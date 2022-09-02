News
The Asian economic calendar for Friday, September 02, 2022 is unlikely to move major currencies
A slight front:
This ForexLive economic data calendar snapshot, access it here.
The times in the leftmost column are GMT.
The numbers in the rightmost column are the “previous” result (previous month/quarter, as applicable). The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the expected consensus median.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Adonis Medina and Devin Marrero called as rosters expand – The Denver Post
Buck Showalter and most of the Mets players struggled to get to the stadium on Thursday. With a first pitch at 4:10 p.m., plus the US Open happening right next door, traffic was a nightmare.
“I had to stop and do a conference call because I wasn’t going to make it,” Showalter said. “Trying to have the telephone and the GPS, it’s quite comical. I learned to step back and laugh at myself. Like really?”
The manager offered an idea of how the Mets could avoid this problem in the future.
“We should do like the San Antonio Spurs,” he said, referring to the infamous road trip the Spurs take every year as a rodeo invades their arena. “I bet the Rodeo is bigger there than the US Open here. They’re leaving town for two weeks. Very underrated sports town, they could handle a lot there. Does anyone care?
It was only then that Showalter started talking about baseball-related topics. The Mets have a few new faces in the clubhouse as rosters expand to 28 players for the month of September. However, two of the players they called up have already played for the Mets this season. Infielder Deven Marrero and relief pitcher Adonis Medina came out from Triple-A on Thursday. Marrero played three games in mid-August while Medina made 13 relief appearances throughout the year.
Mark Vientos, the Triple-A third baseman who both snatches ball coverage and is a consensus top-10 prospect in the Mets system, did not get the call. Showalter gave a brief explanation of why they went with Marrero rather than Vientos, who he acknowledged earlier in the week was a “candidate” to join them in September.
“[Marrero] has the infield versatility we need until [Luis] Guillorme returns. [Eduardo] Escobar can play shortstop but it was like with [Brett] Baty down and with Guillorme down, we needed that depth in the infield.
“He was impressive here. He is a baseball player, trustworthy, who knows the different positions well.
Terrance Gore is also on the active roster now, although that technically happened on Wednesday as the team was set to fill Baty’s spot on the roster. Showalter joked that the reason for calling Gore – a notorious speedster – didn’t need much explaining.
“You didn’t need an answer about Terrance Gore, did you?” This one was too obvious. He can really run.
Gore has two World Series rings, one with the 2015 Royals and one with the 2021 Braves, although he has not played in either World Series. His role is perhaps more defined than that of any player in the league: pinch run and try to steal a base, score a run, or both.
“When you have that skill that you know puts you in the big leagues every year, you have to understand that he hones it, which he does,” Showalter explained. “He has a program. He knows that if he keeps that foot speed at an elite level, he’ll be in the big leagues every September for someone. Very good concert, man.
Gore has appeared in a game in seven different MLB seasons, but has only recorded 77 plate appearances. He has yet to hit a home run and has made exactly one run in his career. Showalter insisted he could do more than just blaze around base paths, though.
“It’s not Herb Washington,” Showalter said. Washington was a track star in the 1970s that Oakland Athletics owner Charlie Finley signed to be a designated pinch runner. Washington recorded no official at-bats, but stole 31 bases and won the 1974 championship with the A’s.
“This guy can play left field, he can hit a little. He can do other things.
YOUNG PEOPLE GETTING MEDICAL TREATMENT
Brett Baty’s torn UCL thumb required surgery, which happened on Thursday.
“It went well,” Showalter shared. “Doctors, do they come out and say, ‘It didn’t go well. I had a rough morning, it wasn’t very good. I wasn’t in it’? I’ve never seen one come out and say, ‘I’m telling you, I just wasn’t on my game today.’ I’m sure there is some of it, but they’ll never tell us.
Triple-A wide receiver Francisco Alvarez, considered the game’s top prospect, was recently diagnosed with a loose ankle body. Alvarez hasn’t played in a game since August 23. According to the Mets, he received an ankle injection Thursday at the Special Surgical Hospital. The organization tentatively expects Alvarez to return to baseball activities in three to four days. The Syracuse Mets’ final game of the season is September 28.
()
denverpost sports
News
Movie-inspired servant killed handicapped child in Delhi: cops
New Delhi:
Inspired by the 1996 film ‘Tu Chor Main Sipahi‘, a 17-year-old domestic helper killed her employer’s disabled child and tried to flee with cash and jewellery, leaving behind a black glove, Delhi police said on Thursday.
He was caught within three hours, just as his train was about to leave the station, police in the Safdarjung enclave said.
The child was found dead a day ago at his home. The boy’s parents and grandmother had gone to the temple, and his sister also went to the market after a while. When she returned, she found her brother dead.
When she checked the house, she found jewelry, a mobile phone and around 40,000 rupees in cash were also missing, police said.
Police say the boy was killed after seeing the housekeeper steal the items and set off the alarm. The teenager told police he felt humiliated to clean up after the boy and was looking for a way out but didn’t have the money to do so.
After stealing the money and jewelry and strangling the boy, he left a black glove behind – as seen in the film Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’Tu Chor Main Sipahi‘, police said.
Acting quickly to catch the suspect, police discovered he had been employed through another servant.
They also tracked down relatives of the teenager who said he may have left for his village of Sitamarhi in Bihar, where his mother lives, police said.
Teams were sent to different railway stations and Anand Vihar bus station. The domestic helper was arrested at the New Delhi railway station with the stolen jewelry and cash.
The victim’s family was stunned by the incident. The boy’s body had numerous bruises, according to a family friend.
The teenager had appeared obedient and had never refused to work, he said, adding that they had never noticed anything suspicious in his behavior.
ndtv
News
Rep. Green rips Biden’s ‘intentional deception’ on border crisis: ‘It’s insane what the president is doing’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
During an interview on “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday, Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., hammered the Biden administration for insisting it was “doing enough” to deal with the escalation of the border crisis, arguing that their policies are designed to “speed up” people in the United States.
REPRESENTING. GREEN MARK: It’s infuriating because it’s an intentional deception. You know, when we were out there at the border, Trace, CBP told us that they had orders to turn off the fiber optic seismic sensors, to turn off the cameras. I mean, you watch everything, whether it’s the Homeland Security Budget 2023 or this interim final rule that they are trying to implement.
Everything is designed to expedite people’s entry into the United States and the drug cartels know it. So they are targeting an area with massive waves of people. CBP pulls people from one area of the line to process those individuals, then the the drugs just poured in these empty sectors. And we are witnessing it first hand.
BIDEN HAS NOT YET VISITED THE BEHEADED SOUTHERN BORDER, AS THE WHITE HOUSE CATCHED IN MIGRANT CONTROVERSY
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
Fox
News
Mets Notebook: Adonis Medina, Devin Marrero called up as rosters expand
Buck Showalter and most of the Mets’ players had a tough time getting to the ballpark on Thursday. With a 4:10 p.m. first pitch, plus the U.S. Open happening next door, traffic was a nightmare.
“I had to stop and do a conference call because I wasn’t going to make it,” Showalter said. “Trying to get the phone and the GPS, it’s pretty comical. I’ve learned to kind of step back and just start laughing at myself. Like, really?”
The manager offered an idea for how the Mets could avoid this problem in the future.
“We should do like the San Antonio Spurs do,” he said, referencing the famous road trip that the Spurs make every year while a rodeo takes over their arena. “I bet the rodeo is bigger there than the U.S. Open is here. They go out of town for two weeks. Very underrated sports town, they could support a lot of things there. Does anyone care?”
Only then did Showalter start talking about baseball-related topics. The Mets have a few new faces in the clubhouse as the rosters expand to 28 players for the month of September. Two of the players they called up, though, have already played for the Mets this season. Infielder Deven Marrero and relief pitcher Adonis Medina came up from Triple-A on Thursday. Marrero played in three games in mid-August while Medina has made 13 relief appearances throughout the year.
Mark Vientos, the third baseman at Triple-A who is both tearing the cover off the ball and is a consensus top-10 prospect in the Mets’ system, did not get the call. Showalter gave a brief explanation for why they went with Marrero over Vientos, who he acknowledged earlier in the week was a “candidate” to join them in September.
“[Marrero] has versatility in the infield that we need until [Luis] Guillorme gets back. [Eduardo] Escobar can play shortstop but it just felt like with [Brett] Baty down and with Guillorme down, we needed that depth in the infield.”
“He’s been impressive here. He’s a baseball player, trustworthy, knows his way around different positions.”
Terrance Gore is also on the active roster now, though that technically happened on Wednesday as the team needed to fill Baty’s spot on the roster. Showalter joked that the reason for calling up Gore — a notorious speedster — didn’t need much explaining.
“You didn’t need an answer about Terrance Gore, right? That one was too obvious. He can really run.”
Gore has two World Series rings, one with the 2015 Royals and one with the 2021 Braves, though he did not play in either of those World Series. His role is perhaps more defined than any player’s in the league: pinch run and try to steal a base, score a run, or both.
“When you have this one skill that you know puts you in the big leagues every year, you gotta figure he hones the heck out of it, which he does,” Showalter laid out. “He’s got a program. He knows if he keeps this foot speed at an elite level, he’ll be in the big leagues every September for somebody. Pretty good gig, man.”
Gore has appeared in a game during seven different MLB seasons, but he’s only registered 77 plate appearances. He has yet to hit a home run and has driven in exactly one run in his career. Showalter was insistent that he can do more than just blaze around the base paths, though.
“It’s not Herb Washington,” said Showalter. Washington was a track star in the 1970s who Oakland Athletics’ owner Charlie Finley signed to be a designated pinch runner. Washington recorded zero official at-bats but stole 31 bases and won the 1974 championship with the A’s.
“This guy can play left field, he can hit a little bit. He can do some other things.”
YOUNGSTERS GETTING MEDICAL TREATMENT
The torn UCL in Brett Baty’s thumb required surgery, which happened on Thursday.
“It went well,” Showalter shared. “Doctors, do they ever come out and go, ‘It didn’t go well. I had a tough morning, it wasn’t very good. I wasn’t into it’? I’ve never had one come out and go, ‘I tell ya, I just wasn’t on my game today.’ I’m sure there is some of that, but they’d never tell us.”
Triple-A catcher Francisco Alvarez, regarded as the best prospect in the game, was recently diagnosed with a loose body in his ankle. Alvarez has not played in a game since Aug. 23. According to the Mets, he received an injection in the ankle on Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgeries. The organization is tentatively planning for Alvarez to start doing baseball activities again in three to four days. The Syracuse Mets’ last game of the season is on Sept. 28.
()
News
Economists expect downside risk to India’s growth estimates
The first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) reading of 13.5% missed estimates from economists and brokerages. Most had factored in a reading of 15-15.5% and the Reserve Bank of India itself forecast growth of 16.2%.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, ICICI Sec PD’s Abhishek Upadhyay, former Chief Statistician Pronab Sen, Citi’s Samiran Chakraborty, and Nomura’s Rob Subbaraman discussed what the reading tells us about hidden weaknesses in the economy. Is the strength of domestic consumption strong enough to improve the coming quarters? Or will the next few quarters be worse due to the global slowdown?
According to Subbaraman, there are downside risks to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate.
“There are clear downside risks to India’s GDP growth forecast for 2023, which is currently at 4.7%. I think that GDP figure just came out for India, I don’t want to water it down. I think that’s the best it can be. I think it slows down from here,” he said.
Samiran Chakraborty also believes that India’s growth is slowing down to some extent.
“Global growth will slow even faster, affecting our export volumes, this will be a key driver. as sharp as it was in the first quarter,” he explained.
According to Sen, the impact of the rate hike has not yet been factored in.
“We should be really careful in projecting what the Indian economy is doing. And we haven’t factored in the effects of monetary policy tightening yet. At the moment it doesn’t seem to have had much impact. effect, but sooner or later it will happen,” he said.
For the whole discussion, watch the attached video
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First post: 01 Sep 2022, 15:32 STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Lawyer for black man killed in bed by Ohio police says officers treated him like an ‘animal’
The attorney for the family of a black man who was shot and killed while in bed slammed police in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, urging authorities to reconsider when they sign warrants and claiming officers were treating Donovan Lewis like an “animal”.
Attorney Rex Elliott, flanked by Lewis’ grieving relatives, told a news conference that body camera video shows an officer ‘recklessly’ shooting the 20-year-old seconds after shooting him met as he was waking up, then following orders to get out of bed. The footage also shows the officers’ disregard for Lewis’s humanity, he said.
“The video shows a sickening reaction to me,” he said. “The video makes it look like they treated Donovan like an animal.”
Elliott added that after Lewis was shot he should not have been moved as it risked aggravating his injury.
“Instead, they caught him. There was no weapon. They handcuffed him. They told her to crawl out of bed. They dragged him to the ground. It was just terrible,” Elliott said.
Police released body camera video of the shooting on Tuesday, which happened just before 2:30 a.m. while they were serving an arrest warrant.
Chief Elaine Bryant said at the press conference that Officer Ricky Anderson fired his gun when Lewis appeared to raise his hand with something in it, NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus reported. She said a device appearing to be a “vape pen” was later “found on the bed right next to him”. No weapons were found, police said.
Elliott disputed that account on Thursday and said the video did not appear to show Lewis having anything in his hand, let alone a gun.
Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the force who was assigned to the canine unit, was placed on paid leave, which is protocol for officers who fire their weapons while on duty, police said.
A city representative declined to comment Thursday, citing an ongoing investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Body camera video shows the moments leading up to the incident after officers arrived at the apartment. In the video, officers knock on the front door of the apartment before a man answers and is taken into custody. Another man who was encountered in the entrance to the apartment was also arrested, WCMH reported.
Officers can then be seen inside the flat with a police dog, which appears to start barking at a back bedroom door. The officers walk towards the door and Anderson, gripping the dog’s collar with one hand, opens it with the other before firing his gun shortly after.
Police said officers provided aid to Lewis until medics arrived and took him to hospital.
Lewis was pronounced dead at the hospital within the hour at 3:19 a.m., police said.
Elliott also said Thursday that police should reconsider executing warrants before dawn.
“First of all, I would like to know why the hell are they executing warrants at 2 in the morning? he said. “Chief Ryan’s explanation, ‘Well, we’re doing this because we need to make sure they’re home,’ is nonsense. The reality is that felony warrants are executed every day during the day. There was absolutely no reason it was served in the middle of the night like it was.
Lewis’ death comes less than two years after a Columbus police officer lost his job days after shooting dead a black man. In May 2021, the city of Columbus reached a $10 million settlement with Andre Hill’s family over this deadly shooting.
It also comes after the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, who was killed by a Columbus police officer in April 2021.
That same month, Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein requested a review of the Columbus Police Division. In September 2021, the Department of Justice agreed to review the practices of the city’s police department.
This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com
yahoo
The Asian economic calendar for Friday, September 02, 2022 is unlikely to move major currencies
Adonis Medina and Devin Marrero called as rosters expand – The Denver Post
Movie-inspired servant killed handicapped child in Delhi: cops
Rep. Green rips Biden’s ‘intentional deception’ on border crisis: ‘It’s insane what the president is doing’
Mets Notebook: Adonis Medina, Devin Marrero called up as rosters expand
Economists expect downside risk to India’s growth estimates
Deal Worth $495M Called Off Between Crypto.com and UEFA
Lawyer for black man killed in bed by Ohio police says officers treated him like an ‘animal’
Former Vikings QB Nate Stanley files injury grievance against team
Will Kyle Larson’s kids follow in his NASCAR footsteps? He says…
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food2 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
News3 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’