Stocks make the biggest moves after hours: Lululemon, Broadcom and more
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a Lululemon store in San Francisco, Calif., Monday, March 29, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Find out which companies are making headlines after hours.
Lululemon – Shares of sportswear brand Lululemon jumped 9.4% after the company announced its quarterly results after the bell on Thursday. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 versus $1.87 expected, according to Refinitiv. It also brought in $1.87 billion in revenue versus a forecasted $1.77 billion.
PagerDuty – PagerDuty shares soared 6.3% after the company’s quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates. The company reported a loss of $0.04 per share compared to estimates of a loss of $0.08. Revenue was $90.3 million versus $88.1 million forecast by Refinitiv.
Broadcom – Shares of Broadcom jumped 2.1% after the company posted higher and lower pace. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $9.73 versus Wall Street estimates of $9.56. Additionally, revenue was $8.46 billion compared to the $8.37 billion estimate, according to Refinitiv.
March Session: Ambiguity over exams of lower class exams, admissions leave parents in distress
March Session: Ambiguity over exams of lower class exams, admissions leave parents in distress
Bhat Imran
Srinagar, Sep 01 (KNO): The J&K Government order issued for the implementation of the Uniform Academic Calendar (UAC) for both the divisions of the UT from the current session has skipped mention of the examination and admission process for the lower classes in schools.
The move has left the stakeholders including the schools, parents and the students in a dilemma as there is no clarity about holding Term II exams of lower class students.
According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the Government on Wednesday ordered operationalisation of UAC in sync with the Higher Education Department (HED) and National Academic Calendar (NAC) wherein it ordered that the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) under this calendar will hold annual regular examinations of Class 10th and 12th in Kashmir and Jammu divisions in March and April month.
However, there has been no mention of the conduct of the exams for the lower classes and there is also ambiguity over commencement of new academic sessions for the lower classes.
As per the practice in vogue, the Term II exam of lower classes (primary to class 7th), class 8th and 9th is conducted in October and classification of new classes begins in November respectively.
“But the order is silent on all these issues. Schools have no direction whether the exams of lower classes are to be held in March or in October,” said a school teacher, wishing not to be named.
“The Term-II exams of lower classes are held in October and for that only one month is left. So government should come with some order or guidelines in this regard to clear the ambiguity,” he said.
The stakeholders are in a dilemma over holding Term II exams and commencement of the admission process for Kindergarten classes which is usually done in October month.
“Some schools are already doing preparation for admission of kindergarten classes while some are waiting for the government guidelines for the same,” said a private school owner.
The government order issued for holding the Annual exam of class 10th and 12th students in March has created confusion among stakeholders due to the ambiguity in it for lower classes.
“The department took around six months to issue an order for shifting to March session for class 10th and 12th but it seems they have not done the groundwork as the order has skipped mention about lower classes,” one of the private school owners said.
The stakeholders said the government should have issued the guidelines for the lower classes to remove the ambiguity in it.
“All the schools have completed the syllabus but we are not sure when to hold the exams. The government should clear the ambiguity in it as early as possible,” said another school teacher.
Amid the ambiguity over holding lower class exams, a top official in the civil Secretariat told KNO that the government has asked the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) to issue separate notification for conduct of lower class exams.
“The notice will be issued in coming days to clear the ambiguity in it,” the official said.
The official also said that the matter is under discussion, soon we well come up with the official statement in this regard—(KNO)
COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns set student learning back decades, new data shows
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — New data shows that two decades of improved learning have been wiped out in just two years.
It is often called “the nation’s bulletin”.
Twice a year, the National Center for Education Statistics releases data from an assessment given to nearly 15,000 children.
RELATED: Bay Area School Districts Ready to Combat Learning Loss After Year of Online Learning
It shows the performance of American students in key areas.
On Thursday, new figures revealed that since the start of the pandemic the country has received a failing grade.
“It’s not uncommon to see them maybe two levels below level, which is tragic in itself, but we see kids who are three and four levels below level,” said Jim Wambach of Children Rising.
From early 2020 through winter 2022, the COVID pandemic and ensuing lockdowns resulted in a loss of learning that erased decades of progress.
VIDEO: Bay Area School District grapples with learning loss among students of color and low-income households
In the areas of math and reading, statistics show that 9-year-olds are propelled to levels not seen since the 1990s.
The trend has alarmed educators and parents.
“It was easy for people who weren’t with them every day to say, ‘oh kids, they’re fine, they’re resilient, they’ll get through this.’ And we, the parents, who were at home were saying that the children were not well,” said mother Viviane Safrin.
While learning losses were widespread across almost all groups, students of color were disproportionately affected.
“I think part of that is because so many of our students of color in the state were already in schools that were underresourced, underinvested. And then you add a pandemic on top of that. of that,” said Dr. Christopher Nellum. of The Education Trust-West.
VIDEO: Learning Loss: Solutions for Students Struggling with Remote Learning
Since the return to in-person learning, parents and teachers have worked overtime to try to catch up with their students.
But many still say they worry about the long-term effects.
“These academic numbers, I think, are really just the tip of the iceberg. They don’t even address the social and emotional losses that have occurred,” Safrin said.
And unless more action is taken to try to address learning losses immediately, some fear they will haunt us for years.
“I’m afraid we’re going to see a cliff in three, four, five years where we’re going to have a much higher dropout rate in high school and college,” Safrin said.
When will Episode 3 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” be released on Prime Video?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is live! Not one, but two episodes are available to watch on Prime Video.
Criticisms have been extremely positive. “Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, movie fans, and lovers of more intense lore,” wrote CNET’s Erin Carson.
Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power covers the major events of the Second Age of Middle-earth. They include the Forging of the Rings of Power, the Rise of Sauron, and the Last Alliance between Elves and Men.
Schedules for the rest of the season
Episodes drop weekly, three hours later than the premiere time, for the remainder of the season.
- 9:00 p.m. PDT — Thursdays
- 12:00 p.m. EDT — Fridays
- 1 a.m. Brazil — Friday
- 5am UK — Fridays
- 6:00 a.m. CEST – Fridays
- 9:30 a.m. IST – Fridays
- 1pm JST – Fridays
- 2:00 p.m. AU — Fridays
- 4pm NZ — Friday
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
Fernando Alonso apologizes to Lewis Hamilton for ‘stupid’ jibe
Fernando Alonso plans to apologize in person to Lewis Hamilton at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after calling the seven-time champion an ‘idiot’ following a collision at the Belgian Grand Prix from last weekend.
Hamilton and Alonso made contact as they battled for position at Les Combes on the opening lap of the race. Hamilton later took responsibility for the incident, but at the time of the crash Alonso made his frustration clear about his pit car radio.
“What an idiot!” said Alonso. “Close the door from the outside. We had a good start, but this guy only knows how to drive and start first.”
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Alonso said it was an instant reaction aimed at his race engineer but also felt it had been overdone.
“It did something huge,” Alonso said. “First of all it’s Lewis, he’s a champion, he’s a legend of our times. And then when you say something, and I’m sorry to repeat it, against a British driver, there’s a huge media involvement after that.
“They said a lot of things to Checo [Perez]to Carlos [Sainz], volume. If you say something to a Latin driver, everything is a little more fun.
“When you say something to others, it’s a bit more serious, but anyway, yes, I apologize.”
Alonso also clarified that he was not standing by his comments in the radio message.
“No, I do not think so [that he can only drive and start in first]”, he said. “It’s not that I believe or do not believe, there are facts that it is not so.
“It’s something you say in the heat of the moment, but nothing I said is true and there are facts that are completely opposite. So I have a huge respect.”
After watching the replays, Alonso said he did not blame Hamilton and instead accepted the stewards’ ruling that it was a first-lap racing incident. He added that the excitement of battling for top-three positions led him to criticize Hamilton on the radio.
“I don’t think it’s to blame at this point watching the replays to be honest because it was a first round incident and we’re close. The heat of the moment, the adrenaline of the moment, the fights finally for the first two, the first three made me say these comments that I should not say.
“At the same time, I said after the race that it was a racing incident in my opinion. When you say something on the radio, at that moment you think you are talking to your engineer, so you prepare the strategy, you start in the first three, you pass Checo in the first corner and run second. And then something happens and you say something to your buddy. To your colleague, to your engineer at that moment.
“Obviously you have to be aware that it has to be broadcast, but it’s like somebody is doing a hard tackle or something in football. Then you say something to your teammate or whatever, and to that time it is not broadcast. Before the race or after the race, I said what I thought. On the radio, I said something that I was not… I don’t don’t think like that.”
When asked if he had apologized to Hamilton in person, he replied: “No, not yet, but I hope to see him today.
“When we do the TV pen, I will approach him and ask his forgiveness if he understood that way. I have absolutely no problem with him and have immense respect for him.”
Earnie Shavers has punched harder than Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder, he’s floored Larry Holmes and is among the toughest punchers in boxing history who have reels full of dazzling knockouts.
“It’s not about how hard you can hit,” the fictional but legendary Rocky Balboa once told his son in one of his many inspirational moments.
Granted, he was trying to teach young Robert a life lesson because actually, as a top boxer, it’s very helpful if you can hit hard.
Boxing is littered with plenty of big hitters – it’s the reason it attracts so many fans and, with the passing of former heavyweight challenger Earnie Shavers, talkSPORT takes a look at who the most devastating punchers in its storied history are. These ten certainly have a claim.
10. JULIAN JACKSON
F: 55 (49 KO), L: 6
Active: 1981-1998
Not an elite boxer, but “The Hawk” had two advantages in the ring: an immaculate flattop hairstyle and the ability to crush you with a single punch. Jackson’s right-arm bomb to decimate Herol Graham – in a fight the British slickster was dominating – remains the sport’s ultimate one-hit demolition.
154-pound and 160-pound world champion Virgin Islander Jackson treated Terry Norris and Buster Drayton in a similar, sickening style: top fighters stretched cold after tasting his raw power.
new
Chelsea sign Auba and close in on Zakaria, Liverpool land Arthur, Luiz at Arsenal
go out
Bellerin seals emotional return to Barcelona on free transfer as Arsenal pay tribute
lack
Arsenal fail with Luiz pursuit as Aston Villa reject three-day limit offers
see
Arthur ‘was one of the best internal midfielders in the world’ and can start for Liverpool
VIEWS
Fofana slammed for transfer comments and Jordan not impressed with Boehly too
incident
The FA are investigating allegations that a member of Newcastle staff threw a bottle at the Liverpool bench
9. DEONTAY WILDER
B: 42 (41 KOs), L: 1, D: 1
Active: 2008-present
When it comes to Naoya Inoue and Gervonta Davis, only one active fighter belongs to this list. Wilder’s springy, supernatural power is made all the more astounding by the fact that, despite his 6-foot-7 height, he’s lean by modern heavyweight standards but can ruin much taller men.
He boasts a 93% knockout rate and only two opponents have gone the distance: Bermane Stiverne (KO1 in the rematch) and Tyson Fury (who tasted the canvas twice). Would be even higher if he could actually box. Don’t tell him we said that.
8. TOMMY AGREEMENT
W: 61 (48 KB), L: 5, D: 1
Active: 1977-2006
Detroit’s legendary “Hitman” is the epitome of a puncher: big and long levers, perfect technique and just a little vulnerable himself. What’s special is how Hearns wielded his power. He started roughing up the welterweights, but in the end, Hearns was happily stopping the heavyweights.
Roberto Duran, a man Marvin Hagler couldn’t move, was put to sleep within four minutes. Still, it’s Jose Cuevas’ two perfect right hands that remain his masterpiece.
7. MICHAEL TYSON
F: 50 (44 KO), L: 5
Active: 1985-2005
No one has a better reel of dazzling knockouts than the brooding, menacing “Iron Mike.” Optimistically listed as 5ft 11in, Tyson specialized in destroying bigger heavyweights with his speed, aggression, footwork and malicious combinations.
Some opponents looked defeated before the first bell (Michael Spinks lasted 91 seconds), although it’s also true that if you could survive the early rounds, Tyson was getting less and less effective. Pretty big “if” though, especially when Tyson was at his devastating peak.
6. THE SAND SADDLER
B: 145 (104 KOs), L: 16, D: 2
Active: 1944-1956
Featherweights aren’t supposed to hit that hard. Saddler the puncher took on Willie Pep, the greatest defensive boxer of all time, for the world title at Madison Square Garden. The result: Saddler hammered Pep to the canvas twice, then knocked him out in four rounds.
A lanky 5ft 9in with a vicious wand and left hook, Saddler lost the rematch to Pep but won their iconic rivalry 3-1 and retired with over 100 knockouts. Prince Naseem devours your heart.
5. EARNIE RAZORS
W: 74 (68 KO), L: 14, D: 1
Active: 1969-1995
“Nobody hits like Shavers. If anybody hit harder than Shavers, I’d shoot them,” heavyweight Randall ‘Tex’ Cobb said. Although he was a two-time world title challenger, “The Acorn” had no outstanding attributes. Except an ability to hit as hard as a born man.
Of his 68 career knockouts, 23 have come in the first round, 46 in the first three rounds. Larry Holmes getting up from Shavers fire’s short straight bomb remains one of boxing’s great recoveries – and Holmes would later swear it was the hardest he had ever been hit.
4.JIMMY WILDE
B: 137 (98 KOs), L: 4, D: 1
Active: 1911-1923
His nickname, “The Ghost with the Hammer in His Hand,” sounds like a new Marvel movie. Apt, because Wilde’s power was superhuman. The 5ft 2in Welshman started his career beating the snot of much taller men in fairground boxing booths (yes, they were a thing) and would go on to claim the world flyweight title.
Wilde knocked out much bigger bantamweights and featherweights with his blunt power, once rode a 93-fight unbeaten streak, and remains the benchmark for small punchers.
3. JOE LOUIS
F: 66 (52 KO), L: 3
Active: 1934-1951
“Like someone stuck a light bulb in your face,” James J Braddock said after being punched by Louis. And Braddock was talking about his jab. Heavyweight king Louis, the best pure finisher in boxing history, caused damage with either fist.
Max Schmeling, the first man to beat Louis was maimed in the rematch, left screaming in pain with broken bones in his back. The fight lasted just over two minutes. It was one of Louis’ 25 successful world title defenses, with 22 ending inside the distance. Ouch.
2. SAM LANGFORD
B: 211 (126 KOs), L: 29, D: 38
Active: 1902-1925
Stood half an inch above 5-foot-6, fought at 135 pounds and 147 pounds, but the Canadian-born “Boston Bonecrusher” was a concussion puncher up to heavyweight. Stocky, muscular but with exceptionally long arms, Langford has flattened fighters up to 50 pounds heavier than him.
The heinous racism of his day meant this great multi-weight never got the world title shots his skills deserved. But surviving footage shows a fast, fearsome and powerful slugger.
1. GEORGE FOREMAN
F: 76 (68 KO), L: 5
Active: 1969-1997
The sheer, dull, blunt trauma of Foreman’s punches led to two jaw-dropping heavyweight title changes. In 1973, Foreman knocked down undefeated great Joe Frazier six times in two rounds with a series of monster hooks and uppercuts.
Then 21 years later, Foreman’s right hand introduced another undefeated champion in Michael Moorer. The scary part? Big George, 46, didn’t even seem to be squeezing with all his might behind the punch. A power we have never seen before or since.
Honorable mentions: Rocky Marciano, Manny Pacquiao, Sonny Liston, Archie Moore, Lennox Lewis, Jack Dempsey, Gerald McClellan, Naseem Hamed, Stanley Ketchel, Felix Trinidad
UK banks must tackle wealth inequality despite timely payments
LONDON — Britain’s financial sector is being urged to do more to help workers struggling with the cost of living crisis, despite a slew of big name banks offering low-income one-off payments.
Nationwide announced on August 15 a payment to more than 11,000 employees to help with the rising cost of living. The payment is for those earning £35,000 ($42,300) or less a year, or 61% of the workforce.
“The coming months will be worrying for many people and we are always considering new ways to help our members. But rising prices are also affecting our colleagues and that is why we are providing this additional support,” said Debbie Crosbie, CEO of Nationwide Building Society. , said in a press release.
The world’s largest building society – an organization that lends capital for the construction of property – is the latest in a series of UK-based financial institutions offering help to employees.
This move makes sense, as the banking sector is reaping the rewards of the higher inflation rate that is strangling so many others.
As inflation – the rate at which prices rise over time – rises, interest rates also rise, generating more revenue for banks. The Bank of England launched its biggest interest rate hike in 27 years on August 4, the sixth rate hike since December 16, 2021.
The UK’s biggest banks have gained billions of pounds following the Bank of England’s latest rate hike, with Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds and Santander holding as much as £673.5bn in central banks at the end of June, according to the analysis. by the British newspaper The Times.
Labor rights group Unite the Union has lobbied organizations, including banks, to offer financial support to employees.
“We wanted to reopen the wage negotiations that had been closed,” Unite national officer Dominic Hook told CNBC.
“Usually what happens is that the pay year starts in March or April, so we will often have salary negotiations towards the end of the previous year … So what we were saying is that we agreed that last year, but now we have a cost of living crisis, so we want to reopen negotiations,” he said.
Some banks agreed to negotiate salaries, while others opted for one-off payments.
Wealth inequality
Lloyds announced a one-off payment of £1,000 to 99.5% of its colleagues in June, excluding senior management and executives, while TSB offered the same amount to all 4,500 staff earning 35,000 £ or less.
Virgin Money offered £1,000 to employees earning £50,000 or less in August, and HSBC gave its lowest-paid workers a £1,500 cost-of-living payment the same month.
While these supports can be welcome boosts for employees, they may not go far enough, said Ruth Thomas, chief product evangelist at compensation software and employee management firm Payscale.
“We find that some employers have a history of paying one-time bonuses to help workers get through the cost of living crisis. While these may provide temporary relief to lower-paid employees, they do not solve fundamental issues of wealth inequality between organizations,” she added. said.
One-time financial perks also might not be the best way to keep employees, Thomas said.
They want access to income progression over the course of their employment, she told CNBC.
“In the face of rising cost of living and wage inflation, employees are self-assessing fair wages…With a vibrant labor market, changing jobs remains the quickest way to ‘increase your salary.’
Base Salary Changes
Other financial institutions have made longer-term changes to employee salaries.
Barclays announced in June a pay rise for 35,000 of its UK-based employees. People in customer support, branch and junior roles have received a £1,200 increase in their annual pensionable salary from August 1.
NatWest Group announced in July a permanent 4% pay rise for UK employees earning less than £32,000, while Santander offered the same percentage increase to UK employees earning less than £35,000.
The Co-Operative Bank offers support to a much wider range of employees. Anyone earning up to £80,000 will receive a basic pay rise of £1,000 from September. This follows a one-time payment of £300 to those earning up to £30,000 in July.
The bank is “committed to helping customers and colleagues during these difficult times”, according to CEO Nick Slape.
“This base salary change will apply to approximately 95% of colleagues at the Bank, excluding those already on the highest salaries,” he said.
But the salary discussions do not stop there. Unite the Union is already thinking about next year’s wage negotiations.
“We will soon start thinking and talking about the pay raises that should be given next year, and our assertions will certainly be that people should at least benefit from inflation,” Hook said.
“We don’t want people to take a pay cut in real terms. They will need a pay raise, no doubt,” he said.
Rising interest rates mean banks should be able to offer higher wages, Hook told CNBC.
“Their margins are better on things like mortgages – they still make big profits, they’re doing very well, so I don’t see why they shouldn’t be able to pay their staff well.”
Challenger banks have been less forthcoming with one-time staff payments and salary increases.
A Revolut spokesperson said the organization will “support [its] employees as the cost of living increases around the world.
“We continuously monitor the market and compensate our employees in the top quartile. In July, we also introduced a new salary review process, in which we committed to taking into account the local inflation rate so that our employees are paid fairly to reflect rising costs of living,” they added.
Atom, Monzo, OakNorth and Starling did not respond to requests for comment for this article.
