Southwest Airlines Airdrops Passenger Nude Photo To Fellow Travelers

The pilot of a Southwest Airlines flight has threatened to cancel takeoff after someone on the plane sent a nude photo to other passengers.

The incident, involving Apple’s AirDrop file transfer service, involved a flight from Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“So here’s the deal, if this continues while we’re on the ground I’m going to have to back up to the door, everyone’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to involve security and… the holiday is going to be ruined” , we could hear the pilot say in a video that has been viewed around 2.7 million times on TikTok.

“So you guys, whatever it is with AirDrop, stop sending nude pics and let’s go to Cabo.”

Passenger Teighlor Marsalis shot the video and told CNN that she and her friends had just boarded the plane when she and those around her received a file sharing notification via AirDrop.

Marsalis said she refused the file, but two women in front of her accepted it and showed her the photo.

“He was a naked man who AirDropped himself to everyone,” she said.

Marsalis said he saw another woman upset by the photos and reported what was happening to a flight attendant.

A flight attendant went to tell the pilot what happened, and Marsalis said she started filming because she thought something was going to happen.