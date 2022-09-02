Tropical Storm Danielle turns into a hurricane, 1st of the 2022 Atlantic storm season; no threat to the earth

Pete Alonso never really played in meaningful games in his time as a major leaguer.

In his rookie season in 2019, the Mets entered September with a 14-game National League East deficit. They were buried behind division rivals the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies, as well as the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs and eventual second-place Wild Card winners Milwaukee Brewers.

Although he finished with an 86-76 record (the best winning percentage the Mets have finished with in Alonso’s career), there weren’t many significant games in the streak, at least. compared to what it will face in the coming weeks.

The Mets limped to a fourth-place finish in the 2020 season and completely crumbled on the final stretch last year, once again robbing Alonso of many chances to tie the team to his beefy back. and realistically transport them to the playoffs. This year, with a lot more help around him, Alonso has helped the Mets get to a point where every game from now matters in a meaningful way.

Any lack of focus — which would be a somewhat natural reaction to their upcoming schedule against the Nationals, Pirates, Marlins and Cubs — could wipe out their three-game lead in the NL East. Playing against bad teams will help boost their chances of winning, and keeping your foot on the gas hasn’t been a problem for the 2022 Mets. But those games won’t just be handed to them.

Alonso is usually right in the middle of everything the Mets do on offense. Recently, that meant not scoring a huge amount of points. Over their last 11 games, the Mets have scored 3.45 points per game, a full point below their annual average of 4.67. Although this is a small sample, it is also telling. Those games have either been against other playoff teams (the Phillies, Yankees, and Dodgers) or a stinker (the Rockies).

All in all, beating the cream of the crop will be of utmost importance. But right now, the Mets need to get up to speed against these teams that only play for pride. They were a little off when hosting Colorado, the opposite of what you want to see from a team preparing for a month-long tournament against much better competition.

In his last 113 plate appearances, dating back to Aug. 5, Alonso has been in a funk. His game logs during this extended dive show just five extra hits (three doubles and two dingers), a .235/.310/.324 slash line and 24 strikeouts to match his 24 hits. The Mets slugger has also broken a bat in his knee in anger twice in the past two weeks. That kind of irritation is bound to bubble up at this point in the MLB schedule, and a good week at the plate will make those outbursts feel like distant memories, but they still provide a decent window into Alonso’s current situation.

August was the worst month of Alonso’s season and also the month with the most strikeouts. In that month, which is always when players start to feel the effects of playing an inherently infuriating game virtually every day, Alonso hit .194 in 35 board appearances across the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. September has to be the time that puts him in playoff mode, which will be an entirely foreign mental space for the 27-year-old.

Depending on how many wins the Mets can rack up on their tour through some of the worst teams in the NL — and hopefully, for their good, how many times the Braves falter in their upcoming streak against the Mariners, the Giants and Phillies – Alonso can win a lot – I needed rest days.

As critical time becomes even more critical and it becomes clear Darin Ruf’s bat isn’t exactly the game-changer Billy Eppler was hoping for, Ruf’s best role might give Alonso a break from time to time. . Burnout is real in any profession, and one of the worst things the Mets could do is deplete their cleanup hitter’s energy reservoir before asking him to magically start smashing again. in October.

Whatever the formula here – whether it’s rest, a natural positive regression to Alonso’s numbers throughout the season, or just a few bats in Pittsburgh and Miami – it has to start. to spit out better results before Alonso’s frustration turns into something far worse.

