Texas governor begins busing migrants in Chicago

Texas Governor Greg Abbott delivered a busload of migrants to Chicago on Wednesday night. Delivery marks expansion of Sanctuary City destinations to include New York and Washington, D.C.

“President Biden’s inaction on our southern border continues to put the lives of Texans – and Americans – at risk and overwhelms our communities,” Governor Abbott said in a written statement. “To continue to provide much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join the other sanctuary cities of Washington, DC and New York as an additional drop-off location.”

“Mayor Lightfoot likes to tout his city’s responsibility to welcome all, regardless of their legal status, and I look forward to seeing that responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them,” the Texas governor added. .

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) greeted the migrants and compared their journey to that of his great-grandfather who left Ukraine in 1881, ABC7 Chicago reported.

Chicago ABC affiliate spoke to a Venezuelan family who got off the first bus from Texas to Chicago.

The father, who arrived with his wife and two young children, said they hoped to find a better life after their inhuman journey to the United States.

“We just left Venezuela, we went to Colombia, crossing the jungle of Panama,” said William Mijares. “We weren’t treated like humans. We were treated like the worst people in the world and we don’t understand why, but that’s how they view us.

The Chicago Mayor’s Office also welcomed migrants, adding, “This is nothing new; Chicago welcomes hundreds of migrants each year to our city and provides much-needed assistance. The mayor’s office went on to describe Governor Abbott’s action to transport about 60 migrants in air-conditioned buses as “inhumane” and “racist.”

More than 118,000 people entered Texas-based border areas in July alone, Breitbart Texas reported. Fewer than 10,000 were sent by Texas to the sanctuary cities of New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

About 55,000 entered the Del Rio area in July. This exceeds the population of the two largest border towns – Eagle Pass and Del Rio, Texas. Their populations are about 30,000 and 36,000 respectively.

“In April, Governor Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, DC, Abbott’s office said. “Earlier this month, the Governor added New York City as a [a] second place of deposit. Since the start of this bus strategy in the spring, thousands of migrants have been transported to these sanctuary cities while providing much-needed relief to overstretched border communities in Texas.