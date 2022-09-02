Steph Curry receives the key to the city of Charlotte – WSOC TV

Jennifer Lopez reveals special details about her and Ben Affleck’s wedding last month.

Lopez recapped the newlyweds’ extravagant wedding weekend in a newsletter sent to her fans on Thursday.

“Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age,” she wrote. “We had both been married before and we’re not exactly kids anymore, but somehow we now seemed like the only age that made sense.”

Lopez previously tied the knot with Marc Anthony in 2004. The two, who divorced in 2014, share 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian. She was also married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.

Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005. They divorced in 2018 and have three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

In her newsletter, the “Hustlers” star recalled reading Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke’s book “Letter to a Young Poet.” She said Rilke wrote that loving another person is a challenge. She agreed and explained, “Being able to love someone to want to be better for them and make them happy, because giving happiness and love becomes more joyful than receiving it, that’s true adult sublime love. ”

On Aug. 20, Lopez and Affleck said “yes” to the “Gone Girl” actor’s estate at Hampton Island Preserve near Savannah, Georgia.

Lopez painted a picturesque scene of her walking down the aisle.

“The sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing on the river behind the makeshift altar in our garden,” she said. “As the sun set behind the live oak trees draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept across the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, finally, I started down the stairs that would become the driveway. that would lead me to the rest of my life. Ahhhhh…it was happening…”

She went on to describe their reception as a “divinely wrapped up” moment.

The singer shared that over 20 years ago – when the couple first met in the early 2000s and got engaged in 2002 – she and Affleck talked about “the love song wedding ceremony” in the same Georgian house.

They chose Marc Cohn’s romantic ballad “True Companion” as the song, and Lopez asked the musician to perform at the nuptials.

However, Lopez slid down the aisle to Cohn’s “The Things We’ve Handed Down” instead because she said it was “a song about the wonderful mystery of children – something we couldn’t guess what at the time, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk.

She continued, “The twenty years between those youthful dreams and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could. to imagine. We weren’t just getting married; we were marrying these children into a new family.

Their children were the only guests at the wedding party who were asked to “stand up” for Affleck and Lopez and the couple were honored to have done so.

After seeing Violet walk down the aisle and (eventually) hearing “True Companion,” Lopez said, “Life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely wrapped up.”

The “Argo” director told his fiancée that watching her walk towards him seemed both implausible and a tangible fantasy.

“And when he saw me appear at the top of the stairs at that moment, it made absolute sense while still seeming incredibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never wake you up,” she said.

Lopez joked that she would have shared the same sentiment if she weren’t more focused on not tripping over her Ralph Lauren Couture dress.

She added: “Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past was finally lifted from our shoulders.”

At the reception, Affleck referenced a line from his 2016 film “Live by Night” in his speech.

“‘It’s heaven,’” he told their guests and Lopez. “‘Here. We are here now.

She shared the same sentiment. “And I thought… how perfect that was,” she said.

The Georgia ceremony was the second time they professed their love for each other. They had already obtained their marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, in July.

After their nuptials in Las Vegas, Lopez changed her married name to Jennifer Affleck, according to court documents.