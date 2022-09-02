MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors on Thursday filed voter fraud charges against a man who ordered mail-in ballots on behalf of two other people to bolster his claims that it’s easy to break election laws.
Tamil Nadu woman gang raped in Kerala, 3 arrested: police
Kanur:
Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a Tamil Nadu woman in Kannur district of Kerala, police said on Thursday.
Kannur town police arrested a woman named Malar from Tamil Nadu, Bijeesh and Mustafa from Nileswaram of Salem in connection with the incident.
Police say Malar is related to the victim’s spouse.
“The incident took place on August 27. The young woman was the victim of a gang rape after being rendered unconscious by drinking juice mixed with alcohol. The victim is undergoing treatment at the district hospital of Kannur,” said TK Ratnakumar, deputy police commissioner.
On August 23, she arrived in Kannur from Tamil Nadu and was living in Malar’s house.
After hospital authorities informed the police, the accused left the state.
“Later, in the investigation by Kannur city police, three defendants including a woman in the case were arrested in Salem,” Ratnakumar added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Cavaliers acquire Donovan Mitchell, beating out Knicks: source
The Summer of Donovan Mitchell took many detours and finally stopped at Cleveland. For better or worse, the Knicks held their negotiating posture and lost their path to an All-Star.
Mitchell, who desired a return home New York, was dealt Thursday from the Jazz to the Cavaliers for package that included point guard Collin Sexton and three unprotected first-round picks, a source confirmed.
The Jazz also received Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji and two pick swaps. It’s a decent bundle but not the crazy haul many expected for Mitchell after dealing Rudy Gobert retrieved the Jazz five first rounders.
The Knicks pursued Mitchell throughout the offseason and carry the draft capital to eclipse Cleveland’s proposal, but team president Leon Rose got cold feet at the idea of emptying his treasure chest. The Knicks, per sources, were unwilling to give up three unprotected first-round picks in a package with RJ Barrett.
Contrary to a report, a league source said the Knicks were amenable to giving up any of their prospects, including Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin.
The Knicks also had Barrett as a potential centerpiece before extending his contract this week. Barrett’s new contract – which reaches $120 million over four years with bonuses – made him difficult to trade and reportedly opened the door for the Cavaliers’ offer. Not coincidentally, the Knicks issued a statement Thursday announcing Barrett’s extension around the same time as news of Mitchell’s trade circulated
Fair or not, Barrett’s play in New York will now be compared to Mitchell’s impact in Cleveland.
“At only 22 years old, he has elevated his game each season, solidifying himself as a force on both ends of the court,” Rose said in a statement about Barrett.
Mitchell, 25, a three-time All-Star, is an elite athlete and scorer who would’ve realigned the Knicks’ expectations and reordered their totem pole. But there were questions about his fit next to fellow undersized guard Jalen Brunson while incorporating another ball-dominant player alongside Julius Randle.
Although choosing Barrett over Mitchell will rule Thursday’s headlines, the more appropriate evaluation is next to Brunson’s four-year, $104 million contract from free agency. The Knicks traded their first-round pick to create the cap space to sign Brunson, then quickly pivoted to trade negotiations for somebody, Mitchell, who plays the same position and possesses similar strengths and weaknesses.
Without Mitchell, Brunson will run the offense and initiate pick-and-rolls. It was always part of his attraction to the Knicks, beyond the enormous payday. Still, Brunson doesn’t carry the same star qualities or cachet as Mitchell, who led the Jazz to the league’s top record just a year ago.
Mitchell’s a tier above the current crop of Knicks, and there’s a common phrase in the NBA about roster building: get one star and others will follow.
As it stands, the Knicks have one All-Star appearance over the last decade on their current roster (Julius Randle’s in 2021). But they’re young enough to still tout development as the goal rather than playoff success, while waiting to see if Barrett reaches stardom and another prospect pops. The slow process continues but with questions remaining.
Rose, the former agent who never held a front office job before joining the Knicks, still has 11 first-round picks over the next seven years, a collection many around the league believe he’ll eventually use to acquire a star in a trade.
Does Rose, who doesn’t speak publicly, anticipate a better player than Mitchell becoming available? Today, it’s hard to see who that might be. Other than lateral maneuvering and cap-spacing creating on draft night, the only first-round pick Rose traded was last season to Atlanta for Cam Reddish.
It was a perplexing deal considering Reddish had no spot in the rotation, and a source confirmed Thursday that the 23-year-old wing desires a relocation.
“It’s clear Cam has no place (with the Knicks),” the source said.
Taking out the potential fit issues, Mitchell was a romantic choice for the Knicks – an opportunity for the organization to right the wrongs of Phil Jackson.
Though rooted in Connecticut, Mitchell played AAU for a Manhattan-based program, The City, and dunked his first ball at a Harlem court because the blacktop was slightly slanted. Despite the Knicks being stuck in misery for most of his life, Mitchell hoped Jackson would use that eighth pick on him in 2017.
Mitchell’s father, Donovan Sr., an executive with the Mets, told the Daily News he keeps a signed Frank Ntilikina jersey hanging in his home. Ntilikina was drafted by the Knicks instead of Mitchell, and the assumption is that signed uniform is more of a motivating reminder than treasured memorabilia for Donovan Sr.
But the Knicks hesitated to reach the Jazz’s requirements, and the Cavaliers, who are clearly gunning for contention after entering the play-in tournament last season, took advantage of the sweepstakes.
()
Embattled Wisconsin election officials seek new office to fight misinformation
The Wisconsin Elections Commission, the bipartisan organization that oversees elections in the battleground state, voted this week to seek funding for a new office it says will help it fight misinformation.
The state was the target of attacks by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans following Trump’s defeat in 2020.
In a 6-0 vote Wednesday by its evenly split Republican and Democratic commissioners, the commission asked the Legislature for $1.3 million to create an office of inspector general of elections within the commission.
The main goals of the new office would be to combat misinformation and build confidence in election results on the closely guarded battleground, said commission administrator Meagan Wolfe, the top elections official in the state. State, during a committee meeting on Wednesday.
“To put it plainly, the electoral landscape since this agency was established in 2016 is almost unrecognizable,” she said.
“False election information is spreading like wildfire,” she said. “Continuing to respond to public questions in a timely manner and provide them with information on how our system actually works can help mitigate these fires.”
Trump and his allies continue to allege the 2020 election was stolen from him. He and other Wisconsin Republicans, including GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, continued to say without evidence that there was widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin.
Wolfe said the proposed new office “would not be about dwelling in the past or giving credence to assertions that threaten the credibility of Wisconsin’s accurate and secure elections,” but rather would be intended to “build trust in answering all questions we receive about our elections in an efficient manner.
“This will go a long way to preventing the spread of false election information by providing as much accurate information as possible from our own election experts,” Wolfe said.
The official commissioners’ proposal stated that one of the main objectives would be to “ward off attempts at electoral manipulation – both real and perceived” – to maintain the body’s goal “to inspire public confidence in the Wisconsin’s electoral system and to ensure the integrity of elections”.
Wolfe said since the office was established in 2016, the average number of requests for public records the panel receives, including requests for voter data, has increased eightfold. The number of formal complaints is on track to more than sixfold from 2019 to 2022, she said.
The funds, if authorized, would be used to hire 10 people, whose main objective would be to combat misinformation about voting and elections in the state and increase confidence in the results by being able respond effectively to the increase in requests for records and complaints. , said a spokesperson for the commission.
Wolfe said in his remarks on Wednesday, “Quick responses are not only required by law, but are essential to public transparency and trust in the agency.
The commissioners’ vote, however, amounts to only a budget request for next year’s budget – which the next governor will assemble.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who backs the commission, faces a tough re-election battle against Michels, who has pledged to eliminate the commission and replace it with a yet-to-be-appointed body to oversee the elections . Michels also suggested he would consider signing a bill that would void the 2020 election results — even though there is no legal way under federal or state law to void election votes. ‘a state.
The commission has become the target of criticism from Trump and other Republicans over its advice to local election officials in the pandemic-hit 2020 elections, including increasing the number of mail-in ballot boxes.
Trump has repeatedly suggested without evidence that drop boxes were a source of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden in Wisconsin by less than 21,000 votes.
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state, and claims to the contrary have been repeatedly dismissed by the courts and the Election Commission itself.
A 14-month investigation into the 2020 election has also yielded no evidence of widespread fraud, even though its architect, Michael Gableman – whom Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader fired last month – has joined in. Trump to call on lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election results.
There is also no evidence that drop boxes – letterbox-like containers that offer voters a convenient way to vote – allow fraud, and election officials have created safeguards to ensure that voters Absentee ballots are cast by eligible voters. Even so, the state Supreme Court ruled in July that Wisconsin voters voting by mail will no longer be able to drop them off in boxes anywhere except poll clerks’ offices.
nbcnews
After holding a players-only meeting, the Chicago White Sox open September with a 7-1 win: ‘We’ve got to keep pushing’
The Chicago White Sox had a players-only meeting Thursday before their game against the Kansas City Royals.
“Just a team meeting for us to reinforce that there’s 32 games left and we have to keep playing hard,” starter Johnny Cueto said through an interpreter.
The Sox have a little more than a month left to either do or don’t in their pursuit for a third consecutive postseason appearance.
They began September with a 7-1 win in front of 15,257 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Cueto allowed one run on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 5⅓ innings, while Andrew Vaughn and AJ Pollock hit two-run homers as the Sox took two of three in the series.
The Sox played the series without manager Tony La Russa, who missed Tuesday’s game at the direction of his doctors and is out indefinitely. He went to Arizona to undergo additional testing by his personal physicians, the team announced Wednesday.
“We know Tony puts everything into it,” Pollock said. “He puts so much effort into this group and we’re out there, we’re playing for him, we’re playing for each other, and it would be really cool to look back and say this was the turning point and this is what sparked us. But we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
The Sox are in third place in the American League Central. They entered the day trailing the first-place Cleveland Guardians by five games.
With the win, the Sox gained a half-game on the second-place Minnesota Twins, who were idle, and trail them by three games. The Sox and Twins begin a three-game series Friday at Guaranteed Rate.
Pollock found the meeting beneficial.
“It’s been frustrating this year,” he said. “We’ve had times where we’ve had a lot of meetings and it really just comes down to us. It was good to get the guys together. We had some guys speak their mind a little bit. We’re going to get after it and see what happens the last 30-whatever games.
“I feel like we’ve had times where we felt like we were going to get on a roll and it just never happened and it probably deflated us a little bit. We’re trying to light that spark. When you get guys talking real and you get guys just sharing what’s really going on and not faking it, it felt good. We’ll see what happens.”
Cueto said the meeting was good “because everybody left the meeting motivated and knowing we have to keep battling and keep fighting to get to the point where we want to be.”
Cueto improved to 7-6 while lowering his ERA to 2.93, helping the Sox get back to within one game of .500 at 65-66.
“He was effective, he battled,” said Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo, who is filling in as the acting manager for La Russa. “He competed and made really good pitches. He got out of (the fifth) inning with second and third (and one out, not allowing a run), that was big for us.
“You can tell in the sixth he was almost out of gas, and I saw his face. I was like, ‘We’ve got to go a different way.’ He did an outstanding job.”
The one run Cueto allowed came in the third. The Sox answered with three in the bottom of the inning.
Elvis Andrus drove in a run with a single and Vaughn followed with his two-run home run. RBI singles from Leury García and Romy Gonzalez in the sixth stretched the lead to 5-1.
Pollock, who was robbed by right fielder Drew Waters at the wall in the second, made it 7-1 with a two-run homer in the eighth.
“I thought that first one had a chance, but anytime you hit it (opposite field), you’re always just hoping,” Pollock said. “I got the last one.”
The Sox won by three or more runs for the first time since an 8-2 victory against the Rangers on Aug. 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
“It’s no secret we haven’t played really good baseball this year,” Pollock said. “We’ve underperformed. Feel like there have been times where we’ve put a lot into it and it just hasn’t worked out and it’s been really deflating. But we’ve got to keep showing up. We’ve got to keep pushing and pushing.
“We know we’ve got the group. We know we’ve got players that can make that run. We can’t wait. This is it. This is the chance that we can get on a little bit of a run here. See what happens when you put some pressure on the teams above you. We’ll see. We’ve got a lot of games against them too (nine against the Twins and four against the Guardians). Just keep building and see what happens.”
The Sox turn their attention to the Twins. It remains to be seen what Eloy Jiménez’s status is for Friday after the designated hitter exited Thursday’s game with right leg soreness.
The Sox said he’s day to day. Jiménez went 0-for-3, striking out in the fifth. Josh Harrison hit for him in the seventh.
“He told me the last at-bat he was just feeling it a little bit more,” Cairo said. “(A) precaution. Just better to be safe than sorry.”
()
Omicron-Specific Booster Essential For Avoiding Fall Surges, Says Chicago’s Top Physician – NBC Chicago
In each of the past two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have increased dramatically across the state of Illinois, and Chicago’s top doctor warns that while uptake of a new booster vaccine is slow, the city could potentially face a third straight year of surging cases.
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, highlighted trends over the past two years when reviewing the city’s preparations for fall and winter, and she said changes in attenuation habits on the part of residents could potentially lead the way. set for another spike in cases later this year.
“Over the past two winters, we’ve had noticeable COVID surges during respiratory virus season,” she said. “We, too, as people, have relaxed against COVID, and there is less mask-wearing in general.”
In the fall of 2020, COVID cases hit record highs as hospitals were pushed to breaking point by the influx of new cases through late November.
In 2021, things were even worse thanks to the outbreak of the omicron variant of COVID, with Illinois averaging nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases per day during the pandemic’s worst surge.
This year, officials hope new mitigation measures and treatment options will help prevent a similar increase. The FDA and CDC have both authorized new COVID vaccine boosters that have been specifically formulated to fight omicron variants of the disease, and the wide availability of antivirals like Paxlovid has also given doctors hope that any increase of cases could potentially be reversed.
Arwady says the key is for residents to sign up for COVID boosters as soon as new omicron-specific vaccines become available.
“What worries me is not if a surge comes with omicron, but if we don’t get a lot of uptake from the updated vaccine, and we continue to see a lot of mutations, and we have a variant emerge that’s really unlike anything we’ve seen before,” she said. “That’s what happened last December and January.
According to IDPH data, 4.75 million booster doses of COVID have been given to Illinois residents so far, and Arwady had a simple message for residents who would consider waiting to get the vaccine. later in the year.
“Get it now. Don’t wait for a flare to happen later,” she said.
Arwady said it’s possible that a new booster shot, formulated to target variants that were prevalent in previous years, will be the new normal for COVID, and said the omicron-specific shot this year gives the city and state have a “great opportunity” to stem the tide on potential surges in the coming seasons.
NBC Chicago
4 things we heard from Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles, including the futures of Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn and David Montgomery
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham held a 25-minute news conference Thursday at Halas Hall, addressing the team’s recent roster moves and offering an outlook for the season.
Poles was effusive in his praise for coach Matt Eberflus and the leadership he has provided. And he remained both optimistic and realistic about the state of the team. Here are four things we learned from that session.
1. The tension that came with the contract dispute with linebacker Roquan Smith has been pushed aside.
Smith emphasized this week that he had shifted his focus from his agitation in not getting a contract extension to his responsibilities of playing at a high level in the Bears defense. Poles stressed Thursday that he, too, was eager to move on from the negotiating battle that resulted in Smith sitting out the first 15 practices of training camp as part of a “hold-in” protest.
Still, Smith and Poles have a canyon between them in how they’ve assessed the veteran linebacker’s contractual value. And Poles was asked to explain why, in his view, the sides couldn’t build a bridge toward a compromise. The rookie GM sidestepped the question.
“We’ve shifted gears, and it’s all ball now,” he said. “So it really doesn’t make sense to go back and go through all that.”
Poles credited Smith for showing an ability to separate his contract discontent from his responsibilities on the field. He also acknowledged that, after Smith called the negotiating process “distasteful” while accusing the Bears of not negotiating in good faith, there is a relationship piece to this that will need to be addressed as time passes to help heal the fracture.
“It’s human nature,” Poles said. “When things happen and two sides don’t agree on something, it’s going to take a little time to (repair) that. I have a lot of faith that that’s going to happen, and I’m excited for it.”
Poles said he remained optimistic that Smith and the Bears could have a relationship beyond 2022.
“First of all, he’s a good player. That’s never changed,” Poles said. “And he’s a good dude. I have faith that he’s going to have a good year and we’ll work on our relationship.
“It’s not even a bad thing either. We’ve all been there, right? You have disagreements and you have to come back together and be teammates. That’s what I expect.”
2. Poles is excited to have pass rusher Robert Quinn as part of the defense.
There has been speculation since the spring that the Bears would be aggressive in trying to trade Quinn, 32, a 12th-year veteran whose age seems to make him a misfit for the team’s youth movement.
Early in training camp, Quinn dismissed the notion that he was seeking to be traded to a team that could contend for a championship quicker than the Bears. Poles addressed the matter Thursday.
“I’m a huge fan of Robert Quinn,” Poles said. “He’s been productive. He’s one of those examples of what Matt (Eberflus) wants to see out of his defense with being relentless, high motor. That’s that guy. He’s another leader in the room who can show the young guys the way.”
But might the Bears’ long-term interests be better suited by trying to get whatever they can in a trade for Quinn?
“There’s, I think, a misconception (of what we’re doing.) ‘Tear this down and rebuild it all.’ It’s not that,” Poles said. “There’s also a feel for the room. How can you make the room better? How can you stay productive and win ballgames? I think he helps us with that.”
3. The Bears claimed wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings.
A few hours after Poles promised to be “completely relentless” in his pursuit of upgrading the talent in the wide receivers room, the Bears added Smith-Marsette.
The 2021 fifth-round pick out of Iowa had five catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns over eight games last season. That included three catches for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Bears in the season finale.
Smith-Marsette also had four kickoff returns for 83 yards.
“We’re going to be relentless and constantly look for talent,” Poles said. “We’ll be aggressive when we need to be aggressive and conservative when we need to be conservative. But we’re always looking to get better.”
Poles echoed Eberflus’ comments that the Bears will regain some of their injured wide receivers in the week ahead. Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. sat out practice Thursday, while the Bears placed N’Keal Harry on injured reserve.
4. Poles will look at David Montgomery’s production and consistency as he weighs a contract extension.
Montgomery is in the final year of his rookie contract, so he will look to secure his future with the Bears or another team with a strong season. He has rushed for 2,808 yards and 21 touchdowns and had 121 catches for 924 yards and three touchdowns.
But Poles said they will look at how Montgomery fits into the Bears’ new offensive scheme under Luke Getsy.
“I love David,” Poles said. “There’s a different scheme and (it’s) just seeing him approach that. He had a nice start with the preseason game. But really just him fitting into that new scheme, that zone scheme, and just attacking it and being productive and consistent and dependable. That’s what we look for in every player.”
()
Wisconsin activist Harry Wait charged with voter fraud
“Looking back, I would do it a hundred times over,” Wait said.
Wait is the president of a group called HOT Government, which takes its name from its commitment to “honest, open and transparent government.” He has used his platform for the past two years to challenge state election laws and practices.
In July, he used an online state portal called MyVote Wisconsin to request primary ballots on behalf of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) and Racine Mayor Cory Mason (D) – both officials which he has long criticized. Mason’s ballot was mailed to Wait’s home in Dover, southeast Wisconsin, but Vos’s was not. Wait said he returned Mason’s unopened ballot to county officials.
After attacks and main challenge, Wisconsin GOP leader still stands by Trump
Shortly after requesting the ballots, Wait alerted his county’s sheriff and chief prosecutor to tell them what he had done and offer himself up for arrest. Wait argued that his ability to make the request showed the MyVote portal was flawed and called on officials to shut it down.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling (right) told Wait he would not arrest him and praised him for alerting the public to the issue. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) announced soon after that the state Justice Department was investigating the case.
On Thursday, Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Susan Happ charged Wait with two counts of unauthorized use of personally identifiable information and two counts of voter fraud. If found guilty on all charges, Wait could face a maximum of 13 years in prison and a $22,000 fine.
The criminal complaint describes Wait as requesting ballots on behalf of “Individual 1” and “Individual 2.” Further recordings, as well as Wait’s own comments, reveal that they are Vos and Mason. The complaint says Wait also ordered ballots on behalf of others, after getting permission to do so. He is not charged with any crime for ordering these ballots.
Wait has repeatedly acknowledged that he did what the criminal complaint alleges. He said on Thursday he initially planned to represent himself and would argue he had not broken the law as he did not believe the MyVote system was legally permitted. Election officials dismissed his claims that the portal is legally invalid.
“You have to do what you have to do to protect the republic,” Wait said. “What I did is a matter of record. I provided the DOJ with everything they needed to prosecute me. And I will stand before 12 jurors and see if they agree with the DOJ .
Using MyVote, anyone can search for voters if they know their names and dates of birth. Once logged in, they can order absentee ballots and request that they be sent anywhere. This option is available so that voters who are temporarily absent can have their ballots mailed to where they are staying.
Most Wisconsin voters must provide a copy of photo ID the first time they request an absentee ballot. Under state law, voters who say they are indefinitely housebound due to age or disability do not need to provide identification. Wait used this feature to circumvent the identification requirement, he said.
Requesting a ballot through MyVote generates an email to the voter’s clerk, who makes the final decision on whether or not to send a ballot. The Mason community clerk sent his ballot to Wait, but the Vos community clerk did not after verifying the application. She said she also prevented the mailing of another ballot in Vos’s name overseas.
Voter fraud is rare. Last year, the Wisconsin Elections Commission identified 41 cases of potential voter fraud in primaries and elections in late 2020 and early 2021. That’s a tiny fraction of the millions of ballots cast in those elections.
washingtonpost
