIP and CPI baskets which were last revised in 2012, he said. declared.

Although GDP grew by double digits, it still remained well below market expectations and the main culprit is growth in the manufacturing sector which rose a meager 4.8% in the first quarter, Ghosh said, and recorded significantly lower growth for the year as a whole at 6.8. percent.

Giving a breakdown of the rest of the quarters, he expects Q2 to show at 6.9%, Q3 at 4.1% and the last quarter at a low of 4%, the number for the year integer being 6.8%. .

“We are now revising our FY23 annual GDP growth to 6.8%, primarily due to statistical adjustments, but growth momentum is expected to show increasing momentum in the second half,” Ghosh said.

It had previously forecast growth of 15.7% in the first quarter.

What is more disappointing is that nominal GDP growth came in at 26.7%, down from 32.4% in the first quarter of FY22 and 14.9% in the fourth quarter of FY22. 22, driven by the increase in private final consumption expenditure in overall growth.

Private final consumption expenditure in real terms improved to 10%, which is above the pre-pandemic level.

The gap between nominal GDP growth and real GDP growth widened between Q2FY20 and Q1FY22 due to rising inflation. It moderated in Q2 and Q3FY22, but increased again in the last two quarters.

Deflator growth increased slightly to 11.6% in Q1FY23 from 10.4% in Q4FY22.

GDP deflator growth for agriculture increased further to 12.4% from 10.7% in Q4FY22, indicating the lingering impact of rising food prices, while the growth deflator for industry grew mainly due to mining and quarrying and electricity, gas, water supply and others. utility services; and the services deflator fell only for public administration, defense and other services.

He said that there is a serious need to re-estimate the growth needs of the manufacturing sector in the sense that the IIP is still indexed to the 2012 base. The CPI basket has also not changed since 2012, which may also have caused the CPI to overestimate inflation on several occasions.

Citing the example of manufactured goods exports, he pointed out that until pre-pandemic, the IIP and manufactured goods exports moved in close tandem, but they diverged completely after the pandemic.

Indeed, many incentives were announced under the PLI program, which led to an exponential increase in exports of manufactured goods. However, he notes that on the expenditure side, the situation has improved considerably as private consumption has improved thanks to good urban demand with a growth of 25.9%.

Urban demand is supported by contact-intensive services while rural demand has not matched the growth in agricultural production. Similarly, gross fixed capital formation increased by 20.1%.

He also said the much weaker first quarter growth is also making RBI’s job worse, with a rate hike trajectory in the next two MPC meetings trying to find neutral ground amid growth and inflation. .

On the external front, the outlook is rather negative, with real exports increasing by only 14.7% against import growth of 37.2%. The sharp increase in imports and the fall of the rupee reduced real net exports to 8.1% of GDP.