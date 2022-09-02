News
The outlook for Magic guard Gary Harris after undergoing knee surgery
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after tearing his meniscus, a league source told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday.
The Magic announced Harris had surgery after the Sentinel’s reporting. The procedure took place Wednesday.
His return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment, according to the Magic.
An arthroscopic meniscectomy is “a minimally invasive surgical procedure” that’s used to treat a torn meniscus cartilage in which only the torn segment is removed, according to the Department of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine at the University of Washington.
Daniel Kharrazi, an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, told the Sentinel a meniscectomy is a “very common procedure,” adding it generally can take up to two months for an athlete to return.
“Think of the meniscus as a cushion between the bones and joints that gives you padding,” Kharrazi said. “When that tears, it creates inflammation and pain inside the knee. In professional players, if it creates symptoms, we recommend arthroscopically fixing it so it can go back to normal.
“The main issue is the rehab [post-operation]. It’s a common procedure, the rehab is fairly straightforward and the rebound period back to health and activity is generally within 6-8 weeks.”
Nirav Pandya, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist within the University of California San Francisco Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, tweeted an arthroscopic meniscectomy is a surgical option typically chosen for small tears in the meniscus and that most players return in 6-8 weeks.
Brian Sutterer, a physiatrist in Rochester, Minn. who’s affiliated with Mayo Clinic, tweeted that a meniscectomy means the torn piece was trimmed/smoothed out, adding the typical recovery can be 4-6 weeks.
Harris, who was on an expiring contract for 2021-22 that paid him $20.5 million, signed a 2-year, $26 million extension to return to Orlando before free agency officially started July 1.
He has a $13 million, fully-guaranteed salary for the 2022-23 season and a $13 million non-guaranteed salary for 2023-24. His 2023-24 salary becomes fully guaranteed after June 30, 2023.
Harris finished the season averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than 2-pointers.
He’s coming off his healthiest season in a few years, appearing in 61 games, the most he’s played in a season since 2017-18. His eFG% was the highest it has been since then, too.
Once he returns, Harris is expected to compete for minutes in a backcourt that’ll include Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton and Devin Cannady.
Orlando opens training camp on Sept. 27.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected]
Mississippi water crisis extends into day four
Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell: Kellen Mond wasn’t ready for backup role but has ‘heck of a football journey ahead’
Head coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear Thursday that Kellen Mond wasn’t ready to be the Vikings’ backup quarterback, but believes he has what it takes to become a solid NFL player eventually.
That begs the question: Why didn’t the Vikings keep Mond on the 53-man roster as a third quarterback in order to continue to develop him?
The Vikings waived Mond on Tuesday and hoped to sign him the next day to the practice squad. Instead, he was claimed by the Cleveland Browns and put on their 53-man roster.
General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah offered little Thursday when asked about the Vikings’ decision to keep just two quarterbacks and waive both Mond and Sean Mannion when rosters had to be trimmed to 53 players. The Vikings also had interest in signing Mannion to the practice squad, but he joined Seattle’s practice squad.
Adofo-Mensah said Thursday morning there had been “ongoing conversations” with O’Connell about a third quarterback. With Mond and Mannion gone, the Vikings reached an agreement Thursday afternoon to sign David Blough to the practice squad. He played the past three seasons with Detroit, and has a 0-5 record as a starter with the Lions.
Meanwhile, Mond is in Cleveland. He was taken with the second pick of the third round of the 2021 draft when Rick Spielman was the general manager. O’Connell, a former NFL quarterback, began to evaluate Mond after taking over this year for the fired Mike Zimmer.
Mond and Mannion battled to be the backup behind Kirk Cousins. But after both were inconsistent in the first two preseason games, the Vikings acquired Nick Mullins from Las Vegas on Aug. 22 for that role. He and Cousins are now the only quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.
“I thought Kellen improved tremendously from the time we got him in the spring all the way through, obviously, when we had to have a tough conversation with him (on Tuesday),” O’Connell said. “He’s got a heck of a football journey ahead of him. I’m a big fan of how Kellen works, I’m a big fan of the human being, and I think he’s got all the things you look for in an NFL quarterback.”
O’Connell, though, did not consider Mond ready to be the backup to Cousins this season.
“I still think Kellen’s got tremendous upside, but to ask him to be that No. 2 quarterback, being a snap away on a team we feel very strongly about competing on, I didn’t think that was fair to Kellen,” said O’Connell, adding that he’s “really fired up to have” Mullins as the backup.
Many people were watching this week to see what would happen with Minnesota’s quarterback situation. But there were some other other moves that also drew attention.
On Tuesday, the Vikings waived Armon Watts, who was listed first on the depth chart at defensive end, after they agreed to acquire defensive lineman Ross Blacklock from Houston. Blacklock could replace Watts in the lineup though O’Connell also named Jonathan Bullard as a possibility.
The Vikings saved $1.3 million on the salary cap with the moves, and Watts was claimed on waivers Wednesday by Chicago. Adofo-Mensah declined to give specifics on why Watts was let go and said it was “a hard conversation with Armon.” Adofo-Mensah preferred to talk about Blacklock, saying he has “got a really good pass-rush skill set, really disruptive in that phase.”
On Wednesday, the Vikings acquired wide receiver/punt returner Jalen Reagor from Philadelphia and waived receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had been the first-team punt returner but struggled in the preseason. The Bears claimed Smith-Marsette off waivers on Thursday.
“We always look at opportunities. We call it ‘no stone unturned,’ ” Adofo-Mensah said of bringing in Reagor, who has been mostly a disappointment since being selected No. 21 in the 2020 draft. “We saw Jalen as somebody who has a really great skill set. … We think (Smith-Marsette) has a bright future. … The NFL gives you 53 spots and 16 practice-squad (spots). … Sometimes those are tough decisions you have to make.”
O’Connell said the Vikings will give Reagor “every opportunity” to be the punt returner.
For now, both Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell said they are pleased with how the 53-man roster stands in advance of the Sept. 11 opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“We have a really good feeling for how we want to play and the vision for the team,” Adofo-Mensah said.
“Our coaching staff is just so fired up and ready to go,” O’Connell said.
Teacher shortage in the United States: job search companies Indeed, ZipRecruiter, handshake to help find solutions
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — According to one of the largest job-finding companies in the United States, tackling the nation’s teacher shortage will take an “all hands-on” effort.
The Biden administration announced that three partners — Indeed, ZipRecruiter and Handshake — will work to help school districts hire the teachers they need.
The challenge for San Francisco public schools is to hire people in special education, math, science and even language arts.
Currently, there are 19 classes across the district that do not have a permanent teacher.
“For those 19 classroom vacancies, we’re filling them with replacements, which we know isn’t ideal,” said Laura Dudnick, spokeswoman for the San Francisco Unified School District.
VIDEO: San Francisco teachers demand pay raise, district fills 200 vacancies
This shortage is not exclusive to San Francisco. School districts, especially those in large urban areas, are calling it a national crisis.
“It’s an ongoing challenge, so we’ve stepped up our efforts to recruit educators by hosting webinars and sending out flyers,” Dudnick added.
Over the summer, San Francisco and Oakland Unified went so far as to ask families if they knew anyone who wanted to apply for a teaching position.
“We’ve known this has been a problem for a long time,” First Lady Jill Biden told a job-hunting group of CEOs from several major corporations.
The Biden administration has announced that several of these companies will help districts recruit and hire future teachers.
RELATED: Controversy Over Adding 2 Muslim Holidays to SFUSD School Calendar
Zip Recruiter will now have an online job portal specifically for K-12 schools.
Indeed will be hosting virtual career fairs for educators across the country.
Handshake will share job postings with undergraduate students majoring in education.
The First Lady called it a powerful coalition.
“And we’re all ready to get to work to make sure our students have the teachers they need and deserve,” Ms Biden said.
RELATED: More children are repeating a grade. Is it good for them?
In the meantime, schools in San Francisco will continue to promote their Path to Education program in high schools, in hopes that more students will choose a career as an educator.
Grace Liao, a senior at Lincoln High School, is one of them.
“If I became a teacher, I want my students to be the best they can be, and I want them to reach their full potential, and I can help shape that. I can help them,” Liao said.
Teacher retention is equally crucial. The First Lady stressed that school districts must give them the pay and support they need.
Former Lake Brantley, Maryland lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt makes NFL roster
It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise to those who know Jared Bernhardt. The former Lake Brantley football and lacrosse star is driven, always one of the best athletes on the field no matter what he’s doing and he’s now a member of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.
For those who know Bernhardt, his latest accomplishment comes as no surprise. Skip Clayton, Lake Brantley’s first-year head coach who was an assistant under his dad George Clayton when Bernhardt was at Brantley, has followed Bernhardt’s career.
“It’s exciting, especially for us. He was one of the greatest football players in the school’s history here at Brantley, but then didn’t pursue football originally in college,” Skip Clayton said. “We always knew he was one of the best in the country, if not the world, in lacrosse, so we always understood his decision … but we were disappointed we weren’t going to get to see him play [football] anymore.”
Eventually the coach would get that chance.
Bernhardt was a standout quarterback for Brantley as well as an all-American lacrosse player. The 2016 graduate made a tough decision in the fall of 2015 to follow in the footsteps of his older brothers, signing a National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Maryland.
Lacrosse would be his focus and he vowed to make the most of it, and he did.
The choice was difficult. It was either Maryland lacrosse or Navy football.
“I’ve been playing them both a long time, football longer than lacrosse,” Bernhardt told the Sentinel back then. “I don’t really have a favorite.”
Bernhardt’s bloodline tells the story of his passion and success. His father, Jim, who died at 63 in 2019, played lacrosse and football at Hofstra and was an adviser to then-Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien in the NFL.
His brothers, Jake, 26, and Jesse, 25, were successful two-sport athletes at Lake Brantley before playing lacrosse at NCAA power Maryland and then professionally.
At Maryland, given an extra year of eligibility after COVID hit, he won the 2021 Tewaaraton Award, the college lacrosse version of the Heisman Trophy.
But Bernhardt wasn’t done and football still loomed. He used a graduate transfer last season at Ferris State, where he played quarterback and led the Bulldogs to a 14-0 record and the NCAA Division II national championship.
The NFL took notice and he signed a free-agent contract with the Falcons after April’s NFL Draft. He was so impressive as a receiver in training camp that he made Atlanta’s 53-man roster.
“When he took that extra year at Ferris last year, we were all very excited,” Clayton said. “And Jared did what Jared does. He just wins. He’s a winner, an amazing athlete. He makes special things happen. He’s just someone you want around you.
“So for him to get a chance with Atlanta, just kind of knew he was going to find a way on to their roster. He’s just that kind of guy. He’s not the fastest kid, or the tallest, or the biggest … he’s just special.”
Another notable player to make the Falcons roster was former Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks. The ex-UF star made the team as a tight end, joining another former Gator, Kyle Pitts.
There were several other players not as fortunate as Bernhardt, getting released from the NFL.
In a bit of a surprising move, the Texans cut quarterback Jeff Driskel, who played at Hagerty and then Florida and Louisiana Tech. He’s has had NFL stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions and was with the Texans last season before being cut Tuesday.
He was expected to be the Texans backup quarterback to Davis Mills. Driskel will be on Houston’s practice squad.
Also hoping for better things this year out of camp was former Bishop Moore and Charlotte safety Ben DeLuca, who was released for the second straight year by the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent last season on the Chargers practice squad before being called up for the final three games.
Also missing out on final roster spots for the second straight season was running back Jacques Patrick (Timber Creek), who was released by the Bengals, and running back Dexter Williams (West Orange/Notre Dame) after the Packers cut him.
UCF players missing the cut were cornerback Tay Gowan (Philadelphia Eagles), tight end Jordan Franks (Kansas City Chiefs), linebacker Rashard Causey (Broncos) and offensive lineman Jordan McCray (Chicago Bears). Receiver Tre Nixon (New England Patriots) was placed on the practice squad, as was tight end Jordan Akins (Texans).
Transactions involving Florida Gators included offensive lineman David Sharpe and linebacker Jeremiah Moon, who were placed on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. Safety Teez Tabor was placed on the Falcons practice squad. Players who were cut included offensive lineman Martez Ivey (Patriots), safety Quincy Wilson (Miami Dolphins), receiver John Hammond (Patriots), running back La’Mical Perine (Jets), defensive end Jabari Zuniga (Jets) and offensive tackle Chaz Green (Pittsburgh Steelers).
FSU cuts included linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets) and cornerback Terrence Brooks (Texans),
UM cuts: Center Danny Isidora (Cardinals), defensive tackle Gerald WIllis (Ravens), receiver Braxton Berrios (Jets), receiver Michael Harley (Browns), running back Malik Davis (Cowboys), cornerback Corn Elder (Commodores)
FAU cuts: Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant (Browns), tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (Browns) and cornerback Herb Miller (Browns).
USF cuts: Running back Marlon Mack (Texans).
FIU cuts: Cornerback Isiah Brown (Raiders).
Central Florida players on 2022 NFL rosters
Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills (Seminole/UCF)
Matt Milano, LB, Buffalo Bills (Dr. Phillips/Boston College)
Tommy Townsend, P, Kansas City (Boone/Florida)
Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals (Apopka/FAU)
Karl Joseph, S, on IR, Pittsburgh Steelers (Edgewater/West Virginia)
Keanu Neal, S, Tampa Bay Bucs (South Sumter/Florida)
Kerby Joseph, S, Detroit Lions (Jones/Illinois)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, Tennessee Titans (Lake Mary/Indiana)
Leonard Williams, DE, New York Giants (Mainland/USC)
Darrynton Evans, RB, Chicago Bears (New Smyrna Beach/Appalachian State)
Jared Bernhardt, WR, Atlanta Falcons (Lake Brantley/Maryland/Ferris State)
Jamel Dean, CB, Tampa Bay Bucs (Cocoa/Auburn)
Marcus Maye, S, New Orleans Saints (Melbourne Holy Trinity/Florida)
Stone Forsythe, OT, Seattle Seahawks (West Orange/Florida)
Juwaan Taylor, OT, Jacksonville (Cocoa/Florida)
Jashaun Corbin, RB, New York Giants (Rockledge/FSU)
State college players on 2022 NFL rosters
FSU (20)
Ronald Darby, CB, Denver Broncos
Bobby Hart, OT, Buffalo Bills
Jermaine Johnson, DE, New York Jets
Lamarcus Joyner, S, New York Jets
Josh Kaindoh, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Derrick Nnadi, DT, Kansas ity Chiefs
Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Los Angeles Chargers
Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers
Dustin Hopkins, K, Los Angeles Chargers
Terrence Brooks, S, Houston Texans
Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vkings
Graham Gano, K, New York Giants
Josh Sweat, DE, Philadelphia Eagles
Marvin Wilson, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
Rodney Hudson, C, Arizona Cardinals
Brian Burns DE, Carolina Panthers
Cameron Irving, OT, Carolina Panthers
P.J. Williams, S, New Orleans Saints
Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints
Azeez Al-Shaairm, LB, San Francisco 49ers
Florida (18)
Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Denver Broncos
Kaiir Elam, CB, Buffalo Bills
Trent Brown, OT, New England Patriots
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Demarcus Robinson, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Zachary Carter, DT, Cincinnati
Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals
Taven Bryan, DT, Cleveland Browns
Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
Johnathan Greenard, DE, Houston Texans
Jonathan Bullard, DE, Minnesota Vkings
Dante Fowler Jr., DE, Dallas Cowboys
Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants
John Bostic, LB, Washington Commodores
D.J. Humphries, OT, Arizona Cardinals
Marco Wilson, CB, Arizona Cardinals
CJ Henderson, CB, Carolina Panthers
Eddie Pineiro, K, Carolina Panthers
Miami (19)
Duke Johnson, RB, Buffalo Bills
Greg Rousseau, DE, Buffalo Bills
Jaquan Johnson, S, Buffalo Bills
Jalean Phillips, LB, Miami Dolphins
Deon Bush, S, Kansas City Chiefs
Denzel Perryman, LB, Las Vegas Raiders
Calais Campbell, DT, Baltimore Ravens
David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
Phillip Dorsett, WR, Houston Texans
Brevin Jordan, TE, Houston Texans
K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Jon Feliciano, OG, New York Giants
Quincy Roche, LB, New York Giants
Artie Burns, CB, Seattle Seahawks
DeeJay Dallas, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Travis Homer, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Mike Jackson, CB, Seattle Seahawks
Rayshawn Jenkins, S, Jacksonville Jaguars
Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Jacksonville
UCF (9)
Shaquill Griffin, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Brandon Johnson, WR, Denver Broncos, IR
Charley Hughlett, LS, Cleveland Browns
Justin McCray, OG, Houston Texans
Trysten Hill, DT, Dallas Cowboys
Aaron Robinson, CB, New York Giants
Matt Prater, K, Arizona Cardinals
Richie Grant, S, Atlanta Falcons
Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints
FAU (6)
Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
Desmond Noel, OG, Cincinnati Bengals, IR
Harrison Bryant, TE, Cleveland Browns
James Pierre, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Greg Joseph, K, Minnesota Vkings
Zyon Gilbert, CB, New York Giants
USF (4)
Mike Love, DE, Buffalo Bills
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Mitchell Wilcox, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
D’Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns
Others
Jonnu Smith, TE, New England Patriots (FIU); Donald Parham Jr., TE, Los Angeles Chargers (Stetson); D’Anthony Bell, S, Cleveland Browns (West Florida); Markquese Bell, S, Dallas Cowboys (Florida A&M); Stantley Oliver-Thomas III, LB, Carolina Panthers (FIU).
Email Chris Hays at [email protected] with any discrepancies. Chris Hays cover High school, college football recruiting and the NFL
American Indian charged with hate crime over racist attack on fellow Indian in California Taco Bell
An American Indian has been charged with a hate crime after racially abusing another American Indian, calling him a ‘filthy Hindu’ and a ‘disgusting dog’.
Krishnan Jayaraman was at a Taco Bell on Grimmer Boulevard in Fremont, California on August 21 when a A 37-year-old man named Singh Tejinder began to verbally insult him.
According to the Fremont Police Department, Tejinder was charged Monday with a hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault and disturbing the public order by offensive language. In the charging documents, he is listed as “Asian/Indian”.
Jayaraman managed to capture the eight-minute attack on video, in which Tejinder can be heard saying, “You are disgusting, dog. You look mean. Don’t go out in public like that again.
More from NextShark: Flyers with anti-Asian slurs posted at Harvard UC president’s door days after alleged separate vandalism
During the tirade, Tejinder called Jayaraman a “filthy Hindu” and shouted “beef!” after insinuating that Jayaraman does not eat meat. In the clip, Tejinder can be seen spitting on Jayaraman twice.
“You were the ones when the East India Company came, you were the first to kneel down. It was your people who bowed their heads, bitch!” Tejinder continued.
Jayaraman realized that his attacker could also be Indian descent after hearing him use Hindi and Punjabi towards the end of his rant.
More from NextShark: KakaoTalk founder promises to donate more than half of his $9.4 billion fortune
“F*ck Indira Gandhi, nigga,” Tejinder can be heard saying at one point in the video, referring to India’s female prime minister who was assassinated in 1984 by Sikh nationalists.
Instead of engaging his attacker, Jayaraman decided to call the police and sit in silence after receiving his order. The Fremont police arrive at the end of the clip.
The incident happened just days after four Native American women were harassed in the same way by a Mexican-American in Texas. The woman, identified as Esmeralda Upton, told the women they were “ruining” America and should “go back to India”. Upton has since been arrested.
More NextShark: 49% of Japanese employees say they have an “old” colleague who doesn’t do any work: survey
Tejinder, who is not currently in custody, was placed on probation with a request for revocation of probation.
“A court date has been set at which the suspect will be required to answer the charges listed above,” the Fremont Police Department said in a news release.
Image selected via KnJn
Column: ‘I love that dude.’ Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles sees Matt Eberflus as the fuel in the team’s rebuilding efforts.
With Week 1 arriving and the Chicago Bears promenading around the track on their way to the NFL starting gate, rookie general manager Ryan Poles certainly has great conviction in one thing: He hired the right coach. Especially for this team in this moment.
After months of establishing a vision, a three-day journey through the NFL draft, weeks of spring practices and the last month-plus of training camp and preseason games, Poles has seen everything he wanted and more from Matt Eberflus.
“I love that dude,” he said Thursday afternoon at Halas Hall.
Poles grinned as he spoke, seemingly sitting up straighter and exuding an animated excitement that isn’t regularly part of his chill demeanor.
For Poles, there has just been something impressive about the way Eberflus has set a tone.
“He is detailed, he is organized,” Poles said. “He has people around him to help him be organized.”
Eberflus’ ability to resonate with the players he’s leading also has caught Poles’ attention.
“He is consistent. His message is clear. There is no gray area,” the GM said.
Those qualities have helped establish a standard. The standard.
Plus, when Eberflus stands in front of the team, Poles senses an infectious charisma that elevates the energy of the entire group.
“He’s got juice,” Poles said. “But it’s not fluff. It’s not fake. It’s real. And you can feel that energy he has. The guys love it. I love it. I’m so pumped about his leadership and how he’s going to lead this team.”
Is it possible the first addition Poles made — hiring Eberflus barely 21 hours after he accepted his job in January — is the one that has him most excited?
It sure seems that way. And maybe that’s vital for the future of this organization. After all, with a constantly changing and unproven roster and a margin for error that promises to remain thin throughout 2022, Eberflus will have to remain a sturdy pillar for the Bears, the hub of energy for a team needing direction, discipline and the kind of “juice” the 52-year-old coach seems eager to provide.
Maybe this time …
By now, the consensus around the NFL has become crystal clear. Most folks see the Bears as an afterthought, a team with far too many holes and too little depth to become a true Cinderella this season. The most pessimistic of the skeptics — many of whom have not watched a practice or observed any of Eberflus’ connection skills — judge the Bears as a bottom-feeding team that might be in the running for a top-three pick in the 2023 draft.
Oddsmakers, meanwhile, see a middle-of-the-road team straddling between a 6-11 or 7-10 season.
That seems to be a more-than-reasonable target. But Poles, through a hopeful lens and with a long view on how to best turn the Bears back into champions, believes strides are being made in the right direction.
He offered up one word Thursday for what he’ll be looking for from this team besides the game results from 15 Sundays, one Thursday and a Monday. “Resilience,” Poles said.
Good teams, he stressed, “can just stay level and look at ‘What are the solutions?’ instead of just pointing at the problem and being negative with like, ‘Look at that! It’s not good!’ ”
“No,” Poles continued. “How are we going to fix it? As an organization, as a team, as a locker room, as a staff, it’s just being resilient through the ups and downs and continuing to fight and have that arrow pointing up.”
Eberflus’ sturdiness, Poles believes, will provide just that.
At the very least, Poles is confident Eberflus has attained an impressive level of buy-in from players since April, requiring focus and effort at every turn and seemingly capturing the locker room’s attention with such demands. And while the Bears’ undefeated preseason remains insignificant, the brand of football they played last month was disciplined, cohesive and notably tidy. Which is part of the reason Poles’ enthusiasm for Eberflus seemed to be spiking Thursday.
Is he biased in that assessment? Yes, of course. And years down the road, Poles’ “I love that dude” chorus could turn into a “We just felt like we needed to go in a new direction” apology. Hairpin U-turns can be quite common in this league.
In 2015, Ryan Pace felt confident he had hired the right coach when he took the Bears GM job and united with John Fox. Three years later, after a messy and tension-filled breakup with Fox, Pace felt even more energized by his hiring of Matt Nagy.
That partnership, at least, produced a division championship in 2018 plus two playoff appearances. But Pace and Nagy ultimately failed to lift the organization out of the mediocrity muck it has been stuck in since the early 1990s.
It was similar for Phil Emery, who had three years in the GM post but made a miscalculation in believing Marc Trestman could take the team to new heights. Instead, Trestman lasted only 32 games, the shortest run of any Bears coach in the Super Bowl era. Yet again, the trap doors opened at Halas Hall, and new leadership was needed.
Searching for more
Poles will have to prove himself in the months and years ahead to validate the decision of a George McCaskey- and Bill Polian-led search committee to hire him as their roster architect and championship journey navigator.
To that end, Poles faced yet another direct question Thursday as to whether he had done young quarterback Justin Fields enough favors over the last six months in providing him enough support on the offensive line and in the receiving corps.
“I’m not going to overreach and do things crazy just to get a (big) name,” Poles explained. “Our approach has been consistent from the draft all the way through. We’re going to continue to add talent all around the best that we can.”
Pressed about whether upcoming additions to the receivers room might remain on the priority list, Poles chuckled.
“I’ve explained this before,” he said. “We’re going to be relentless and constantly look for talent. We’ll be aggressive when we need to be aggressive and conservative when we need to be conservative. But we’re always looking to get better.”
He emphasized that receiver Darnell Mooney should be an invaluable weapon for Fields. Same for tight end Cole Kmet. Plus, with a trust in Eberflus and his coaching staff, Poles remains hopeful for more than a few developmental breakthroughs in the months ahead. At all positions.
‘What we do this for’
Poles also understands his responsibility in supplying more talent and depth whenever possible. Which would help explain why Thursday’s version of the 53-man roster had six players who first set foot inside Halas Hall.
That kind of roster fluidity will continue. And it will press Eberflus to be at his best to communicate his standards to all the newcomers while recalibrating the team’s developmental plans.
Who knows? Maybe a best-case scenario will unfold this season and the Bears will become feisty combatants in the playoff chase. Or maybe, as many expect, the reboot will take significant time with a flood of losses this fall that will test the patience and resolve of Eberflus and his upbeat boss.
Thankfully, the regular season has arrived. At this point, it’s time for all such offseason analysis and wide-ranging projections to be put to a bigger test. And Poles is as eager as anyone to start that next phase, to launch into the Sept. 11 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers with Eberflus at the controls.
“That’s what we do this for,” Poles said. “It’s about making the most competitive roster possible and getting to game day and seeing how it looks. Then we just continue to adapt, change and improve where we can.”
