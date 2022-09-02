News
Steph Curry receives the key to the city of Charlotte – WSOC TV
CHARLOTTE — Mayor Vi Lyles and the Charlotte City Council presented NBA superstar Steph Curry with a key to the city on Thursday.
“It’s definitely a moment to reflect and take a second to thank God for the blessings I have,” Golden State Warriors point guard Curry said. “All the success on and off the court, the ability to impact communities here in Charlotte, here in the state of North Carolina.”
Curry is a Charlotte native and a Charlotte Christian graduate. Curry attended Davidson College from 2006 to 2009 before leaving early to play basketball professionally. He officially graduated from Davidson College in 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.
Curry heard from Lyles, his former high school coach, Shonn Brown, and Carolina Panthers legend Thomas Davis, a former Key to the City recipient.
“Not many people who had the opportunity to receive the key to the city,” Davis said. “I still haven’t figured out what exactly I can do with it. I’m still working on it.
Curry reflected on his time in the Queen City, including playing basketball at the Naomi Drenan Center near Wendover Road.
“Charlotte is in my blood, in my DNA,” Curry said. “I’m so proud when someone asks me where I’m from. I wasn’t born here but I’m from Charlotte. The best 21 years of my life spent here, and I take that with me wherever I go So to get this key to the city, (Thomas Davis), we’re going to figure out what we can do with it for sure. We’re going to put our heads together.
The Warriors superstar said if he had to choose another place to play, it would be for the Charlotte Hornets.
“Everyone always asks me, ‘Wouldn’t you like to play a year for the Hornets and come back?’” Curry told the cheering crowd inside the Government Center. “Don’t do that, don’t do that. I don’t give any news for the moment. I make no promises. All I would say, though, is if there was one team I wanted to play for that wasn’t called the Warriors, that would be it.
However, Curry emphasized that he was committed to the Warriors.
On Wednesday, Davidson College officially presented Curry with his degree at a graduation ceremony. Curry was also inducted into the Davidson College Athletics Hall of Fame and his number was retired.
Curry was the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. He has won four NBA championships and two league most valuable player awards. He holds the NBA record for most three-pointers.
VIDEO: Steph Curry gives Oregon teen with cerebral palsy a memorable night out
Jennifer Lopez shares new details about Ben Affleck’s marriage, including their children’s roles
Jennifer Lopez reveals special details about her and Ben Affleck’s wedding last month.
Lopez recapped the newlyweds’ extravagant wedding weekend in a newsletter sent to her fans on Thursday.
“Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age,” she wrote. “We had both been married before and we’re not exactly kids anymore, but somehow we now seemed like the only age that made sense.”
Lopez previously tied the knot with Marc Anthony in 2004. The two, who divorced in 2014, share 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian. She was also married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.
Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005. They divorced in 2018 and have three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.
In her newsletter, the “Hustlers” star recalled reading Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke’s book “Letter to a Young Poet.” She said Rilke wrote that loving another person is a challenge. She agreed and explained, “Being able to love someone to want to be better for them and make them happy, because giving happiness and love becomes more joyful than receiving it, that’s true adult sublime love. ”
On Aug. 20, Lopez and Affleck said “yes” to the “Gone Girl” actor’s estate at Hampton Island Preserve near Savannah, Georgia.
Lopez painted a picturesque scene of her walking down the aisle.
“The sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing on the river behind the makeshift altar in our garden,” she said. “As the sun set behind the live oak trees draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept across the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, finally, I started down the stairs that would become the driveway. that would lead me to the rest of my life. Ahhhhh…it was happening…”
She went on to describe their reception as a “divinely wrapped up” moment.
The singer shared that over 20 years ago – when the couple first met in the early 2000s and got engaged in 2002 – she and Affleck talked about “the love song wedding ceremony” in the same Georgian house.
They chose Marc Cohn’s romantic ballad “True Companion” as the song, and Lopez asked the musician to perform at the nuptials.
However, Lopez slid down the aisle to Cohn’s “The Things We’ve Handed Down” instead because she said it was “a song about the wonderful mystery of children – something we couldn’t guess what at the time, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk.
She continued, “The twenty years between those youthful dreams and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could. to imagine. We weren’t just getting married; we were marrying these children into a new family.
Their children were the only guests at the wedding party who were asked to “stand up” for Affleck and Lopez and the couple were honored to have done so.
After seeing Violet walk down the aisle and (eventually) hearing “True Companion,” Lopez said, “Life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely wrapped up.”
The “Argo” director told his fiancée that watching her walk towards him seemed both implausible and a tangible fantasy.
“And when he saw me appear at the top of the stairs at that moment, it made absolute sense while still seeming incredibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never wake you up,” she said.
Lopez joked that she would have shared the same sentiment if she weren’t more focused on not tripping over her Ralph Lauren Couture dress.
She added: “Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past was finally lifted from our shoulders.”
At the reception, Affleck referenced a line from his 2016 film “Live by Night” in his speech.
“‘It’s heaven,’” he told their guests and Lopez. “‘Here. We are here now.
She shared the same sentiment. “And I thought… how perfect that was,” she said.
The Georgia ceremony was the second time they professed their love for each other. They had already obtained their marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, in July.
After their nuptials in Las Vegas, Lopez changed her married name to Jennifer Affleck, according to court documents.
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
ST. PETERSBURG — Oswald Peraza is getting his shot. The Yankees are adding one of their top prospects to the expanded 28-man roster. The move comes on the heel of a devastating loss to the Angels and the Yankees needing to get back on track after a brutal month of August.
The 22-year-old shortstop is considered the Yankees’ No. 2 prospect behind Anthony Volpe. In 98 games at Triple-A Scranton this season, Peraza hit .258 with 18 homers, 49 RBI and a .769 OPS with 33 stolen bases.
Peraza is regarded as a solid defender, and his bat has gotten louder as the season has gone on. Since June, Peraza has hit .291 with 14 home runs and 22 steals. Just as important after Wednesday night’s loss, Peraza is considered a good defensive shortstop.
Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss to the Angels featured an error by Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the sixth inning. That was magnified when a hitter later, Shohei Ohtani hammered a Gerrit Cole fastball for a three-run home run.
“He’s been one of the best defenders in the league at shortstop,” Aaron Boone said when asked about Kiner-Falefa’s mistakes in big spots. “Shortstops and infielders make an error every now and then. … It’s a play you should make obviously, but he’s been one of the best defenders in the league. He didn’t make the play that time.”
Kiner-Falefa has 12 errors this season and according to Baseball Savant, he is a -2 in runs prevented this season.
Peraza has played all but a few games the last month at shortstop. Interestingly, the Yankees did have him play second base for three games this month. That is where the Yankees have another struggling player in Gleyber Torres.
With the other roster spot, the Yankees returned Marwin Gonzalez from the paternity list.
Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ top prospect, is getting promoted. As expected, the 21-year-old from New Jersey will be heading to Triple-A Scranton this weekend, one step away from the majors, a source confirmed.
Volpe is hitting .252/.350/.470 with an .820 OPS and 18 home runs in 109 games with the Double-A Somerset team.
The first-round draft pick out of Delbarton High School will replace Peraza.
Volpe is ranked the eighth-best prospect in baseball in the latest rankings by MLB.com and is projected to make his big league debut at some point next season.
Olectra Greentech to supply 100 electric buses to Assam for Rs 151 Crore
Shares of Olectra Greentech Ltd ended at Rs 638.10, down Rs 1.15, or 0.18% on BSE.
Electric mobility company Olectra Greentech Ltd (OLECTRA) announced on Friday that it has won an order to supply 100 electric buses from Assam State Transport Corporation for Rs 151 crore.
The company said on September 2, “We would like to inform you that Olectra Greentech Limited (Olectra/Company) has received an award letter from one of the state transport companies for 100 electric buses.”
“This order for the supply of 100 electric buses is on a firm sale basis and will be delivered over a period of 9 months. The company will be responsible for the maintenance of these buses for a period of 5 years,” Olectra said. Greentech in a press release. stock market filing.
Recently, Olectra had won an order to supply 300 electric buses worth Rs 500 crore to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). According to the statement, Evey Trans Private Ltd will purchase these buses from Olectra Greentech Ltd, which will be delivered over a period of 20 months.
Currently, Olectra Greentech is operating electric buses in various State Transport Enterprises (STU) across the country such as Pune (PMMPL), Mumbai (BEST), Goa, Deharadun, Surat, Ahmedabad, Silvasa and Nagpur.
Founded in 2000, the company is part of Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited. Driven by higher revenues, the company saw its net profit increase to Rs 18.8 crore in the June quarter.
Chris Perkins: Dolphins building camaraderie via new locker-room setup, team outing. But will it translate into victories?
Mike McDaniel is a big believer in team chemistry, camaraderie, relationship-building, all that kind of intangible, abstract stuff. McDaniel, the 39-year-old Miami Dolphins rookie head coach, strongly believes those things help win games. That belief is the reason the Dolphins had a team outing Thursday night, and it’s the reason Miami’s locker room has a nontraditional setup this season.
All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard likes the idea of the new position-less locker room.
“This is my seventh year,” he said. “I’ve never seen the team camaraderie tight like how it’s supposed to be because we’re all separated. DBs [defensive backs] go out and do their thing, D-line [defensive line] will go out, quarterbacks do their thing, and it’s different stuff like that.”
I’ve never been a big believer in team chemistry winning games. I think it’s overrated, overstated and overhyped. Talent and coaching win games, in that order, followed by health and luck, and that’s about the extent of it. Everything else is voodoo. It’s fake.
At this time of year every team is close, a lot closer than they were the previous year when they had cliques. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. You’ll hear the same thing at this time next year.
You live in fantasyland if you think the team chemistry helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last year, or helped Tampa Bay the year before, or helped Green Bay in the first Super Bowl.
But McDaniel and the Miami players believe strongly in team chemistry helping on the field.
“It’s very important that you get in a locker room where you get to sit next to a brother you’re going to be battling with out there,” veteran running back Raheem Mostert said.
McDaniel believes in team chemistry so strongly that one of the first things he did after being named the Dolphins’ head coach was change up the locker room.
“It was kind of the first action that I could take to facilitate a better team camaraderie…because you spend a lot of time there,” he said.
Now, for example, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is flanked on his right by safety Brandon Jones and on his left by wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has tight end Mike Gesicki as a neighbor on his right and an empty locker to his left, a privilege sometimes afforded star players. Asked whether he’d talked much to Gesicki previously, Hill replied, “I talk to everybody.”
Howard is on a four-person row with a wall to his left and then rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson to his right, then right tackle Austin Jackson, and…
“Then I got [expletive] Christian’s crazy ass down there on the end,” Howard said with a hearty laugh, referring to lively defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
It’s all part of how McDaniel thinks a team should operate on and off the field. The locker room is Exhibit A.
“You should be sitting next to someone you’re not sitting by all day,” he said.
This isn’t the first time the Dolphins have shaken up the locker-room seating.
Old-time Dolphins fans might recall the 2010 season, the year someone thought it was a good bonding idea to have wide receiver Brandon Marshall seated next to quarterback Chad Henne in the locker room. You can imagine how that went.
But McDaniel said the locker-room setup has “paid dividends,” and players agree.
“Also with the event we’re having tonight [Thursday], with the team coming together, that’s a great thing,” Howard said. “It’s like a little meet-and-greet, and we talk and hang out.”
Linebacker Sam Eguavoen recalls the team going to Top Golf, the golfing and gaming facility, as a surprise outing in 2019 and 2020. Coaches canceled a scheduled walkthrough practice and the team went to Top Golf instead, a pleasant surprise to the players.
Thursday’s outing is different, Eguavoen said. It’s scheduled, and it’s outdoors.
“This time we’re actually going somewhere outside, with our own transportation,” he said. “Everybody’s Ubering up. It’s not like we’re all going out to like a club or anything, but it’s like we’re all meeting up outside of work.
“I’m going to look at Mike [McDaniel] like he’s a guy at a bar. It’s just a time for all of us to just let loose, we’re out of the building, be yourself, get to know one another better.”
We’ll likely never know whether the camaraderie and team-building McDaniel is implementing makes a difference. In general, if a team makes the playoffs, it’ll say camaraderie and bonding were factors, and if they don’t make the playoffs the failed team-building exercises are never mentioned.
The key at this point, however, is players like what McDaniel is doing for them with Thursday’s team outing and the rearranged locker room. And they think it’ll help on the field.
“You pull for that guy hard,” Mostert said of your locker-room neighbor. “You want the best for him, you want the best for his family, and everything he stands by. I’m just trying to do my duty making sure that happens as best as I can.”
Zomato Pay, Swiggy Diner Discount Programs Vs Interest From Restaurant Owners: Restaurant Association
New Delhi:
The National Restaurant Association of India has written a notice to its members against the Zomato Pay and Swiggy Diner discount schemes, saying these are against the interests of restaurant owners.
The notice alleges that Zomato and Swiggy “middlemen” are making money at the expense of restaurants, which sign up for the Zomato Pay and Swiggy Diner programs by having them compulsorily offer discounts and also paying commissions on every transaction on these platforms.
“Both Zomato Pay and Swiggy Diner operate on the same build basically – no fees/subscription fees for the customer to participate; restaurants are required to offer a discount in the range of 15-40% to be part of the program “, NRAI writes to its members.
In addition, he said that “restaurants are also required to pay a mandatory commission in the range of 4-12% on each transaction made through the respective payment gateway to Zomato or Swiggy”, while competing payment gateway fees are only 1 to 1.5%.
The NRAI alleged that restaurants must offer the discount to “anyone who wants to pay via Zomato Pay or Swiggy Diner, whether the customer discovered the restaurant on Zomato/Swiggy or just walked in on their own” and payments are on a weekly basis.
“The fundamental question here is why should a restaurant pay a commission to an intermediary to offer a discount to its own customer?” NRAI asked.
Zomato Pay is a payment service offered by Zomato through an electronic payment mechanism through which its customers can pay for an order to the merchant through the Zomato platform.
On the other hand, Swiggy Diner is an offer in the restaurant segment of Swiggy, which allows its customers to reserve tables at the restaurant with discount offers.
When contacted, a Zomato spokesperson did not comment on the specific issues raised by the NRAI, but said: “With our new catering product, which is now living in Hyderabad for a few weeks with excellent results, we are confident that we will create tremendous value and growth for the industry.” The spokesperson further said, “We look forward to working with progressive restaurants that see the big picture.” Swiggy did not comment when asked for his response. PTI RKL DRR
Britney Spears reacts after her son Jayden opens up about their relationship
In the family ITV News documentary, by Daily MailJayden also opened up about him and Preston not attending their mother’s wedding with Sam Asghari earlier this year.
“At the time, it just wasn’t the right time to go,” Jayden said. “I’m not saying I’m not happy for her. I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family and then if it was just me and Preston, I don’t see how This situation would have ended on good terms.”
During the encounter, which is set to air on September 2, Jayden also had a direct message for his mother amid their relationship status. “I love you very much, I hope everything is going well for you,” he shared. “Maybe one day we can sit like this and talk again.”
