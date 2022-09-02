MADRID — The fear-infused cries of excitement as bulls charge through the streets of many Spanish cities during wildly popular summer festivals echo in stark contrast to the number of people who have died from gored this year.
“The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” Episode 1 Recap: Strange Skies
The first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here, giving LOTR fans a chance to travel to a Middle-earth that’s both familiar and totally new. The former serves up everything from cinematic shots perfected in the movies to bold new elven hairstyles.
If you want to read a spoiler-free review: Fly poor fools! Otherwise, let’s dig into a full recap of Episode 1.
Prologue
What, you thought this show wasn’t going to have a prologue? We open in a field in Valinor. Galadriel says in voiceover, “Nothing is bad at first.” A herd of elf children are playing in a field. One of them is Galadriel herself, who is already clearly too good for the scum she hangs out with. She makes a small boat and sails it into a creek. It takes place in an origami swan situation. The other elf children taunt her and throw rocks at her until she sinks. ‘Cause you know who’s evil in the beginning? Children.
After the attack on the boat, her older brother consoles her. They have a conversation about rocks and boats and how to know which light to follow. He tells her he won’t be here forever – FORECAST – and she says, excuse me? That’s kind of the problem with elves. As he walks away, we see a beautiful wide shot of Valinor.
It doesn’t last long, however. Galadriel explains that the first Dark Lord, Morgoth, shot real shit and destroyed their two trees, Telperion and Laurelin, which were sources of light in Valinor. He also stole three stones containing their light, called the Silmarils. If you’ve read The Silmarillion, that’s a big party mistake. For the purposes of this show, it doesn’t seem like we need to know much about Morgoth, but I’ll quickly explain it like this: He’s one of the Valar (a collection of angelic beings — think of him like Lucifer / the fallen angel in the Bible). But really, Morgoth is that kindergarten kid who knocks down everyone’s block tower. A real glitch, if you ask me.
The elves cannot stand this nonsense, so an army, including Galadriel’s brother, leaves Valinor. We see a legion of ships traveling across the Sundering Sea towards Middle-earth. Dragons! Hand to hand combat! Elves fighting orcs in the rain! Galadriel tells us that the war left Middle-earth in ruins and lasted for centuries. On the battlefield, she picks up a helmet and lays it on a pile so large I doubt its structural integrity.
Despite the losses, they defeat Morgoth. It’s never that simple, is it? Sauron is ready to fill the power vacuum.
Unfortunately, Galadriel’s brother dies. Sauron roughly carves a sigil into his skin, and Galadriel not only takes his dagger but his mission to eliminate evil from Middle-earth.
Panoramic shot of the snow-capped mountains. Is it a pack of penguins? Nope! It’s elves with a vendetta! The hunt for Sauron fails. Centuries pass. Elves are kind of over everything. Except Galadriel.
We catch up with her and a small group of elves climbing the icy face of a mountain north of Forodwaith, The Northernmost Waste. (Are these elf crampons?) At the top, an elf whom I will call insubordinate elf, said to Galadriel: You know what would be super cool? If we forget all this. I paraphrase.
Galadriel dismisses this idea, and later, in the midst of a raging snowstorm, they wander straight into Sauron’s fortress. Inside: too much obsidian. (Is it obsidian? I don’t know. I’m not a geologist.) They enter an inner chamber and find an orc corpse welded into a wall.
” What is that ? Insubordinate Elf asks as if he were me when my cat pees outside the box. They find another seal, but he still tries to get home for dinner and I would just rather not.
Then: A snow troll appears and attacks. Galadriel uses a sword as a ramp and does aero badassery and deals with it herself. She wants to move forward, but the rest of the elves mutiny despite the fact that she has just saved them. Insubordinate Elf keeps running her mouth. The struggles of #WomenintheWorkplace, am I right?
Highlight your best Harfoots
RHOVANION – The magic map of Middle-earth takes us to Rhovanion, where we find Harfoots hiding from a couple of wandering humans. (What is a Harfoot? Read about them here.) The guys pass and Harfoots start popping up from all sorts of hiding places to reveal a bustling camp. The Harfoot children, led by a man named Nori, are busy raiding berries from an old farmhouse, but they have to part ways when a wolf shows up. Merry and Pippin would approve.
Back at camp, Nori’s mother is a little irritated by his misdeeds. Nori begins to wonder about the life beyond – it’s big Little Mermaid/Part of Your World vibes. Her mom looks tired.
Meanwhile, Sadoc, who appears to be the eldest Harfoot of the crew, seems to think something is wrong, cosmically speaking. Nori appears looking for information and he tells her to watch out for her own wheels.
At some point later, a large fiery thing shoots through the sky and crashes not far from the camp. Nori goes to investigate the smoking crater.
Oh good. He is an old man in a loincloth.
Elves, reunited
LINDON – Elrond is up in a tree having a poetic moment with his diary when he discovers Galadriel has returned. They reunite, there are cheek pats and elves, and she updates him on the whole sigil thing. Galadriel wants to ask High King Gil-galad for a new command so she can go back, but Elrond is all cool your jets, sister. Again, paraphrasing. On the contrary, she has been out too long and the High King is kind enough not to blame her for not returning sooner.
Later, the High King holds a ceremony for Galdriel’s company. He presents his findings as proof that the threat has passed and that Sauron is no longer a problem. (Just wait for this guy to watch the original trilogy.)
“Today our days of peace begin,” he explains. Additionally, it grants the crew the ability to return to Valinor. Which is technically a good thing, but Galadriel is like thank you i hate it.
After the ceremony, she skirmishes with Elrond.
“Evil doesn’t sleep, it waits,” she says. He basically tells her not to worry about it and go to Valinor because there apparently isn’t a single male elf she can rely on.
Next, we see Galadriel and company standing in their armor on the deck of a ship heading for Valinor. Elves can build cities, but apparently not benches. As they approach Valinor, giant clouds open, light pours in, and everyone on board begins to sing except Galadriel, who looks around as if on the point of making a Jim Halpert face at the camera. The other elves are delighted as they move closer to the light. She looks at her brother’s dagger. She begins to recoil from the light like she’s a co-worker with coffee breath, and Insubordinate Elf tries one last time to force her to do what she knows to be the wrong thing. The scene is very Joe Gardner in Pixar’s Soul trying to escape the conveyor belt to the afterlife.
Before we know it, Galadriel is jumping overboard.
Back in Lindon, Elrond chats with the High King, whose favorites seem to have taken the house, the children, the dog, and fled from his ears. He introduces Elrond to Celebrimbor, a renowned elven blacksmith who resembles a lost brother Sheen.
Later, a singular orange leaf falls in front of the High King. When he picks it up, his veins fill with black shit. He feels inauspicious.
All along the watchtower
SOUTHLANDS – We come across a rural village of men, called Tirharad. Two elves arrive and one of them walks into the local pub, where the guy I assume is the owner of the establishment is butchering an animal, shirtless. Violations of the health code. They are numerous.
The elf, Arondir, discusses with him some strange happenings – the grass in the east that makes animals sick. A local thug brings Arondir into an argument and basically what you need to know is that this city of men, generations back, sided with Morgoth and has been occupied by elves ever since.
Back by the well, Arondir chats with a human woman named Bronwyn who flirts with him via a vial of flower seeds. Later, his elf pal warns him of the perils of “an elf-human pairing”. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Lord of the Rings: Nightfall.
Either way, they later learn that the war is over and they will soon be able to return home. Arondir has been at the watchtower of the city for 79 years. He walks over to Bronwyn’s, where they’re keeping a COVID safe distance and she says, “Say what you mean.”
This sassy moment is interrupted by a local farmer with a sick cow. For clarification, Bronwyn is a healer. This guy doesn’t just parade his cow for shiggles. The cow was grazing in the east, and when Arondir milks her, she definitely answers the question: “Do you have any milk?” with a viscous black sludge. Expect a letter from lawyers for the Dairy Council, Amazon.
Elsewhere, Bronwyn’s son Theo hides around a barn with a friend and finds a broken sword hilt under some boards. It is marked with the seal of Sauron and begins to flame.
After the cow mud, Arondir and Bronwyn head east to investigate. They’re heading to the town where she grew up, and he makes a comment about these people descending from Morgoth’s followers. A bit rude. But his spicy moment continues. “You are the only kindness I have known in all my days in this country.”
Yeah. Things are sure to heat up. But that’s not the romance between Arondir and Bronwyn. It’s the city. Because he’s on fire.
Head here to read our recap of episode 2 of The Rings of Power.
Taxi for Putin! Hackers create traffic jams in Moscow by sending hundreds of taxis to a fake pick-up point
Taxi for Putin! Hackers cause traffic jams in Moscow by sending hundreds of taxis to fake pickups in the Russian capital (but was this revenge for the invasion of Ukraine?)
- Hackers targeted Yandex Taxi, a taxi app similar to Uber’s
- They sent hundreds of drivers to the same pickup point on Kutuzovsky Prospekt
- The huge 10-lane road leading to the center of the Russian capital was blocked
- Nobody took credit for the fullback, but comes as Russia wages war on Ukraine
- The two countries engaged in a cyber war, even before the start of the invasion
On Thursday, hackers targeted a Russian taxi app, sending hundreds of drivers to the same address in Moscow, causing huge traffic jams in the city center.
Yandex Taxi, a Russian app similar to Uber that allows users to order taxis to their location, was reportedly targeted in the morning. The company later confirmed the incident in a statement.
“On the morning of September 1, Yandex Taxi encountered an attempt by attackers to disrupt the service – several dozen drivers received bulk orders in the Fili region,” the company said in a statement to Forbes.ru.
Hackers targeted a Russian taxi app on Thursday, sending hundreds of drivers to the same address in Moscow, causing huge traffic jams in the city center (pictured)
As a result of the hack, taxis flocked to Moscow’s Kutuzovsky Prospekt – a main east-west road leading to the center of the Russian capital.
With eight to ten lanes, Kutuzovsky Prospekt is rarely crowded. However, the drivers spent around 40 minutes in traffic due to the fake pickup orders.
The company said its security department “immediately halted attempts to artificially order” taxis. However, that was not enough to stop the traffic jam.
“Drivers still spent about 40 minutes in traffic jams due to false orders. The issue of compensation will be resolved in the near future,” the company said.
He noted that he had already patched the vulnerability that allowed the hack.
Footage from Moscow showed the standoff. Video from inside one of the taxis showed dozens of barely moving yellow cars – all pointing in the same direction.
The person recording the video then showed his phone screen, which showed an address on Kutuzovsky Prospekt.
No one has taken responsibility for the hack, but it comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces continue their invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
In addition to battles on the ground, each side has also engaged in cyber warfare – waged by the respective states or vigilantes.
Yandex Taxi, a Russian app similar to Uber that allows users to order taxis to their location, was reportedly targeted in the morning. The company later confirmed the incident in a statement, saying roads were blocked for around 40 minutes on Tuesday morning.
With eight to ten lanes, Kutuzovsky Prospekt is rarely crowded. However, the drivers spent around 40 minutes in traffic due to the fake pickup orders
As a result of the hack, taxis flocked to Moscow’s Kutuzovsky Prospekt – a main east-west road leading to the center of the Russian capital. In the photo: A Kutuzovsky prospect is visible on the screen of one of the drivers
Russia has long been known to launch cyberattacks against other nations that get on the wrong side. A recent example saw pro-Kremlin hackers target the Latvian government after the country said Russia was sponsoring terrorism.
However, Kyiv has turned Moscow’s own cyber warfare tactics against itself, with hackers targeting government infrastructure, trolls targeting Russian diplomats – and Ukraine controlling the war narrative online.
In the days leading up to the war, Mykhailo Fedorov – Ukraine’s digital minister and tech right-hand man to President Volodymyr Zelensky – called for volunteers to create a “computer army” of hackers to help in his country’s fight against Russia.
Since then, dozens of Russian websites have been taken down. Russian state media were also targeted and sensitive information leaked.
A large number of OSINT (open source intelligence) social media accounts also kept tabs on the ongoing war in Ukraine.
This means that Putin’s troop movements fell into the public domain, Russian wartime atrocities were quickly exposed, and misinformation was quickly verified – thwarting the Kremlin’s vast propaganda machine.
A wave of bull rider deaths focuses on Spanish festivals
There were no deaths or injuries in Atanzón when revelers on foot and on horseback recently ran with the rampaging animal. But last week in Alalpardo, less than an hour away, an ox fatally gored a 60-year-old man.
A week earlier, a 73-year-old Frenchwoman who was a regular at bullfighting events died in the eastern town of Beniarbeig after being gored in the chest. Six men were fatally gored at other festivals in Valencia and more than 380 attendees were injured. The season does not end until November.
Despite the concern, authorities seem unsure what additional security measures they can take.
“Some people have lost all fear of the bull,” says regional emergency chief José María Angel. He urges revelers to be more careful – the main recommendation to pull out a safety review meeting.
The vice-president of the regional government of Valencia, Aitana Mas, has left the door open to the debate on whether to ban this type of party, saying that the current legislation is “not sufficient”.
Only a few villages have canceled these festivals. Tavernes de la Valldigna is one that has done so and sees it as a matter of staying in step with its animal rights policy.
“I hope our decision will take the debate further to the streets and lead to the end of this tradition,” Mayor Sergi González told The Associated Press, while acknowledging the tradition’s deep cultural roots.
While public debate in Spain has largely focused on the loss of life, activists are calling for a total ban on events where animals are used for entertainment.
Animal rights groups are particularly opposed to events they deem deliberately crueler to animals, such as when cotton balls are lit on the horns of bulls or when the animal is forced into the sea and then brought ashore.
Events known in the Valencian dialect as “Bous al carrer” (bulls in the street) involve bulls or calves being released into the streets to waiting crowds who attempt to provoke them into charging.
Alejandro Cano, president of the defense associations of Bous al Carrer, sees no reason for alarm, telling the AP that the victims are “part of the festival”.
Some bulls are fought and killed by matadors but most return to their farms.
According to the Ministry of Culture, some 2,700 such performances took place last year. The amount was reduced from a regular season due to some pandemic restrictions still in place. In 2019, there were 17,000. This year, around 9,000 should take place until the end of November.
The San Fermin bullfight in Pamplona, immortalized by Nobel Prize winner and novelist Ernest Hemingway, is the main event, but there has been no death for 13 years. The security measures, the public investment and the professionalism of the runners are unmatched in any other small Spanish festival.
Atanzón will continue to celebrate its patron saint, San Agustín, in the same way as Pamplona – praying to the saint that no one be killed by bulls for another summer.
failed gun attack on Cristina Kirchner (VIDEO) – RT in French
A man pointed a handgun at the head of the Argentine vice-president, without any shots going off, before being arrested by the police. His act was unanimously condemned by the political class.
A man was arrested on the evening of September 1 in Buenos Aires after pointing a loaded gun at Vice President Cristina Kirchner as she was returning home. According to images from several televisions, the man aimed the Argentinian vice-president in the head when she met sympathizers who had come to wait for her at the bottom of her house, in the Recoleta district, without any shots being fired. don’t go.
We can see in the videos taken on the spot a hand brandishing a pistol a few centimeters from Cristina Kirchner, but the weapon could have jammed, allowing her to get away unscathed. Police officers then seized the suspect, led him into a police car in an adjoining street, immediately surrounded by a thick cordon of police officers.
The sequence is just incredible: assassination attempt against the former Argentine president Cristina Kirchner, last night in Buenos Aires. The shooter approaches her, shoots, but the gun jams… #barakapic.twitter.com/Jo6pT1gr6r
— Arnaud Bedat (@ArnaudBedat) September 2, 2022
According to several Argentine media, the suspect is a 30-year-old Brazilian, unconfirmed information from official sources. According to the Argentinian daily Clarinhis weapon was well loaded, and the man would have already been prosecuted for carrying a prohibited weapon.
Unanimous condemnation of the Argentine political class and the left-wing presidents of neighboring countries
The incident was condemned by the entire government camp, as well as by the opposition coalition. The Argentine Head of State, Alberto Fernandez, denounced a fact “of enormous gravity, the most serious to have occurred since [le] country regained democracy” in 1983, and declared a national holiday on September 2, “so that in peace and harmony the Argentine people can express themselves in defense of life, of democracy, and in solidarity with our vice-president.
Right-wing opposition leader and Cristina Kirchner’s successor to the presidency, Mauricio Macri, in power from 2015 to 2019, expressed his “absolute condemnation of the attack suffered by Cristina Kirchner, which fortunately had no consequences for the vice-president.
Abroad, several Latin American leaders, on the left in the first place, reacted in the evening. “The assassination attempt against Vice-President Cristina Kirchner deserves the rejection and condemnation of the whole continent,” said tweeted Chilean President Gabriel Boric. “All my solidarity with comrade Cristina Kirchner, victim of a fascist criminal who does not know how to respect differences and diversity,” declared the former president and presidential candidate of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In France, Jean-Luc Mélenchon also condemned an “attempted murder” and supported Cristina Kirchner, whom “far-right judges condemn without the right to a defense”. “Justice settling political scores is barbarism,” launched the leader of rebellious France, referring to the current legal troubles of the vice-president.
#Argentina: far-right judges condemn without right to defense @CFKArgentina vice president of the country. A murder attempt against her has just failed. The people are in the street for her. Justice settling political scores is barbarism.
— Jean-Luc Melenchon (@JLMelenchon) September 2, 2022
For ten days, hundreds of activists have gathered every evening in front of Cristina Kirchner’s home to show their support for the former head of state, in power from 2007 to 2015, currently on trial for fraud and corruption. On August 22, the prosecution demanded a 12-year prison sentence and life ineligibility against her, the former leader being implicated in the context of the awarding of public contracts in her stronghold of Santa Cruz during her two presidential terms.
Aged 69, Cristina Kirchner remains seven years after her departure from the presidency an influential figure in Argentine politics, one year before the presidential election for which she has not made her intentions known. A verdict in her trial is not expected until late 2022. Even if convicted, she enjoys parliamentary immunity as President of the Senate and may not go to jail or even run in the general elections of October 2023.
Adele reveals painful back injury after her son’s prank went wrong
Take it easy, she’s hurt.
Adele revealed in an interview with Elle Magazine that she slipped a disc behind her back in January 2021 after her then 8-year-old son Angelo jumped up to scare her.
The prank left the 34-year-old British singer-songwriter with a slipped L6 disc, located near the tailbone.
Her 9-year-old son allegedly tried to prank the 15-time Grammy winner as she came out of the bathroom when the injury occurred.
This isn’t the first time the “Easy on Me” singer has had back problems. Adele reportedly has back pain “since she was a teenager”, the fashion magazine explained.
Additionally, the “Set Fire to the Rain” hitmaker recently announced new dates — beginning in September — for his Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.
“Words cannot explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I was truly heartbroken to have to cancel them,” the star wrote on Instagram.
“But after what feels like forever figuring out the logistics of the show I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”
Performances of ‘Weekends with Adele’ have been postponed after COVID-19 delays pushed the shows back from their original start date in January.
The singer did not share if the back injury will or has impacted upcoming Vegas shows which will run through March 25, 2023.
Representatives for Adele did not immediately respond for comment.
Pipeline operator data suggests Nord Stream flows will return on Saturday as planned
It will be a bit of a relief but who knows how long the next “maintenance” period will last. Gazprom had said that the only functioning turbine in the pipeline had to undergo technical maintenance about every 42 days, so the next one will be in mid-October.
As a security measure, Germany said it would not rely on Nord Stream flows at all for this winter. But with a capacity already reduced to 20%, it’s fair play.
Daily horoscope for September 2, 2022
Lunar Alert: Avoid major purchases or decisions from 1:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. EDT today (10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Scorpio to Sagittarius.
Happy Birthday Friday, September 2, 2022:
You are charismatic, friendly and very endearing. You are also intelligent, down to earth and unassuming. You are a nurturer, as well as an excellent negotiator. This is a winning year for you! Your past efforts will be rewarded with promotions, awards, accolades and recognition of your talents. Cheer!
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★
A conversation with a partner or a close friend will be optimistic today. However, this person might be trying to convince you of something or promise you something. If so, you’ll be wise to take things with a grain of salt. (They might be overly optimistic about what they’re suggesting.) Tonight: Don’t make any promises.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★
It’s a strong and successful day at work for you. However, because you are enthusiastic and excited about something, you might overlook details. Therefore, be smart and check everything. Remember: what big print gives, small print takes away. Tonight: Do what you can.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★
Your social projects are exciting today. Enjoy fun activities with the kids, as well as anything involving arts, musical performances, movies, theater, or other fun entertainment. Take note: when you’re looking for fun and good times, you might be tempted to overdo it. Think about the ramifications of your choices. Tonight: Enthusiasm!
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★
Family conversations will go well today because people are upbeat and friendly. However, there is a tendency to entertain big, radical ideas that might not be feasible or affordable. (Usually you don’t fall for the trap because you’re practical.) Tonight: Get organized.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★
It’s a hectic and optimistic day! Enjoy talking to siblings, parents and neighbors. You will also enjoy studying, writing and learning new things. It’s a good day to sign contracts; however, don’t overlook the details. Today it’s easy to assume that everything is fine, which means you might forget something important. Tonight: Family Conversations.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★
Today you could have exciting and lucrative ideas. Indeed, you quickly see the big picture, as well as the major trends for the future. Nevertheless, make sure that the details of your plans will be met. Don’t ignore things that don’t fit. Tonight: You have hope.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★★
Today, Mercury is in your opposite sign to Jupiter, which gives you good feelings and promotes an optimistic outlook on life. You will be enthusiastic about making plans, attending conferences and having discussions with others. Tonight: Be reasonable.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
It’s a wellness day! You enjoy the company of others – friends and interactions with groups. Relationships with bosses, parents and authority figures are pleasant. You might have a crush on your boss. You are also happy with your colleagues, and they are happy with you. Tonight: Contentment.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
You could be involved in discussions with young people today. If so, it will be an optimistic experience that will boost your enthusiasm. In turn, this could make you entertain ambitious and optimistic goals. Wait a day or two to see if those goals still seem achievable. Think things through. Tonight: animated meetings.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★
Despite your feelings of confidence and optimism, be careful when volunteering for anything today. Likewise, think twice before agreeing to anything, because it’s easy to be overly optimistic and see things as easier or better than they really are. Tonight: Stay realistic.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★★
It’s a fabulous day to study, learn, travel and do everything to push the limits of your horizon. You look forward to tackling big concepts and discussing philosophy, history, religion, and exciting ideas. You might also convince others to see your point of view. Tonight: Explore!
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★
When it comes to financial matters today, be careful because you might overestimate something. Or if you are considering an investment, something might look better than it is. Double-check questions about how to divide or share an inheritance or anything else. Stay informed. Tonight: Be conservative.
BORN TODAY
Actor Keanu Reeves (1964), actress Salma Hayek (1966), actress Merritt Patterson (1990)
