Tommies lose 44-13 at Southern Utah in football season opener

The United States is at a dangerous juncture in its battle to maintain democracy, President Joe Biden believes – and in a rousing speech from Philadelphia on Thursday night, he blamed one man.

“There is no doubt that the Republican Party today is dominated, led and bullied by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans,” Biden said, referring to Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, Make America Great Again. “And that’s a threat to this country.”

Biden painted a bleak picture of his opponents’ vision for America as he spoke outside the room where the nation’s founders wrote and debated both the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution, he nearly 250 years ago.

He spoke for 25 minutes, and during that time said one word no less than 25 times: democracy.

He used the word as a cudgel against Trump-aligned Republicans who echo Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen; who work to suppress voter turnout in key states; and who participated in the violent insurrection attempt at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“History tells us that blind loyalty to a single leader and willingness to engage in political violence are fatal to democracy,” he said. “For a long time, we thought that American democracy was guaranteed. But it’s not. We have to defend it. Protect him. Defend it.

In a rebuttal delivered before the speech, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy accused Biden of divisiveness and blamed Democrats for rising inflation, crime and government spending.

“Over the past two years, Joe Biden has launched an assault on the soul of America, on its people, on its laws, on its most sacred values,” he said. “He launched an assault on our democracy. His policies have gravely wounded America’s soul, diminished America’s spirit, and betrayed America’s trust.

Biden’s sentencing earned him hecklers, who shouted obscenities at him as he spoke. Momentarily going off-script, he answered.

“These people over there, they have a right to be outrageous,” he said. “It’s a democracy.”





But he has also used the word to reflect what he believes is a brighter future, led by his party, of which he has touted recent legislative gains as proof. Since taking office, Biden has spearheaded major legislation that his administration says will drive economic recovery, massive infrastructure improvements, gun safety, affordable health care, clean energy and reduced climate change. climatic.

“Together, together, we can choose a different path,” he said. “We can choose a better way forward. A future of possibilities, a future to build a dream and hope – and we are on this path to move forward.

This is Biden’s second visit to the Keystone State this week. Pennsylvania is a competitive state in what promises to be a battleground between Biden’s Democrats and Trump’s Republicans in the midterm elections later this year.

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stressed that this was not a stump speech.

“It’s so much bigger, so much bigger than any party, than any person,” she said. “And it’s an optimistic discourse, again, about where we are as a nation and where we can go. And it’s about the fundamental struggle around the world between autocracy and democracy and how democracy is an essential foundation for this country to move forward.

Analysts question that, as Biden’s recent legislative victories and priorities don’t overlap much with the themes of his speech.

“We’re starting to see what issues Democrats see as beneficial: guns are one, democracy is another,” said William Howell, a professor of American politics at the University of Chicago. “And it’s also interesting that he hasn’t done much legislatively in any of these areas. And yet, these are the ones he talks about, but not with a view to adopting a policy now, but with a view to reshaping the makeup of Congress.

Historians who study presidential rhetoric say Biden’s tone changed noticeably as the November election drew closer.

“I think the more precise rhetoric from the president and other Democrats is working,” said Jeremi Suri, a history professor at the University of Texas at Austin. “There is evidence that many independent voters — not Trump voters, many independent voters — especially women, even in conservative states, like Texas and Kansas, are fed up with Republican filibuster. And frankly, they are fed up with the news of the former president breaking the law. The more Trump is in the news, the better the Democrats look.

After the speech, Suri noted that Biden’s words could now put his opponents in check.

“Biden’s speech forces Republicans like [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell and McCarthy to defend or waive MAGA Republicans – no way to avoid the issue by commenting on this speech,” he said.

But that night in Philadelphia — as the president urged Americans to “vote, vote, vote” — he ended with a photo of the country he sees.

“We are the United States of America, the United States of America,” he said, emphasizing the word “united.” “And may God protect our nation. And may God protect all those who watch over our democracy. God bless you all. Democracy. Thanks.”