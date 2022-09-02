Spencer Strider hits 16 Rockies in 3-0 Braves win

Never had a billion dollars, a love for The Lord of the Rings and a desire to make a TV series? This is what Amazon does power rings. It’s a terrific undertaking at a time when the fantasy genre is having a real moment.

And while Amazon has spared no expense advertising this series so far, there are a ton of questions to answer about what this show is about and if it’s something you want to sit down and watch when it hits Prime Video on September 2.

Here’s what you need to know.

Is The Rings of Power a prequel?

In many ways, yes. The Rings of Power takes place before the events of The Lord of the Rings, so for the sake of simplicity, this series is a prequel to the movies.

The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings. This is a period of Middle-earth called the Second Age, because time in this world is divided into events with global impact. The Third Age, where Sauron is a big bright eye and searches for his ring, is a far cry from the events of this series. Sauron is a very fit person in this series.

Also, where the movies were adapted from the three books written by JRR Tolkien, the TV series isn’t as well sourced. Amazon was unable to secure the film rights to The Silmarillion, Tolkien’s collection of stories predating The Lord of the Rings. Instead, this series will be . Tolkien left a ton of notes on the history of Middle-earth in his hugely popular trilogy, including an abridged history of many Silmarillion events.

If you’re not sure exactly what that means for this series, you’re not alone. Even in The Silmarillion there isn’t the same kind of rich detail regarding the events of the Second Age that you get in The Lord of the Rings. This means the Amazon editorial team has plenty of space to fill with things that Tolkien didn’t explicitly describe. This made some Tolkien fans nervous that the series would stick to the source material.

Should I watch or read anything before starting?

You don’t need to have seen The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit to enjoy The Rings of Power. Likewise, if you’ve seen these movies, but it’s been a while, you’re fine. It is not necessary to have recently consumed the extended editions of each film, and the same is true for all the books.

It certainly won’t hurt if you’ve seen them recently, or read The Silmarillion at some point. And don’t worry if you’re already lost about something in an episode. We will post recaps and explanations as soon as possible, and we have a terminology guide for the show too.

What is it about?

Ben Rothstein/First video



If you’ve watched or read The Lord of the Rings, you know it focuses on Sauron’s ring of control. This golden ring was created to manipulate the leaders of the races of Dwarves, Elves and Men who received powerful magic rings as gifts. Sauron’s Ring, often called the One Ring, corrupted an effort to bring the people of Middle-earth together after a great war against Sauron’s former boss, Morgoth.

The Rings of Power, as their name suggests, are the story that led to the creation of Sauron’s ring. It is the history and politics of Middle-earth after a brutal war and the efforts to grow and prosper afterwards. We’re going to see dwarven kingdoms at their most glorious instead of the ruins we see in Lord of the Rings. We’ll follow a younger, impulsive, and seasoned Galadriel long before she becomes the powerful, ethereal being we meet in the movies. We’ll see how the great Kings of Men rose from a great and mighty empire to broken and scattered remnants haunted by the Ringwraiths they created out of their own greed and wickedness.

Instead of a single quest, like The Lord of the Rings, you can expect to see many beautiful, winding paths leading the audience to what will ultimately be a pretty dark conclusion.

Will familiar characters appear?

There are two popular Lord of the Rings characters with much larger roles in The Rings of Power – Galadriel and Elrond. In The Lord of the Rings, we see these two as rulers of their own realms, largely unable to leave those realms because their power keeps those places alive and protected. In The Rings of Power, each of these characters is younger and with much less status. Galadriel is a young warrior commander seeking revenge for her brother’s death, while Elrond seeks status through political means.

The other characters you’ve seen before aren’t even about to be born yet, or they haven’t arrived in Middle-earth yet. It’s so far back in time that Hobbits as we know them don’t exist and their ancestors have yet to find the Shire. Hobbits come from three different types of halflings, one of which is Harfoots. These Harfoots are nomadic and move around a lot to stay safe. We’ll get to know at least one tribe during Rings of Power, but not much else is known.

If you’re wondering about Gandalf, he probably won’t show up. Gandalf and the other four wizards of Middle-earth are not sent to fight Sauron until the Third Age. It’s possible the writers will fudge the timeline a bit and show us a wizard before the series ends, but it’s extremely unlikely that we’ll see one as a major character.

Is Amazon ruining The Lord of the Rings by making stuff up?

Amazon



No, these are nonsense words from people on Twitter who like to be mad at things. I’ll let JRR Tolkien himself answer that, with a quote from a letter he wrote in 1951.

I would draw some of the tall tales in full, and leave many others just placed in the diagram and sketched. The cycles must be linked to a majestic whole, while leaving room for other minds and hands, handling painting, music and theater.

Since Amazon doesn’t have access to a concrete, beat-for-beat story that tells you what each character was doing in the Second Age, there’s a lot of space to fill. What you will see in The Rings of Power is exactly what Tolkien describes above, new spirits telling a new set of stories within the larger rhythms created by the great storyteller for the universe. There are certain lines that Amazon shouldn’t cross, particularly when it comes to outright rewriting a story point that Tolkien established, but outside of those larger plot points there are has plenty of room for other stories to be told with respect.

In previews of the series, we’ve already seen bits and pieces of it. Tolkien only ever mentions a single dwarf in his entire narration, and it’s more or less done to further develop a prominent male character. We know dwarven women exist and they had to do things in their mountain halls, so having a character like Disa to follow in Rings of Power is a great, fairly inexpensive way to respectfully expand the universe by Tolkien. The same can be said of the Harfoots, nomadic ancestors of the Hobbits we all know and love. Tolkien created Harfoots, but they were never part of a larger story he told. It’s a great chance to have fun with a band that most people already know they love.

Nothing is ruined, at least from what we know so far.

How many episodes are there?

This first season will have eight episodes, but Amazon has already announced that it will have at least five seasons. Unless the first season or two are disastrously bad in terms of ratings, you can expect this show to be a talking point for the foreseeable future.