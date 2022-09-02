The tapping of two tennis rackets at the end of a US Open women’s singles match on Thursday was over in seconds. But for a sport in which handshakes are a beloved post-match tradition, the exchange highlighted the tensions that have been happening on the pitch since Russia unleashed a war in Ukraine.
Serge Schmemann: Gorbachev freed the Soviet Union but could not save it
Back in the old Soviet Union, the political joke was the principal underground conduit of political opinion. One that made the rounds soon after Mikhail Gorbachev came to power in 1985 posed this question: “Who supports Gorbachev in the Politburo?” The answer: “Nobody has to. He can move around on his own.”
The rise of a dynamic, young and charismatic leader after a series of funerals of doddering old leaders — Leonid Brezhnev, Yuri Andropov, Konstantin Chernenko — was in itself an exciting novelty. Couple that with the radical openness, candor and willingness to change that Gorbachev introduced almost from the first day, and the euphoria was tangible across the entire Soviet expanse.
Gorbachev died on Tuesday, and it would be hard to find a Russian today who would remember him positively, much less in the brave and heroic way in which he is often perceived in the West. To those, like Vladimir Putin, who pine for lost empire, he was the man who destroyed the mighty Soviet state. To liberals, he was the leader who failed to set its successor in the right direction.
But in those first heady days of his leadership, Gorbachev, who at 54 was decades younger than most of the senile relics around him in the Politburo, was a global rock star.
The Soviet Union was near rock bottom. Store shelves were empty, the economy wrung dry by a rapacious military machine. An army of KGB agents and informers brutally crushed any public deviation from the official ideology, in which nobody believed. The outside world was a forbidden dream.
And then suddenly, this young leader with the broad smile and the accent of his roots in the southern farmland arrived, spreading a thrilling gospel of “new thinking,” “perestroika” (rebuilding) and “glasnost” (openness). We can’t go on like this, he declared as he brought new blood into the Kremlin. In a swirl of unscripted appearances, he preached that society was suffocating under the command-bureaucratic system and the arms race, that everything had to be changed, and changed radically. He sometimes appeared in public with his charming wife, Raisa, often plunging into the ecstatic crowd. It was something Russians had not seen since Nikita Khrushchev more than two decades earlier, and it was far more exciting, free and contagious.
One scene I remember in particular was from a trip Gorbachev made to Leningrad in the spring of his first year in office. The main evening television news, which under his predecessors had become a ritual recitation of propaganda, showed Gorbachev mingling and bantering in the street, his familiar bald pate with its large birthmark bobbing through a jostling crowd.
“I’m listening to you,” he said. “What do you want to say?”
“Continue as you began,” a man shouted. Then an imposing woman, pressed by the crowd against Gorbachev, her blond beehive hairdo rising over him, piped in, “Just get close to the people, and we’ll not let you down.”
“Can I be any closer?” Gorbachev replied, with a broad smile.
It was a chemistry that went far beyond the economic changes he began.
Taboos evaporated. People began speaking freely, newspapers started reporting in earnest, the arts flourished, churches filled. Dissidents, most notably Andrei Sakharov, returned from labor camps and internal exile. Real debate, and even real voting, arose in what had been a rubber-stamp Soviet legislature. It may have been more than Gorbachev bargained for, but in the public mind, he got credit for it all. Under his predecessors, anything politically daring in the arts was seen as an end run around the censors; under Gorbachev, it was treated as further evidence of a thaw.
The excitement was not limited to the Soviet Union. Throughout the Soviet bloc and around the world, the rise of a bold new leader captured attention even before he reached the pinnacle. During a visit by Gorbachev to London after he emerged as the acknowledged second in command in the Kremlin, a headline in The Sunday Times of London proclaimed, “A Red Star Rises in the East.” Margaret Thatcher, then the prime minister of Britain, issued her famous judgment: “I like Mr. Gorbachev. We can do business together.”
The citizens of what was then West Germany, who lived in a divided country amid a huge arsenal, greeted Gorbachev’s efforts to end the Cold War with a special passion. I remember crowds outside the baroque Old Town Hall in Bonn, then the West German capital, chanting “Gorby! Gorby!” while he signed the guest book inside. A public opinion poll on the eve of that visit in 1989 recorded an astounding 90% of respondents answering “yes” when asked whether Gorbachev was a man they could trust.
There were cheers of “Gorby! Gorby!” in East Berlin, too, when Gorbachev visited in October 1989 to join its aging communist leaders in celebrating the 40th anniversary of the East German state — a visit that directly precipitated the fall of the Berlin Wall a month later. A popular myth in the United States credits Ronald Reagan with that historic event, but the forces that Gorbachev unleashed throughout East Europe were immeasurably more important.
Yet Gorbachev was a reformer, not a revolutionary.
Only nine months before the Soviet Union was to collapse, he confessed before an audience in Minsk, in what is now Belarus, “I am not ashamed to say that I am a communist and adhere to the communist idea, and with this I will leave for the other world.”
What he failed to understand — and what his grizzled, ruthless predecessors in the Kremlin knew intuitively — was that to loosen a system built on coercion, power and fear was to destroy it. While Soviet society burst from the restraints of Soviet authoritarianism, Gorbachev’s efforts to reform the economy foundered on the same rocks as all previous reforms: the privileged, corrupt Communist Party apparatus.
He tried economic shock therapy, then reversed course, then tried force, but it was all too little, too late. Without the cruel glue of repression, the Soviet Union disintegrated, and the economy ground to a halt. An attempt by communist hard-liners to seize power by force in August 1991 was put down by Boris Yeltsin, and the USSR would survive only a few months more.
Having witnessed the disintegration of the Soviet empire from Moscow and then from Berlin, I find it hard to imagine that an agent of change other than Gorbachev could have achieved the peaceful dismantling of a system that had all but collapsed. It took a believing communist to try to change the system from within, but the system was beyond reviving.
Gorbachev saw that in his later years.
“The old system collapsed before the new one had time to begin working, and the crisis in the society became even more acute,” he proclaimed in his resignation speech in December 1991. In the United States, most people thought it was self-evident that the end of the Cold War and the collapse of a totalitarian system would be universally perceived as a positive event. In Russia, though, there were many who deplored the loss of great-power status, a nostalgia that Putin harnessed to rebuild an authoritarian Kremlin.
But when I heard of Gorbachev’s death, what came to my mind first and foremost was that broad smile, that contagious euphoria, that courageous faith in change and those shouts of “Gorby! Gorby!” from people being set free. That is Mikhail Gorbachev’s true legacy.
Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk snubs Belarusian Victoria Azarenka at US Open
The women had played for an hour and a half. At match point, Kostyuk’s forehand entered the net, sending Azarenka into the third round. The 33-year-old squealed in delight, clenching her fists as the crowd at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens cheered. Kostyuk, meanwhile, approached the net with her racquet raised. The two then quickly bumped rackets before turning to shake hands with the chair umpire.
The moment lasted less than five seconds, but the tension continued into the post-match press conferences.
“It was just my choice,” Kostyuk said of the lack of a handshake, adding, “We had a great game, don’t get me wrong. She’s a great competitor, I respect her as a as an athlete, but that has nothing to do with her as a human being.
Kostyuk said she cannot support tennis players who have not publicly condemned the war in Ukraine, which has has killed more than 5,500 civilians and forced more than 7 million people from their homes since the Russian invasion in February, according to the United Nations.
Belarus, where Azarenka is from, has been one of Russia’s staunchest allies in its foray into Ukraine. Although not directly involved in the conflict, Belarus has allowed Russian forces to deploy troops and equipment there. The European Union and the United States imposed sanctions on Belarus, and Ukraine accused Russia of launching missiles from there.
The Belarusian president, an ally of Putin, did not expect the war to “last forever”
In response to the attack, Russian and Belarus players were banned from the Wimbledon tennis tournament earlier this year. At the US Open they are allowed to play, but only if their flags and countries are not listed.
The war has prompted tennis players around the world to speak out. In February, Russian player Andrey Rublev scribbled “no war please” on a camera lens after winning his semi-final match in Dubai. Daria Kasatkina, Russia’s top-ranked player, was a vocal critic of what she called “a real nightmare”. In March, Azarenka said “I hope and wish for peace and an end to war” in a statement posted on Twitter.
Nonetheless, Kostyuk – one of Ukraine’s most outspoken players – challenged Belarusian and Russian athletes to do more to publicly condemn their countries’ leaders. In April, she was part of a band calling on the sport’s governing organizations to ask Russian and Belarusian players if they support the war. If they had not denounced the conflict, the group demanded that the athletes be excluded from international events.
“As athletes, we live a life in the public eye and therefore have a tremendous responsibility,” the group wrote, adding that “there comes a time when silence is betrayal, and that time is now.”
This week, Kostyuk told reporters she texted Azarenka before the game to say she shouldn’t expect a handshake.
“I sincerely wanted to warn her that I was not going to shake her hand because she never approached me, at least personally, and did not tell me her opinion,” Kostyuk said, adding that Azarenka had not used it. role on the Players Council of the Women’s Tennis Association to speak out against the war.
Azarenka, however, pushed back against these claims in a press conference“I feel like I got a very clear message from the start, that I’m here to try to help, which I’ve done a lot. Maybe not something people see. And that’s not why I’m doing it. I’m doing it for people in need.”
The Belarusian also said she would be “open at all times to listen, try to understand, empathize” with Kostyuk. At the same time, she expressed confusion over why she was pulled from last week’s Tennis Plays for Peace exhibition and fundraiser for Ukraine. Although she was expected to participate, Azarenka was eventually kicked out after Ukrainian players complained.
“I thought it was a gesture that really shows commitment,” Azarenka said. of his intention to participate in the event. “I don’t know why it wasn’t taken that way.”
Although the handshake is not mandatory, it is rare for players not to participate in the ritual, which is considered a sign of respect. Tennis magazine writer Steve Tignor once described the moment as “the emotional crux of any match”.
In 2013, Azarenka told USA Today that it was important for players to show “that mutual respect” by shaking hands. At the time, she said she would never skip the ritual.
“But that never happened to me. Oh no no! And I would never do that…to my opponent,” she said.
Almost 10 years later, a war would change that.
Julian Mark contributed to this report.
Coming off a dominant camp, Odafe Oweh could be the man to help the Ravens reclaim their defensive legacy
Odafe Oweh kept track.
As the boiling afternoon practices rolled on, he crashed into the Ravens backfield so often that he could have been charged property tax. But he could not hit the quarterback, so what did he have to show for it? As they jawed back and forth, Lamar Jackson said he would have evaded Oweh’s pressure under game conditions. The second-year outside linebacker disagreed, so he tallied the sacks in his mind — an unofficial record of his training camp dominance.
“I got those ones,” he said, a smile creeping onto his generally taciturn face.
Statistical record or no, Ravens coaches and teammates could not miss Oweh this summer as he prepared for the breakout season he and they expect.
“My expectation for Odafe is to be a dominant player,” first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. “I think that’s the vision that he has for himself, and he should be a guy that, when we need him, he can get to the quarterback. I think he would tell you the same thing.”
Much hinges on Oweh reaching the potential he demonstrated in flashes last season and more consistently in training camp this year. The Ravens, a franchise built on Hall of Fame defensive talent, have not drafted a Pro Bowl defender since cornerback Marlon Humphrey in 2017. You could argue they have not drafted and developed an elite pass rusher since Terrell Suggs (though Za’Darius Smith hit that level briefly after he departed Baltimore to join the Green Bay Packers).
The Ravens desperately need the player Oweh could become. Sacks are not the be-all, end-all for judging a team’s ability to harass the quarterback, but they have not had a player reach double digits since Suggs in 2017. They finished tied for 22nd in sacks and 24th in pressure rate last season despite ranking sixth in blitz rate.
Every veteran who lays eyes on Oweh seems to say the same thing: His “freakish” blend of physical ability and eagerness to learn could make him the next one to carry the Ravens’ defensive legacy forward. It’s not a burden the 23-year-old backs away from. He posts his goals — private but lofty — on the wall of his home so he sees them every day.
“It’s going to be a crazy jump,” he said, using his favorite adjective to describe the years ahead. “And I’m ready.”
The Ravens did not know exactly what they had after they used their second first-round pick of 2021 on an edge rusher from Penn State who had not played a snap of football until his junior year of high school at New Jersey’s Blair Academy. They knew the story told by stopwatches: a 6-foot-5, 257-pound man covering 40 yards in an absurd 4.36 seconds. They also knew the statistic bandied about by Oweh’s detractors: zero sacks in his last year with the Nittany Lions.
Was he a revolutionary athlete at his position or a lump of raw material whose gifts would never translate to meaningful production?
No one grasped this narrative better than the guy at the center of it. “I feel like that’s the intrigue about me,” Oweh told reporters at his introductory news conference in Baltimore.
The idea of Oweh as an empty workout wonder went out the window quickly. His strip and recovery against Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the signature defensive play in the Ravens’ most significant victory of 2021. Two games into his NFL career, he was AFC Defensive Player of the Week. He would go on to lead the team in forced fumbles and finish second in sacks and quarterback hits.
And there was the way he carried himself, with a deadly serious expression that suggested he had no interest in wasting time. A sly sense of humor peeked out, but this was not a guy who was going to goof away his opportunity.
Oweh did not put his mark on every game of his rookie season. He was banged up by the end, missing the last two games with a foot injury and going under a surgeon’s knife at the end of January for repairs to his shoulder.
When he reviewed his performance on film, he was proud of the effort, the way he tried a second move and a third if his first was stymied. But he also saw a “jittery” novice eager to make any play instead of waiting to make the right one.
He transitioned from Year 1 to Year 2 knowing that he had established his place but believing he could become much more.
“When I got here, he said, ‘Coach, I want to be the best,’” recalled outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard, who joined the Ravens this year. “So when a player tells you that, it’s pretty easy.”
For Oweh that means making the opponent feel him every series, not just here and there. He has lived up to that goal this summer, with his teammates bearing the brunt of his practice fury. No one hands out Defensive Player of Training Camp trophies, but if they did, the choice in Baltimore would not be difficult.
As Oweh analyzed his form, he noted that his legs are stronger. He and Leonard have also discussed how his hands need to be as busy as his feet. At the same time, he said his progress is more a result of calming down than firing up.
“I’m not necessarily trying to jump out of gaps and try to force plays,” he said. “[I’m] being patient. And obviously, in pass rushing, being more calm, reading everything, taking what I see, bending the edge, and all the stuff like that. So, you’ll see a different Odafe this year, for sure.”
His eagerness for new perspectives extends across the line of scrimmage.
“I think the biggest thing is that he knows he doesn’t know it all, and he’s not afraid to ask,” said right tackle Morgan Moses, a nine-year veteran. “And so, there are times when we’re on the field, and we’ll literally stop in the middle of the play, and we’re talking about things, because he wants to know, ‘Why did you set me like this?’ And any time you get a guy like that, the sky is the limit.”
By the end of this season, Ravens opponents could be fleeing from not one but two precocious edge rushers. Oweh and 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo share more than long frames and quick feet. They bonded as high school teammates who shared Nigerian roots and a sense that this unfamiliar game could be their ticket to prosperity. Oweh will aim to take a head start while Ojabo continues to recover from a torn Achilles tendon that knocked him out of the first round of the draft.
“It’s going to be crazy,” Oweh said.
Michigan’s Abortion Rights Ambition
Some of our right-wing friends say our Wednesday op-ed on a possible abortion referendum in Michigan was too understated as to its true ambition. If voters agree in November, the proposed constitutional amendment will protect unrestricted abortion until fetal viability (about 24 weeks), similar to the line once used under Roe vs. Wade.
But look at the language, say our correspondents. After fetal viability, the proposed amendment would guarantee access to abortion whenever “a treating health professional” determines it as “medically indicated to protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant person.” . A red flag is the indefinite “sanity” exception, which could be misused to justify abortions months after viability for anyone in distress.
For Orioles’ DL Hall, a bullpen role is ‘different.’ His aggressive mindset is the same.
The word most frequently coming out of DL Hall’s mouth is “different,” because that’s the best way to describe his current situation. For as long as he can remember, since before high school, the left-hander has been a starting pitcher.
He had piggybacked a few outings before, but until August with Triple-A Norfolk, the Orioles’ fourth-ranked prospect had never taken the mound in the middle of an inning.
For a starter developing into a reliever for Baltimore’s September playoff push, that was one of the main hurdles for Hall to overcome. More than just the idea behind being a reliever, the 23-year-old had to rapidly learn the secrets of getting warm in a hurry, how to handle inheriting base runners and how to let it all ride in the one or two innings he’ll be on the mound.
The last one was the easiest. Hall doesn’t mind an opportunity to let his 100 mph fastball play if given the opportunity.
But in his four appearances in relief for the Tides — four opportunities to get comfortable out of the bullpen on the fly — Hall learned what works for him. And now as a September call-up for the Orioles, Hall can breathe fresh life into a bullpen that has thrown the eight-most innings of any group in the majors this season.
“It’s different,” Hall said, leaning on that word again. “Everybody has their own ways of getting ready. For me, just because I am new to it, I’ve kind of figured out I’m a guy, if I know I’m hot or have a chance of pitching, I’m going to be moving around the whole game. Every other inning I’m doing something.”
Even during Baltimore’s 3-0 win against Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night at Progressive Field, Hall couldn’t spend all nine innings doing nothing. He paced around the bullpen periodically and stretched, keeping himself loose for whenever he gets the call.
He’ll see some of his fellow relievers get ready, using a band to stretch then “start ripping fastballs,” Hall said. “But with me getting used to it, I’ve just been kind of using the whole game to stay loose and if my name’s called, then I’m ready. And if not, then I just got a little loose.”
The last month for Hall has featured a major league debut and a sudden change of direction. He started against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings, and was optioned immediately after the game to learn how to pitch in the bullpen.
Hall says he took it in stride. In his four appearances with Norfolk, he allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings. Hall pointed out pitching in relief is a way to keep his innings down this season, which is a focus after he suffered a stress reaction in his left elbow after just 31 2/3 innings in 2021.
“They have a plan, and I trust in it,” Hall said moments after learning he was optioned Aug. 13. “I’m going to go down and work on what I need to work on, and hopefully come back and prove I belong to be here.”
Hall is here now, where he’ll pitch as part of a bullpen that has been outstanding this season. The group’s 3.16 ERA entering Thursday is the fourth-best mark in the majors, even after closer Jorge López was traded to the Minnesota Twins at the deadline.
An August ERA of 3.71 ranks 16th in baseball, however, and with one fewer late-inning arm, other relievers have shifted into new roles. That includes Joey Krehbiel and Bryan Baker, who saw their August ERAs balloon to 5.79 and 4.50, respectively.
As part of a postseason push in September, there are few low-leverage situations for relievers. Still, Hall could slide into a late-inning role, giving the Orioles an arm with a four-pitch repertoire and a fastball-slider combination that is imposing when Hall can command them. The bullpen could also welcome right-hander Tyler Wells at some point soon from an oblique strain.
Gearing up for a relief appearance changes Hall’s approach, too. For a normal start, Hall works through his four-seamer, slider, curveball and changeup. But as he tries to warm rapidly in the bullpen, Hall primarily throws his heater.
He’ll lean on his fastball and slider if he knows he’ll face two left-handed hitters. Hall might still throw one or two curveballs or changeups just in case, but he focuses on what he knows “I’m coming in to use.”
“We talked about it with him [Wednesday] about just being as aggressive as he possibly can for the time that he’s out there,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “He doesn’t need to worry about staying out there anymore, you don’t have to worry about monitoring your pitch count and those types of things. It’s about going to get the three hitters out this inning, and then we’ll go from there.”
This isn’t where Hall envisions himself. Going into spring training next season, he said he’ll be fighting for a place in the rotation.
But Hall also understands a bullpen role is what is required of him right now. And when he gets out there, he won’t hold back. Even if it is different.
New fussy boss brings new problems
Dear Amy: I need advice on my boss. In over 30 years of employment, the majority have been unpleasant or toxic workplaces, primarily due to difficult supervisors.
A few years ago, I started a new job, doing building maintenance for a local municipality. It was great – my work requirements, hours, co-workers and especially my supervisor were wonderful.
I thought I had found my “forever” job.
Unfortunately, my supervisor has recently retired and his replacement is difficult to accept.
Since their first week on the job, a lot of picky, picky microaggressions have been directed at me, especially if there are construction issues.
They try to scold me and blame me even though there is no possible way that it is my fault or my responsibility.
Some days are tolerable, but now I hate any interaction with the supervisor, and have been looking for other jobs to transfer out of this department.
I know I am not alone. Other colleagues are unhappy and are looking for other jobs. I would like to stay in my current position, but not under these circumstances.
I lost my tolerance for a hostile workplace, because I know it doesn’t have to be that way.
Should I report my issues to my supervisor first, or should I go directly to my Human Resources department?
— Tired of Bad Bosses
Dear fed up: My first thought is that “construction issues” are legit things to be wary of. After all, building maintenance seems to be part of your job. I also think that presenting work-related pettiness as “microaggressions” may not be appropriate (from your description, it’s hard to tell). “Microaggressions” are, strictly speaking, comments or actions directed at someone from a marginalized group, such as a racial or ethnic minority. Maybe that applies to you – but nitpicking about work issues doesn’t necessarily apply.
You had a dream supervisor who communicated well with you and obviously trusted you to perform well. This new person doesn’t have those valuable skills and didn’t start off on the right foot with you.
While you are looking for a different position, you should at least try to communicate with your supervisor to review your job description, duties and expectations – which seem different from those of your previous supervisor. Of course, your boss should initiate this conversation, instead of trying to inspire you with negative comments, but he didn’t.
I suggest you make a concerted attempt to communicate with your supervisor before going to HR, as HR will most likely suggest this before taking action.
Take notes and document your concerns in writing, with dates and outlining specific incidents and issues for your later meeting with HR.
Dear Amy: My husband has a good friend he’s had since college.
I have known him and his wife for over 20 years.
Over the years, their drinking and fighting increased. It’s nothing for her to drink two bottles of wine a night – and it’s not far behind.
A few years ago, we went on vacation for three weeks with them and the drinking and fighting were incessant.
They ask us to go on vacation with them, and we just don’t want to. We tried the nice excuse: “Oh, we tend to like different activities than yours.”
I’m willing to see them occasionally socially because I can choose to come home if the night gets rough.
In my experience, they’re good at not driving while drinking, so I don’t think it’s my business how much alcohol they drink.
But I just don’t want to vacation with them.
How honest should we be?
– wondering
Dear amazed: First of all, a three-week vacation with any hard-drinking, hard-fighting couple feels less like a vacation than a summer stock of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”
Your sweet excuse is a good place to start.
If they push harder, you might refine your argument: “The drama between you two really escalates when you’re drinking.” It makes us uncomfortable. »
Dear readers: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800) 273-8255 recently changed its name and made it easier for people to contact them.
The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is now just a three-digit contact.
Simply dial 988 from any phone.
(The previous number can still be used, indefinitely.)
The very useful website address is now 988lifeline.org.
I urge parents and teachers to do their best to spread the word.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
ASK IRA: Readers react to Heat losing out on Donovan Mitchell
Another day where we reverse the typical approach of you ask, I answer.
Basically, my immediate take after the Jazz elected to trade Donovan Mitchell for a package of players and picks from the Cavaliers was that if there was a loser in the deal, it was the Knicks and not the Heat, with New York having far greater expectations and a far greater need.
Here’s what you said via Twitter:
– “We are actually one piece away though and have potential to win it all if we had someone else who could do something offensively that’s not Jimmy.” – Kelly.
– “Who cares about how the Knicks feel, we still suck.” –Oblivion.
– “How about we not care about New York and just consider being Miami letting this one get away.” – Adam.
– “Who cares about the Knicks? This offseason has been a catastrophe for the Miami Heat.” – Michael.
– “Comparing ourselves to the Knicks is not a consolation prize.” – Andy.
– “One game away from another Finals appearance and the roster is worse. If Pat doesn’t make a move before the season starts fans have every right to be upset.” – Jackie.
– “Heat are a 5, 6 seed in the East. Wasting Jimmy’s prime years he has left.” – H.L.
– “Yeah, but the Heat aren’t the Knicks, it’s a different standard in Miami. Pat let one slip.” – Joshua.
– “If we are still comparing our every move to the Knicks, we clearly have some problems. Almost every other team in the East got significantly better except us.” Ryan.
– “We have standards, Ira! We like fun and shiny stuff and Superstars and we most definitely aren’t the Knicks.” – Michael.
– “How about nobody cares about other teams and let’s talk about how Miami failed once again to get another star? Now the Heat have to worry about the emerging star trio in Cleveland along with everyone else who improved in the conference. We got worse, not better.” – Cri.
– “I don’t understand why everyone is crying. Mitchell is a good player. Nowhere near elite. Too small for a shooting guard. Defensive liability. I’m good with Herro moving forward.” Drew.
– “Dude, Ira, stop it. Heat now officially have done zero, I mean zero, this offseason. We lost P.J. and Kief and have our same team. This organization did nothing to help Jimmy. I hope he leaves. He deserves better.” – Jordan.
– “Mitchell isn’t a whale, he’s a dolphin.” – James.
– “Ira, no one legit cares what a lottery team does. We care about how Pat Riley dropped the ball on a superstar available (once again) and letting another East team get better.” – Gonzalo.
