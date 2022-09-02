Taxi for Putin! Hackers create traffic jams in Moscow by sending hundreds of taxis to a fake pick-up point

On Thursday, hackers targeted a Russian taxi app, sending hundreds of drivers to the same address in Moscow, causing huge traffic jams in the city center.

Yandex Taxi, a Russian app similar to Uber that allows users to order taxis to their location, was reportedly targeted in the morning. The company later confirmed the incident in a statement.

“On the morning of September 1, Yandex Taxi encountered an attempt by attackers to disrupt the service – several dozen drivers received bulk orders in the Fili region,” the company said in a statement to Forbes.ru.

Hackers targeted a Russian taxi app on Thursday, sending hundreds of drivers to the same address in Moscow, causing huge traffic jams in the city center (pictured)

As a result of the hack, taxis flocked to Moscow’s Kutuzovsky Prospekt – a main east-west road leading to the center of the Russian capital.

With eight to ten lanes, Kutuzovsky Prospekt is rarely crowded. However, the drivers spent around 40 minutes in traffic due to the fake pickup orders.

The company said its security department “immediately halted attempts to artificially order” taxis. However, that was not enough to stop the traffic jam.

“Drivers still spent about 40 minutes in traffic jams due to false orders. The issue of compensation will be resolved in the near future,” the company said.

He noted that he had already patched the vulnerability that allowed the hack.

Footage from Moscow showed the standoff. Video from inside one of the taxis showed dozens of barely moving yellow cars – all pointing in the same direction.

The person recording the video then showed his phone screen, which showed an address on Kutuzovsky Prospekt.

No one has taken responsibility for the hack, but it comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces continue their invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

In addition to battles on the ground, each side has also engaged in cyber warfare – waged by the respective states or vigilantes.

Yandex Taxi, a Russian app similar to Uber that allows users to order taxis to their location, was reportedly targeted in the morning. The company later confirmed the incident in a statement, saying roads were blocked for around 40 minutes on Tuesday morning.

With eight to ten lanes, Kutuzovsky Prospekt is rarely crowded. However, the drivers spent around 40 minutes in traffic due to the fake pickup orders

As a result of the hack, taxis flocked to Moscow’s Kutuzovsky Prospekt – a main east-west road leading to the center of the Russian capital. In the photo: A Kutuzovsky prospect is visible on the screen of one of the drivers

Russia has long been known to launch cyberattacks against other nations that get on the wrong side. A recent example saw pro-Kremlin hackers target the Latvian government after the country said Russia was sponsoring terrorism.

However, Kyiv has turned Moscow’s own cyber warfare tactics against itself, with hackers targeting government infrastructure, trolls targeting Russian diplomats – and Ukraine controlling the war narrative online.

In the days leading up to the war, Mykhailo Fedorov – Ukraine’s digital minister and tech right-hand man to President Volodymyr Zelensky – called for volunteers to create a “computer army” of hackers to help in his country’s fight against Russia.

Since then, dozens of Russian websites have been taken down. Russian state media were also targeted and sensitive information leaked.

A large number of OSINT (open source intelligence) social media accounts also kept tabs on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This means that Putin’s troop movements fell into the public domain, Russian wartime atrocities were quickly exposed, and misinformation was quickly verified – thwarting the Kremlin’s vast propaganda machine.