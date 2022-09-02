Terra Classic (LUNC) Witnessed a Price Surge of 80% In Just One Day

Terra Classic (LUNC) price has spiked over 80% in just one day.

With a notable surge, LUNC’s market capitalization rose by over $1.2B.

High-Tech developments by the community are the reason for this remarkable surge.

As the entire market is aware about the Terra original LUNA crash, all its users were absconded at that time. And on an immediate note, when Terra Classic (LUNC) was introduced in the market, no hope was given to the users about its arrival. In addition, the LUNC token experienced its hard days to exist in the market.

Surprisingly, overcoming all its rough days, despite LUNA collapse and market crash, LUNC recorded a surge over 80% in a day. Moreover the users are craze in buying the asset rising the demand for the token on the other hand. This led the LUNC token to trade on the green margin with a drastic rise in the last 24 hours.

Interestingly, Terra Classic made history marking a notable price rise of nearly 180% from $0.0001 on August 25, 2022. Following, the performance of LUNC is increasing. Significantly, LUNC token’s market cap just rose over $1.2 billion from $665 to $1.87B. Thus, shocking the community, Terra Classic’s value hiked over $2.23 billion in a day.

Interesting Reasons behind LUNC Rocket Rise

As a matter of fact, after a strong wind collapsing the Terra (LUNA) in the market, the investors lost hope on the Terra community. Even though a new face entrant (LUNC) was formed, the disappearance of the token was highly expected. But due to the consistent support from the team, now the LUNC token became the trending talk of the town.

To be specific, some innovative developments were introduced around the token to increase the demand. One among the upgrades is the implementation of the new network. So the team believes that there is a high probability for the investors to stake LUNC after the completion of this new upgrade.

More so, the Terra community is receiving support from popular crypto exchanges due to their network upgradation. Additionally, the team is in a plan to add version V22, a staking feature into the blockchain technology. Besides all, on August 29th, Terra initiated the launch of a new Governance Alert Bot. The speciality of this bot is it will alert the team on all governance-related operations.

Thus, these are some of the notable developments for the rise of the Terra Classic in a very short period. According to CoinMarketCap, LUNC is trading at $0.000249.